Northstar Realty Europe's (NRE) CEO Mahbod Nia on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017, 09:00 ET

Executives

Trevor Ross - General Counsel and Secretary

Mahbod Nia - CEO and President

Scott Berry - Former CFO and Treasurer

Analysts

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Operator

Welcome to the NorthStar Realty Europe Q1 Earnings Call. My name is Rosie and I'll be your coordinator for today's conference. [Operator Instructions]. I will now hand you over to your host to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Trevor Ross

Good morning and welcome to the NorthStar Realty Europe's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. I refer you to the company's filings made with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risks and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today.

The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements that may be made in the course of this call. Furthermore, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. Our presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP can be accessed through our filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mahbod Nia.

Mahbod Nia

Thank you, Trevor and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. In addition to Trevor, I'm joined by Scott Berry, our CFO. Northstar Europe Realty or NRE is a New York Stock Exchange-listed REIT focused on prime European office properties. We're on 30 properties in key cities across 6 countries, with a concentration on our core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Our objective is to create shareholder value by generating a stable and recurring income for distribution to shareholders supplemented by capital growth over time. I'd like to begin the call with a few remarks regarding the macroeconomic environment and European commercial real estate market.

The European economy has been on a gradual and sustained state of recovery for over 3 years. In the first quarter of 2017, gross domestic product in the European Union or EU and the euro area grew by 1.9% and 1.7% year-on-year, respectively. In April 2017, the International Monetary Fund or IMF, provides us 2017 GDP forecast for the euro area up slightly 1.7%.

The U.K. economy has performed better-than-expected since the EU referendum achieving 2% GDP growth in 2016, but slowed to 0.3% growth during the first quarter of 2017, reflecting weaker consumer demand. Despite this, the IMF has recently upgraded its 2017 U.K. growth outlook by 0.5% to 2%, reversing substantially all of the slowdown projected after last summer's EU referendum.

Unemployment in the EU has continued to fall, reaching 8% in March 2017, the lowest level recorded since January 2009. Inflation also appears to be gaining momentum and is expected to rise from 0.3% in 2016 to 1.8% this year.

In April of this year, the European Central Bank reduced the volume of asset purchases under its quantitative easing program currently scheduled to run until the end of 2017 from €80 billion to €60 billion per month, citing stronger economic conditions.

Although we remain confident in the current economic backdrop consistent with trends elsewhere cost across the globe, Europe continues to face a heightened level of geopolitical uncertainties that is unlikely to dissipate in the foreseeable future. This uncertainty has the potential to spill over into the macroeconomy, potentially destabilizing the region's growth outlook. However, NRE itself is well placed. We have a high-quality portfolio in key European cities which attracts strong tenants. We're also nimble with an established network of relationships across Europe and so well-placed to carefully select opportunities to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our stockholders.

Turning to the real estate market. European commercial real estate investment volume totaled €56 billion in the first quarter of 2017, in line with Q1 2016, with the office sector representing approximately 42% of total investments. Driven by an increasing share of foreign investors, German transaction volume reached €12.6 billion in Q1 of this year, 49% above the first quarter of 2016 and the highest and best in volume recorded in the first quarter since 2006. With close to GBP 5 billion of transactions closed, London investment volume in the first quarter of 2017 stood 20% above the previous quarter and was at its strongest level since the fourth quarter of 2014, driven in part by overseas investors seeking to take advantage of pound sterling's devaluation since the EU referendum.

A subdued new supply pipeline, coupled with generally improving occupier demand, is likely to continue facing downward pressure on vacancy rates and gradual upward pressure on rents across major European office markets. The emergence of inflation in Europe is also likely to further fuel rental growth, as many new European leases are inflation-based. Property yields in most asset classes and markets were stable during the first quarter and continue to remain at a significant premium to sovereign yields.

Turning the discussion back to NRE, I'm pleased to announce strong earnings and real estate operating results for the first quarter of 2017. Our $2 billion portfolio of 30 properties is leased to blue chip and other high-quality tenants in key cities across Europe. As of March 31, 2017, the portfolio had a combined lettable area of approximately 367,000 square meters, an average occupancy of 84% and the remaining weighted average lease term of approximately 5.9 years.

During the first quarter, our portfolio realized 2.3% annualized contractual rental growth, of which more than half was directly attributable to inflation. As previously noted, we begin to see inflation emerge across our key markets and anticipate further potential for rental growth in our portfolio due to the inflation-linked nature of a substantial portion of our leases, coupled with generally improving occupier demand.

In line with our stated strategy, we sold 1/3 of nonstrategic property during the quarter and a further 3 are currently classified as held-for-sale. We also recently signed new leases for over 3% of our portfolio that we anticipate will increase the pro forma portfolio occupancy and prolong the weighted average lease term. Included in this leasing activity was 5 floors in the Trianon Tower, vacated in September 2016 by Linklaters, that is now leased to Deutsche Bundesbank, the German central bank, on a new 10-year lease. The bank has simultaneously extended its existing leases, that span a further 11 floors in the property, by an additional 2 years. This leasing increases the occupancy of the Trianon Tower to 98% and improve its remaining weighted average lease term to 7.7 years.

We've committed significant resources towards upgrading and repositioning this landmark property since acquisition and are delighted that Deutsche Bundesbank has decided to expand its presence and extend its commitment to our building.

Our core portfolio has a value of approximately $1.8 billion based on the year-end independent valuation by Cushman & Wakefield and is comprised of 20 properties in key cities within Germany, the U.K. and France, representing 88% of the overall portfolio by value and generating approximately 83% of our total rental income. The core portfolio has a combined lettable area of approximately 233,000 square meters and a remaining weighted average lease time of approximately 6.5 years as of March 31, 2017.

