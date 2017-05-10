Time (TIME) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Time, Inc. (NYSE:TIME)

Jaison T. Blair - Time, Inc.

Thanks, Jen. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Time Inc.'s 2017 first quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Rich Battista, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Sue D'Emic, our EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Jen Wong, our EVP, Chief Operating Officer and President of Digital; and Alan Murray, our Chief Content Officer.

Please note that in addition to our release, we have slides containing supplemental information available on our website. On today's call, we'll begin with some opening comments from Rich and Sue, after which we'll open the lines – the call up for your questions.

Before we start, I would like to refer you to page number 2 in the web presentation and remind you that comments today regarding the company's future business plans, prospects and financial performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made based on management's current knowledge and assumptions about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

In providing these forward-looking statements, the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update them. For information on important factors that could affect these expectations, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2017, and our subsequent filings made with the SEC.

Additionally, today's remarks will include a discussion of certain financial measures that are not presented in conformity with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release or in the presentation materials on our website.

And, with that, I will turn the call over to Rich.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Thank you, Jaison. Good morning, all, and thanks for joining the call this morning. I'm sure you've all seen our press release this morning. I know there's a lot there. And my goal for this call is to provide as much clarity about our Q1 performance and strategy going forward as possible.

Before we dive into the details, I'd like to briefly address the announcement we made about a number of expressions of interest in the company and the board's decision to pursue our own strategic plan. And to be clear, we did not initiate a sale process. The noise and relentless media speculation over the last six months around a potential change of ownership clearly was a major distraction to our employees and advertisers and other partners and had the impact on Q1 results.

The announcement on April 28 that our board has affirmed our strategic plan in the wake of a thorough evaluation of interests in the company has gone a long way to settle things down and enable staff to refocus fully on the business. It's also no longer one of the first things many of our advertising partners want to talk about. And now with the review, as well as the distraction behind us, we can move forward aggressively and take you through, not only our Q1 results today, but also details of our plan, the changes we are making and how we and our board believe they will benefit the company and shareholders.

So regarding Q1 performance, our Digital advertising revenues increased 32% year-on-year. Print and other advertising was off a disappointing 21% year-on-year. As I mentioned, our Print and other advertising revenues were negatively impacted by the public speculation about the ownership of the company and the disruption from the reorganization of our advertising sales force.

We're confident that the sales structure in place, which allows us to provide the best solutions to advertisers across our brands and platforms, is the right approach for advertisers today. We're seeing a similar print revenue decline in Q2. However, there's encouraging sequential improvement in print advertising in June and in our early booking trends for Q3.

In Q2, we're seeing some risk associated with our Digital advertising due to an agency review of one of Viant's large clients. Sue will provide more detail during her prepared comments. We're also aggressively reducing our cost base. You saw in our release that we cut costs in the first quarter by 7% over last year's comparable quarter. The fact is we can do a lot more.

So we're announcing today important business decisions that are key components of our go-forward strategy, which represent a significant operating pivot for this company from the past. Time Inc. is a company in rapid transformation in an industry undergoing dynamic change. We have tremendous assets and we are already a leading player in digital with great momentum.

And we're making bold moves for us to capitalize on this momentum over the long-term. We think about Time Inc. as an exciting new media company where the opportunities are vast with untapped potential and an outlook that is long. So let me take you through these changes.

The first component is we announced that we have hired an advisor to assist with an aggressive cost re-engineering program across the company to achieve meaningful margin expansion. Second, we will be rationalizing our portfolio. By focusing our portfolio, we can more effectively prioritize and invest in our key growth drivers and strategies. We've already identified select, non-core assets and are starting sale processes shortly.

Third, we are enhancing our financial flexibility. Today, we have announced a reduction of our regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.04 per share that will put us more in line with our peer set in the media industry. The objective is to provide us with strategic and financial flexibility in order to better focus on investing in growth and at the same time maintaining a strong balance sheet. The dividend reduction would provide approximately $60 million on an annualized basis.

