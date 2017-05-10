Valeant's Story Is Changing

The CEO and CFO aren't just more confident about their ability to pay down debt, but also that they will do it partly by growing earnings.

The story is changing. Valeant's (VRX) quarter wasn't great in terms of revenue or cash from operations as expected. But management changed its tune. For the first time we heard a decidedly more confident team that lifted guidance and laid out a path towards a healthy balance sheet and growth over the long term.

In a previous article I've discussed what Valeant's name change could imply but the answer came through loud and clear on this earnings call: The future is bright.

The team appeared much more confident compared to previous earnings calls which I've reviewed as well (here and here).

Let me quote some of the most important examples which exude much more confidence with a management team that, after a thorough spring cleaning, is ready to start talking a positive game:

...We can meet all of our financial obligations through a combination of cash generation from our business, asset sales, and importantly, refinancings...

The most important concern with Valeant is whether it will be able to deal with its debt load and manage not to hit its debt covenants. Make sure you read the Seeking Alpha transcripts because the company's situation regarding its debt covenants is sometimes portrayed too negatively.

...There's a permanent role for debt in our capital structure. The goal is not to repay all of our debt and operate debt-free. The goal is to maintain a credit profile that will enable us to access the capital markets when necessary to fund our future capital requirements, including to refinance maturing debt...

I translate this as: we are going to pay back a little bit more debt. Then we can roll over whatever we want.

...With these debt transactions in our rearview mirror, I'm comfortable with our position here. To be clear, we still have a lot of work to do and I promise each and every one of you that the team here will focus everyday to chart and execute the steps needed to get our capital structure right-side up. I say all the time, if we take care of our debt, and we will, our equity will take care of itself...

The CFO appears much more confident the maturities can be managed and it has been my thesis since my very first article on the company: Valeant Pharmaceuticals - Buying The Uninvestable that if Valeant can deal with its debt. As I put it at the time:

The primary driver of its stock price, is its debt load. It will be a challenge but it can be handled. Especially with asset sales before 2018.

Since that time it has paid back about $3.6 billion of debt, the team appears to have come up with quite a bit of working capital funds this quarter, resulting in a cool $900 million of cash flow. A very big win.

And they are upping EBITDA guidance by a net $120 million while management also floated the possibility it will find operating margin improvements in its Bausch & Lomb business. Both would be important wins and help lay out the runway needed.

To summarize: The quarter wasn't that great from an operations standpoint. The quarter was very good in terms of working capital improvements and very, very good in terms of management's attitude towards the future who were painting a much brighter picture.

I continue to hold Valeant and believe the +24% stock price move understates by how much expectations have moved in favor of longs. +24% seems like a lot but given Valeant is effectively an equity stub its price moves should be heavily leveraged as well.

