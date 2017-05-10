Gilead: HCV Revenues For The Coming Years

Gilead's future HCV revenues are in the process of settling in to a range, the top of which is likely the lower end of its current guidance.

As a Gilead shareholder and booster, it pains me to write this article. I definitely sympathize with Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) CEO John Milligan's sentiment that moving the conversation from HCV would be a good thing.

However, the fact remains that Gilead's HCV therapies are blockbuster drugs despite their massively diminished returns in the last many quarters. Gilead's investors can ill afford to ignore the ongoing prospects of its HCV therapies, whether they be good or not so good, as is the case.

This article will look at Gilead's HCV prospects; I will close with my evaluation of the likely future course for these revenues.

Gilead's HCV therapies have disappointed quarter after quarter.

Gilead's commitment to HCV innovation has been exemplary. It started with Sovaldi's FDA approval in 2013. Then in 2014, it pushed Harvoni forward to FDA approval. It continued to press with Epclusa, which advanced HCV cure for all genotypes of HCV, obtaining FDA approval for Epclusa in 2016.

This cascade of success has provided a bonanza of health benefits for patients suffering from HCV. The affect on Gilead's stock has been freakish. In 2015, Gilead's HCV quarterly revenues neared $5B with its annual take ~$19B. Revenues have been dropping hard. HCV revenue guidance for 2017 is $9-$7.5B.

Gilead's HCV-related negative catalysts are plentiful; they include reduced starts, heightened competition, and patent challenges.

When it comes to Gilead's HCV troubles, the most difficult problem is where to start. Luckily, that very question provides its own answer. One of Gilead's biggest HCV problems is all about "starts", in fact, an insufficient number of patients starting on therapy.

Gilead's most successful HCV market has been the United States. According to James R. Meyers' report during the Q1, 2017 CC, there are thought to be ~3M people in the US infected with HCV, only half of whom are diagnosed.

While this might seem to be an ample patient population to provide ongoing revenues for a goodly period, it is not. According to Meyer, Gilead's expectation that decreasing numbers of patients starting onto therapy will be the principal cause of expected future declines in HCV revenues.

Gilead has run advertisements for the last year to heighten awareness of HCV in hopes of increasing patient starts. Gilead has not provided figures on the effectiveness of the ads. I assume it means they are sufficiently effective to cover their cost, but not sufficiently effective to move the revenue number for Gilead to stem its double digit HCV revenue declines.

There are several other HCV revenue challenges for Gilead in the HCV space which combine with decreased starts to truly savage its HCV revenue numbers. Those who do start therapy tend to have lower fibrosis scores indicating that they are starting therapy at an earlier stage in the disease course.

Gilead's CC slide 26 below illustrates this phenomenon.

On balance, this reduces the number of weeks of therapy required to achieve a cure. Fewer weeks of therapy translates to less revenue for Gilead.

The twin revenue winnowing of fewer starts by healthier patients is not the only damage faced by Gilead in the HCV arena. HCV competition is growing from currently approved therapies; there are also therapies vying for FDA approval which promise to tighten the competitive landscape further.

AbbVie, Merck and Janssen are all anxious to contend for the remaining bits of the HCV therapy market. AbbVie, which already offers Viekira Pak (approved in 2014) and Technivie for genotype 4 (approved in 2015), is the one that is closest to success. It has a single tablet pangenotypic regimen which is slated for possible FDA approval as early as June.

Additional competition reduces Gilead's HCV revenues directly when a patient opts for a non-Gilead therapy instead of a Gilead therapy, and indirectly when it works to lower the price Gilead is able to command for those who elect a Gilead therapy.

Gilead's existing HCV revenues are heavily weighted towards the US.

Good news, that Gilead has cured >600,000 patients in the US and >million patients worldwide, underlies all the HCV bad news. Such happy results should, but have not, created a positive aura associated with this company.

You can't spend positive aura, particularly when it doesn't exist, so let me move on. What on earth could increase Gilead's HCV revenues? There are two possibilities: increased revenues from existing markets and revenue from new markets/products.

The existing HCV markets that Gilead tracked in its Q1, 2017 earnings CC slide deck consist of the US, Europe, and elsewhere. I have set out Gilead's Q1, 2017 CC slide 21 below which apportions its current revenues among these three sources for the most recent five quarters.