With regards to guidance, we will focus on longer-term targets and performance. Portfolio rationalization, the variability of advertising revenues, and the impact of potential print product initiatives add to forecasting complexity. Beginning with this earnings release, we no longer intend to provide quarterly pacing or an annual revenue outlook. We will continue to provide an annual outlook for adjusted OIBDA as well as quarterly insights on key metrics.

In addition, the board of directors has elected John Fahey, current Lead Independent Director, to the position of Non-Executive Chairman, effective at our Annual Meeting. I look forward to continuing to work closely with John in his new role. I'm also pleased that we announced today that Dan Rosensweig, President and CEO of online learning platform, Chegg, Inc., has been nominated to the Time Inc. board of directors.

Dan brings valuable digital and technology experience, gained from his leadership positions at high growth consumer Internet and media companies. Executive Chairman, Joe Ripp; and Director, Sir Howard Stringer, will be retiring from the board and will not seek reelection at the 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I want to thank Joe and Sir Howard for their numerous contributions to the company.

Combined, these actions represent a significant operating pivot from the past. But, as a new management team, we think these are absolutely the right decisions to set this company up for long-term success. This executive management team was put in place only two months before the board began studying the expressions of interest. It was really our first opportunity to explain and implement our strategy and execute on the decisions that are going to propel this company forward. We are enthusiastic about the prospects for this company, these powerful brands and our ability to create value for shareholders.

We are not alone in our excitement about this company. Many across the media spectrum have shared their enthusiasm for these brands and desire to partner with us to unlock and accelerate value. The confidence we have internally that is shared externally by our advertising and business partners is built on four fundamental and undeniable principals that matter for driving success in the media environment.

One, powerful brands. Time Inc.'s success starts with our iconic brands. Our brands have the kind of loyalty and name recognition that allow us to play, partner and compete much more broadly than ever before across the entire multi-platform, multimedia universe. We are extending our brands, products and services in more ways than ever before. For example, in Q1, we had another strong quarter in video consumption with year-over-year growth of more than 200%. And this momentum continues. In April, we exceeded 1 billion monthly video views for the first time in our history.

Two, content with audience scale is king. Consumers love our quality content. And because they do, we've grown massive audiences both in owned environments and across the distributed web. The scale platform provides advertisers with a premium environment in which to engage with our audiences. Every month, we reach more than 170 million unique users through our owned and operated digital properties and more than 120 million people through our world-class print products.

We reach three out of four millennials and we've built a social media footprint of more than 250 million fans and followers. And our audience is growing. For example, during Q1, we launched Well Done, a new social video brand that builds on the success we've achieved creating viral food videos. During its first two months, the brand has generated more than 150 million views. And we are seeing strong audience metrics and increasing advertising revenues on Snap Discover. The People brand, an initial launch partner on Discover, was recently joined by two other channels from Time Inc., Entertainment Weekly and Essence.

Three, direct relationships with consumers. We have 30 million loyal paid subscribers. We're one of the largest direct marketers in the U.S. And we have the opportunity to sell them products and services above and beyond our print magazines to drive higher ARPU.

Four, unique first-party data. Because of our massive digital audience on our sites and our direct consumer relationships, we have proprietary data at scale on demographics and peoples' true interests. Combining this with recent infrastructure investments in data and targeting, we now have programmatic targeting scale across 250 million registered profiles in the U.S.

This new team has a new plan to leverage these strengths and advantages and turn them into long-term successes and value. Make no mistake, we are realistic about the challenges, the biggest one being the secular declines in print, which have accelerated since our separation from Time Warner. We have a pragmatic plan to manage those print declines, while at the same time accelerating growth in other sources of revenue.

I want to be clear, though. Print is still a powerful medium and financially important. Consumer and advertising engagement is high and measurable. And we have some of the strongest, most trusted brands in the world. We're in the process of sharpening our focus on the portfolio and accelerating a number of initiatives in how we produce, distribute and market our titles. These initiatives are aimed at sustaining the strength of print for many years to come and reinvesting in our growth areas.

This iconic company has had an amazing nearly 100-year history. And, for most of the time, it was not only a leader, but a pioneer in the media industry across all platforms. What it's going to take to get the company back to growth are big, bold, hard decisions now and over the next 12 months to 18 months to set this company up for long-term success.

