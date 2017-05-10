3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 10, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "Three Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest devoted to helping you comprehend the latest news coming out of the biotech world.

Let's dive right in!

OncoMed has yet another bad day

In the April 18 edition of "3 Things," I detailed a few bad findings for OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED), which has partnered with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) to develop demcizumab. The company experienced several high-profile drug failures at inopportune times.

Well, the knocks keep coming. In an announcement coinciding with Q1 results, OMED divulged that it would be suspending enrollment in the DENALI study, which randomized patients with non-squamous lung cancer to platinum+pemetrexed with either placebo or demcizumab.

Unfortunately, the efficacy endpoints were not met, as nearly every relevant outcome actually trended toward favoring the placebo arm. Response rates were in fact nearly cut in half with the addition of the treatment.

Looking forward: It's sad to see another setback for OMED as the DENALI trial comes to an end. This may spell the end of development altogether for demcizumab, which previously failed in a clinical trial for pancreatic cancer. It's never a fun sight to see a trial fail and, hopefully, OMED will be able to press on with its other therapies. Still, the company maintains revenues from its collaborations, which may keep it afloat a bit longer.

Oncolytics' rise from the fall nearly complete? Reolysin given fast track!

Oncolytics Biotech (OTCQX:ONCYF) is continuing its streak of good news following on the heels of favorable results in breast cancer for its tumor cell killing virus, Reolysin.

Now, the FDA has granted ONCYF fast track designation for its therapy, signaling a favorable nod from the regulators about the data it has moving forward. Fast track designation would entitle ONCYF to an expedited review of an agent for approval. In fact, it enables accelerated approval if the right conditions are met.

It's too soon to tell how the Reolysin story will play out for sure, but absolutely a fast track designation is a favorable sign.

Looking forward: Never let anyone say my pride would prevent me from saying I made a mistake, which appears to be solidly the case with ONCYF as of now. It came back from an abysmal ASCO 2016 to make progress; a feel-good story of perseverance if I ever read one. Now, with the fast track status, it is inching ever closer to getting a drug approval. So far now, it's looking good, but investors should still be mindful of the risks. ONCYF remains a microcap with everything riding on the successful implementation of a complex novel treatment modality for cancer. Keep that in mind when considering an investment here.

No brakes on the immune checkpoint inhibitor train

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was one of the latecomers to the immune checkpoint table, as it finally got approval for its PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab for Merkel cell carcinoma, the first such approval of an immune checkpoint inhibitor in this disease space. This happened back in March in case you missed it.

Now, PFE has announced that avelumab has received approval in the rapidly crowding bladder cancer space. This represents the third immune checkpoint inhibitor to receive approval in the post-platinum relapse setting for patients with advanced disease.

Looking forward: At this time, it appears that there are never too many checkpoint inhibitors in play for any given tumor type. This has created a situation I've never seen personally where there doesn't appear to be much that distinguishes three or more drugs in a tumor area and they all supposedly have the same mechanism of action. One of the big questions we're going to see going into 2018 is how this competition is going to affect cost and whether we will begin to see differentiating features of the immune checkpoint inhibitors across these wide varieties of tumors.

Conclusion

Thank you for tuning into this digest. I appreciate the time you've taken out of your day. If you enjoyed it and would like to see more, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time updates when new articles go live.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.