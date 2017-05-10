Frontier Communications, 11.125% Convertible Preferred: Mrs. Market, It Looks Like We Must Agree To Disagree

This article will focus on the rationale for buying the Convertible Preferred, reflecting the value and underlying cash flow that investors will receive on shares received in the future conversion.

This article continues a series started last December, articulating why long-term value investors should buy the Frontier Mandatory Convertible Preferred, particularly at these prices.

As a buyer of part of a business, quite a bit actually, with FTR signaling a redirection in cash distribution from dividends to debt reduction, creating a more sustainable entity.

Most recently, "The Market" disliked intensely the latest earnings report; after all, given a 62% dividend cut, no future dividend hikes and a bigger than expected loss, what's to like?

"Begin with the End in Mind" - Stephen Covey

(The value of securities discussed in this article are based on the close on May 8th, 2017 as reported in Yahoo Finance: FTR - $1.53 & FTRPR - $38.36.)

Starting with my initial article on Frontier Communications 11.125% Preferred Shares (FTRPR) in December 2016 (found here), I have taken a positive view of the opportunities afforded by this security, more so than many market participants, even as a continuing flow of negative news continued to press prices down. Both the common shares (NYSE:FTR) and the preferred shares are down dramatically over the past year, with the common down 70% ($5.25 to $1.53) and the preferred shares down 61% ($99.40 to $38.36) since May 8th, 2016. I reinforced my buy recommendation in a second article on March 27th, 2017, which was focused on why I felt that FTR would not go to zero (found here) as the cash flow should be enough to sustain the company, if the company made good decisions about what to do with that ample cash. It was encouraging to me that the 1Q report provided guidance that strongly suggests a redirection of the company in a way that should create a much more sustainable enterprise.

Some may describe me as stubbornly positive, simply ignoring market action, and some clever critics may suggest my moniker should be "The Mule" instead of "The Owl." However, this security continues to offer the opportunity to secure strong, long-term cash flow at very low prices; in addition, one gets to reduce the basis significantly through very high dividend yields afforded owners of FTRPR over the next 15 months. The recent drop in market prices does not negate the cash flow opportunities in this security; indeed, as I will argue below, the precipitous decline in FTRPR market prices offers a very attractive entry point at which one can secure a piece of a business that will be delivering strong, unusually high cash flow for each $1 of investment.

For those not familiar with the Frontier Communications 11.125% Preferred Shares, I offer a brief summary of these shares in the next section.

Basic Description of "Frontier Communications, 11.125% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A" (FTRPR):

The "Frontier Communications, 11.125% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A" represents preferred shares issued in June of 2015, anticipating the acquisition of the so-called "CTF" assets from Verizon.

Key aspects about this security:

-- issued with a face value of $100,

--pays an annual dividend of $11.125 per annum or $2.78125 per quarter

--will be converted into a variable number of common shares on June 29th, 2018, with a relatively complicated formula on the number of shares to be received, but

--if the market price of the common is less than $5/share, which I believe incredibly likely at this juncture, then the conversion rate of FTRPR into common as originally established will be 20 shares FTR per FTRPR.

--Given the upcoming reverse split, which has been announced to be a 15:1 reverse split, then the 20/15 or 1.3333 "new" FTR shares will be delivered for every FTRPR share.

--For the sake of avoiding confusion, I will use the current FTR shares as the basis of discussion, other than where an explicit reference is made to the "new" share values, dividends and expected cash flow.

--Until conversion, the Preferred Shares have seniority in claims to the common, and the payments of dividends of the Preferred Shares have seniority over payments of dividends on the common. Given what we now know about the common dividend payments, I believe that this will have no practical impact into and through conversion.

Losses to Date on My Original Recommendation to Buy FTRPR at $79/FTRPR Share or better, As Viewed By Market Traders:

OK, I recommended purchase of FTRPR at "up to $79/share," even as it was trading at $75.10/FTRPR share. As commentators pointed out, I clearly recommended "up to $79." Now let's look to see how that recommendation looks as a trade:

Purchase Price: $79 - at the high end of the recommended range.

Current Price: $38.36

Decline: 51. 4%.

As pointed out in commentary by critics and skeptics, I will need to double my money to recover from this loss, if I were trading the stock.

From a trader's point of view (please understand that I believe these critical and skeptical market participants to be serious and smart people who are dedicated to the market performance and accountability of recommendations), this is a disaster; this is catastrophic.

What a loser!

Losses to Date on My Original Recommendation to Buy FTRPR at $79/FTRPR Share or better, as Viewed by a Buyer of a Business Searching for Inexpensive Cash Flow:

Now let's look at this trade from the view of a value investor who seeks long-term cash flow at a discount.

First of all, let me point out the full recommendation, again which was equally clearly written: "Buy at $79/share or less to secure a 14% dividend yield. Those buying this instrument should do so, planning to hold FTRPR through the conversion on 06/28/2018 of each FTRPR share into 17-20 shares of Frontier Communications common shares (NYSE:FTR)"

This recommendation is a bit different than "buy this as it is going up for a quick hit." So now let's look at the purchase at the maximum recommended range.

