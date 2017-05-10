Alzheimer's Disease: 40 Years In The Wilderness

The following wonderfully titled article focuses on how the study of Alzheimer's disease became side-tracked for years: "Alzheimer's hypothesis stuck in an intellectual cul-de-sac"(article). As the author notes, the amyloid hypothesis for Alzheimer's disease has dominated the research field since the 1980s. Ever nimble on their feet, amyloidists have sought to keep their hypothesis alive in face of contradictory evidence. They have shifted from amyloid plaques to amyloid oligomers as the primary "toxic species" and have argued that anti-amyloid drugs have to be given very early-perhaps decades before the disease emerges-to be effective.

Recent research provides insight into why the efforts to remove or prevent the buildup of amyloid have failed:

Malinow's team found that when mice are missing the PKC alpha gene, neurons functioned normally, even when amyloid beta was present. Then, when they restored PKC alpha, amyloid beta once again impaired neuronal function. In other words, amyloid beta doesn't inhibit brain function unless PKC alpha is active (study summary).

But amyloid beta is only one of more than a dozen factors that activate protein kinase C alpha. Other factors include mercury, various air pollutants, several industrial solvents, a number of pesticides, high glucose levels, chronic smoking, and psychological stress. Removing amyloid beta removes only one source of oxidative stress (via protein kinase C activation). This is even true in cases where genetic mutations increase amyloid production and lead to early onset Alzheimer's disease. In the Antioquia department of Colombia where individuals are exposed to some of the highest levels of mercury in the world, families with the Paisa presenilin-1 gene mutation develop Alzheimer's disease nearly ten years earlier than individuals with the exact same mutation gene in Japan (gene) (Colombian families) (mercury).

Removal of amyloid beta may delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease and slow down its early progression but will neither by itself stop the onset of Alzheimer's disease nor stop its ultimate progression. To accomplish this you would either have to remove all the primary causes of oxidative stress or inhibit protein kinase C activation (although not so much as to inhibit the beneficial aspects of the enzyme on learning and memory through the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase/Akt pathway). Moreover, protein kinase C activity declines due to nitro-oxidative stress as Alzheimer's disease progresses so removing beta amyloid no longer makes a difference at this point.

Amyloid as a target for Alzheimer's treatment has not been completely abandoned. One of the leading contenders in this regard is Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and its drug (aducanumab) seemed to significantly slow down cognitive decline. But the results were not as impressive as they appeared because a relatively high percentage of those with the Apoe4 gene dropped out of the drug group whereas few if any with this gene dropped out of the placebo group. This factor is critical because people with this gene progress more rapidly during the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

The focus on tau hyperphosphorylation does not represent much of an improvement. The misfolding of tau proteins inhibits neurotransmissions but they do not account for declining levels of neurotransmitters themselves. Drugs that focus on tau, thus only treat one aspect of the disease.

Some drugs focus on stimulating and/or inhibiting various muscarinic acetylcholine and serotonin receptors to try to improve memory, but these receptors are already damaged in Alzheimer's disease. Axovant (NYSE:AXON) is one drug company targeting serotonin receptors but this strategy has already been tried and failed before (in the case of Lundbeck).

NMDA receptor activation leading to peroxynitrite formation is likely the key pathway in Alzheimer's disease. Early on this activation is caused by protein kinase C. But as the disease progresses, peroxynitrite inhibits the transport and removal of glutamate resulting in further NMDA receptor activation and the continuous production of peroxynitrite.

Some combination of an effective NMDA receptor antagonist, neuronal nitric oxide synthase inhibitor (perhaps Anavex 2-73), and peroxynitrite scavenger (such as panax ginseng) might begin to break down this vicious cycle (strategy).

Slowing down the formation of peroxynitrite, scavenging peroxynitrite, and partially reversing oxidation and nitration caused by peroxynitrite would lead to increased levels of neurotransmitters needed for the retrieval of short-term memory, sleep, mood, social recognition, and alertness, partially restore neurotransmissions, increase blood flow and glucose transport in the brain reducing delusions, jump start the regeneration of neurons in the brain, and limit or prevent the further death of neurons.

It is an unwise to invest in any company on the hope that their amyloid or tau antibodies can be used to treat Alzheimer's disease. These drugs at the very best are likely to have a minimal effect. Drug companies that offer an alternative mechanism of action need to be examined carefully. Certainly seeking alternative explanations for Alzheimer's disease are welcomed (synaptic failure, energy depletion, and mitochondrial failure, for instance) but one has to determine if the drug has its intended effects through the enzyme, receptor, or pathway identified. Many enzymes, receptors, and pathways are damaged in Alzheimer's disease so it is not as simple a matter as using agonists. Those drugs or natural products which effectively inhibit the NMDA receptor activation--peroxynitrite formation loop are the ones which have the best chance to treat Alzheimer's disease, but in most cases the path from small clinical trials with promising results to the widespread use of these compounds is still some years away.

40 years is a long time to make very little progress against a disease. However, once the paradigm changes, effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease become possible.

