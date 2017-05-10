Ubiquiti - Not The Salmon Feast The Bears Are Contemplating

The issue about receivables and inventories is going to be played out going forward. At this point, it is entirely one of trust or distrust of the company's CEO.

The current revenue forecast seems quite conservative given the company's many product initiatives, some of which are just in the process of gaining traction.

Looked as a whole, the results were mixed, but investors were concerned about the inventory build-up coupled with gross margins that recovered less strongly than some had forecast.

Ubiquiti - A struggle of one man (and a very large community) against some ravening bears

Last week, Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UBNT) reported the results of its latest fiscal quarter. The headline results were a beat of some magnitude. In all, revenues grew 30% year on year and were about 2% above expectations. Non-GAAP EPS of $.78 was a beat of $.04, primarily because of a sequential improvement of 80 bps in gross margins.

The company has forecast results for the company's Q4 (ends 6/30/2017) that are more or less consistent with the results just reported. The company expects that it will spend a bit more (200 bps or so) than this past quarter on research and development to cover the costs of one-time milestone payments and to increase staffing. As will be discussed below, one issue that has bedeviled analysts is this company's lean operating organization. And part leanness is to be seen in the research and development spend metric. For some analysts/observers, there may be an element of "I told you so" in looking at guidance. For other observers, and that includes this writer, there is nothing particularly invidious if the company can leverage its research and development spend into faster product introductions that accelerate revenue growth.

In sum, guidance for this current quarter was $.02-$.03 below prior First Call consensus expectations for non-GAAP EPS and was a modest raise, at the mid-point, for revenues.

Looking at analyst expectations for fiscal 2018, the First Call consensus calls for top line growth of 10% and for EPS growth of 7%. While the company has not provided guidance for the period, the CEO, Robert Pera, who runs the company, has already talked about exceeding $1 billion of revenues for the period and for growth of the company's newly launched consumer product of more than $30 million compared to current expectations.

It is, I believe, important to put some elements of the company's growth parameters in context, although I will not try to tackle each and every bucket in which this company reports revenue. Last quarter, revenue grew by 30% which was a modest upside compared to expectations. This quarter, the company has forecast 20% year-on-year growth, which would be just a 3% sequential increase. Last year, the sequential increase in Q4 was nearly 11%. The current First Call consensus expectations for revenues this quarter are reasonably consistent with the mid-point of the company's revenue forecast and are likely to be adjusted up to the mid-point of the company's guidance.

In the next coming fiscal year that starts in July, Mr. Pera has suggested his goal is to surpass $1 billion in revenue. Revenues at that level would be a growth rate of 17% - that is what it takes for the company's revenues to exceed $1 billion from the base forecast this year. Presumably, the company is expecting EPS to rise by more than rather than less than the rate of revenue growth. Mr. Pera suggested that gross margins would, over time, re-ascend to their prior levels.

So there is pretty wide chasm between what analysts say they are expecting and what the company is forecasting, a very unusual situation these days when most guidance is transcribed as an analyst's estimate. And therein lies the opportunity or the pitfall for investing in the shares of this company.

This is a company that analysts love to hate and it has one of the lowest consensus recommendations in the IT space with a consensus rating by First Call of 3.2, which is between hold and underperform. At the moment, of the 10 analyst rating the shares, there are 2 buys, 3 sells and 5 holds. Not the most enthusiastic set of recommendations, but one which allows contrarian investors, with conviction, a substantial share price appreciation potential. In looking through some of the recommendations, one of those from an analyst at Raymond James was titled "Guilty until Proven Innocent."

In the current era of security analysis, the headline is totally accurate and totally typical. The company's initiatives are being judged as risks and failures before they have even been implemented. Much of the balance of this article will be spent discussing some of these initiatives and trying to handicap their probability of success and their overall relevance.

The shares have one of the higher short interests of companies in the IT space. 32% of the float has been shorted. In addition to the controversies which will be discussed in more detail below, one reason the shares are heavily shorted is the perception that the company will not be consolidated. The company was founded by CEO Robert Pera and he and his associates and his foundation continue to have about a 65% ownership in the shares. While I do not want to deprecate the role of others in the success of UBNT, the fact is that the company is Mr. Pera's child and it is an embodiment of his personality - both for good mostly and for ill in some cases. Mr. Pera, who founded this company using credit card debt and his life savings from working at Apple for a couple of years, really sees it as his life's work to disrupt the wireless networking space.

So far, he has been far more successful with that endeavor than with his ownership of the Memphis Grizzlies. Still, even the Grizzlies have some redeeming qualities. It is probably not a significant disgrace to be knocked off by the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs - better than the home teams in the NBA that we must root for in New York.

