CardConnect's (CCN) CEO Jeff Shanahan on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Joe Hassett

Thank you, Andrew and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. By now, everyone should have access to our first quarter 2017 earnings release, which can be found at cardconnect.com under the Investor Relations section.

During today's call, Jeff Shanahan, CEO, will begin by discussing CardConnect's first quarter operating performance and Chuck Bernicker, CFO, will then discuss CardConnect's financial results.

Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net revenue and adjusted EBITDA. These are important financial performance measures for the company but are not financial measures as defined by GAAP. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measure are included in the supplemental schedules in today's press release.

Finally, before we begin our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion today will include forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore you should not put undue reliance upon them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Please refer to the forward-looking statements disclosures in today's earning release and in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are available at sec.gov.

Now, I'm happy to turn the call over to Jeff Shanahan, CardConnect's CEO. Jeff?

Jeff Shanahan

Thank you, Joe and thank you to everyone for joining us today. I'll open with a brief recap on the first quarter's financial and operating metric results and then I'll highlight some of our key initiatives and recent developments.

Bankcard volume grew to $6 billion in the first quarter a 23% increase over the prior year quarter, exceeding the high-end of our 2017 guidance we provided last quarter. All of the growth in the quarter was organic. It was the fastest rate of quarterly period -- quarterly period-over-period organic growth in the company's history.

The increase in bankcard volume was primarily driven by the growth in our integrated channel. Integrated processing volume for the first quarter increased 78% over the prior year quarter to $1.8 billion. This contributed to revenue growth of 20% and net revenue growth of 19%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was flat as compared to the prior year quarter as we invested heavily in the technology and sales strategic growth initiatives we discussed on our last earnings call. General and administrative expenses for the quarter was on plan and in accordance with our 2017 guidance.

In the first quarter, total integrated processing volume was 30% of our total bankcard volume, up from 21% of total bankcard volume in the prior year period. Volume growth also continues to benefit from an increasing proportion of our enterprise service customers selecting CardConnect for their acquiring services.

Now I'd like to update you on some key initiatives, let's start with our recent acquisition of MertzCo Inc. This company was led by Michael Mertz who has become Chief -- who has become CardConnect's Chief Sales Officer following the acquisition.

Prior to this transaction, MertzCo was CardConnect's largest and fastest growing value-added reseller. Over the last year, Michael Mertz has also successfully transitioned his team of 15 sales personnel to focus on the growing ISV space.

In addition to the MertzCo acquisition, we are pleased to announce a significant expansion to our presence in Denver, Colorado to support the growth in the ISV market. We've already added eight new sales employees in Denver to support our sales efforts targeting software partners who need a unified payments platform with best-in-class security.

Between MertzCo and our organic investments in sales personnel in Denver we've assembled a talented sales team to focus exclusively on the unique opportunity we have in the integrated payments market. In the first quarter, we won several large ISV deals such as Vermont Systems Inc. and Part Space, representing over 30,000 potential new merchants that can now take advantage of our integrated Card Point platform.

These key wins are primarily driven by our new Bolt product, which connects secure point-to-point encrypted devices to software platforms via cloud-based API. Our enterprise channel also continues to generate outstanding growth with over 20 new signings in the first quarter of which eight have also chosen CardConnect as an emerging acquirer.

The growth in the first quarter was heavily impacted by our recently announced strategic partnership with Billtrust, the leader in payment cycle management. Through the strategic partnership, Billtrust integrated Quantum, it's end-to-end payment cycle management solution with CardSecure, CardConnect's comprehensive enterprise payment processing platform.

The integrated solution supports businesses by simplifying the way they process collect and applied credit and debit card payments. The solution also provides customers with a secure payment acceptance gateway, advanced merchant acquiring services and PCI validated point-to-point encryption and tokenization for complete data breach protection.

In addition to enterprise and ISV we are also ramping up our newly formed Financial Institutions Group. We believe our unique technology offerings our key differentiator to penetrate new and existing community and regional banks.

Lastly, we remain focused on our loyal reseller network. Our reseller channel continues to see strong double-digit growth, driven by best-in-class distribution tools and merchant-facing technology. In closing, we believe the record organic volume growth in the first quarter substantiates our strategy focused on using innovative and best-in-class technology to differentiate CardConnect as a leading provider of value-added solutions in the payment industry.

Our plan for the rest of 2017 is to continue organically investing in sales and technology to accelerate topline growth. We will also be opportunistic with add-ons that complement our technology and sales efforts. We are confident in meeting our original guidance for 2017, which will also be updated by Chuck Bernicker, our CFO to include the impact of the MertzCo acquisition.

