Should PayPal Really Worry About Apple Pay?

Over the past two years, commenting on the quarter results of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tim Cook has been necessarily paying attention to Apple Pay, each time using more and more colorful adjectives:

Q3 2016 Earnings Call:

... Leading financial partners tell us that three out of four contactless payments in the U.S. are made with Apple Pay. This is amazing...

Q4 2016 Earnings Call:

Apple Pay transactions were up nearly 500% year-on-year for the September quarter... Our major partners tell us that Apple Pay shows the highest conversion rate of any digital wallet.

Q2 2017 Earnings Call:

Apple Pay is experiencing phenomenal traction...We're seeing strong growing usage as points of acceptance expand, with transaction volume up 450% over the last 12 months....

And, although Apple does not provide any figures, according to Tim Cook, Apple's mobile payment service is developing dynamically enough. But should it bother of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and its shareholders?

At first glance, PayPal really has to worry. Despite the diversity of the payment services, PayPal's own vision of its future entails emphasis on development of services for merchants with a focus on the mobile segment:

Source: PayPal investor relations

Against this background, Apple's active development of the service that allows to make payments in person, in iOS apps, and on the web, seems at least undesirable for PayPal. Thus, according to Canaccord Genuity, the active development of Apple Pay will reduce PayPal's share of online payments from 16% in 2016 to 9% by 2021.

Over the past five years, iOS has been stably holding 20% of the mobile operating system market worldwide. In other words, iPhones are currently accountable for 20% of all smartphones in the world, which is about 500 million smartphones. Apple Pay is designed for the iPhone 6, 6s, 7, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, 7 Plus, and SE. In my opinion, this is approximately 40% of all iPhones, which means, that about 200 million users are potential customers of Apple Pay. For comparison, according to last quarter's data, PayPal has only 203 million active customer accounts.

Apple ecosystem gives its users a very wide range of services, hence, the introduction of mobile payments seems quite logical. If I carry my iPhone with me everywhere, why wouldn't I use it to pay in stores and on websites? Therefore, the success in promoting Apple Pay is quite predictable. But in reality, not everything is as smooth as Tim Cook claims. Conducted alternative researches do not indicate that Apple Pay enjoys unconditional popularity among users.

According to PYMNTS.COM, at the moment of launch of Apple Pay at the end of 2014, more than 50% of users have tried Apple Pay and used it. By March 2017, a similar proportion falls to 18.4%.

Source: PYMNTS.COM

Similarly, the share of those who, comparing Apple Pay versus swiping a card at checkout by ease, safety, speed and convenience of use, estimated Apple Pay as "much better" has decreased over the past two years.

Source: PYMNTS.COM

Other statistics from PYMNTS.COM also does not indicate an exceptional popularity of Apple Pay.

As you can see, it is not enough for Apple just to wait until Apple Pay wins its share of the market. A huge amount of work remains to be done in order to popularize this payment service, and not only this won't hurt PayPal, but will even help it to develop.

People are extremely conservative in financial matters, therefore, more than 70% of consumer payments are still effected in cash. It is hard to believe, isn't it? Moreover, this share will decline relatively slowly, reaching 50% only in six years.

Primarily, this suggests that the market of the electronic payments, let alone mobile payments, is still very far from saturation, and it is too early to talk about high competition at this stage. Only in the United States the volume of in-store mobile payments should double in the next three years. In my opinion, there is still enough space for everyone.

Moreover, the technology of contactless payment with smartphones, actively promoted by Apple, activates other smartphone manufacturers, forcing them to add this functionality in the new models of gadgets, which, consequently, will expand PayPal's opportunities.

Also, you should understand the conceptual difference between the strategies of Apple and PayPal in the electronic payments market:

Apple Pay is a convenient and secure way for the owners of Apple gadgets to make purchases.

PayPal is a convenient and secure possibility to make purchases, transactions, reserve funds for owners of any gadgets based on any operating system.

Do you feel the difference is the development opportunities? Apple is developing its closed ecosystem trying to provide its clients with the widest range of services. On the other hand, PayPal is developing its ecosystem, embedding its services in the ecosystems of other companies and providing its customers with the most convenient solutions. The two companies chart their own course.

To Summarize

Electronic payments are only beginning to enter into people's daily lives. Therefore, the main current task for PayPal and Apple Pay is not to compete with each other, but to accelerate the transformation of the users' preferences, which makes them partners. Moreover, the market strategies of Apple and PayPal have very little in common, which also does not imply their rigid competition.

I don't have a trade position regarding Apple or PayPal shares. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis, because I am able to consider indicators impartially, without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides, even if they don't exist.