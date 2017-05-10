Medley Bonds + Leverage Means 10% Yields: A Better Alternative To The Underperforming Stock

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) has been a perennially poor performing Business Development Corporation with a loan book that consistently suffers losses. Although the headline dividend entices investors, ultimately, if the underlying loans are not performing, future loan losses will offset dividends.

MCC's Net Asset Value per share has been dropping each year since at least 2013 when it stood at $12.70 (year-end Sept 30). In 2014, it fell to $12.43, hurt by $21 million in loan write-downs. In 2015, NAV/share plunged to $11.00 with $88 million in realized and unrealized loan losses. 2016 was more of the same - NAV/share nose-diving to $9.49 with another $82 million of realized and unrealized loan losses. NAV/share stabilized for a couple of quarters, and stock recommendations came - as recently as April 5th on Seeking Alpha - despite a horrible track record of performance.

Unfortunately, quarter end March 31, 2017, reverted to weakness with another round of loan write-downs and another drop in NAV to $8.94. The three-year annualized return is now showing negative 7% per annum. The stock plunged in response to $6.33, a 29% discount from NAV, a clear display of fatigue with this stock. I would still avoid the equity of this BDC.

Despite the bad news, the bonds of MCC tell a completely different story and are recommended. Even with consistent declines in NAV and consistent loan losses, the regulatory borrowing requirements of BDCs protect bondholders from poor portfolio performance. According to the Investment Company Act of 1940, BDCs can only borrow up to 50% of assets, or put another way, asset coverage of loans outstanding must equal 200%. There are exemptions for SBIC loans, which are loans provided by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and secured solely by loans made by the SBA (Further details on SBICs are beyond the scope of this article and not material to the analysis. In a prior career, I was a Managing Director at two SBIC funds).

What are the practical implications of this asset coverage requirement? Simply put, for the bonds to be impaired, MCC's loan portfolio would have to decline in value by about 50%. Even in the worst of the 2008 crisis, BDC loan portfolios did not come anywhere close to these types of losses. In fact, I keep a research report issued by Stifel Nicolaus in 2012 that stated:

"No lenders lost any interest or principal lending money to a BDC since the current structure began in the late 1990s…We suspect there are not many other financial sectors that can make that claim. We believe this is the case because the BDC structure limits leverage which can magnify risk during volatile periods."

While MCC clearly underperformed this past quarter and for several years running, there is no serious thought that the Company is facing a possible 50% portfolio loss across 64 loans to separate companies with no individual loan correlated to the other.

The chart below shows a raw asset coverage number, taking total assets divided by total liabilities since fiscal year end 2015. As can be seen, assets/liabilities have hovered in the 1.9-2.0x range despite continuing declines in NAV/share. How can this be? Due to the Company's requirement to maintain its asset coverage ratio, which is tested quarterly and requires immediate remedy if breached. The Company cannot even declare a dividend if not in compliance. MCC will do whatever it takes to maintain proper asset coverage to avoid default and to be able to pay shareholder dividends - the lifeblood of BDC investors. As a lender to numerous companies, MCC is regularly receiving loan repayments across its 64 loan portfolios with scheduled and unscheduled amortization, repayments, and refinancings. Management only redeploys capital in an amount that will allow compliance with the asset coverage test.

The right column shows the percentage loss in the loan portfolio (I calculate based on total assets, which is a bit more conservative since some assets are comprised of cash) that would have to occur for assets to exactly equal liabilities - which would basically mean that the bonds would still be covered in full by assets 1-to-1. For 3/31/17, $1.022 billion in assets would have to plunge 47.6% to fall to $535.5 million in value, exactly covering total liabilities. This loan loss cushion has remained in the 48-51% range in the last two years. This is why the bonds remain a solid, low-risk investment despite weak performance of the portfolio.

The bonds I recommend are exchange traded under the ticker MCV with the following parameters:

6.125% of 3/30/2023.

$103 million total outstanding, following a recent $40 million raise, with proceeds used to repay 7.00% 2019 notes. MCV was originally issued in March 2013.

Current Pricing: ~$25.30-25.45/share.

Coupon Dates: Mar. 30, June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 30 based on record dates at the 15th day of these same months (so ex-dividend date is around 12th or 13th of these months).

Yield-to-Maturity: ~6.00%. Note that the bonds are about two months into their next ex-dividend date, so the current price includes a portion of embedded interest income. Taking this amount into account results in an YTM of about 6%.

Callable: 3/30/2016 at par. There is virtually no chance the bonds are called due to the already low 6.125% rate. No recent BDC exchange traded note in the recent past has been issued below 6.25%, and a refinancing must justify the hefty underwriting fees which can run about 4% of the total capital raise. MCC just issued $40 million of these notes to refinance other debt, so there is no expectation of a call.

(Please note that exchange traded debt trades on the stock exchange like a regular stock. Like all exchange traded debt, it trades flat, meaning there is no accrued interest received or paid when trading these bonds. Interest is paid to holders of record on the dates noted above, similar to the way a dividend is paid on regular or preferred stock. The price of the bond thus typically trades up as the ex-dividend date approaches and trades down after the dividend accrues to the note holder).

A 6.0% yield may not be exciting to many BDC investors who are chasing after 10% yields (although highly elusive on a total return basis given the erratic performance of many BDCs in the past couple of years). However, by utilizing margin borrowings, investors can take the much safer bonds of MCC (the bonds are immeasurably less risky than the stock) and transform the total return into something much more attractive - and far safer in my opinion.

Using margin borrowings at Interactive Brokers, which for borrowing of up to $100,000 currently costs 2.41% (and for borrowings above $100,000 and up to $1 million costs 1.91%, and then 1.41%), an investor can purchase more MCV bonds and keep the spread, thereby boosting their net yield to 8-10%. The chart below shows returns with 1:1 debt:equity, or margin borrowings equal to the cash investment:

As can be seen, the yield can be boosted in this way to nearly 10% in the range of yields targeted with BDC equity investments. For larger accounts that can use margin borrowing above $100,000, yields can be boosted by nearly 0.5% due to the lower margin borrowing rates. If an investor is more comfortable with lower margin borrowing, for example at 50% of equity, the yield is lower, but still attractive at about 8%, as shown below:

What are the risks of this strategy? First, massive loan losses at MCC that would approach 50% of the loan portfolio. We view the probability of this scenario as virtually nil given the evidence that no public BDC has gone bankrupt in over 20 years, even in the 2008-2009 time period. Although we do not grant much merit to the Kroll Bond Rating Agency, it does happen to rate MCC bonds at investment grade.

The second risk would be a market crash that would take down the market value of MCV to low levels such that a margin call was invoked, thereby requiring a sale of MCV at low prices, even though the underlying credit was solid, and if held to maturity would likely repay at par. The best way to manage this risk is to invest in MCV as part of a broader portfolio where the margin used to boost MCV returns leaves plenty of cushion in the event of a sharp market decline. Two other factors lower margin call risk in this case. First, bonds tend to react much less to market downturns compared to stocks. Second, recognizing the much lower risk of these bonds, the maintenance margin requirement by Interactive Brokers is only 15% of the value of the MCV investment, which means the investment can sustain a significant decline before triggering a margin call.

In my opinion, given the strong asset coverage requirements supporting the bonds of MCC, investing in MCV bonds with leverage as described above is less risky than investing in the stock of MCC, and a better way of achieving approximately 10% yields.

