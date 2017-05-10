Prospect Capital: What To Do Now

I break down Prospect's earnings and give my thoughts on whether or not investors should wait to buy.

The stock is down by more than 4% today; investors may be concerned that the dividend is at risk of being cut later this year.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Earnings

PSEC data by YCharts

Prospect Capital has reported its March 2017 quarterly results, and it was a much weaker quarter than what I was expecting. Prospect reported lower net investment income and a decline in its net asset value. Prospect's net investment income (NYSEMKT:NII) did not exceed its distributions per share, which is an alarming sign. This was a disappointing quarter, plain and simple.

For some background, I've gone back and forth over Prospect Capital in the past. I've called it a buy several times, last in November 2016 when it traded at $7.47 per share and yielded 13.39%.

When I last covered the stock in February, I said it could be a good time to buy again following a strong earnings and what appeared to be a stabilization of its net asset value per share (NAV). The stock yielded over 11% at the time and traded at just under $9.

I've held shares of Prospect in a Roth IRA in the past, to take advantage of the tax-free features of the account (unlike a 401(k) which is pre-tax, you contribute with after-tax dollars, but all dividends and capital gains are not taxed on withdrawals at retirement).

But, Prospect clearly took a step back this quarter. Prospect says it earned $73 million in NII, or $.20 per share, while it paid $89.89 million in distributions to shareholders, or $.25 per share.

The company blamed the lower NII on lower prepayment fees, a lower coupon on the First Tower refinancing, and reduced yields from certain structured credit investments. Prospect's net income was just $19.5 million, or $.05 per share, a steep decline from the $100.9 million or $.28 per share reported last year. This was blamed on the above factors, plus unrealized depreciation in energy, financial and structured credit sectors.

The current annualized yield on all of its investments is currently 12.3%, compared to 13.2% as of Dec. 31, 2016, so despite a rise in interest rates, it yield of investments continues to fall.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2017, Prospect's NII of $.66 per share has not covered its distributions per share of $.75.

The stock currently yields 11.65% and trades at $8.59 as of writing; shares have declined by more than 5% since Tuesday. The sell-off is warranted and not overdone in my opinion.

While I don't think a dividend cut is in the cards just yet, it's something that is on investors' minds and should weigh on shares in the short-term. If the stock trades at a large enough discount to its NAV of $9.43 per share, I'd consider buying.

I'm currently recommend the stock as a "hold" as I'd wait to see if the stock drops further following these results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.