Rex Energy's (REXX) CEO Tom Stabley on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:REXX)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Mark Aydin - Director, IR

Tom Stabley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bob Ovitz - Chief Operating Officer

Thomas Rajan - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust

Ron Mills - Johnson Rice

Mark Aydin

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Rex Energy's first quarter financial and operational update call. On the call today is President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Stabley; Chief Operating Officer, Bob Ovitz; and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Rajan.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Tom Stabley.

Tom Stabley

Thank you, and good morning. I hope you've all had the opportunity to review our earnings release from yesterday. Thomas, Bob and I will address questions regarding our first quarter results and the other information in the release during our Q&A session later in the call.

For my remarks this morning, I would like to focus on two key strategic topics and they are, to Rex Energy, our new $300 million first lien delayed draw term loan and our updated two-year financial and operational outlook.

Last week we announced the closing of our new $300 million first lien delayed draw term loan. Our initial borrowings under the term-loan were approximately $144 million, which were primarily used to repay all of the borrowings under our former senior secured revolving credit facility and to place $19.3 million of cash on the balance sheet. Following the initial borrowings under the term loan and accounting for approximately $46.5 million of outstanding undrawn letter of credit, we have approximately $110 million of additional capacity.

We have gotten a lot of questions about why we chose to move from a revolving credit facility into this term loan, and the answer is three-fold. First, under the previous borrowing base, the company's borrowing ability was limited by its borrowing base of approximately $190 million. The new facility provides a significant increase to $300 million and we now have approximately $130 million of liquidity, defined as cash plus undrawn capacity. Compared to the approximately $25 million under the revolving credit facility.

Also, while the term loan's committed capacity is currently $300 million, there is an accordion feature that could potentially expand the facility to $400 million. As is customary for these structures, the availability of this accordion is predicated on our meeting certain requirements and subject to conditions under the term loan agreement. The potential additional capacity gives us the opportunity to look at accretive asset acquisitions or to continue expanding our existing development plan.

Second, with the term loan in place, we have removed the risk associated with the semi-annual redeterminations of our borrowing base under the revolving credit facility. While we continue to have governing covenants in the term loan, we believe the added certainty of commodity facility provides us with greater flexibility to execute our two-year plan. And that flexibility is the third driver for the term loan. We believe that the additional liquidity we have gained through the term loan will allow us to selectively accelerate and expand our two year development plan. We will have flexibility to add wealth in our high return locations, utilize existing pads and infrastructure for further development, and increase the number of wells per pad, all with the goal of maximizing capital efficiency and growing production.

Turning to our strategic initiatives. I would like to go over some of the important details of our updated two-year financial and operational plan. Following the closing of the new term loan, we issued an updated outlook for the next two years, highlighted by accelerated development in 2017 and '18 and resulting in an increase in expected production and EBITDAX growth in 2018. The 2017 plan remains largely unchanged with production and EBITDAX growth estimates still expected to be 5% to 10% and 80% to 85% respectively. We did increase our estimated net operational capital expenditures for the year to $115 million to $130 million and I will take you through the reasons for this and the favorable impact we believe it will have.

First, we added wells to our Warrior North drilling plan and now expect to drill an additional seven wells in 2017. With three wells drilled from the existing Jenkins pad where the company has seen some of its best performance to date in Warrior North area and a minimum of four additional wells drilled on the existing three-well Goebeler pad where we have also seen strong performance. As we have discussed on our past calls, our continued enhancements in the completion and targeted landing zones for the Warrior North have resulted in improvements to our type curves and strong condensate rates from this area.

With an IRR and at strip pricing of approximately 49% and liquids production of around 70%, we see this area as a perfect candidate to deploy our increased liquidity. A few highlights on the expanded seven well Goebeler pad I mentioned. The new wells in the pad will be drilled to an average lateral length of approximately 7,500 feet and will be located in what has been for Rex the highest performing condensate region of Warrior North area. We expect condensate production from these wells to be a major factor for our projected increase in condensate growth in 2017 -- I am sorry, condensate growth in 2018.

