Main Street Capital: Sell

Main Street Capital Corporation's (NYSE:MAIN) shares are crashing, yet they are still overvalued. Income investors run a high risk of overpaying for Main Street Capital at today's price point in my opinion. Though Main Street Capital's 1st quarter was robust in terms of Net Investment Income, the reward-to-risk ratio is not compelling since the business development company is priced for perfection.

I have almost entirely emptied my high-yield income portfolio in the 1st quarter 2017 for one reason only: High-yield was widely overbought with investors chasing stock prices to new highs. As a result, business development companies have become overpriced, with even average or below-average BDCs selling for prices close to their Net Asset Values. The better-than-average BDCs in the sector, think Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) or Main Street Capital Corp., have sold/are selling for sizable premiums to their Net Asset Values, making it likely nonetheless that investors overpay for the expected flow of dividend income over time.

Hercules Capital, a business development company that specializes in providing financing to innovative tech companies, recently earned the scorn of investors after announcing that it plans to externalize management, which will likely lead to higher management costs.

Main Street Capital, on the other hand, has so far escaped unfavorable news, but that doesn't mean investors should jump into the breach and buy the business development company on the sell-off. The reason here is that Main Street Capital's shares are priced for absolute perfection, selling for a 67 premium to the company's last reported Net Asset Value of $22.44/share, including today's sell-off in the BDC sector.

Main Street Capital's shares have slumped ~6 percent so far, and more downside looms just around the corner.

Source: StockCharts.com

Overpriced On A NII Basis

Main Street Capital pulled in $0.57/share in Net Investment Income for the 1st quarter. Based on NII, a piece of Main Street Capital's business costs investors ~16.4x Q1-17 run-rate Net Investment Income. Main Street Capital is still too expensive after today's valuation slide.

Face It: It Was A Bubble

Main Street Capital's shares have risen at a good clip in 2016 and in the first four months of the year, but profit taking was only a question of time. Before today's sell-off, Main Street Capital's shares actually changed hands for a ~78 premium to Net Asset Value. Main Street Capital has risen too high, too fast, and I continue to see the BDC's reward-to-risk as unfavorable.

Read also: "Why I Am Selling Out Of Main Street Capital"

Your Takeaway

The bubble in high-yield is bursting, and it is about time. While I agree that Main Street Capital is a BDC of higher-than-average quality, the rate of price appreciation that we have seen in the last several months was in no way sustainable. Main Street Capital is down ~6 percent today, but shares are still overpriced, both on a Net Asset Value and on a run-rate NII basis. The entire high-yield sector can trade lower since investors have started to take profits. Sell.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.