Parenthetically, no one bought this at $79, as the maximum value for which this security transacted was $78.23. Since this is a distinction without a significant difference, I will use the $79 in this example, but shares will have been purchased at prices below $79.

One other point: I am not discounting the cash flows here as I would typically. Given the short periods of time and relatively low "risk-free" rates used to discount cash flow, it would not substantively change the values and would confuse the picture for some readers, risking the loss of the larger picture.

Here is the results of the recommendation using different metrics:

Purchase price per recommendation above $79.00 2 Dividend Payments $ 5.56 Basis Net of Payments $73.44 5 Future Dividend Payments $13.91 Basis Net of Dividends on Conversion $59.53 FTR Basis Price on Conversion $ 2.98

Using the "old" shares as a basis:

Common Shares End 1Q 2017 1,178,203K Additional Shares on Conversion (=19,250K*20) 385,000K Total "old" common share on 07/01/2018 1,563,203K

Now, calculate the free cash flow from operations, taking the low end of 2017 guidance ($800MM), and guesstimate a reduction of 6.25% (by $50MM) to $750MM to determine FCF per share and FCF per dollar basis investment in FTRPR at $79/share at the point of conversion:

FCF Estimated $750,000K "Old" Shares Count (Current Share Priced at $1.53) 1,563,203K FCF per "Old" Share $0.480 Basis Price "Old" Shares for FTRPR Purchased at $79 $2.98 FCF Yield 16.1%

So one will be receiving a 16.1% free cash flow yield on each $1 of basis investment; of course, that assumes a reduction in cash flow in 2018 from the low end of the guidance, so this ratio could well be higher.

This is an attractive cash flow yield, providing an opportunity for an on-going dividend stream on remaining capital after having already received 25% of one's investment back in less than 2 years. Obviously, it is not close to the highest as market prices have dropped since that time. However, as a discrete investment, these shares would create value going forward as a 16% free cash flow yield is an attractive yield, much higher than many investments available, and with an ability to increase that substantially over time (which was why I bought it at these prices). This hardly represents the investment disaster that traders will view this recommendation to be. There will be a $0.16 annual dividend on these shares having a $2.98 basis, delivering a 5.4% yield, on a very low payout ratio. This hardly represents a world-ending cataclysm.

Even with that, this is looking at a "snapshot" in time. Perhaps a more in-depth look at an accumulation taking advantage of lower prices is in order, consistent with the two articles already written on this subject. Below, I share my accumulation in my portfolio to illustrate the ability to create a low basis to secure very cheap free cash flow going forward, aligning the timing of the two articles to date and the recommendations with what I was doing in my personal portfolio.

Putting the December and March Recommendations Into Context; My Personal Basis Cost in My Portfolio for FTRPR to Date:

In the illustration below, I have used an approach of proportional shares to illustrate most clearly how I have accumulated shares to secure very cheap free cash flow going forward. I have factored down evenly the actual shares purchased, maintaining the "shares" at the same relative ratio, so that the price/share can be most easily discerned. These actual ratios of shares for the purchases in my portfolio are valued at the actual net prices, including commissions, so the blended per-share price is both accurate and clearly illustrated, representing my blended per-share prices.

This story begins well before the first article in December; in fact, the story begins about 4 months prior to the first article in December (in August 2016) when I began to accumulate FTRPR. I had evaluated about 30-40 other potential investments (including other telecom as well as shipping, chemical, metals and other highly cyclical industries generating significant cash), but felt at that time that Frontier would offer the best value (strongest cash flow per $1 invested over time), edging out CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) and Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) as well as companies in other industry segments. Critics of this approach can have a field day with this illustration as my first 20% of shares accumulated were not accumulated at the very high price of $79, but at more than $5 above that lofty figure of $84/FTRPR share, as seen below. About 20% of my current share count was accumulated prior to the first article in which I made that controversial recommendation, to wit:

After my first article, I had a two month pause to get an idea where the price of FTRPR was going. If it were to turn and go up, I would simply let the investment run, collecting the cash distributed and exiting at a higher price once "fair value" or "unexceptional value" was achieved.

Clearly, FTR and FTRPR moving to higher prices did not happen, with extreme prejudice. FTR and FTRPR continued to decline and I began, after this pause, to add to my position at ever lower prices. While this was reducing the value of my existing holdings, it was also offering me the chance to secure higher cash flow yields on this investment. "Between the articles," after my first but prior to my second article on March 27th, 2017, I added 30% of my existing share count through six purchases. Again, I was adding at ever lower prices slowly, without overextending my ability to continue to purchase. These were obtained at prices that were more attractive, offering yet higher cash flow yields, but not at "all in" prices. As such, I continued to add, but in small lots.

I published the second article, modeling the financial results of FTR going forward as I saw them, attempting to illustrate that, even in the face of a revenue decline (consistent with a maximum rate having historical precedent), FTR could continue to generate cash sufficiently to remain an attractive investment. This met with a mixed response by the SA community.