As we continue on our transformation journey, it is important to note that it takes more than just terrific assets to win. It also takes the right culture for today's dynamic marketplace. This new management team is infusing the company with the cultural traits that are more important than ever, a higher level of urgency and accountability, a laser focus on execution, more nimbleness, and bolder actions. There are no sacred cows.

Before I turn it over to Sue for more detail, I want to close my remarks by underscoring that we are confident that we can write the next chapter of the company's storied history about the comeback of Time Inc. We have the assets and a plan, as I just outlined, but we also have a team of highly talented, creative, smart professionals across the company who choose to be here because there is no other company like Time Inc.

The motivation and the potential to deliver great results is high. Such transformations do take time and patience and can be hard. We are making the necessary moves now that we believe will position the company for financial success well into the future. We are confident that Time Inc. will again hold its rightful place as one of the most successful companies in all of media.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Sue.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Thank you, Rich, and good morning. Before I get into the Q1 results, as Rich mentioned, today, we announced a significant operating pivot as a company. I'd like to expand on a couple of the key components. Given the rapid transformation of the company, we believe Time Inc. needs to be capitalized in a way that provides us with strategic and financial flexibility in order to better focus on investing in growth and at the same time maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Today, our board of directors approved a revision to the company's capital allocation strategy. Our quarterly common share dividend has been reduced to $0.04 per share. This change will enable us to invest in our key growth drivers, enhance our financial flexibility, de-lever the balance sheet, and move towards the low end of our target leverage range of 2x to 2.5x net debt to adjusted OIBDA.

In addition, as Rich mentioned, we will focus on longer-term targets and performance. Given this longer-term perspective, the impact of portfolio rationalization, the variability of our advertising revenues, and the impact of potential print product initiatives, the company is modifying its financial guidance approach, similar to many other companies in the media sector. Beginning with today's earnings release, the company no longer intends to provide quarterly pacing or an annual revenue outlook.

We will, however, continue to offer quarterly insights and key metrics, as appropriate. And we will provide our annual outlook for adjusted OIBDA. The content of our quarterly insights and key metrics may vary quarter-to-quarter depending upon what we consider to be relevant at the time. Please note that, for 2017, we are reiterating our outlook for adjusted OIBDA of at least $400 million with a plan to be flat year-over-year.

Please turn to the first quarter financial highlight section on slide 3 of the presentation deck. During the first quarter, total revenues declined 8% year-over-year, including approximately 200 basis points of adverse foreign exchange impact. Print advertising revenues declined 21% year-over-year. Our Digital advertising revenues increased 32%, including the Viant acquisition. And our Digital advertising revenues, excluding Viant, increased 12% year-over-year.

Digital advertising revenues represented approximately 36% of our total advertising revenues and this was the highest share in the company's history. Circulation revenues declined 14% year-over-year, including approximately 300 basis points of adverse foreign exchange impact. Our Other revenues increased 9% year-over-year, including approximately 100 basis points of adverse foreign exchange impact.

During the first quarter, we continued to benefit from the performance of our cost and efficiency efforts. Cost of revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 7% year-over-year during the quarter. This included approximately 200 basis points of net favorable cost of revenues and SG&A expenses related to FX.

Excluding the FX impact, cost of revenues and SG&A would have declined 5% year-over-year. In Q1, we delivered adjusted OIBDA of $23 million which was ahead of our expectation. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, and 2016, we incurred net restructuring and severance costs of $16 million and $1 million, respectively.

Please turn to advertising revenues on slide 4 of the presentation deck. For the first quarter of 2017, total advertising revenues were $331 million, down 8% year-over-year. And I'd like to provide some perspective on the 21% print advertising revenue decline.

According to MAGNA Global, over the three years ending December 2016, the U.S. print magazine advertising market declined at a relatively consistent average annual rate of approximately 11%. And over those three years, Time Inc. consistently outperformed the industry. MAGNA Global estimated that the Q1 industry decline was approximately 11.3% versus our decline of Print and other advertising revenues of 21%.