The recently signed leases will increase the core portfolio pro forma occupancy to 96% during forthcoming quarters and further strengthen its income profile.

Finally, as you know, our CFO, Scott Berry, recently announced his resignation from the company effective as of market close today. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Scott for his contribution during the last 18 months and wish him the best with his future endeavors. Keith Feldman, with whom I've had the pleasure of working with extensively during the past 3 years, will assume the role of CFO of NRE and has been working tirelessly with Scott to ensure a seamless transition. Many of you will know Keith from his prior roles within NorthStar and I'm stoked to have him as the new CFO and believe he will be a valuable asset for our business.

With that, I'm pleased to announce that NRE delivered another quarter of solid operating results and will now hand over to Scott to further discuss the financial results.

Scott Berry

Thank you, Mahbod. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our first quarter's earnings call. NRE reported first quarter CAD of $12 million or $0.22 per share for the quarter. We believe CAD is a good indicator of our operating performance and, among other metrics, is an important factor when evaluating our dividend and our pricing strategy.

We reported net operating income or NOI, of $23.7 million for the first quarter 2017. We believe NOI is a useful measure of the operating performance of our real estate portfolio.

As a result of the merger of our manager, the majority of the outstanding equity awards listed and a one-off expense of $15.9 million was recorded in the first quarter net income. There are $1.4 million - I'm sorry, 1.4 million of performance in absolute restricted stock units which remain invested and an equity compensation expense of $7.2 million will be amortized through to December 2019 provided the amount of forfeitures. During the first quarter, we incurred $1.6 million of nonrecurring CapEx and $1.4 million of costs primarily used to maintain the quality of our assets in the years to come. The majority of these were recoverable through service charges from our tenants.

We sold one nonstrategic property during the quarter, in line with the independent Cushman & Wakefield valuation, releasing approximately $20 million. At the end of the first quarter, we had 3 further assets classified as held-for-sale, one of which recently closed.

As of March 31, 2017, NRE's overall loan-to-value based on the independent Cushman & Wakefield valuation was 57%. In April 2017, we amended and restated our revolving credit facility with a commitment of $35 million, the initial 2-year term and no borrowing base requirement. The facility also has an accordion feature aligned with total facility to increase to $70 million.

On May 1, 2017, we declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. This dividend is expected to be paid on May 19 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15. Based on the closing share price of NRE on May 9, 2017, NRE's dividend yield is approximately 5%.

Overall, we're pleased with the company's financial and operating performance. I'd like to thank the board and management for the support during my time at NRE and wish the company continues to exist in the future. I'll now turn it over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And the first question comes from the line of Jade Rahmani from KBW.

Jade Rahmani

I was wondering if you could give additional color on which assets are in the other category and what's needed to either drive the occupancy into the 80s or what percentage of that bucket you would expect to monetize?

Mahbod Nia

Jade, it's Mahbod here. So the - thanks for the question and it's a good question. The occupancy number that you see is actually heavily skewed by vacancy that we have in one asset which is a logistics assets. It's only our logistics asset in Paris and that's about 50% baked in. That represents a pretty meaningful number in terms of square meterage, less meaningful in terms of income potential, given relative logistics rents compared to office rents. If you were to strip that out, overall occupancy in the portfolio, so if you strip out the logistics asset, you're just north of 90%. And with the new leasing, you're starting to approach around 93% with the new leases that were signed.

Jade Rahmani

Okay. And is the logistics asset a core holding?

Mahbod Nia

It is not.

Jade Rahmani

Okay. Is that one of the assets that you have held-for-sale currently?

Mahbod Nia

It's not, no. So that's one of the assets that's in the - that's classified as non-core and could be sold over time. But there's some initiatives on the asset management side that we're working through that prior to sale.

Jade Rahmani

Are there assets that Colony NorthStar owns either on its own balance sheet or in external vehicles that could complement or fit within the NRE portfolio?

Mahbod Nia

Yes. Again, a good question. None that I'm totally aware of. No, not really. I think we - if I'm talking a little bit forward, we've got a high-quality portfolio of prime offices across Germany, U.K. and France. And that's a very different complementary business to the business that Colony's historically undertaken in Europe.

Jade Rahmani

Just turning to NOI performance, can you say what same-store NOI growth was year-over-year and also what drove the overall decline in NOI?

Mahbod Nia

Overall, I mean, the NOI growth was relatively stable quarter-on quarter. Major movement in the year, from '16 to '17, was the vacancy in the Trianon Tower which is - I don't know if you saw the press management yesterday. We've actually re-leased that to Bundesbank and extended the existing leases. So it's a positive news for the company.

Jade Rahmani

And do you have a same-store NOI growth number?

Mahbod Nia

It's nothing that we've disclosed publicly, no.

Jade Rahmani

Lastly, do you anticipate any impact on your portfolio from Brexit? Are there any practical implications to your existing footprint?

Mahbod Nia

No, I don't think we do. So we were pretty proactive - I wouldn't go as far to saying we anticipated the referendum to go in the direction that it did. But we're in the process of cleaning up the portfolio anyway through 2015. And so we sold a number of assets, including two in June of last year, but before the vote. And so what we retained are really assets that we'd spend a significant amount of time stabilizing on the income side and are very happy to keep long term. Most of the value is in 2 properties in London that are both very high-quality trophy assets with high-quality tenants and long-dated leases. So in that respect, I'm not - I'm very comfortable with what we have. We're not expecting any material impact on the U.K. portfolio.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Okay. We have no further questions coming through. So I'll hand back to your host to conclude today's conference. Thank you.

Mahbod Nia

Thank you very much, everyone, for joining us and we look forward to keeping you updated next quarter. And in the meantime, if you do have any further questions that we haven't addressed, please feel free to reach out to one of us and we'll endeavor to answer them. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining today's conference. You may now replace your handsets. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.