So, with that, let me turn it over Chuck to review our financial results, Chuck?

Chuck Bernicker

Thank you, Jeff and to everyone for joining the call.

My presentation will include non-GAAP financial metrics, which we believe are important financial performance measures for our business and more closely reflect how we manage our business. In addition, I will provide an overview of our April acquisition of MertzCo as well as an update to our 2017 financial guidance as a result of this acquisition.

As Jeff discussed, we had a very strong first quarter fueled by organic bankcard volume growth of 23%, which outpaced our 2017 financial outlook. This resulted in net revenue increase of 19% to $41.1 million as compared to the prior year period.

Net revenue growth lagged volume growth more than we expected as we continue to see a shift to larger merchants and strong growth in enterprise acquiring volume. This was offset by strong volume growth of 23% that drove net revenue growth to outpace our 2017 financial outlook.

Also included in net revenue is our SaaS revenue from enterprise services. For the quarter, although a small piece of our business, we recorded $1.6 million of SaaS revenue or a 48% increase as compared to the prior year period.

Moving down our P&L, other cost of services increased 23% to $24.9 million as compared to the prior year period. Other cost of services is primarily comprised of commission expense paid to our distribution partners, third-party processing costs and merchant losses.

The 23% increase in these costs outpaced net revenue growth of 19% due to higher than expected payments to our largest distribution partners. We believe our recent acquisition of MertzCo and investment in sales will help mitigate this pressure.

Moving to our general and administrative expenses. For the quarter, our G&A expenses increased 50% to $10.7 million. This increase was primarily due to increased stock-based compensation expense of $879,000 and the previously discussed initiatives in product development direct sales and marketing.

Many of these initiatives begun in the late fourth quarter of 2016 and were mostly reflected in our first quarter. As a result, our G&A expenses outpaced our net revenue growth, but remain within our 2017 financial outlook.

For the quarter, moving down to adjusted EBITDA, for the quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $7.6 million flat as compared to the prior year period when EBITDA was $7.7 million. For the quarter, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 19% a decrease from the prior year when adjusted EBITDA margin was 22% of net revenue. This reduction in margin is a result of the items we previously discussed.

For the quarter, depreciation and amortization expense decreased 14% to $4.8 million as compared to the prior year period, while net interest expense increased $2 million from $426,000 in the prior-year period. This increase reflects our new capital structure as a result of our July 2016 merger.

Moving down -- moving over to our balance sheet and cash flows, I want to call out a few items. In the quarter, we renegotiated and extended our process agreement with First Data. Under the terms of this amendment, the company made a cash payment of $4.5 million and certain contract terms were modified, which included reductions in pricing schedules associated with transaction processing and an extension of the term through 2024.

Also, we made a scheduled principal payment on our firstly lean credit facility ending the quarter with $137.5 million of debt. Also, we ended the quarter with $11.5 million of unrestricted cash on hand and $30 million available in our revolving credit facility.

I would like to make a few comments on the MertzCo acquisition. Subsequent to quarter end, on April 3, 2017, we closed the transaction with our largest distribution partner MertzCo. Total consideration for the transaction was $39 million.

In connection with the transaction, CardConnect entered into portfolio purchase agreements with MertzCo subagents for total consideration of $4.7 million. On April 3, 2017, we borrowed $16 million under our first lien credit facility to fund the cash consideration for these transactions.

Now I'd like to take a minute and provide updated 2017 financial guidance. We are reaffirming our initial 2017 guidance and providing an update that reflects the transaction with MertzCo completed on April 3, 2017.

Bankcard volume is expected to be $26.7 billion to $27.2 billion, revenue is expected to be $686 million to $700 million, net revenue is expected to be $182 million to $185 million while adjusted EBITDA, which includes $3 million of general and administrative expenses related to growth initiatives is expected to be $45 million to $47 million.

The additional G&A expenses will support previously discussed initiatives and product development direct sales and marketing.

With that, I will now pass over to Jeff for his closing remarks.

Jeff Shanahan

Again, we are pleased with the first quarter results and performance. More importantly, we are confident that by taking the long view and making strategic investments in our sales organization and technology platform, that we can sustain if not accelerate our growth longer-term.

With the acquisition MertzCo we've made significant progress in further penetrating the fast-growing ISV market and in expanding our sales organization both as well as other partnerships with leaders like Billtrust continue to strengthen our competitive position.

Finally, let me again thank all of our CardConnect employees for their significant contribution to another great quarter.

