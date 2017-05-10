Market Volatility Bulletin: S&P Buyers Need To Take Control At Range Highs

If S&P bulls don't show up here, we risk a move back down to 2325 area.

CNBC: 8:55 EST

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) showed us a range-bound start to Wednesday, with overnight highs in the session at 2393.50, and lows coming at 2387.50.

Commodities are generally bullish this morning, with gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures up over half a percent, while crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures are over 1% higher. Crude oil participants await the weekly EIA inventory number to come out later this morning, last night's slightly less followed API inventory helped set the stage for a relatively large draw during the last week.

Spot VIX was higher before the opening bell, flirting with the 10-handle after spending a couple days below the figure. It was up 0.50% overnight.

CNBC: Tuesday Close

Stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) finished slightly lower yesterday, after news broke that North Korea would proceed with planned nuclear tests. Though the VIX failed to close above 10, the spot index caught a small pop on the news, jumping from 9.85 to 10.15.

Though equity indexes were led lower by a majority of sectors, stand-out lagging sectors were energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), materials (NYSEARCA:XLB), and utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU). The only sector to gain meaningfully on the day were consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) stocks, which closed the day 0.58% higher.

Source: The Balance of Trade

Shout-Out

Today we feature a Tuesday morning article written by SA contributor The Frugal Prof, titled Desperate For Performance, Portfolio Managers Stop Hedging. The author outlines a worrisome situation that has taken shape recently; a growing percentage of portfolio managers have foregone hedging activities to keep short-term performance numbers as high as possible.

The author states that both recency bias and the fear of underperforming peers make it too risky for many portfolio managers to continue hedging in this current environment.

Recency Bias: is where stock market participants evaluate their portfolio performance based on recent results or on their perspective of recent results and make incorrect conclusions that ultimately lead to incorrect decisions about how the stock market behaves."

According to the Frugal Prof's estimates, hedging activity cost for a large portfolio generally runs 30-50 basis points. If a 10% correction were to occur, a hedged portfolio may expect to outperform unhedged peers by 1-2%. The author next outlines a few special events over the last year, where a massive risk-off reaction was expected. Ultimately though, conservative portfolio managers that hedged against such (non)events such as Brexit, a Trump victory, or a Le Pen victory, came out behind; once bitten, twice shy.

Active portfolio managers are already under extreme pressure due to the threat of passive investing strategies. So, I think it is logical to conclude that for the institutional portfolio manager, the risk/reward of hedging is no longer attractive."

The author additionally points out that the actual cost of volatility has never been lower, and potential risk to portfolio managers that don't hedge has never been greater.

To close, the Frugal Prof offers the following:

For my perspective, investors should not look at the recent lows in volatility as an indication of complacency. I believe that due to market valuation, most institutional investors want to hedge the risk of a correction or recession. However, they just cannot afford the risk of underperforming."

Thoughts on Volatility

Yesterday's afternoon session offered up several situations where a spike in volatility would have made sense. Mentioned above, the North Korea situation remains erratic as they are likely to go on with planned nuclear testing in the next week.

After the closing bell, stock index futures sold-off modestly on news of the President Trump firing of FBI Director James Comey. We're not here to speculate on political consequences of such actions, but suffice it to say that the situation has raised concern for many regarding the President's agenda. What impact might this have on, say, health care reform or tax reform?

As we've come to expect from the VIX in the current market environment though, it remains unbothered by either event. Shown in black is the VIX futures term structure today, the blue line shows where it was yesterday. Quite easily spotted is the notion that volatility will remain low despite any economic or political uncertainties.

At these amazingly compressed volatility levels, our concern for short-vol position holders is simply the risk/reward of continued trading strategies. Current spot VIX values are hanging around an even 10-handle, with F1 (May) futures trading at 11.40, and F2 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) futures changing hands at 12.45, all much the same as yesterday before the open.

VIX shorts - and those who carry positions in ETPs such as XIV - are largely at the end of the road in terms of looking for practical reasons for VIX to fall. At this point, then, the market remains in equilibrium due to steep contango. One should consider this from the standpoint of "getting long cheap vol". Yes, the levels are low; but there is currently 8.47% contango earned by shorts just between F1-F2 vol.

Our parting thoughts on this segment: while this is always the case, one should be especially careful about understanding the precise level of front-month contango at these low levels of VIX before one jumps in.