The new wells will be spud in Q4 2017 and we expect to place them into sales in early Q3 2018. Next we have taken steps to accelerate both drilling and completion activity in 2017 to provide accelerated growth in 2018. We have added a top hole rig in front of our horizontal drilling rig to increase the pace of drilling activity and we are looking to add a second completion crew this year to accelerate our completion activities. The increase in deployed capital will result in 17 wells being placed into sales between October 2017 and February 2018, resulting in exit rate production in 2017 of 10% to 15% versus 2016 and an increase in estimated production growth in 2018, which I will talk about more in detail next.

With the increase in 2017 activity, we revised our 2018 production estimates to $255 million to $265 million cubic feet equivalent per day, representing a 31% to 36% year-over-year growth. As I said before, the increased drilling and completion activity in 2017 fuels the increase in the expected production growth in 2018, which is highlighted by an overall 200% increase in condensate production and an overall estimated 45% total production coming from liquids. The strong increase in condensate production will come primarily from the 13 wells to be drilled in our Warrior North area.

To secure the cash flows in 2017 and 2018, the company now has approximately 77% and 41% of its forecasted productions for those years hedged at favorable prices, mitigating the commodity risk, protecting our cash flows. With the increased production outlook and our strong hedge book locking in favorable prices, we were able to increase our EBITDAX growth estimates in 2018 as well. We now expect EBITDAX to grow 55% to 65% year-over-year in 2018 and over 150% from year-end 2016. More importantly, the increased EBITDAX is expected to result in a significant reduction in our net debt to EBITDAX ratio of approximately 55% to 65% from year-end 2016, taking the ratio into a range of approximately 6.2 to 6.7 times.

One additional note that comes with the increased production growth in 2017 and 2018, is our ability to reduce unutilized processing fees which translates to total savings of approximately $8 million to $9 million. Those are the high points of our update to the two year plan. In addition to the initiatives I have discussed today, we are also looking at various other initiatives including reducing our outstanding letters of credit to free up additional growth capital for the company, considering further non-core asset sales, and continuing top effect enhancements to our existing marketing contracts. These initiatives along with possible further acceleration to our drilling program in the latter half of 2018, should continue to improve our overall leverage metrics. With that, I will open the call up to questions.

Neal Dingmann

Tom, nice plans laid out. Tom, just a question. Obviously we have seen a big, as you mentioned, nice increase in condensate here over the last few months and it appears it's going to continue and you definitely benefit in that in the Warrior North. Will you continue to plan more wells in that area? I guess my question would be, if [conde] [ph] stays like this, will the plans change at all late this year, next year, geared more towards that area.

Tom Stabley

Yes. Hey, Neal, it's Tom. I think as we look at the plan as we have laid it out, I think 2017 is probably about as full as it can get. I think the opportunity will be as we get into the latter half of 2018, we asses kind of where those condensate rates are and we asses where the overall market is. That would be the logical place to continue to add the additional wells in our Warrior North area. So the biggest benefit to on the condensate is, we don’t incur the process fees because obviously the condensate drops out at the well head. So it really drives the overall economics. It drives the increase in cash flow. So from a location perspective, I think we have already identified a number of additional pads that we would like to go to, if we continue in that Warrior North area.

Neal Dingmann

Got it. And then just lastly, quick one, Tom. Are you able to continue, as production continues to ramp, talk about what ideally, given with the new debt you have on there, what would be the ideal heads program and are you able to do sort of clean hedges for the conde?