Operator, we're ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] Our first question comes from George Mihalos with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Allison Jordan

Good morning. This is Allison Jordan for George. Congrats on the results and thank you for taking my question. Just a follow-up on your closing remarks about the MertzCo acquisition, I am curious if you can give us a little more detail about what that brings to the table for CardConnect?

And then I know Chuck you talked about the updated guidance for 2017, but could you perhaps provide a little more detail about how to think through the changes to the model longer term from the acquisition?

Jeff Shanahan

Sure, this is Jeff. I'll start with your first part of your question. So MertzCo has been a partner of CardConnect for close to 10 years now. He has been -- his group has been our largest and fastest growing reseller of CardConnect's products and services.

So, this is a very strategic acquisition from us from a couple perspectives. One it brings us a new Chief Sales Officer to lead our sales efforts internally, which is super important and Michael has demonstrated a unique ability to be a very successful salesperson within the merchant acquiring space for almost 27 years now. So that was probably the most important.

Secondly, it transitions a lot of our reseller distribution into internal distribution, which going forward will improve margins significantly. So, I think you those are main reasons why we wanted to do the deal. Also, because the MertzCo sales team was primarily focused on ISV and that also is one of the main focuses of our company. It was a very strategic fit for us to do that together under one umbrella. Chuck, do you want to answer the second?

Chuck Bernicker

Sure, and Allison, in terms of the model, so primarily the MertzCo acquisition is actually a catalyst for topline growth as having an extreme focus on our integrated channels. So clearly that's number one, and number two is it's a shift from -- we no longer have to pay the third-party commission expense and our other cost of services, which was something we addressed in our remarks as well.

And then lastly, is previously MertzCo had approximate 75% of the volume of CardConnect, so we do pick up incremental revenue from processing that wasn't with CardConnect and that's also reflected in our updated guidance.

Allison Jordan

Great. Thank you. That's very helpful and very encouraging to hear and then just as my follow-up, Jeff in your prepared remarks, you spoke about an increasing amount of your enterprise clients choosing CardConnect as their processor.

I am just curious if you can provide a little more detail there may be about the growth you're seeing in the enterprise channel and if you can maybe a little more detail on how successful you have been in cross-selling the merchant processing, maybe per center or maybe tell you to provide their, thank you.

Jeff Shanahan

Yes so, this has been a trend that started basically in 2016, so last year close to a third of our new enterprise clients choose our acquiring, in the first quarter it was starting out at closer to 40%. So, it seems to be an increasing trend and our overall view on that is basically the enterprise services that we offer are easily complemented with merchant acquiring services providing a single source solution to the enterprise in need of payment processing services.

So, it's kind of a one for the choke model and we see it as a continuing trend going forward that we're going to be capitalizing on.

Allison Jordan

Great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jason Deleeuw with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Jason Deleeuw

Thanks guys. Good morning. And just want to ask a question on the guidance, for the full-year, guidance was maintained ex the Mertz acquisition, in the first quarter the revenue was a little bit stronger, adjusted EBITDA a little bit lighter, but still maintained that EBITDA outlook for the full year, so just should we -- was the first quarter was just kind of a heavier investment spending quarter and can we expect the margin profiles to improve from here then?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, that's exactly right Jason. This is Jeff. We frontloaded a lot of that investment into the first quarter. So, we expect obviously revenue and net revenue to continue to increase in gentlemen and administrative expenses to flatten out the year, which will increase that margin.

So, like we said on the prepared remarks, we feel like we're on plan with our 2017 financial outlook without MertzCo and then obviously we try to be updated with that as well.

Jason Deleeuw

Great, thanks and then last quarter on the call, there was talk about the growth accelerating, the revenue growth accelerating in the back half of the year and into 2018 given the investments that you're making right now. Are we still on track for that?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, we feel really good about that. First quarter was our best quarter ever in terms of new signings on the ISV side. Obviously, it was a really strong quarter in enterprise side as well. Our reseller network continues to grow in double-digit lease. So yes, we feel really good about that.

The pipeline is extremely good right now of either recently signed, about to be signed partners on the software side and now it's really a matter of us executing the conversion of their existing merchants and their new merchants coming in. So that's why we've focused on frontloading the expansion of our sales efforts to make sure that we can actually execute on that and which will -- if we do execute on it, that will drive increased topline growth towards the end of the year.

Jason Deleeuw

Great, and then the last question I just want to make sure I heard this right. I think with the new ISV partner wins, I believe you said there was 30,000 new merchants that you could be going after now and I'm just trying to get a sense because I think you have a little more and 50,000 right now on the SMB side.

