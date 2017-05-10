Prospect Capital: Oops

Prospect Capital Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PSEC) 3rd quarter results were a big disappointment. The business development company missed analysts' consensus expectations and again failed to earn its going dividend rate with Net Investment Income. All considered it was not a good quarter for the high-yield investment company.

I previously owned Prospect Capital in my high-yield income portfolio, and the business development company was actually the largest position in it. However, I have sold out of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter 2017, largely because the company's Net Asset Value discount had almost entirely disappeared, and the company's distribution coverage stats were deteriorating.

In other articles about Prospect Capital I have voiced my concern about the company's dividend coverage since the business development company underearned its dividend with Net Investment Income - an important stat for BDCs in order to evaluate dividend sustainability. Prospect Capital's dividend coverage has without a doubt deteriorated in the last couple of quarters, and the release of 3rd quarter results this week only helped to fuel those concerns.

Prospect Capital pulled in $73.1 million in Net Investment Income in the 3rd quarter, which was much lower than the $87.6 million in Net Investment Income for the March quarter 2016. On a per-share basis, Prospect Capital raked in $0.20 in Net Investment Income in the last quarter compared to $0.25 in NII a year ago, reflecting a y-o-y decline of a whopping 20 percent. The y-o-y decline in Net Investment Income was largely driven by a "decline in interest income due to lower prepayment fees, a lower coupon First Tower refinancing, and reduced yields from certain structured credit investments close to expected call dates". Prospect Capital missed consensus NII estimates of $0.24/share by a wide margin.

Deteriorating Dividend Coverage Is A Serious And Growing Concern

Prospect Capital again did not cover its dividend payout with Net Investment Income. Prospect Capital's cumulative dividend each quarter (paid on a monthly basis) is $0.25/share vs. Q3-17 NII of $0.20/share. In other words, Prospect Capital again paid more out in dividends than it brought in terms of Net Investment Income. This is a huge red flag.

Is A Dividend Cut In The Cards?

Things are not looking too good in my opinion. I have sold all my shares in Prospect Capital after two years collecting a nice dividend and turning a small profit in terms of capital gains. That said, I have no regrets selling Prospect Capital since my original concern - deteriorating dividend coverage - continues to be a (growing) problem for the business development company. The risk of a distribution cut has grown considerably over the last three quarters, and Prospect Capital's weak 3rd quarter only validated those concerns.

Read also: "Prospect Capital: Dump It While It's Hot?"

Your Takeaway

Prospect Capital's 3rd quarter reaffirmed my concerns as they relate to the BDC's dividend coverage. A steep y-o-y decline in Net Investment Income as well as Prospect Capital again underearning its dividend rate, this time by a whopping 20 percent, is a serious red flag. That said, I expect the Net Asset Value discount to widen again as investors wake up to the fact that Prospect Capital's dividend coverage is not as good as they think it is.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.