But regardless of his struggles with the Grizzlies, it is probably reasonable to believe that Mr. Pera has no intention of selling his stake in UBNT in the foreseeable future and this removes one of the more significant risks that short-sellers have in making their bets in the IT space.

I think that it ought to be said that in whole or in part, investing in UBNT is the equivalent of investing in Mr. Pera. It is his strategy, his tactics and his vision that animate this company. If he has gotten it right, and I think he has, there is a great deal of share price appreciation potential. If his strategy is flawed, the odds are it will be pursued for a significant period of time. There is no room in this company for activist investors

Overall, on Friday and yesterday, the bears were the winners and the shares declined 7%. This is the 2nd quarter in a row in which earnings results proved to be displeasing to investors. There was little ambiguity regarding the financial results the company achieved in its fiscal Q2. These results were capable of different interpretation. But YTD, the shares have fallen 18% which compares to the IGV which has appreciated by more than 23% over that same span. Lots of negative alpha thus far in my experience with the company and its shares.

Contentions, Contentions and more Contentions

Ubiquiti, as some readers will know, is an unusual company in that it has a unique business model and is a company that is very much a product of the company's CEO, Robert Pera. I do not want to imply that it doesn't have a corps of talent and a management team, but its public face and undisputed leader is Mr. Pera and many people view him as the enfant terrible of the networking space.

Mr. Pera has built a business based on disrupting the wireless networking space… and so far, his business model, unorthodox though it may be, has been noticeably successful. The company is significantly more profitable than most other networking companies and in large part that has been a function of the company's unique distribution strategy that relies more on word of mouth and the Ubiquiti Community.

In addition, Mr. Pera maintains that he has a more efficient research and development effort than those of his competitors and peers. It is obviously a contentious claim - and just in looking at the products the company sells and what it cost to develop them, there is clearly some validity to the assertion. Ubiquiti's two most direct competitors are Aruba, which has belonged to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) for two years now, and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

At the time it was purchased, Aruba was spending 20% of its revenues on research and development and it had reached a scale roughly comparable to Ubiquiti. It had product gross margins of 70%, but its sales and marketing costs were 41% and its general and administrative costs were 9%. So, its operating margins were 10% while Ubiquiti has operating margins of 33%. Simply put, all things being equal, Aruba charges loads more for its products than UBNT and spends more than that amount on both research and development and sales and marketing. Of course, the UBNT model is disruptive and unsettling to some.

Cisco, by comparison to either Aruba or Ubiquiti, is immense. That said, its operating model is also substantially less profitable than that of Ubiquiti. I doubt that anyone not affiliated Cisco has any idea as to the specific financial metrics of its wireless business operations at this point in time. But just for illustrative purposes, Cisco overall has product gross margins of 61%, it spends 13% of revenues on research and development but spends 19% of revenues on sales and marketing and even at its scale spends about 4% of revenues on general and administrative costs. Its operating margins in its latest reported quarter were 25%.

The Ubiquiti Business Model - The Largest Controversy Of All

So, the first, and perhaps most important contention between bulls and bears on this name is how does the Ubiquiti model make sense long term. How can it spend 8% or 10% of its revenues on research and development and come up with products that successfully compete with rivals who are spending far more? In reading some of the notes that were published in the wake of the results this past quarter, one common thread relates to questions as to the company's ultimate sustainable business model. The contention from the analysts who dislike the shares is that the 33% operating margins of this company are unsustainable and that inevitably, and for a variety of reasons, it will see a reversion to less profitable operating margins that are typical of other networking vendors.

As an example, Morgan Stanley rates the shares underweight with a $38 price target. Its issue is visibility. It maintains that darn old profitable business model makes it difficult for the firm to forecast the company's future. I think a $38 price target suggests that the MS analyst believes his visibility is much better and quite different than that of this company's management.

I think it would be terribly presumptuous of me to say I had an answer in which I felt complete confidence regarding questions about visibility and the business model. Ubiquiti does different things, and things that haven't been done heretofore. I think what it is doing makes great sense; clearly, that is not a majority opinion currently.

The ability that UBNT has to develop cutting edge technology for far less than competitors must drive the company's competitors crazy. And yes, Ubiquiti is hiring more research and development personnel this quarter and is forecasting a noticeable rise in research and development spending - although it is forecast to go from 7.6% to about 9.6%.

Part of what this company has done is to trade off gross margin for sales and marketing expense. It is really as simple as that. Ubiquiti products cost less, sometimes much less and they are highly rated. The thought is that low prices, a strong user community and reliable technology overcome a high touch sale model. In all, this company had gross margins of 45% and SG&A expense of less than 5%. The comparison with competitors is stark. They have gross margins of greater than 60% but wind up spending several times what Ubiquiti does on sales and marketing.