So, I am just trying to get a sense of their 30,000, how many of them of those merchants are currently using a payment processor right now. So, I am trying to get a sense for how much of that would have to be competitive take away by CardConnect versus how much of that is Greenfield for CardConnect?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, virtually all of them are using some sort of payment processor. So, these are businesses that are obviously using the business management software system, but also capturing payments as well. The difference -- the pool of 30,000 plus is basically broken out into -- some are already integrated into the previous provider that the software system integrated to and then some are using standalone nonintegrated processing systems.

But overall, it's been a take away in all cases. It's just in one case it's a take away from an integrated provider and then in the other case, it's a takeaway from a non-integrated provider.

Jason Deleeuw

Sounds good. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Bob Napoli with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Bob Napoli

Thank you. Good morning. Let's see, I guess the first question on just the MertzCo acquisition, the volume, what percentage or how much of your volume came from MertzCo?

Chuck Bernicker

About 6% -- 5% of our volumes.

Bob Napoli

Okay. And then I guess the balance sheet Chuck and the shares -- the weighted average shares outstanding we should expect as with the deal closing. So how much debt did you end up putting on and what would be the -- what is the share count should we expect for a fully diluted share count the rest of the year?

Jeff Shanahan

So, good questions Bob. So, we borrow, as I said, we borrowed $16 million under our revolver to fund the cash side of the transaction and we issued $1 million not roughly two million shares of stock to MertzCo as part of the transaction.

Bob Napoli

Okay. So, we're looking good about 35.5 million shares is that right?

Jeff Shanahan

Right and that's disclosed in our -- in our press release as well.

Bob Napoli

Okay. And then just trying to get the math of some of the pieces of the business with the growth rate of -- with iPods being 30% of your volume and growing 78% and enterprise still tiny but growing 45%. Which pieces of the business are growing slower?

Obviously, those piece growing are key to accelerating your total growth profile, which pieces of the business -- you said reseller was growing. Now some of that reseller's iPods I guess from MertzCo, but which pieces of the business are not growing or not going this fast that as the high growth pieces become bigger we'll see that acceleration in growth.

Jeff Shanahan

Yeah, I think that -- you hit on a couple things. So yes, part of our reseller group in our bank channel and also sell the integrated solution. So, we don't really look at it from a distribution channel perspective. In terms of the growth numbers, the non-integrated side of the business is growing 9%-ish.

So that's where if you take the 9% of the non-integrated part, which is 70% of the business that's ultimately equal to 20% plus overall growth.

Bob Napoli

Okay. And then as the enterprise business, so there was a company that I'm sure you know Paymetric that was sold to Vantiv at a pretty good price and I think you're one of a handful of competitors to that. Now your businesses is much, much smaller, but first of all is it fair to compare your enterprise business to Paymetric and then what is the opportunity, you're still very small, growing fast, how fast can that business grow and become meaningful assuming I'm correct in comparisons?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, so we have a very similar solution to answer your first question to Paymetric product suite, without go after the same sort of businesses that are running SAP and Oracle or other ERP systems. We feel really good about the overall opportunity in that space.

We continue to see around 50% growth in that channel. We've made investments in the fourth quarter and some of the first quarter to continue to expand our sales presence in that area. So, we feel like we've got a great opportunity to maintain that growth or accelerate that growth going forward.

Bob Napoli

Okay. The partnership with Billtrust, just like to understand that a little bit better and what Billtrust brings to you and from a technology and partnership perspective and it sounds like it's already had helped you win some new business.

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, sure. So Billtrust obviously from a customer base bills with enterprise clients. Some of their enterprise client run SAP and Oracle, which we're able to partner with actually when those sort of deals and then some of their enterprise that are not running SAP and Oracle are still using Billtrust's Quantum Solution, which we've integrated into our CardSecure enterprise product.

So, we're bringing business two ways basically from the software and security perspective, both through their Quantum enterprise system and their customers that are running SAP and Oracle and then we also have the opportunity just like we do with the rest of our enterprise clients that are also bringing acquiring services through that as well.

So, we feel really good about this partnership. It's brought us a lot of business quickly and we're very focused on it.

Bob Napoli

Are there any thoughts on your SMB business on offering additional products? What additional products are you working on? One of the players who seems to have done -- seems to have gained a lot of traction with invoices and instant payment essentially paying the merchant one day sooner for a 1% fee, things like that, are you working on, are there any products and invoices or instant deposits, things like that that you're looking to add to your customers?