And, as Rich mentioned, we believe our Print and other advertising revenues were negatively impacted by the public speculation about the ownership of our company and the disruption from the reorganization of our advertising sales force. As we head into the second quarter, we expect we will continue to be impacted by the disruption and we're seeing a similar print revenue decline in Q2. However, there is encouraging sequential improvement in print advertising in June and in our early booking trends for Q3.

I'd also like to provide some additional context on the 32% increase of our Digital advertising revenues. We continue to see strong performance of growth areas, including native advertising, video, and programmatic. The Foundry, our native studio in Brooklyn, continues to perform very well. In Q1, our native and branded content advertising revenues nearly doubled year-over-year. Also, our pipeline for the second quarter and for the full year indicates that there is strong growth and it's likely to continue.

In Q1, our video advertising revenues grew strongly. Video advertising revenues are being driven by the attractiveness of our premium environment and the explosive growth of our content for Time Inc., digital properties and our syndication partners. In Q1, Viant closed its acquisition of Adelphic. The technical integration of Adelphic is on track. Adelphic provides clients with self-service media planning and execution tools, which is an important capability given the migration of advertisers to our self-service solutions.

As part of that migration, we think that there is risk of volatility in Viant's core managed services revenue. This could have an adverse impact on the overall rate of growth of our Digital advertising revenues. However, we think there is an opportunity to mitigate this volatility by capturing more self-service dollars, given the combination of our first-party data and the acquisition of Adelphic.

In addition, as Rich mentioned, Viant's Q2 revenues are being adversely impacted by a major customer undergoing an agency review which could extend beyond the second quarter. We are working on the mitigation of these revenue risks and currently estimate that the overall negative impact on our adjusted OIBDA is unlikely to be significant.

Now let's turn to our Circulation revenues on slide 5. For the first quarter of 2017, Subscription revenues declined 13% to $140 million. The adverse impact of FX volatility and disposition was approximately 200 basis points. Excluding FX, disposition and frequency changes, Subscription revenues would've declined approximately 8%.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2017, 34% of our subs was sold digitally versus 29% in the prior period of 2016 which is helping us to optimize our marketing spend. We continue to drive growth of this number given that digital channels are inherently more efficient and allow for customized interactions with consumers.

For the first quarter, Newsstand revenues declined 18% to $56 million. Given that approximately half of our Newsstand business is in the UK, these results include approximately 700 basis points of adverse impacts from FX. Excluding FX and frequency changes, Newsstand revenues would have declined only 10%.

At Newsstand, during Q1, we implemented a $1 per copy price increase on People. And during the quarter, People performed in line with our expectations with Newsstand revenues up 3% year-over-year as the price increase generates positive yields. We are benefiting from a more analytical approach to our Newsstand category. During the first quarter, we had particularly strong issues from People with tribute to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, as well as human interest stories.

Now, please turn to slide 6 of the presentation deck for Other revenues, which include marketing and support services provided to third-parties, branded book publishing, events and licenses. I wanted to provide some additional context on our 9% year-over-year growth of Other revenues in Q1. I'd like to, once again, highlight that bookazines, which utilize targeted Newsstands, have become a relatively big source of revenues and are growing nicely.

In Q1, our bookazine business continued to perform well, with revenues increasing 41% year-over-year. This strong performance was led by Time's issues on Trump, The Science of Marriage, Mindfulness, and 100 Pictures (sic) [Photographs], and also Essence's issue on Obama. This is an excellent example of how we are utilizing our content, brands, editorial platform, and relationships with retailers to create new and profitable products and services that are helping to offset magazine decline.

In the area of television, we believe we can build a significant business in producing programming for third-parties as well as developing global formats. In Q1, we continued to grow strongly in this medium. During the quarter, we sold four new projects, including a four-hour, two-night primetime event special for ABC on the life of Princess Diana and a season two renewal of the TV series, People Magazine Investigates, for Investigation Discovery. In season one, this series drew approximately 13 million unique viewers.

We also made important progress in events and live media during Q1. With the trust and reach to convene passionate audiences, we are creating some of the most remarkable events around the globe. During the quarter, Fortune continued to build on its successful events business by announcing two new events franchise extensions.

