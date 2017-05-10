Akcea Therapeutics Provides Update To IPO Plans

We are still waiting for proposed IPO terms and valuation, and I'll provide an update when more is known

The company has modified its important, strategic collaboration with Novartis

Quick Take

Clinical stage cardiovascular drug developed Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) has filed an updated S-1 registration for its planned $100 million IPO.

The company has disclosed a number of significant changes to its strategic collaboration with Novartis (NOV) as well as the relationship with its parent company Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS).

We still await terms and proposed valuation for the IPO and will provide an update when I know more.

Company Recap

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Akcea was formed in 2015 by parent company Ionis Pharmaceuticals to develop a pipeline of treatments pertaining to patients with cardiometabolic lipid disorders that result in abnormally high levels of bad cholesterol.

Management is headed by CEO Paula Soteropoulos and Chief Medical Officer Louis St. O’Dea, M.D.

Below is an overview of the current status of the company’s drug pipeline:

(Source: Akcea Therapeutics S-1/A)

Commentary

Akcea has made numerous changes to its original S-1 filing. Following are the more material changes and my commentary.

In January 2017, Akcea completed a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis. Novartis invested $100 million in stock in parent company Ionis and agreed to purchase $50 million in Akcea’s IPO.

Now Novartis will purchase a sliding scale of up to $50 million contingent upon Akcea receiving at least $100 million in its IPO. If the IPO doesn’t meet these requirements, then Novartis must purchase $50 million of Ionis stock.

Furthermore, terms related to Novartis license options for various drug candidates have changed, removing a hard $150 million license fee statement in favor of a more open-ended license fee calculation, while leaving Novartis’ option to pay for and develop Phase 3 trials for Akcea’s AKCEA-APOCIII – LRx candidate.

For the candidate AKCEA-APO[A] – LRx, Akcea has the ability to receive up to $600 million in success-based milestone payments.

After a successful IPO, Akcea’s $150M credit facility with its parent Ionis will go away and the balance due, currently at $91 million, will be converted into equity.

Akcea has begun to recognize Novartis collaboration revenues as they are earned. The company has deferred milestone payments of $108.4 million which it will recognize as and when it achieves the relevant milestones.

The most recent operations results, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, show that Akcea has recognized $9.6 million in R&D collaboration revenues in 1Q 2017:

(Source: Akcea Therapeutics S-1/A)

While the company has experienced much higher development costs in recent periods, likely due to costly Phase 3 trials, it still has $124.4 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2017. (Unaudited interim financials – S-1/A)

For its lead candidate, volanesorsen, it has completed Phase 3 trials and management expects to file for regulatory marketing approval in 3Q 2017. Once it receives approval, it will begin to commercialize the drug itself on a worldwide basis and has begun to build out its sales team accordingly.

Regarding the relationship between Akcea and its parent Ionis, Akcea now has ‘right of first negotiation’ for any drug or active pharmaceutical ingredient under development by Ionis.

In sum, while Novartis has created a minimum ‘hurdle’ IPO for a qualifying transaction precedent to its investment, either Akcea or its parent will get up to $50 million regardless of the outcome.

Furthermore, the terms of potential licensing payments from Novartis for some of its drug pipeline are now left open, so it is difficult to determine if that is a net positive for Akcea in the case of more upside or a net negative in the case it means Novartis has removed a definitive payment amount.

Finally, after recent ballooning R&D expenses, Akcea is beginning to recognize income from the large advance payments from Novartis. Assuming continued milestone achievements, that recognition will continue and potentially pick up the pace in the coming quarters.

While we still don’t know what management will propose for IPO terms and valuation, it appears Akcea is continuing to execute on its business plan.

I will provide an update when we know the terms of the IPO.