Tom Stabley

Yes. Well, certainly the condensate is easy to hedge. We hedge it basically right off of NYMEX. So we have continued to look at a fairly aggressive program. I mean you can see now we have about 77% of our forecasted production this year, about 45% next year. We do have some requirements in the new credit facility to continue to keep a certain level hedged, but I think if you look back on Rex historically, we have always had a fairly aggressive hedge program trying to keep and protect the cash flows to fund the aggressive drilling programs that we have. So I think the other big thing to look at on the condensate side as we look at the marketing contracts, is there continues, as you look at other operators, to the opportunities to improve the differentials. And so that’s something that stay tuned for from us that we are continuing to look at what those differentials are and can we continue to see some improvement there $1, say $2 a barrel.

Ron Mills

Good color on the timing of bringing those Warrior North wells on in the third quarter of next year. I know you don't necessarily want to talk about a three year plan but is it fair to assume that bringing seven wells on at the end of next year puts you on a pretty steep ramp as you enter 2019? Or is there something offsetting that perception?

Tom Stabley

No, I think the seven well pad, as any operator would say as you know, the time it takes to drill, the time it takes to get them fracked, and the time to get them in sales is, in this case around three to four quarters. And so the timing of that capital being deployed till it gets in the sales is something that anyone would struggle with. But I think for us, what it means is a pretty meaningful ramp in Q3 of 2018 and a good ramp taking us in to 2019. So I think we would agree. I think as Neal mentioned, I think the opportunity for us assuming we can get some of the other items that we mentioned towards the end of my prepared remarks, would be to look at another pad that could potentially come on in Q4 of '18 or very early in Q1 of '19. So I think that’s the benefit to be able to continue that ramp and look at opportunities to keep that condensate rate higher or even continue to grow it.

Ron Mills

Great. And kind of to piggyback on that comment and Neal's question, what could happen in terms of -- or what do you want to see necessarily, or you've clearly designed the accordion feature into that term loan for a reason? What would be on the runway to make you want to access that accordion feature, and I don't know if the activity would be further Warrior North activity or where you would direct that one. Just curious, you planned that for a reason and I'm just curious what some of the thoughts were behind that?

Tom Stabley

Yes. I think one of the major reasons that we worked that accordion feature in and that why Angelo, Gordon was willing to provide that is, is to look at acquisition opportunities. And I think as you look around the base and there still are numbers of assets that continue to come on the market and to the extent that we can find something that’s accretive to our overall debt metrics, that’s certainly something that we are looking at. I think there is a number of them that we are looking at today and we will continue to look at. But it's going to have to be something that as a company is accretive to those leverage metrics, can help us bring that number that we have put out there down. But at the same time with the returns that we are seeing in Warrior North as we sit here today, it could also be utilized at potential existing pads or additional pads to the program later in '18 as we discuss. So I think it's got a lot of flexibility to it. I think it was very uniquely put into the loan and I think it's something we are going to try and potentially utilize.

Ron Mills

Great. And then on one of your last prepared remarks, the pricing differential improvements in marketing contracts, what kind of changes could you pursue there? And when I look at your, the first half gas price differentials versus the second half this year, what's driving the increased differentials in the second half? Is it more ethane recovery, because it seems like Dom South pricing continues to look better longer term.

Tom Stabley

No, I think it's a couple of things. I think obviously the first quarter was very strong. I think you continue to see the Dom South differentials stay in very tight. I think for us until we can get a little bit more clarity on those overall differentials, I think we are a little bit reluctant to guide that in too far. I think there certainly is upside opportunity that maybe is there but until we see that materialize, I think we are going to be a little bit more patient until we take that in too much. The second part that you mentioned is, you are correct. As our ethane steps up in the second half of 2017, we will be forced to recover some additional ethane, about 3000 barrels a day which will increase or decrease the Btu value which will reduce that differential slightly. So I think it's a combination of us perhaps being a little bit cautious before we start to reduce those too much and also a small amount as related to the step up in the ethane production.

Tom Stabley

We appreciate everyone for participating in our first quarter call and the continued support that we get from all of our investors and we look forward to the second quarter call. Thank you.

