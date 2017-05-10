Bellatrix Exploration's (BXE) CEO Brent Eshleman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (NYSE:BXE)

Steve Toth

Thanks, Jamie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for dialing in today to the Bellatrix Exploration first quarter 2017 conference call. We’re also pleased to welcome those who have dialed into our live internet webcast for today’s conference call available on our website at bellatrixexploration.com.

On the line with me today is Brent Eshleman, our President and CEO; Ed Brown, our Executive VP-Finance and CFO; and Garrett Ulmer, our Chief Operating Officer.

Management will begin today’s conference call with an overview and update of our first quarter operational and financial results, which will release earlier this morning. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll open up the call to questions from analysts and investors.

During today’s conference call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the forward-looking statements disclosure in our press release and periodic filings for additional information.

Brent Eshleman, our President and CEO will be lead off this morning call with our first quarter highlights.

Brent Eshleman

Thank you, Steve. The first quarter of 2017 represented the first stage of our three year development plan, targeting approximately 15% compounded annual growth in volumes and marks the resumption of profitable growth for the company. Bellatrix met its objective in the first quarter, delivering exceptional results from our capital program, including the following key achievements. One, first quarter production of 34,750 BOEs a day, grew 9% quarter-over-quarter and outperformed our full year average guidance of 33,500 BOEs a day.

Two, guidance flow from operations was 14.9 million in the quarter, representing growth of 77% compared with the previous quarter. Three, production expenditures were $9.37 per BOE which reduced by 11% or $1.20 per BOE compared with the prior quarter.

Finally, Bellatrix reported earnings of $13 million in Q1 demonstrating our focus on profitable growth during the first quarter. On the operational side, Bellatrix drilled and participate in 13 gross or 10 points [indiscernible] net wells in the first quarter, which included 8 gross operated Spirit River wells, two gross operated Cardium wells and also three gross non-operated wells in the Spirit River and Ellerslie formations.

Of the 10 gross operated wells, drilled during the first quarter, each were brought on stream during the first three months of the year with the remaining operated Spirit River wells subsequently brought on stream in early April. The one remaining Cardium operated well drilled and planned for completion and tie in during the third quarter of 2017. All in all, drilled, complete, equipped and tie in well cost for the Spirit River program in the first quarter of 2017 averaged $3.8 million. Unchanged from average costs of $3.8 million achieved in 2016 despite modest upward pressure on select completion service costs in 2017.

The Bellatrix Alder Flats Plant continues to represent a highly strategic asset for the company as we continue to execute our three year development plan to profitably grow production, expand net backs and grow cash flow. Phase 1 of Alder Flats Plant delivered a 97% utilization rate during the first quarter and has now been on stream for 21 continuous months at an average 96% capacity utilization rate over that period. The base to expansion project of the Alder Flats Plant will more than double gross throughput asset plant from 110 million cubic feet a day to 230 million cubic feet a day, and remains on time and on budget for completion in the second quarter 2018.

Fabrication of all major equipment for Phase 2 is complete. Site construction activity will recommence late in the second quarter with scheduled pile driving activity anticipated to begin in June. Major equipment will begin being delivered to site with installation activities and mechanical work planned to begin in the third quarter of 2017.

Bellatrix forecast net capital expenditures of approximately $13 million in 2017 and approximately $3 million in 2018 required to complete Phase 2 of the gas plant. With the proportion of capital to facilities project expected to mature or reduce [ph] in 2018 and beyond. Bellatrix anticipates directing incremental capital directly to the drill bit thereby enhancing already industry leading corporate capital efficiency metrics. The Phase 2 Plant expansion is anticipated to drive improved revenue generation through additional higher margin NGL extraction and provided favorable step change reduction in operating costs, down by approximately $1 per BOE. Further enhancing profit margins but increasing cash flow.

Now I’d like to pass the call over to Ed Brown for an overview of our financial and risk management highlights.

Edward Brown

Thanks Brent. We continue to actively manage our capital resources and we remain committed to continued fiscal prudence achieving near term growth objectives within current capital spending guidance levels. Our 2017 capital budget remains unchanged. First quarter 2017 exploration and expenditures of $44 million we're in line with expectations and we continue to anticipate spending. Approximately half of our total $105 million capital budget in the first half of the year.

We ended the first quarter with $41.5 million drawn on $100 million credit facilities, excluding outstanding letters of credit, effective May 9, 2017, the total commitment under the credit facilities were increased to $120 million, up 20% relative to our total commitments at the end of 2016. The borrowing base increase provides enhanced liquidity relative to prior levels, while maintaining Bellatrix financial resources at levels that minimizes standby fees.

Subsequent to the end of the first quarter of 2017 Bellatrix completed two separate transactions whereby it monetized is $15 million vendor take back loan receivable and divested its minor position in marketable securities and a junior [ph] oil and gas company. Bellatrix utilized proceeds from these two transactions of approximately $20 million to reduce outstanding amounts on its bank credit facilities. Other than the $20 million balance outstanding on the credit facilities at April 30, 2017 the company has no debt maturities until 2020 and 2021. Bellatrix enhanced its already strong commodity risk management program in the first quarter, which reduces price risk volatility on our business and protects our long-term planning process.

Approximately 64% of forecast gross natural gas volumes in 2017 are currently hedged at an average fixed price of approximately $3.36 MMcf. In addition, Bellatrix has a total of 65.6 MMcf per day of 2018 natural gas volumes and hedged at an average fixed price of approximately $3.08 per Mcf. This represents approximately 42% of the volumes compared to the midpoint of 2017 full year average guidance.