Subsequent to the article, in which I recommended a dividend cut (to $0.12/share) to enable debt redemption and a balance sheet restructuring in the upcoming years, we neared the earnings report. There were high expectations that the news would be bad in this earnings report, and, as such, FTR and FTRPR share prices continued to decline into the time of the report. Trying to hedge both a good and bad report, I added some shares at what I thought were low prices ahead of the report, in case the report would surprise to the upside. Even as I took much of the report to be positive, clearly most of the rest of the world did not. After some volatility just after the report, during which I added another increment, market prices ratcheted downward yet again to the current very low prices.

On May 8th, I added yet another tranche of FTRPR at a price that I believe to be truly compelling ($37.71). As such, I added a substantial amount to my position with this single trade, representing a share count that is 1/3 of my total. As prices decreased, I did not slow purchase due to higher perceived risk; quite the contrary, I have increased purchases to exploit deeply depressed prices. FTRPR closed at $38.36 on the evening of May 8th, 2017, the last closing prior to this article being written, so let's see what $38.36 can buy in terms of future cash flow in the next section.

What One Can Obtain Today with a Purchase of FTRPR:

OK, here is what the $38.36 per FTRPR share can buy and why I am accelerating my purchases even as I now hold a large stake relative to the size of my portfolio:

Net Purchase Price, inc. Commissions $38.36 5 Remaining Dividend Payments $13.91 Purchase Basis, Net of Upcoming Dividends $24.45 Basis-20 Shares "Old" Shares (divide FTRPR by 20) $1.222 As cited above, estimated Free Cash Flow $0.48 Free Cash Flow Yield on $1 of Basis Investment 39.3%

The future dividend yield on the $1.2225 (say, $1.22) at the $0.16 dividend, which represents a very sustainable dividend, is 13.1%. Given that dividend payments on the common represent only 20% of free cash flow, a relatively low payout ratio, these dividend payments should be made out to the horizon, even if revenue continues to decline at historical levels.

For long-term value investors who can tolerate risk, this price for FTRPR is a very attractive price having an equally attractive reward-risk. After receiving five dividends of $13.91 prior to conversion, representing 36% of the invested capital returned, one will receive 20 "old" shares, or 1.333 "new" shares, both providing a 13.1% dividend yield on 0.16/"old" share or $2.40/"new" share. In addition. $0.32/"old" share will be used to redeem debt, increasing the underlying assets of each "old" share by $0.32 on a basis of $1.22; in other words, in addition to cash distributions, Frontier will be increasing the value of an "old" FTR share by $0.32 on a $1.22 basis. or by an additional 26%.

So current buyers of FTRPR at $38.36 will secure:

--36% of the investment returned in 15 months,

--a 13% dividend yield, returning the remaining capital back to investors in about 7 & 1/2 years,

--additional investments equaling 26% of invested capital to reduce liabilities and increasing assets, adding to underlying value of this security.

This yield appears irresistible. In fact, this is so irresistible that I increased my FTRPR position by 1/3 at these prices. While many look at these prices as a disaster, creating significant trading losses, I am looking at these same prices as opportunities to secure ever more attractive future cash flows.

The retort to this comment is that the revenue is declining so much that investors will never benefit from these low prices. Others will argue that the 1Q earnings report was so bad that these prices do not reflect good value, but simply a bad company. In upcoming articles on Frontier, I will attempt to respond to both arguments.

Conclusions & Recommendations:

In my view, the 1Q report settled many uncertainties, leaving one (how fast will revenue decline?) to be clarified over a longer time period (in my view, until conversion) and one created (why was FCF about $25 to $45M light?). I am looking into the details of the cash flow to determine if that is a harbinger of upcoming difficulties greater than anticipated or noise.

A continuous flow of bad news has affected market sentiment towards Frontier Communications, impacting market pricing. There is no argument that market prices of FTR and FTRPR have come down and traders buying both will have major losses. About that there is no dispute.

There is a major divergence between the market prices, which have plummeted, and financial results (revenue, cash flow), which have decreased by a vastly smaller amount. At some point, this divergence will be addressed. In the view of many, the financial results will be following down the market price; in my view, it will ultimately be the opposite.

However, today I can buy a security (FTRPR) that at May 8th closing prices will:

--Return 36% of that investment in the next 15 months in five dividend payments;

--Pay a 13% dividend yield on the common stock delivered upon conversion in June 2018 on the remaining capital, returning the remainder of the capital in about 7 1/2 years, &

--Invest an additional 26% on behalf of the common owner to increase the value of the common (assuming the estimate of $0.48/share of free cash flow).

It is worth noting that market price plays no role in the calculation of returns above, so recovery in stock price is not needed to generate significant cash for each common share in the not-to-distant future, nor will a recovery in market prices improve these results directly. This approach does not rely on a hope of market price improvement, but rather on reasonable expectations of measurable cash returns.

Other market participants will not compensate you for losses on your securities nor will they compensate you for lost income on investments that you failed to make. The consequences of your decisions are borne by you, the investor, alone.

The choice is yours to make and the returns or losses yours to own.

