Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Biotech Continues To Meander; Revisiting Invitae

All the other notable news, events, and analyst ratings from across the sector, as well as a post-earnings review of genetic testing firm Invitae, are below.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals missed quarterly expectations but got buoyed by buyout rumors. Its competitor Synergy Pharmaceuticals got a big shout-out from an analyst firm that sees it taking market share.

The biotech sector continues to meander in a narrow range. The main biotech indices lost more than 2% Monday, only to recover half those losses Tuesday.

The biotech sector continues to trade in a very narrow range. Monday, the main biotech indices lost more than 2%, only to regain more than half those losses by Tuesday's close.

Now that earnings season is largely over, only a substantial uptick in M&A activity can push the major indices through stubborn resistance levels outside a large rally in the overall market; not something I see as likely at this time.

CAR-T concern Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) got off to a tough week on Monday. Its stock dropped 13% in trading after the company reported a patient death in a clinical study for its lead drug candidate. This is one factor some pundits cited for the over two percent pullback across the biotech sector on Monday.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) got a bit of a lift in trading on Tuesday. The company reported successful results in a Phase 3 safety study for IV meloxicam. This clears the way for a NDA for this compound that is expected to be filed sometime in the third quarter of this year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) perked up Tuesday on rumors that Allergan (NYSE:AGN) might be interested in acquiring the much small biopharma. Ironwood missed earnings expectations on Monday, largely as a result of poor sales from its primary compound Linzess which is marketed and distributed by Allergan.

Speaking of Linzess, the most interesting commentary from an analyst I have heard this week is around Trulance which just rolled out from Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) and might be somewhat behind Ironwood's recent miss.

Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating and $13 price target on Synergy on Monday. It analyst had this commentary on weak sales from Linzess in the first quarter:

We believe this slowdown is attributable to Trulance's competitive pressure, resulting in lower Linzess growth and possible market share stabilization. It should be noted that previous 1Q earnings calls have mentioned inventory builds, but not draw-downs. Prescription data for Linzess shows flattening scripts during 1Q17 vs 4Q16, suggesting an impact from the Trulance launch. An alternate interpretation is that the overall market has peaked, but we believe this is unlikely based on ~22% growth for Linzess in 2016. We believe that the Linzess prescription trend is a useful indicator for the Trulance launch, as reported prescription data capture is more mature vs. Trulance, which is new.

Eagle Pharma (NASDAQ:EGRX), which reported mixed earnings results to start the week and fell more than 3% in trading Monday, did manage to pick up some positive analyst commentary nonetheless. Piper Jaffray reiterated their Buy rating and raised their price target to $118 from $90 on Monday. Tuesday, RBC Capital reissued its Buy rating and $94 price target.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) — which lost some 35% of its value Monday after reporting earnings that missed both top- and bottom-line consensus and significantly lowering forward guidance — still found some support in the analyst community. BMO Capital, Cowen & Co., and Stifel Nicolaus all have reiterated Buy ratings with prices targets in the range of $17 to $20. Mizuho Securities dissented and downgraded the name to Hold with a $10 price target.

We have seen the same analyst action on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) this week. Leerink Swann, Canaccord Genuity, and Northland Securities have reiterated Buy ratings on this medical device concern with price targets ranging from $96 to $120. B. Riley is the dissenter in this case, downgrading the firm to a Sell. The company has fallen this after its quarterly numbers missed bottom line estimates.

In today's Spotlight feature, we revisit genetic testing concern Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). This small cap concern fell almost 10% in trading on Tuesday as revenues, despite rising more than 150% from a year ago, came in a bit light.

However, the company's remarkable growth trajectory is more than intact as the concern grows its way to positive free cash flow over the next year.

Earnings Highlights:

The company posted a loss of 64 cents a share, two pennies a share better than the consensus.

Revenue rose more than 160% from a year ago to $10.3 million, this was just over $500,000 shy of expectations.

The company ran some 26,000 tests in the quarter, continuing what has been an impressive up-ramp over the past year, as the chart below clearly shows.

As volume increases, Invitae is doing a stellar job of bringing down the cost per test which will be the key to achieving profitability down the road. In the first quarter of 2016, it cost $612 per test which has dropped consistently to just $359 per test this quarter.

The company also has continue to sign additional insurance carriers. This quarter Invitae signed Blue Cross & Blue Shield of California as well as other carriers. Invitae now has reached ~187 million covered lifes.

Cash burn by operational activities dropped $2 million from the fourth quarter of 2016. Invitae ended the first quarter with approximately $105 million in cash on hand.

My view on this fast growing testing concern remains unchanged. It has one of the best growth profiles within an industry that should grow from a $3 billion to $4 billion annual market now to one that is worth $8 billion to $10 billion in 5-6 years.

As a point of comparison, Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) which has a similar growth trajectory in a different part of the testing market first passed the $10 million sales mark for a quarter in the third quarter of 2015. It is still unprofitable even while continuing to post stellar revenue growth numbers. I expect Invitae to be cash flow positive within a year. Exact Sciences current market cap is almost $4 billion. Invitae's is approximately $450 million, which I think points to its substantial upside potential. It also made it quite easy to add a few shares to my core holding on the stock's ~10% 'hiccup' yesterday.

