Fear And Greed Explorations: What Caused Gold's Move Lower?

This article explores the latest COT report and various technicals in order to determine the prevailing sentiment and if it’s weakening or strengthening.

The purpose of the weekly Fear and Greed series is to analyze the health of the current gold trend and to identify possible signs of a reversal.

"What beat me was not having brains enough to stick to my own game - that is, to play the market only when I was satisfied that precedents favored my play." - Legendary speculator Jesse Livermore

Last Week's Call

"There isn't a high probability trade to be had. I see gold in a no man's land between a bullish bias above 120 and a bearish bias below 118.89."

Opening Thoughts

Gold has really broken down over the past few weeks, but its YTD performance is still well above its 5 and 10-year average performance. In fact, gold is currently up 5.63% YTD and its 5-year and 10-year average performance through that same period is 4% and 4.6%. Gold was having a conventional year until the rate hike hit in mid-Marched kicked-off the boom in Gold, which isn't the first time we've seen such a thing happen. After the December 16th hike of 2015, the GLD (NYSEARCA: GLD) went on to rise 26.7% over the following seven months. Gold pushed higher throughout the end of March and by April 17th was up 11.8% percent. The massive outperformance in March and April, though making sense given the unique circumstances, is extremely uncommon. The 20-year average performance of gold shows that March is typically gold's weakest month. Furthermore, we tend to see the weakness continue in to mid-April. Gold's latest push lower is effectively a mean reversion move.

Analyst have stated that the mean reversion in gold is primarily driven by investors embracing a risk on sentiment, higher interest rates, and movement in the US dollar. I think the US dollar argument is fairly weak given that the US dollar has only really started to appreciate over the past few days. The dollar appreciating over the past few days certainly doesn't help gold in its efforts to find a bottom, but you can't pin the fall of gold on the US dollar. I think the gold bulls should primarily place the blame on the risk-on sentiment that has prevailed over the past 3 weeks. The chart below shows gold starting to dive right at the point in which the S&P 500 started to break out of its period of consolidation.

Shows just how strong the momentum in equities is/has been:

Also, the VIX touched a low of 9.56 on Tuesday, which is a 23-year low! It has been on a steep decline over the past 3 weeks, which also coincides with the pullback in gold. The VIX and gold have both pushed lower as of late and currently share a 20-day correlation of +.76. Markets are driven by sentiment over the short term and gold is fundamentally a risk-off asset. The marginal appetite for gold is going to be lower during periods where risk-on assets, like equities, perform well. There's always a myriad of factors that are affecting the price of gold, but I submit to you that the risk-on sentiment/complacency is the primary culprit.

In the month ahead, I think that the major headwind for gold is likely the strengthening of US dollar. Speculators buying US dollars and shorting gold ahead of a rate hike is not uncommon. The CME Group's Fedwatch Tool currently has the probability of a 100 to 125 bp hike in June at 83%.

(A look at volatility in the GLD over the past year. (ATR on top and the Standard deviation on bottom))

(A look at the correlation between the GLD and the SLV over the past year. (Red = 10 day correlation, Blue = 20 day correlation, and Green = 60 day correlation) - (essentially you have half a month's correlation, a 1 month correlation, and a 3 month correlation.))

The COT Report

I think COT reports are much more useful when put into a historical context. Thus, I want to see how bullish or bearish the most recent reports are relative to the most bullish and bearish positioning over the preceding 5 years. A reading of 100 would represent a given group being more bullish than they have ever been over the past 5 years and a reading of 0 would mean that their current position is more bearish than they have ever been over the past 5 years.

The prior reading had commercial producers/users in the 23rd percentile and speculators in the 73rd percentile. The current reading has commercial producers/users in the 21st percentile and speculators in the 70th percentile. These are middle of the road readings, so they are not highly useful. Essentially, both commercial producers/users and speculators are saying that gold is neither particularly cheap nor expensive.

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis

(The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - Tenkan-sen = yellow, Kijun-Sen = blue, Span A = yellow, Span B = blue, Chikou span = grey)

Overall, all the factors that I look for when determining if prices are likely to move lower are currently in place. The trend is bearish with the price below the Kumo and a bearish Kumo twist is about to occur. The Kumo is the green cloud area on the chart shown above. The price is below the fast-moving average and the slow moving-average. Also, the fast moving-average is below the slow moving-average. Furthermore, the Chikou Span, the grey lagging indicator, is confirming the bearish trend with it currently being below the price of 26 periods past.

Support/Resistance

Major resistance - 118.57

Minor resistance- 118.17

Minor support - 116

Moving Averages

((The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - moving averages: red = 5 days, orange = 9 days, yellow = 13 days, green = 20 days, blue = 50 days, purple = 125 days, grey = 200 days)

The bears are in full control with the current price below 6 of the 7 critical moving averages. The GLD is currently only above the 125-day moving-average, which is at 15.91. I'll be watching the 15.91 level closely. The worst technical indication that I've seen, over the past week, has been the break of the uptrend line which has been in place since December 22, 2016.

5-day moving average: 116.92

9-day moving average: 118.34

13-day moving average: 119.23

20-day moving average: 120.22

50-day moving average: 118.75

125-day moving average: 115.91

200-day moving average: 119.36

MACD & RSI Provided for Further Context

MACD: Both the base line and the signal line are below zero, and the signal line is below the base line.

RSI: Is currently at 31.35 which is oversold territory. Virtually all major pullbacks in the GLD, over the past 3 years, have coincided with the RSI finding a bottom between 38 and 20. We are in-between the range of where a bottom is found, but there's still quite a bit of room to the down side.

The Bottom Line

Overall, there isn't a high probability trade to be had. I said last week that I was bearish below $118.89 and I still am. I'm looking for a tradable bottom, but I haven't seen it yet. In the week ahead, I'll be watching the 125-day moving-average closely. I'm sure that the contrarians out there are thinking that now is the time to start buying because others are "fearful", but I don't see the point in doing so at this juncture. I would wait for some consolidation to take place before wading into the water.

Author's note: To get more investment ideas like this as soon as they are published, click on my profile and hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option. I have a variety of article styles that range from pieces with a short-term focus to pieces that are geared towards long-term investing. My last "Opportunity in Focus" piece returned 14% in 4 market days and the piece before that returned 42% in 6 market days. Both of those articles can be found under my profile. Also, I will be posting brief notes on my Instablog when I see interesting speculations (day trades and swing trades). I'm doing this because big winners often develop so fast that I can't write and publish a detailed article in time for readers to be able to capitalize. I've just begun to utilize my Instablog, but there have already been some big winners. Thanks for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.