We've reached agreement to extend Fortune's successful Brainstorm franchise to new locations around the world, including Guangzhou and Singapore. And we recently announced that, in September, Fortune and Time will host the CEO Initiative in New York. This event will be a follow-up to our December 2016 event at the Vatican and will be a collaborative effort amongst business leaders, harnessing the power of the private sector to address important social goals.

We are also seeing strong demand for two of our signature events, the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans and the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen. Brand licensing is also a key area of focus for the company. In Q1, we continued to leverage our powerful brands through a series of new product launches, including Real Simple, Fortune, and InStyle. And just this morning, we announced a partnership with HSN to launch a Food & Wine branded line of cooking products.

Now let me turn to cost of revenues and SG&A, which is on slide number 7. For the first quarter of 2017, cost of revenues and SG&A decreased $46 million to $615 million. This includes transaction-related expenses of $2 million in the quarter compared to $14 million in the comparable quarter last year. Transaction-related expenses are excluded from our adjusted OIBDA calculation.

The decrease includes approximately 200 basis points of favorable cost of revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses related to FX. As Rich mentioned, during 2017, we have begun to accelerate our work to re-engineer our cost structure. We have hired an advisor to assist with the aggressive re-engineering program across the company in order to achieve meaningful margin expansion. And with an annual cost base of approximately $2.7 billion, we believe there remains significant cost savings opportunities.

In 2017, we now expect to achieve incremental cost savings to mitigate the risks associated with the first half disruption to advertising revenue. And we continue to feel confident in our ability to pursue efficiency initiatives and other sources of cost savings. Heading into Q2, we expect the year-over-year change of total cost of revenues and SG&A to be consistent with the savings we realized in Q1.

Now please turn to slide 8 which shows that the first quarter 2017 adjusted OIBDA was $23 million. Time Inc. reported adjusted diluted net loss per share of $0.18 for Q1 versus adjusted diluted net loss of $0.11 per share for the comparable quarter last year.

Now let's turn to slide 9 of the presentation. We ended the quarter with $281 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. During Q1, we paid a dividend of $0.19 per share or $19 million. And, as I mentioned at the beginning of my remarks, today, we declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, indicating a forward annual dividend yield of 1.1%.

The dividend reduction we announced today would provide approximately $60 million on an annualized basis to further enhance our strategic and financial flexibility as we execute our plan. Our strong cash position and untapped revolving credit facility of approximately $500 million also provides us with further financial flexibility. As of March 31, $75 million remains unused under our authorization for discretionary debt repayments and/or repurchases and $123 million remains authorized for share repurchases.

And, with that, I'd like to turn the call back to the operator. And Rich and I will take your questions, along with Jen and Alan.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. And our first question comes from the line of Jason Bazinet of Citi. Your line is now open.

Jason Boisvert Bazinet - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Yeah. I just had a question on Print and other advertising. They're down 21% in the quarter. You cited sort of two potential issues that made it a bit worse, speculation about a sale and then the sales reorg. And if I remember correctly, I thought the sales reorg sort of hurt you to some extent last quarter as well. So if you can just remind us sort of how much you think it hurt last quarter, because it implies that the sales speculation was maybe the biggest headwind of all in the quarter?

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, Jason. It's Rich. Yes. So you're right. Clearly, Q1 was affected by two anomalies. One was the speculation on the evaluations of interest on the company and then also the reorg. I'd say on the reorg we did feel the effects last quarter. There is some lag in effects on reorgs, right. So we made the biggest reorg in August, September is when it really started to happen. And there is a little lag on that in terms of how it will hit you in the earlier part of the year in the next year. I'd say we really peaked – in terms of the declines, really peaked in February, March. So...

Jason Boisvert Bazinet - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

What we're encouraged by now is we see – as I mentioned to you, we will still see some impact on disruption in Q2. But what we're really encouraged by is, in June, we've seen real nice sequential improvement and then we're also seeing that in the early booking trends for Q3 as well.