Jeff Shanahan

So, instant deposit wouldn't really be applicable to our average customer profile on the SMB side. Our average merchant on the SMB side process over $400,000 annually. So, something like instant deposits more applicable to I think the micro merchant space.

So that's -- we offer next-day funding as a default. So, they can get their funds the next day. So, it's really not economically sound for them to ask for that funding a day earlier and pay 1%, which is obviously pretty high annual APR if you did the math.

And then we do have a long laundry list of items on our product roadmap on the SMB side. Most of them are just features and functions that we're adding to the CardPointe platform. So electronic bill present is on the roadmap that's one thing, but there's a very long list of other things that we're adding into the CardPointe platform. But most of them are more or less features that just complement the overall offering.

Bob Napoli

Thank you. Appreciate it.

Jeff Shanahan

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Joseph Foresi with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Joseph Foresi

Hi. Could you provide some color around spreads and the changes in the expectations of what they were this year versus -- this quarter versus what you're expecting this year?

Jeff Shanahan

Sure. I'll let Chuck take that.

Chuck Bernicker

Sure. So, we've modeled -- long-term we've modeled that our topline would tick down about a four basis point each year in our model and what we're seeing in this quarter is that a little more than that right now. So, as I said in my comments and that's just being offset by the incremental volume.

So, part of it is just the impact of shift to larger merchants. As merchants get larger they're paying less.

Joseph Foresi

Okay. And so that obviously will close a little bit as those larger merchants start to ramp, right makeup the volume?

Chuck Bernicker

Exactly.

Joseph Foresi

Okay. And how many sales people were hired in this quarter and how does that fit with your goal for the year and then how long do you expect those salespeople to take the ramp obviously Mertz’s is probably already ramped?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes. So organically we added over I think and total sales reps across all the channels. Majority of those were in the ISV channel, which we mentioned during the prepared remarks and as we mentioned MertzCo itself as a organization brought us 15 total sales reps.

So, we've added a significant amount close to 25 in the first quarter, which is a dramatic change for us.

Joseph Foresi

Okay. Do you think that your -- it sounds like it's one quarter the first quarter weighted investments? So, do you feel like you're done with the sales force hires for this year and that you've achieved your goal and that now it's a matter of them ramping or is there more to go?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes. So, from a headcount perspective, it's going to be largely flat for the rest of the year. So, we did do a majority at the beginning of the year per our plan right in and most of those -- a lot of the salespeople aren’t just out there trying to sell new deals are also basically supporting the ISVs from a sales support perspective and converting over the merchant basis through sales campaigns and lead generation and things like that.

So, we have this tremendous pipeline right now that we built and either recently signed or to be signed ISVs and we're trying to make sure that we have sophisticated sales infrastructure to execute on converting that.

Joseph Foresi

Got it and the last one for me. You've talked about some longer-term revenue growth maybe acceleration and then obviously next year you could get some margin uptick because this year was an investment year. Can you just update us on those long-term goals and how you feel about them in light of the investments in 1Q, thanks?

Jeff Shanahan

Yeah, I think -- I think the biggest factor is really the pipeline itself. So obviously when you're making investment in sales like there, you have to have a pipeline to back that up. So, we have their best pipeline ever right now in the ISV market and also in the enterprise space.

So, we feel -- we still feel really good about our overall plan in terms of accelerating topline growth towards the end of this year and definitely into 2018 and from an investment perspective from OpEx we feel like we've made a significant investment and we should be able to flatten that out and increase operating leverage into 2018.

So, I think all the remarks we said on the previous earnings call are still all true and we believe that we're on track.

Joseph Foresi

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Mike Grondahl with Northland Securities. Your line is now open.

Mike Grondahl

Hey guys, congratulations on the quarter and thanks for taking my questions. The first one is just kind of follow-up on the sales people that you're hiring including MertzCo. What's the total number of salespeople March to March, just trying to understand that delta?

Jeff Shanahan

March, last March to March 16 to March now?

Mike Grondahl

For May, whatever is easiest for you guys, but just trying to get a feel for the total number of salespeople added.

Jeff Shanahan

So, it's around 40 I think last March total across all of our channels and then closer to 80 this March.

Mike Grondahl

That's quite an increase. That's great. You guys mentioned signing 20 enterprise deals in 1Q, how does that compare to last year's 1Q?

Jeff Shanahan

I don't have that information handy right now, but I can tell you that 20 is the most that we've signed in one quarter.

Mike Grondahl

Okay. And what sort of the goal for this year in terms of enterprise deals?

