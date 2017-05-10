Northern Dynasty: The NAKetship Is Flying Into The Danger Zone

I know many are celebrating the recent run up of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK). Others are wondering if it is too late to catch the NAKetship. At the time of this writing NAK closed at $2.08, having risen 96% from its low of $1.06 on March 14 this year. In after market trading it was up even higher, touching a level of $2.20.

The Power of Bollinger Bands

If NAK does not take a breather today, it will very soon. It is in its bi-polar nature to act the way it does. To review the technical reasons of why Bollinger Bands have power over NAK, please read:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Faces The Music After Defying Bollinger Bands

We are in a familiar situation when it comes to Northern Dynasty and pricing action as shown in the chart below:

Source: Stockcharts.com

As you can see, there have been a total of 12 upside breakouts over the last twelve months. So far, 11 out of 11 were all rejected back to the confines of the Bollinger Bands. This 12th breakout will correct either through time or price. If the stock can correct over time by going sideways, the center band which is a moving average will rise to meet the current stock price. If there is no correction through time, it will correct by price, which currently is a range of $1.28 to $1.90.

Exposing the NAKed Shorters

I have been watching the naked shorting of NAK over the last month or so. Naked shorting is when a short sale is made without finding shares to borrow at the time of the transaction. There is nothing illegal about it as long as the shares are located to borrow within three days or the position is liquidated within the three day window. Even when naked shorting is done in full compliance, it still allows a temporary distortion in the market, since in effect, a naked short seller is able to temporarily "counterfeit" shares.

Source: nakedshortreport.com

The percentage of naked shorting is not keeping pace with the overall volume. If you look at April 12th, that was when the State of Alaska renewed a use permit. Shorters knew this was not a material event and aggressively shorted even into the run up. Now look at the time frame from May 4th until now. The naked shorters know the EPA resolution is a significant milestone and they are getting weaker in the knees. The percentage of the volume shorted has dropped daily since the press release I wrote about in Northern Dynasty: Still In Motion is shown in the table below:

Source: nakedshortreport.com

To the Moon!

The following image is courtesy of NASA, from a technical paper written in 1966 as the playbook for the Apollo lunar landing mission three years later. Clicking on the link below the graph will take you to the original 698 page presentation.

During the NASA Apollo project, a theory of using gravitational forces and the rotational spin of heavenly bodies to act as a "slingshot" was proven and actually used later to save the crew of the Apollo 13.

Many want the NAKetship to rocket to the moon, and do it now. Unfortunately the collective weight and gravity of past buying and selling decisions is going to temporarily keep the NAKetship in orbit. As we build up momentum from orbiting, over time there will be enough velocity build up to escape orbit and "slingshot" to the moon.

Source : www.nasa.gov

Conclusion

Time to batten down the hatches of the NAKetship. We are going to be buffeted by near term turbulence. The bottom of the price trend line is pretty far below us. NAK could fall all the way to $1.50 and we would still be considered in an uptrend.

The very good news is the shorts are on the run, especially naked shorters. Their confidence is shaken, and politics are coming front and center. After the EPA announcement, eyes will turn from the focus on federal oversight toward permitting and Alaskan politics. The question of what Alaskans want is going to take preeminence.

The journey to the moon will likely be postponed as we orbit the earth for awhile until fresh news comes forth that permitting is going well and/or the steady rumble of finding a major partner starts shaking things again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.