Jason Boisvert Bazinet - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. And if I can just ask one follow-up. You talked about the risk of volatility in the agency review at Viant, but you said that while it could have an impact on revenue, it won't have an impact on EBITDA. Can you just elaborate on that a bit?

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yes. So on the managed services – Sue D'Emic, so on the managed services side, that revenue is recorded growth versus on the – in Adelphic, it would be recorded on a net basis. So the adjusted OIBDA is relatively not significant on the customer that's under agency review and we believe we can mitigate that risk.

Jason Boisvert Bazinet - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Tim Nollen of Macquarie. Your line is now open.

Tim Nollen - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Hi. Thanks. A couple of things. My first question is on Viant again. I may have missed the first part of what you were saying in the prepared remarks about the volatility. Was that about a specific client review or was there something else in there?

And relatedly, can you remind us when do you cycle against the acquisition? I believe you have now cycled. And if so, is it at all possible to give us some idea of underlying digital hub growth excluding Viant, as in excluding acquired Viant revenues?

And then, lastly, you mentioned subs were – subscription revenue was 34% digital. I was surprised it was that high. Is it possible to break it? How much of that is digital only, digital specific versus bundled footprint? Thanks.

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

So this is Jen. I'll take the first part of that question and then hand it over to Sue. Regarding Viant, there are two things that we mentioned. One is there's this transition happening from managed service to self-serve. And what that means is more automation in getting the advertising. And because we have Viant, which has great data, and because we have Adelphic, which is a self-serve platform that we've brought in through an acquisition, we think we're well-positioned to have a very good foothold in this self-serve programmatic area with data and targeting.

However, there could be some volatility during that transition as the advertisers migrate. The second thing is there is an agency review on one of Viant's larger clients and that also has created a little volatility in their revenue that could extend. But, in Q2, they are being affected by that. As you mentioned, the OIBDA impact is insignificant because they were able to offset that. Regarding the lapsing of the Viant revenue, I'll turn that to Sue.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yes. So we acquired Viant in March of 2016, so it has a couple of months this quarter versus the prior year in terms of the lapping. And then with respect to your other question, Tim, on the 34% digital, the 34% is subscriptions that we're acquiring. So, most of our subs are print and digital. We give them the digital subscription for free. Just to be clear.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Hey, Tim. This is Rich. One other point on the cost structure when you move, migrate from managed service to self-serve in terms of Viant is in a self-serve environment, because there's more automation, there is a lower-cost infrastructure that you should see at the company over time. That also will help when we talk about alleviating the OIBDA and having a less of effect on OIBDA going forward. You will see a more streamlined operation really going forward because there's less direct sales – physical salespeople in a self-serve environment.

Tim Nollen - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

That makes sense. Thanks for that. Just to follow-up, are you willing or able to give an underlying digital ad growth figure?

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yeah. So we're not providing revenue guidance or pacings, but we feel good about the business.

Tim Nollen - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Fine. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Lee Cooperman of Omega Advisors. Your line is now open.

Leon G. Cooperman - Omega Advisors, Inc.

Thank you. I have two questions that I hope you can deal with. One is you constantly refer to this strategic plan, but you provide no numbers for the shareholders to basically grasp what this company will look like in two years or three years if you execute your strategic plan. I think it's important that you divulge this, mainly because of the second question, which was there was a process that would start as a result from what I'm reading in the newspapers of a Bronfman approach at $18 a share.

I got a call yesterday from a reporter asking me to comment and I tend to disregard the stuff from reporters. But, in the past, this reporter's been reasonably accurate, pointing out to me that if I had an opinion on the fact that the process was structured in a manner that was designed to fail. That he says if the Weber – not Weber, the UK pension liability was an issue. He said he heard that Weber was interested, no follow-up. We read about Meredith's interest in the company, that there were a number of interested parties.

And here we have now a $13, $14 stock with somebody who's willing to pay $18 for the company and you have a failed process and you don't really talk about what the strategic plan really is. So I would encourage you to get quantitative, not qualitative. What is this strategic plan? What does it produce in the way of EBITDA and values such that we could look at the alternative of a potential sale of the company if the strategic plan does not yield values, risk-adjusted, comparable to what might exist in the marketplace today? So can you comment?