Last quarter, the company launched its Ubiquiti Elite subscription service. The service is intended for users who want something a little more in terms of service, support and hosting than the stand offering of the company. The cost is $20/month per controller. Will it become a huge success? The company has focused in recent quarters on developing its enterprise business and enterprises may want this kind of capability. It isn't a replacement for sales and marketing, of course, but it is the first direct touch offering from the company

I don't think that Ubiquiti is going to change its business model anytime in the foreseeable future, although offerings such as Elite may soften the edges to a certain extent. By now, most users are aware of the price differences and features offered by Ubiquiti. I have linked to a couple of comparisons of Amplifi vs. the competition including Cisco, Aruba and Ruckus. It seems hard to avoid the conclusion that Ubiquiti offers a lower price, less service and probably superior technology. That is a combination that ought to produce higher margins and market share growth over time.

As many readers realize, Ubiquiti recently introduced its consumer adaptation of its wireless technology. Even prior to the release of its consumer focused product called Amplifi, some consumers were using other Ubiquiti offerings in their homes. A big question going forward is what ramp can the company achieve in consumer solutions initiatives with its new brands.

Initially, management has said that Amplifi is carrying lower gross margins than the balance of the company's products. That is to be expected and has been forecast by the company. Despite that, one of the issues plaguing the shares is, has been, and will be the progress of gross margins. For those considering the shares, it is a fact of life that many observers can't believe that the company can have such disruptive pricing and maintain gross margins. Every quarter in which gross margins are at 45% and not 49% buttresses their argument regardless of the facts of the matter.

And yet it shouldn't. Ubiquiti gross margins are a product of mix and product lifecycle. The consumer product will initially have lower margins before it goes down its learning curve and starts to achieve better results. The company has recently started to use custom ASICs which will allow for significant cost advantages. The same trend of gross margins will almost surely play out with the other new introductions of Ubiquiti. Mr. Pera spoke very specifically about UniFi Mesh at $99 and UniFi AC in-Wall at $99 and maintained that these are deliberately very low prices in the consumer space (that appears to be true) and that the strategy was to sacrifice short-term margin for long-term share and concomitant EPS growth. On the surface, the company's strategy of minimal marketing spend makes it difficult to have confidence in the projected cadence of revenue growth in the consumer sector. But I can hardly gainsay the impact of the Ubiquiti Community in terms of creating growth in the company's other markets. I think that Ubiquiti's disruptive pricing strategy, coupled with moderate levels of research and development spend, is one that has borne and will continue to bear fruit at an increasing rate in coming years.

The revenue growth cadence

How fast will Ubiquiti grow? It seems to me, simply based on the multiple product cycles the company has, that growth ought to exceed both expectations for this current quarter and should substantially exceed the 17% growth management is forecasting next year. The current analyst consensus for 10% growth does not make a great deal of sense to me and I think it will not be useful in valuing the shares.

The company has recently launched Gen2 airMAX. The company is also launching Fiber this quarter. And its consumer offering is gradually moving beyond the confines of the Amazon channel. The new airMax product family is considered by the company to have unique significance in terms expanding the company's market opportunity.

The enterprise WLAN market is supposed to grow at 30%/year and reach $21 billion according to the most current study linked here. And indeed, the company saw a 60% growth in that business segment in the last quarter.

The consumer WLAN market is said to be worth around $5 billion/year and has a growth rate in the high single digits. Ubiquiti's initial products have garnered a 4% share, much of that apparently taken from Cisco. There are 12 competitors in all in the space, but Cisco has been dominant followed by HPE and a private vendor called Ruckus.

Management has suggested that its growth in the recent past has been constrained by its level of inventory. It had suggested in the past that it was taking steps to address the issue and indeed now it has. It now has 8 weeks of sales in inventory compared to little more than 4 weeks a year ago. It has been one of the more upsetting factors to many analysts and perhaps investors. In aggregate, inventories have increased by $75 million over the past 9 months. That is an increase of 130% compared to an increase in sales of 15% over that time period. In the last quarter, inventories grew by $28 million, or 22%, while revenues grew by 2% sequentially.

Currently, inventories at $132 million compared to sales of $218 million are reasonably typical of the networking business. For example, Arista (NYSE:ANET), which had a comparable increase in sequential sales for its recently ended quarter, has substantially more inventories in relation to revenues when compared to Ubiquiti, although some of that may be related to its patent dispute with Cisco. There are few other networking hardware companies that are public and report inventory data, but the aggregate level of inventories is not a particular concern.

