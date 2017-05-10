Trading Cocoa: Poor Weather And Cartel Plans Drive Bids For Another Bottom

With government budgets and livelihoods at stake, cocoa growers are looking to coordinate strategies to support their cocoa markets - another potential support for price.

Poor rains in the Ivory Coast help drive a large spike upward in the price of cocoa which should hold a bottom through the mid-crop season.

When I first identified a potential bottom for the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB), I did not envision the volatile process that has since unfolded. I particularly did not anticipate writing about cocoa crops as much as I have (I have been focusing on other writings). This week, NIB appeared to confirm another bottoming pattern, so here I go again…

First, the technicals. NIB hit a fresh all-time low on April 20th. A subsequent bounce was short-lived, and the next sell-off retested the all-time low last week, May 3rd. NIB bounced from there with an encouraging 3.4% gain that set the current bottoming process in motion. By rule, short-term traders should have pounced on this move for a buy. I stuck to the rule I laid out earlier to only add to my position if NIB passed the low from the previous bottoming pattern. NIB delivered on Monday with a huge gap up and a 4.4% gain. The volume of 335,100 was the sixth highest ever for NIB on a daily basis.

Note well that the presiding downtrend from the 50-day moving average (DMA) looms overhead. A breakout above this downtrend, coupled with the previous bottoming process, will add up to the most convincing evidence yet that a true bottom is underway. If NIB can manage to close above the high of the last 50DMA breakout, I will have to break out a cocoa beverage and dark chocolate bars in celebration. The worst case downside risk remains a cocoa price at $1,500/ton.

So what fundamentals might promise to make this bottom more sustainable? The most important news came from Mother Nature in Ivory Coast. According to an interview on Reuters on Monday:

"Farmers now have a good idea of the mid-crop. It's going to finish quickly because there are few pods on the trees…The harvest will be weak toward the end of July…"

Rains were poor throughout the cocoa-growing regions of the Ivory Coast except for the south. While the mid-crop yield may be poor there is still a chance that the main crop (October to March) may start early. Also note that Ghana still plans to reduce its loan request for purchasing this year's production given the year-over-year plunge in prices. Last year's loan was $1.8B while this year's is $1.3B.

Given the market's baseline expectation for surplus, a sharp spike in price on contrary news is not a surprise - especially given earlier news about GOOD rains in the Ivory Coast helped create the fresh all-time low for NIB. Since it seems a mid-crop shortfall is all but assured, cocoa prices should hold the current bottom for now.

Ironically, this latest price surge came on the heels of a very bearish Barron's piece on cocoa titled "Chill in Cocoa Prices Isn't Over: Overproduction and health-conscious diets are likely to keep the pressure on." The article quoted analysts who expect further price declines given a combination of over-supply and lukewarm demand growth. This period marks the first time since the 1970s that failed to deliver a new chocolate consumption record over three straight years. I personally do not see this as a structural problem and fully expect the secular growth in consumption to continue apace and even return to previous strong growth patterns. It seems cocoa's record high prices delivered a double whammy of encouraging too much production expansion and discouraging rapid expansion of consumption. I fully expect prices at 10-year lows to help swing the market back into balance in due time which will pay off for the patient.

Cocoa growers are also working in the background to figure out how to support the market for this crop. According to Bloomberg late last month, the chairman of the International Cocoa Organization (OTCPK:ICCO) announced after an emergency meeting that cocoa-growing nations will "coordinate production strategies." I was relieved to see that this plan appears is not simply a reliance on the formation of a price-manipulating cartel. The growers want to find ways to boost local chocolate consumption. Ghana already has plans to boost local processing of cocoa to 50% of production which could help boost local consumption. However, local processors may face challenges raising the necessary capital and are looking to the government to help with financing.

It is not hard to understand what is at stake for cocoa-dependent nations (mainly the Ivory Coast and Ghana). For example, Ghana's national government create a budget that relies upon a 2017 cocoa price at $2,440 per ton. The price is now under $1,900 per ton.

Be careful out there!