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Sure. Hey, Lee. How are you? This is Rich. I'll take the second one first which is – look, I obviously can't comment on any specific negotiations or discussions we had during this review. We had not put the company up for sale and I just want to reiterate that. But what I can confidently tell you is that the board and me as a member of the board we thoroughly reviewed the expressions of interests and the company determined that the best foot forward at this company was to continue with our own plan. And we're confident about that plan. We're excited for that plan. And we look forward to executing on it.

In terms of the first question, a few things. I mean, I think, historically, we have talked about three key growth drivers in the company and we talked a lot about the digital growth. We've talked about we believe we can get to $1 billion in digital revenue over the course of our plan and we see a path to that and we feel excited about that. We're now with an advisor undertaking a major cost program for the company. We're not today going to provide specific details, but in the future, we will provide details on what kind of dollars we think that would yield, for sure. So you'll hear that coming from us as well.

But I will also say we are in a business that's transforming. We're in an industry that has dynamic change. And there are variabilities in revenues. We're going to have a portfolio rationalization as well. These things and other things make it hard to forecast on a quarter-to-quarter basis and also revenues going forward. So...

Leon G. Cooperman - Omega Advisors, Inc.

I'm not – let me make it clear. I'm not looking...

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Limit our guidance.

Leon G. Cooperman - Omega Advisors, Inc.

Let me make it clear. I'm not looking for quarterly guidance at all. What I'm looking for is you constantly refer in a very positive manner and what I hope is good your strategic plan. And I think it's incumbent upon the company to share with its shareholders, the people that have the money invested, what does the strategic plan yield because I'm pretty confident that this company could be sold today at, at least, $18 a share.

Now that may not be attractive relative to what you think you could create. So I would suggest you do is have an Analyst Day where you prepare for it and reveal in detail what the strategic plan, if executed successfully, what this company looks like in a few years. Then we can make an intelligent decision whether we should agitate for a sale or be patient and give you guys a chance to do your magic. You follow my point?

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Yes. I appreciate that and I hear where you're coming from.

Leon G. Cooperman - Omega Advisors, Inc.

Okay. Thank you very much.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Thank you, Lee.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Kyle Evans of Stephens. Your line is now open.

Kyle Evans - Stephens, Inc.

Hi. Thanks. If we adjust subscription revenue for dispositions, FX and frequency changes and just focus on that down 8% figure, could you provide a little detail on the unit volume and unit pricing trends inside that 8%? And then I've got a few follow-ups.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yes. I mean the unit volumes are declining and we don't typically give that information out on these calls and publicly. So the trends are solid in terms of from a secular perspective. And as we stated on the call and in our press release they were significantly impacted by the disruption associated with the speculation in the media and also in the ad sales org.

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

This is Jen. Just to add to that, as you know, on the subscription side, really it's about supporting the rate base and about the acquisition related to maintaining that. And so the revenue – obviously, there's secular decline in that area, but a lot of the work in that area, the way I think about it, is around driving those new gross ads as we have some churn. And it declined slowly, but for us it's really about how do we efficiently get those gross ads through digital marketing, cross-selling, et cetera, to support that rate base.

Kyle Evans - Stephens, Inc.

How much of the 5 points of adjustment was disposition? And I'm asking because I'm trying to look forward and think about how we should be thinking about subscription revenue numbers going from here, because you're talking about rationalization of the portfolio.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yes. So the disposition was about one percentage point. And then there was also some frequency adjustments year-over-year.

Kyle Evans - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. Lastly, Sue, I think, you gave a digital growth rate of ex-Viant of 12%. I do realize we're not giving guidance, but just can we look back at a trailing 12-month organic digital growth rate? Thanks.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yes. So, I mean, that's pretty much in line with what we've been doing. Overall, in Q4, for the whole year, we were at about 11% last year. So it's been steadily at that same number.

Kyle Evans - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Eric Katz of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Eric Katz - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning. I just wanted to go back to the portfolio rationalization, and I'm curious what you would consider a non-core asset. And are there any financial triggers you're looking at for potential divestitures? Or are you looking at a certain set of brands or genres that you want to focus on going forward?