In fiscal Q2, the company indicated its intention of building inventories to the point where they represented 8-12 weeks of inventory. At this point, that has basically happened. The company built distribution centers in Utah and in Poland in which to hold the inventories and it has filled the warehouses consistent with its plan.

Mr. Pera said that the strategy has to do with maximizing sales and ensuring that business is not lost to competitors because of stockouts. This is a similar strategy that is used by other IT hardware vendors, although these days, because of the increasing software content, the comparisons in terms of inventory turns have ceased to be completely meaningful.

During the course of the conference call, Mr. Pera was quite explicit as to which items were being stockpiled and which were not and why. As with much else concerning this company, investors can accept the fact that Mr. Pera has a strategy that seem well reasoned or not. At this point, with regards to products, inventories and margins, the company is continuing its evolution pretty much according to plan.

Finally, there is the issue of A/R's. To an extent, just as is the case with the issue on inventories, this is not really an issue - or at least not a new one. As management has chosen to focus on enterprise customers, and to extend its footprint upmarket, it is booking larger orders through larger distributors. The larger distributors can and have insisted on standard terms. The company has been accommodating.

It is not all that surprising that observers and analysts have taken the combination of rising receivables and rising inventories and forecast that the company is headed for an unpleasant evolution. My own perspective is different - not because of any specific knowledge but again, because the company is performing exactly along the lines suggested by the CEO - not just this quarter but the quarter before. Last quarter, the company spoke to the increase in DSO's in its press release. DSO expanded in that prior quarter from 43 days to 50 days. This quarter, the increase was negligible, with DSO rising to 52 days. The commentary in this press release was copied exactly from the prior press release. It is hard to get too excited if the company has a strategy and executes on the strategy so long as the balance sheet doesn't take a significant hit.

Because of these factors, despite the significant increase in GAAP income during the quarter, the company reported negative CFFO for the period, although positive CFFO for the first 9 months of the year. Again, many investors and analysts are going to be unhappy with that kind of evolution; CFFO is a lodestar of investing, at least it usually is for this writer and seeing it upside down is not encouraging. But the company has loads of cash and equivalents, although most of it is outside the US. At this point, with 83 million shares outstanding, the company has more than $5/share in cash or $420 million, after spending $95 million in the quarter to repurchase shares. The share count at this point is down by almost 3% year on year which is not surprising as this company does not use stock-based comp as part of its governance practice.

Valuation

As of the close this afternoon, Ubiquiti had a market capitalization of about $3.9 billion. With a net cash balance of $420 million as mentioned earlier, the enterprise value is now a bit less than $3.5 billion. Based on my expectation for revenue growth presented earlier in this article, of around 20% over the coming year, I expect revenues over the next 12 months to reach $975 million. This would represent an EV/S ratio of about 3.5X. That might be considered in the upper quartile of IT hardware vendors, but then so too are both the company's growth rate and its margins.

I think a reasonable EPS forecast to use in for a valuation screen/model would be $3.50. Again, I expect that margins to stabilize and rise and not fall. I think over the course of the coming year, gross margins will start to rise because of learning curve and mix factors. I think that the company will more likely not see any increase in the selling, general and administrative expense category and will sustain an increase of about 150 bps in research and development spend. Needless to say, those are very controversial points at this time. But using my own EPS expectations, the P/E for Ubiquiti is 13.4X. It is almost quaint to see that kind of a P/E, and particularly one not based on stock-based comp. 13.4X as a forward P/E is one of the more reasonable multiples around for a high growth company.

Because of the company's strategy with regards to inventories and receivables, calculating a free cash flow yield is not a fruitful exercise at this point. Basically, this company, absent working capital items, will generate a marginally greater amount of CFFO than reported earnings. At this point, it has no significant amount of capex. I would anticipate that over the next 12 months, and allowing for some continued build-up in inventories and receivables, that CFFO and free cash flow will be on the order of $200-$250 million. At the mid-point, that would be a free cash flow yield of 6.4%

Ubiquiti is not a story without controversy and risk. Obviously, it has a number of important product launches that are key to its success. There is loads of controversy regarding growth which relates to the company's product initiatives. There are those who do not believe that the gross margin performance is a function of mix and think it is price competition. Those observers further believe that the company's build-up of inventories and its increase in DSO reflect competitive pressure more than a specific company strategy. There is nothing I could write that would prove the opposite point of view - I simply do not find the negatives to make sense based on the preponderance of evidence in my crystal ball.

Investors are getting paid to take the opposite viewpoint with a very low P/E ratio and reasonable metrics in terms of likely forward free cash flow and EV/S. After a significant contraction, I think the shares offer investors a reasonably positive balance of risk and rewards and are likely to produce positive alpha going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.