While still at very low levels, organic at-the-money vol ticked up modestly over the last day.

It is funny to think that just a couple weeks ago - heading into the first round of the French elections - a one-week straddle traded north of $40. Now a one-month straddle can barely price at that level!

Too often people associate implied volatility with "bad things happening". While that is in fact true, implied vol is just as much about "good things" happening, or not happening.

This is why when we price at-the-money vol in this segment, we always quote the price of a straddle: a put PLUS a call.

Have a look at pricing on this at-the-money product on thirty-day expiry. The puts and calls are essentially the same price (we're currently floating at ES 2392, in between the two strikes of 2390 and 2395).

Really low vols are not the equivalent of saying "nothing bad is going to happen". Rather, they are the equivalent of saying NOTHING is going to happen. Of course, this may be true. Still, given the asymmetric nature of being short options, this looks like a bet that doesn't carry a lot of upside.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

This past weekend we wrapped up our last biweekly trade. The profit on the trade came to $6.05 on the spread, which included an opportunity for a quite large profit at the very end (didn't work out on that front).

Today we begin a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on May 8 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

As we contemplate initiation, the S&P sits just a touch off its all-time highs. Vol is quite low; the trading range over the past couple weeks has been modest - 25 points wide.

While moves higher are certainly not out of the question, we'd like to entertain a move back into our larger trading range from the past couple months: 2325 to 2395. Preferably we find ourselves someplace in the middle.

We will opt for a "backspread" or a "one-by-two", where we buy one option and sell two further-from-the-money options. In this case, we will use puts.

Tactics:

To open, we will trade the following 1x2:

Buy the May 31 2385 put

Sell two of the May 31 2335 puts

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

A couple observations on this trade. One is that upside risk is quite limited. Without making any modifications, we could potentially lose a couple bucks on the upside.

The real risk to the trade is drastic downside. Given the movement of the last several months, we're not too concerned on this point. In future segments we can discuss how to alter this profile, or perhaps how one might manage it.

The spread takes advantage of very low vols at-the-money vs. higher vol for the out-of-the money strikes. This is called "skew" and can be seen below:

Buying the at-the-money means buying cheap vol; selling the OTM strikes twice finances most of the purchase, due largely to the higher vol they trade at.

Options sensitivities on the position at initiation are as follows:

"How's the trade look this morning?"

With ES at 2390 as we write this, the mid rests at 4.40. This is up from where we opened at 3.25.

The bid-ask is reasonably healthy at $.80 wide and 64x33 on the depth.

This trade is still gaining based on theta. Note that this trade is a negative vega trade. In other words, we are short implied May31 implied volatility.

This is especially true at lower levels on the ES. Note that down 3%, vega on this position is -3.59. This is quite dangerous, given that we would expect vol levels to shoot quite high in the event of a large drop in the ES.

As an offset, theta would be stronger at lower levels on the ES, as we'd be nearer our short strikes and further from our long strike (the 2385). Still, this is a real vulnerability to the trade.

"Why trade it then?"

Simply: we've been so range-bound for so long. This is true over the past two weeks (ES 2376-2400) and the last couple months (ES 2318-2400). Vol is low - which argues for very low movement - and so we believe that the risks here are well-balanced.

Also, recall that the market does appear poised to run higher to the upside. The current set-up limits our losses in the event that the market takes the opportunity to shoot higher.

Finally, just so long as the market doesn't crash lower, we would have the opportunity to modify the position along the way.

We featured his comment yesterday, but it is so strong as an assessment of this position that we'd like to repost what a knowledgeable commenter posted on Monday when we initiated:

A&H's prescription for how to deal with this issue is pretty dead-on. Converting this to a butterfly would really modify the underlying Greeks, but would also limit our downside and give us more attractive scenarios to consider in the event of a plunge in ES and/or a spike in vol. The "vega" visual above confirms his point about how this trade "could go wrong" - large negative vega at the wrong time.

Mechanics

There are no mechanics to discuss, as we are not trading today. We're going to hold out and see what comes in to us in the way of new opportunity, given how beaten down the vol-scope has gotten. Recall that, at least for now, our vega is negative and our theta is positive to the tune of $.20/day.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the state of volatility, given the starkly low levels we're seeing. In particular, those who are short vol products such as XIV - do you have any plans to alter the normal strategy given how low spot is here? Yesterday we got some awesome comments - keep 'em coming!

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.