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

This is Rich. How are you, Eric? I would say a couple things. When I say non-core, two – one is when you think of non-core you think of assets that really aren't in the actual heart of what the company is, A. B, we're looking at things that probably are relatively smaller in our portfolio that as we look to reinvest and grow and double down on our biggest brands that can move the needle the most, I think, that falls into the definition of non-core as well. And I wouldn't say there's a particular genre or the like, but I would just say, look, we've got a large series of – a number of brands. And if you look through the portfolio, there's some that are relatively smaller that you feel like probably make the most sense. And then if something not core, I think, that's another important point to it, if it's not really at the heart of what we do.

Eric Katz - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And we've read a lot about potential strategic partnerships in the press and I'm wondering if this is something you could confirm or talk to. And what would you have in mind as a meaningful partnership?

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Yes. I think, first off, I think, there are a lot of great opportunities for us on the partnership side. Look, I think, it could be joint venturing on some of our brands. That is certainly something we've talked about and looked at. It could be creating digital partnerships with companies that we think make sense. I think the video realm is an area where that could be really interesting. So I think it's about finding companies that – where one plus one could equal three, where we provide complementary strategic assets. It could be a company that provides interesting capital to us for a particular opportunity. So I think it's those kinds of things.

Eric Katz - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

If I could sneak one more in, you guys have talked in the past about normalized free cash flow up around $300 million. I'm wondering if you could I guess sort of put any thoughts to that number. Or when do you think a potential normalized year could be?

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yes. So this is Sue. In terms of free cash flow, we don't specifically guide to free cash flow. But you have all the components to be able to calculate it in terms of adjusted OIBDA, CapEx, and interest. And we're also a tax payer. In terms of restructuring, we expect it to be a little bit higher this year. You saw that we took on an additional $16 million in Q1. And as we execute the cost savings initiatives, it could be a little bit higher towards the end of the year. But then that'll spread out into 2018 as severance is paid over time.

Eric Katz - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Doug Arthur of Huber Research. Your line is now open.

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

Thanks. When you think about cost rationalization here, I mean, you're getting sort of national (48:43) cost savings in the legacy print production and editorial side, because as that comes down, those costs come down with it. Your other costs are going up, reflecting a lot of your digital initiatives. So it seems like the major opportunity is in the $1.3 billion SG&A line. I'm wondering – I know you've hired somebody to look at that. I'm wondering if you can speak to any major opportunities. A lot of stuff has already been done, so I'm wondering what's left.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Hey, Doug. It's Rich. I would say – I'd make one general comment and then I could have – see whether Jen maybe add to it. I don't think it would be accurate to say it's just in the print side. Clearly, we think there's cost opportunities there. We're looking at it holistically across the whole company. If you just think about any other company, right, there's all kinds of processes and efficiencies you can create by how you're set up as a company and where your office is and how do you – what kind of operating systems that you have that maybe are outdated that you think you could create real efficiencies and savings by modernizing them. So I think there's a lot more than just finding costs on the print side.

I would say in the print side too, we believe there still are cost savings to find there where we are really looking to – we're actually really embarking aggressively on print initiatives to think about how do we produce, market and distribute our titles. And we think around those, there's some really interesting ways we can find compelling significant cost savings for the company. I don't know if Sue or Jen want to add to that.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yes. When I think about the $2.7 billion in our cost structure, I mean we still have a really big opportunity. We take out about $100 million a year on our own. And with the help of this advisor, we really see a tremendous opportunity. Some of you may recall that we've tripled the size of our India operation. We've also mentioned previously on some of these calls our procurement function which really – it's fairly new. So we think there's still a tremendous opportunity in all areas whether it's COGS, advertising spending, editorial overhead, marketing. There really is – we're really excited about the work that we're undertaking here as the new management team.

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

At this time, speakers, we do not have any other questions on queue. I'll hand it back to you.

Jaison T. Blair - Time, Inc.

Great. Well thank you so much for taking the time to listen to our call. And if you have any questions, please feel free to follow up.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, wherever you are. And that concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for joining and you may now all disconnect.

