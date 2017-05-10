21st Century Fox: Good Time To Buy

Introduction

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) has demonstrated strong financials while making hard decisions to get to their strategic targets, which should realize in a valuable upside of ca.27X% by the end of the year.

To begin with, for those SA readers, just getting to know the 21st Century Fox's business: This is a diversified media and entertainment company, which is present in the following segments:

Cable network programming, i.e. producing and licensing content, which is then distributed by cable and satellite operators as well as online video distributors; tTelevision, i.e. channel broadcasting; filmed entertainment, i.e. production and acquisition of rights of motion pictures; direct broadcast satellite television, i.e. providing satellite, cable and online pay TV services in Austria, Germany and Italy (the company sold its assets in this segment in 2014 - Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland, so it doesn't exist, unless / until the acquisition of Sky Plc is completed).

Financials

Fox reached a 2Q 2017 revenue of $7.682bn (up 4% y-o-y) while maintaining EBITDA margin of 26% (as compared to 23% in 2Q 2016). Overall, the company is demonstrating strong growth of financials with 5% growth of revenue expected in 2017 y-o-y coupled by 10% growth of EBITDA.

Fig. 1 - Quarterly sales and EBITDA of the company (source: Bloomberg)

The Sky acquisition

If one was to ever buy Fox, I believe, now is the time. The stock underperformed in 2017 (as can be seen on the Fig. 3). Nevertheless, the chances of completing the Sky acquisition are quite high (as a great SA article written by Masbro Advisors explained it). Needless to say, this acquisition will be a significant booster of the company's growth creating a vertically integrated leader in the field of content creation and broadcasting to subscribers. Moreover, we can see how Fox is eager to finally complete this deal - it decided to fire Mr. O'Reilly amid the sexual harassment scandal in April. The thing is, this acquisition has to be approved by the British communications regulator Ofcom in terms of media plurality, broadcast standards and "fit and proper" test. The latter could become a problem with Mr. O'Reilly still working in Fox.

Just to give a sense of what will the deal in question bring, look at the combined content database of the merged company, in case the regulators approve the acquisition (Fig. 2 below).

Fig. 2 - Combined content palette of 21st Century Fox + Sky ( source: FOX)

Stock performance

As you can see on the Fig. 3 below and as you probably know, 21st Century Fox underperformed in 2017 due to a sharp decline in the last couple of weeks (only 0.1% growth since the start of the year as compared to 6% growth of the market with S&P 500 Index as a proxy).

Fig. 3 - Stock performance of 21st Century Fox vs. S&P 500 in 2017 (source: Bloomberg, 01.01.2017 = 100).

Analyst recommendations

I like to give a brief overview of analyst investment recommendations on covered companies just to provide an insight of how an investment community sees the stock in the moment. The situation is mixed with four "Buy" recommendations (including Bank of America) and no "Sell" and "Hold" recommendations, which may be the result of poor coverage. Consensus 12M target price for the stock is $35.7, which corresponds to a ca.27% upside (source: Bloomberg).

Valuation

Even if the Sky deal is not cleared and we need to look at the company "as is," Fox is quite undervalued in comparison with its peers (Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), CBS (NYSE:CBS), Time Warner (NYSE:TWX)). In terms of EV/sales: while Fox is trading at 2.4x 2017 sales, its peers are trading at 3.0-3.1x. In terms of EV/EBITDA: while Fox is trading at 9.6x 2017 EBITDA, its peers are trading at 10.5-11x (see Table 1). This realizes a target price of $33 and $38.6 using the EV/EBITDA and EV/sales multiples respectively (see Fig. 5). Assigning equal weight to both multiples, we arrive at a target price of $35.8 (upside of ca.27%). This target price does not account for a scenario with Fox acquiring Sky. A topic of my next article on the company will be a detailed DCF model and description of synergies behind this deal.

Table 1 - Relative valuation (source: Bloomberg, author's calculations)

Company Market cap, $m EV / Sales EV / EBITDA 2016A 2017F 2016A 2017F 21st Century Fox 52 268 2.5 2.4 10.5 9.6 Comcast 185 924 3.1 2.9 9.4 8.8 Walt Disney 176 183 3.5 3.5 11.8 11.1 CBS 25 758 2.6 2.6 12.1 10.9 Time Warner 76 305 3.3 3.2 11.9 11.1 average (excl. Fox) 3.1 3.0 11.3 10.5 median (excl. Fox) 3.2 3.1 11.9 11.0

Fig. 5 - Football field