Jeff Shanahan

I believe the goal is -- the goal was originally around 60 enterprise deals. So, we feel like we had a pace, first quarter was significantly strong, so I am not sure if we're going to be able to bring on 20 every quarter, but we feel like we're definitely on track to meet our goal in terms of new enterprise clients?

Mike Grondahl

Got it and just lastly the ISV with Vermont Systems and Part Space, how do you see those relationships in the approximate 30,000 SMB's behind it ramping? Are you guys selling into that now? Will that start soon? How do we think about that ramp?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, so basically for someone like Vermont Systems we already are selling into it. So, there is two parts to the selling process. One is basically to try to figure out a campaign and marketing approach to convert existing clients and then the easier part is obviously on the new client side.

So, when they bring in a new customer, it's basically doing better our payment processing services into that new customer signing. So, it just automatically comes over to us, but these are -- Vermont Systems area a perfect example of somebody that was looking for a perfect card, not present to Gateway and then most importantly, a card present point-to-point encrypted solution that was easily integrated to the software platform.

So, it shows us specifically for those reasons and now their customers can take advantage of those added services.

Mike Grondahl

Great. Thanks. Hey, thanks a lot guys.

Jeff Shanahan

Thanks Mike.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question comes from Brad Berning with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Brad Berning

Good morning, guys. A few follow-up questions, on the ISV conversions and let's talk about sales tractions on some various channels, maybe you can touch base a little bit when you have a new ISV partner come on Board and you have say 100 potential merchants as a pool.

Can you give us like a 12 and 24 months, what is the type of range that you guys can convert over that period of time historically? Obviously, you're adding sales staff to help professional that effort more so going forward, but can you give us a baseline of how you think about that opportunity set and how that conversion works over time?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes sure. We really don't have a lot of -- we don't really have a 24-month historical dataset to show you since we're fairly in the early innings of the ISV approach overall, but I think if you're dealing with a pool of 100 merchants, I think if you can convert over 30% of those merchants in a 24-month period that would probably a good thing.

We're trying to also focus on ISVs that are not just -- that don't just have an existing base of merchants, but also have a strong new deal flow and obviously that's really the golden opportunity is to convert over -- not convert over, but to sign these new merchants on, they're bringing to modest customers.

But we're fairly new at the conversion process overall. So, we're working with these groups to help market our services towards them and develop campaigns, but we feel like 30% over a two-year period would probably be pretty good. I think we could probably do better than that, but I think that's probably conservative.

Brad Berning

And then out of the new deal flow they bring to you, as the preferred partner, are you getting 100% of those or do you have -- is it deal by deal and you have some range of the portion of the new deal flow that you're typically winning?

Jeff Shanahan

It's really case-by-case. So, we have certain ISV partners that were fully embedded into the sales process and their customer agreement that they're automatically choosing CardConnect services because whether they default or they're exclusive provider.

And then we have others that requires a little bit more of a sales effort to make sure that we're bring them over. So, there is a broad range of it and obviously we've got many, many software partners, so it really spans.

Brad Berning

And then given where you're at in those efforts, how would you characterize your confidence level in the baseline assumption for this year, versus 24 months obviously gives you a lot more time to work with.

How do you think about guidance for this year on the expectations for the conversion frame versus next year, obviously you'll have more time to work with that? I'm just curious how you think about that from folded it into the guidance assumption the acceleration in the second half?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, so the guidance assumption really wasn't based on a lot of the first quarter signings we made in the ISV space. So, a lot of this is upside to our guidance. So, it's obviously a matter of how quickly we get to those. These things take time obviously.

From an immigration perspective, it's not that much time, but getting the sales efforts ramped up, does take some time. So, there's definitely upside to our guidance on the total addressable ISV merchant base.

I think the biggest thing to us, the thing that we can control is hiring a best-in-class sales support team to go after these right now and the hires that we've made in Denver complemented by the unbelievable team that MertzCo brought to the table, I think gives us really a unique team to focus on the ISV space.

So, we're really focused on it from a people perspective trying to get the best people in the space to go after these things. We continue to see the pipeline go up and up and up but it's obviously, it's on us to now convert these over to make them successful.

Brad Berning

And the financial institutions channel as a follow-up to that, you talked about stepping up there, can you talk about where did you add and obviously a pretty long sales cycle process for that channel, can you talk about where you're at in building a pipeline for that? How do you feel about your competitive offerings there? When do you think that that channel could potentially contribute to growth?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, the bank is still pretty small. So just everybody knows the bank channel came to us from an acquisition of Vanco in late 2015. We started towards the end of '16 ramping up from a personnel perspective. So, we hired somebody to actually run the bank channel and hired some really key people to help grow that.