For Q1, 2017, total US HCV revenues are $1.68B. Aggregate remaining revenues from Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia, Asia come to a paltry $0.88B. This means the US, with its 3.2M estimated HCV infected persons, contributes ~66% of Gilead's HCV revenues.

In his CC presentation, EVP Meyers stated that Japanese revenues were down by >80% on an annual basis by reason of increased competition and decreased starts. Gilead is pursuing direct to consumer education to help stem this tide in Japan.

EVP Meyers also described how Gilead has opened much of the European market to its HCV therapies. The scope is significant.

Nonetheless, revenues are haunted by the old story; customers with lower fibrosis scores are more difficult to start on a regimen and when they do they are less remunerative. In Europe, national health systems pay far less than do US payors. The net result is that European revenues are dropping year over year by >40%.

When we turn to sequential figures they are less negative but still decidedly negative, down 22% sequentially for Europe and 35% for Japan.

Gilead management confirmed its overall guidance for 2017. In the CC Merrill Lynch analyst Ying Huang made a stab at eliciting a positive gloss on Q1, 2017 HCV revenues, pointing out that on a straight line extension over four quarters they would exceed the high end of guidance.

COO Young was not willing to bite on this morsel. Instead, he observed:

...HCV continues to be a large opportunity, albeit that it's declining, and that decline is happening in every market that we look around the world. In terms of looking at revenues and our performance, we took a very realistic view when we set about our guidance three months ago, and really nothing has changed. We still think the number of 150,000 to 175,000 patient starts in the U.S. is still a very solid number. Yes, you are correct that it was 44,000 treated, but please bear in mind that when you look at revenues, it's a composite that's made up of starts. It's made up of share. It's made up of payer mix, and it's made up of product mix. So there's a number of components that goes into this. It's early in the year. It's just three months. Starts can vary from quarter to quarter, but we don't see anything right now that would change from where we set our guidance back in February.

Gilead is not about to raise expectations which it has so recently brought down to reachable levels. EVP Meyers discussed how the VA, which has been one of Gilead's most reliable revenue sources, contributed as many as a quarter of patient starts in some periods. Its future promises to represent ever smaller revenues to Gilead, insofar as it has been so efficient in achieving cures for its members.

Gilead's future HCV revenues are in the process of settling in a range whose top is likely the lower end of its current guidance.

Gilead has one last area that should provide a one time slight boost to its HCV revenues. It has a PDUFA date of August 8 for its SOF/VEL/VOX which is its most powerful HCV therapy to date. Its role is to mop up those infected individuals who have been unresponsive to other treatments; as such it is often referred to as a salvage regimen.

SOF/VEL/VOX is:

The single-tablet triple therapy contains sofosbuvir and velpatasvir - the two active ingredients in Gilead's recently-approved two-drug HCV combination Epclusa - as well as a new pan-genotypic protease inhibitor called voxilaprevir.

Gilead has always maintained that SOF/VEL/VOX will have only modest impact on its overall HCV revenues. Nonethless, it stands to reason that some cohort of patients will make up the unmet medical need for this therapy and will provide a miniscule, but likely measurable, warehouse effect should it be approved.

This could provide Gilead the comfort it needs to stick by its $7.5B-$9.0B guidance for the balance of 2017 even though stasis has yet to be reached in HCV revenue. There is another HCV positive that CEO Milligan mentioned but did not quantify in his Q1, 2017 CC. Gilead has added pediatric use to its Harvoni label.

Conclusion

Gilead has set its 2017 HCV revenue goal at $7.5B-$9.0B. It has reaffirmed this despite ongoing sequential revenue drops in its major markets. Insofar as it cited no particular catalyst as likely to stem this downward sloped trend, I am considering that the greater likelihood is that it achieve such guidance by reason of the following factors:

It starts 2017 with a modest HCV straight line quarterly revenue beat.

It expects a one-time slight warehouse effect boost from a mid-year introduction of SOF/VEL/VOX, and

It believes that sequential declines are starting to moderate as do the comparison revenues against which they must compete.

If such is the case then it would imply that the last factor above is the controlling factor and further, that 2018 HCV revenues are unlikely to top the $7.5B lower end of the 2017 range. Under this approach one would model Gilead's future HCV revenues at a range of $6.0B-to $7.5B.

Countervailing considerations would apply if new factors came into force, as for example on the positive side of things if Gilead were able to score in a new market, most likely China.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.