Stronger propane prices in early 2017 provided an attractive opportunity for Bellatrix to hedge 1,500 barrels per day of propane volumes at an average price of 51% of WTI light oil prices carried on February through December 2017 and 1,000 barrels per day of propane volumes at an average price of 47% of WTI light oil prices in 2018. Both meaningfully above long-term historical averages. Our risk management program had an approximate dollar for BOE of value to our corporate net back in first quarter. And continues to support our focused capital program and long-term plan.

I’ll turn it back to Brent.

Brent Eshleman

Okay, strong first quarter operational results and a positive momentum we generated in the second quarter, provides clear line of sight to meaningfully outperform prior forecast guidance expectation levels. Given our strong performance, we're increasing our full year 2017 average production guidance expectation to 34,500 BOEs a day, while maintaining our full year capital expenditure guidance at $105 million. We plan to drill approximately 19 net wells during the year with 10.6 or just over half of our full year program drilled in the first half of the year.

Our focused capital investment program is supported by our strong hedging program and will continue to target the low cost and high return Spirit River liquids rich natural gas play, which delivered strong rates of return. Bellatrix remains committed to providing sustainable long-term growth for shareholders, including delivery of our 2017 capital program providing approximately plus or minus 15% forecast production growth. Bellatrix has built a strong and sustainable business anchored by three pillars that provide the foundation for long-term profitable growth.

The first pillar, high quality assets in acreage. The second pillar, infrastructure ownership and control and the third pillar, takeaway capacity and market egress. Bellatrix maintains a top tier acreage position with decades of development drilling opportunities, and a proven area of Canadian deep base study. Furthermore, we continue to demonstrate our capability as a top tier operator with industry leading results in the Spirit River formation.

The Spirit River represents one of North America's lowest supply cost natural gas plays and deliver strong rates of return at current natural gas prices. Bellatrix focuses operating development program in the Spirit River play with eight operated wells drilled during the first quarter. We continue to deliver industry leading results with the first two wells over 2017 program brought on stream in February. With both of these wells ranking as two of the best performing wells ranking as two of the best performing wells in Alberta during the month. Remaining first quarter program wells were brought on stream by early April at or above internal expectations.

We have provided enhanced transparency of our full 2017 Spirit River development program results within our press release and also summarized in our updated corporate presentation. Bellatrix’s high quality base coupled with our strong technical team provided significant key long term competitive advantage for the company. Our second foundational pillar is our strategic infrastructure assets. Since 2013, Bellatrix has invested approximately $350 million in facilities and infrastructure, which provides above ground control of our high quality acreage and creates significant barriers to industry competition. The capital build out of our long-term growth strategy is nearly complete and provides a requisite processing capacity and capability to grow net company production volumes beyond 50,000 BOEs a day with minimal future facility related capital.

The third pillar differentiates Bellatrix from many of its industry peers is our secured firm takeaway capacity. Bellatrix maintains firm transportation, on the Nova Gas Transmission system currently representing approximately 120% of our gross operated production volumes with an additional firm takeaway capacity secured upon completion of Phase 2 of the Bellatrix Alder Flats Plant in 2018.

The long-term firm capacity agreements Bellatrix has in place assures market egress for both current and forecast production volumes. This provides a distant competitive advantage for the company as we execute on our growth strategy. As the company embarks on three year strategic plan outlined in the beginning of the year, we remain committed to delivering on our promises. Bellatrix’s three fundamental foundational pillars provides a long-term competitive advantage required to thrive in the current commodity pricing environment and deliver profitable growth in production, cash flow and net asset value.

I want to personally thank our employees for their hard work and dedication as we continue to deliver and achieve our business objectives. To our shareholders and stakeholders, we thank you for your long term support and look forward to providing continued updates throughout the year as we continue to execute on our long-term strategy and deliver enhanced shareholder value.

Kelly and that concludes our formal comments. At this time, we’d like to open the line up to questions from analysts and investors.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] My first question is from Jeremy McCrea with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Jeremy McCrea

Hi guys. I got two questions here for you. The first one is are you seeing any new completion designs from some of your competitors that you may want to try on some of your land. So, question number one. The second question is related to any planned dispositions that we could expect maybe this year. I know you guys had some probably a non-core sold. But I'm just curious to see if there's anything else that maybe could help with that situation. That’s all. Thanks guys.

Brent Eshleman

Good morning Jeremy, it’s Brent. Good questions. Your first question on the completion techniques the answers are yes we have been trying some new completion techniques on a couple of wells. It’s really the flow-through NCS system where you get more fracs, you don't have that hardware down in the hole, you don't have - the ball drop system. So the industry has been moving towards that primarily in our neck of the woods in the Cardium oil wells because of the oil wells you just don't want the balls down there. Now we have utilized that system on Cardium oil well and on a Spirit River gas well very successfully.

We also have been sticking on primarily most the wells with the ball drop system because our reservoir where we are drilling is very porous and very permeable. So what we find that we as a whole we've been getting the best results in that quality rock with the ball drop system, that recognize for oil and then some of the tighter formations utilizing that new NCS system is very beneficial. Your second question on dispositions we have been actively marketing what we call our Strachan non-core assets. We are in the midst of that and we would transact in an appropriate price that adds value for the company. How we look at that is we can replace that production in Strachan with four wells drilled. Any remaining money if we were to sell the asset would go to further reduced bank debt. So we are actively pursuing that and we’ll see how that plays out over the next few months if we get to a point to transact. Hopefully that answer your question, Jeremy.

Jeremy McCrea

It does. Thanks, Brent for that. Very helpful.

Brent Eshleman

Great. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There appear to be no further questions. So, I'll turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Steve Toth

Well, thanks very much everyone for dialing in today for the conference call. I know I've spoken to a lot of individuals early this morning. So hopefully that answered a lot of questions prematurely I guess. But always available for more questions and follow up throughout the day today. So thank you again.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