So overall, it's a pretty small part of our business, but we think that when you look across the bank channel, specially the community and regional banks, we think they're underserved largely overall in the space. There is still really more of the traditional sales model signing up on a paper application with the nonintegrated device and getting a paper statement at the end of the month.

So, the opportunity we have is based to bring our really slick distribution enrollment tools to the bank channel as well as the merchant facing technology and overall the reception has been great so far. Just the bank channel has probably the longest sales cycle of any of our distribution channels. So, it's definitely a long-term investment that's something that we feel is well worth it.

Brad Berning

And then one other follow-up, in regards to not necessarily exactly like MertzCo, but other retailers some nice relationships, how do you think about the pipeline of opportunities there?

Is that something that you're actively engaged in for this year yet or is that something to think about that you're going to digest what you have and you'll think about other opportunities as they become more opportunistic along the way and just kind of curious how you're thinking about repeating that opportunity set?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, we feel, I think this is a channel overall in the space, it's been shrinking or at least most of the folks I think from the investor side look at it as a flat or shrinking channel. We've continued for obviously since we've been in business, we've been focused on this reseller side.

Like I said it's still growing double digits. We think we've got a great opportunity for it. Whether it's a software partner or a reseller from a distribution perspective the pulls that we've created all work the same. We feel like we're really uniquely positioned into it. We've made a couple hires in the side from some of our competitors to recruit new ones.

Overall, we feel very good about that and it's a space that still makes up a large percentage of our overall revenue and its supporting to us and we're going to continue to focus on it.

Brad Berning

Yeah, I apologize and more of -- have you thought about your appetite for more acquisitions in that channel to pull some of the existing relationships inhouse?

Jeff Shanahan

Yeah, so we definitely feel like there's opportunity outside of MertzCo. Obviously MertzCo is the largest and fastest growing of all them. So that was the most important and we're obviously thrilled to get that done, but yeah, we will be moving on to other groups to see if there is a deal to be had.

So, there's definitely opportunities outside of MertzCo and it's something that we're focused on.

Brad Berning

Excellent. I'll get back in the queue, thank you very much.

Jeff Shanahan

Thanks.

Operator

And the next question comes from Jason Deleeuw with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Jason Deleeuw

Thanks guys for the follow-up. Just wanted to get a little bit more color on Bolt. It sounds like it's helping you win more business and onboard merchants easier. Is this ultimately going to be the primary way that CardConnect goes to market? Is it going to be with Bolt and how you interact with ISVs or is this something that's just going to be one option and it's just going to be kind of a slower ramp.

But just trying to understand like the future of Bolt and how you're planning to go to market with it?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, so when we look at the ISV space, we divide it up into two different areas, one is card present API integrations, which we feel like the market is pretty saturated in. There's plenty of providers out there that provide that and then when you look at the mobile side, you obviously have folks like Stripe and Square or Stripe in a Braintree.

So, our focus on the ISV space is clearly on ISVs that need a device integration with point-to-point encrypted technology and what Bolt does is basically shorten and simplifies that integration process significantly. So, it's definitely if you look at our first-quarter signings or even a majority of them have chosen us I think because of the Bolt product.

So, a majority of that 30,000 plus addressable merchant base in ISV side is coming to us through the Bolt integration. So, it's definitely the leading edge of our ISV efforts and we think it's going to be the primary driver going forward. We're choosing to focus on the device integration side of the ISV space because we think that there's less -- it's less crowded and we have unique obviously offering.

Chuck Bernicker

And Jason, let me just add one thing to Jeff's comment, early on I think Jeff meant to say that everyone else is focused on card-not-present where we have an opportunity on card-present.

Jeff Shanahan

That's right.

Chuck Bernicker

As a lot of our opportunities are focused on Bolt addressing the card present opportunities.

Jason Deleeuw

Got it. Thanks, and then the comments with the cost of services it grew faster in net revenue growth with the payments to the distribution partners, but now with the acquisition that could lessen an impact, but should we still expect the cost of services growth to outpace that of the net revenue growth?

Jeff Shanahan

So, I think the biggest thing is our biggest group specially a couple like MertzCo was growing faster than we budgeted. So, from a commission perspective, we paid out more than we expected, which obviously increased the cost of other services more than we expected the first quarter.

So that's why that MertzCo acquisition was so important not only for the strategic reasons of bringing a sales officer, but it also -- it corrects a lot of pressures that we had in the business side. I think going forward, I'll let Chuck answer the question on whether it outpaces net revenue growth.

Chuck Bernicker

So obviously for us the shift to the integrated channel, the partners distributing the integrated are paid less. So obviously the opportunity for us is to see less pressure on the commission expense or the faster we can migrate the volume to more of a direct and integrated model and the less dependence we have on the indirect and the distribution partners, that's the catalyst for dropping the cost of services.

So, in the long term, we're actually it's -- in the long-term we're actually positioned to see the catalyst reducing that expense. It's really a short-term pressure where it's just how quickly can you shift and pivot and very optimistic that we'll get that under control.

Jason Deleeuw

Sounds good. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Bob Napoli with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Bob Napoli

Thank you. Just following on Jason's question, it was the direct versus indirect, what percentage was the mix in 2016 and then with the sales reps that you hired in the MertzCo acquisition, what's the run rate through the balance of '17 and what is your longer-term -- medium to longer term goal in direct versus indirect?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, Bob unfortunately we really don't look at it as direct and indirect specifically because technically on the directs maybe you would consider direct also involves a software partner, which includes a revenue share too, which is from a structural perspective the same as a reseller.

So, I think it's more of a question of how can we pivot from pure resellers into software partners that have a lower payout and obviously are utilizing a lot of more of our technology and I don't have that information handy in terms of exactly what those splits are, but a majority of our business is always going to involve a partner or could be considered indirect because there is going to be a revenue share.

Even on the bank side, there's a revenue share paid out to the banks. We look at that as sort of direct originated business from us, but we're still relying on a bank partner to provide us the leads and for us to close them and we're paying them a revenue share of it. So, I think long-term we're always going to be a very partner-focused company, just given our distribution model.

Bob Napoli

Is there another way to think about that mix broadly of I guess direct partner versus reseller, through a reseller?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, I think maybe a better way of looking at it is basically how many of our deals come from a pure reseller versus a bank, an employee, an association, an ISV and enterprise sides. I think in the first quarter it was still probably close to over half from a reseller.

So, some of those resellers are utilizing our integrated technology and obviously we're trying to shift that, but we're still very focused on the reseller sites. So, it's not -- we're trying to obviously bring our products and tools into the distribution channels. We're not so much trying to slow down one and grow the other one faster.

We think that we can grow the ISV, the bank and the enterprise side the fastest and I think we've proven that recently, but from an overall -- we could bring on a massive reseller next quarter and it could completely change that kind of proportion again but that doesn't mean that we're not still growing faster from a relative base on the more the technology facing side. So, it's hard for me to answer that question. I don't want to confuse you guys.

Bob Napoli

Sure. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Brad Berning with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Brad Berning

Yes, as a follow-up, can you quantify what your total merchants available in the ISV channel pipeline are now, back to about the 30,000 in new, but I know you guys have had some pipelines before. Can you put some metrics on the overall opportunity in the pipeline of announced deals at this point?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, so between recently signed -- between signed and to be signed deals that we've high probability on, we feel like we're closer to 140,000 total addressable merchants to the ISV side and that's obviously grown significantly over the last two quarters.

So that's obviously a strong sign I think of us to accelerate topline growth long-term.

Brad Berning

And your total merchants at the end of the first quarter that you're currently processing for.

Jeff Shanahan

Total open merchants at the end of the first quarter 68,000.

Brad Berning

And that's up about 8,000 for the quarter.

Jeff Shanahan

No that's about 5,000 year-over-year.

Brad Berning

About 5,000 Okay.

Jeff Shanahan

We bring on new merchants, they're usually of larger size and the merchants that we lose are smaller size. So, merchant count isn’t really a great metric for us to track to simply because of the profile the merchants that we're losing versus the profile of the merchants that we're bringing on.

Brad Berning

Yeah understood and then on MertzCo, could you kind of given the sub ISO relationships part of the deal economics, can you, could you quantify what the all in trailing EBIT multiple was on that deal and how do you -- I think you characterized that as probably at the higher end of how you look at deals going forward, given just the unique nature of that particular deal, but just to give investors I think at least an upper bound range of how to think about deals that you would look at over time?

Jeff Shanahan

Yes, so from a pro forma perspective I think we look at it to roughly 11 times deal. So, when you combine the residual buyouts that we did along with the MertzCo agreement when they were really all one transaction, we just had to split them up for tax reasons because of the folks that working for them had to sell, so the residual is that way.

So, it's roughly a $43.7 million total deal and it's from a pro forma perspective around $4 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Brad Berning

And that's a 2017 pro forma.

Jeff Shanahan

That's, yes 2017 pro forma.

Brad Berning

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

And that does conclude today's Q&A session. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

