TGS Nopec Geophysical's (TGSNF) CEO Kristian Johansen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hi, and welcome to the TGS first quarter of 2017 conference call. My name is Kristian Johansen, I'm the CEO of TGS and joining me today's our CFO Sven Borre Larsen. This morning we posted our first quarter earnings release and hosted a webcast from Oslo. I hope as you had the opportunity to view this mornings release I'll now just give you a brief summary of the main point before opening the call to your questions.

In Q1 of 2017, TGS have total net revenues of $86 million, that's up 35% in Q1 of 2016. And this improved performance was driven by late sales, which [approximately] 82% higher than last quarter. While I'm pleased with these improved sales, we should recognize the fact that there is still modest from restorative perspective highlighting the challenging market and the remaining challenging market that we see. Operational multi-client investment during the quarter was about $58 million, in addition to the $5 million from [indiscernible] arrangement and our operating profit was positive at $2 million compared to a loss of $21 million in Q1 of 2016.

Earnings per share $0.02 [indiscernible] from negative $0.20 from year ago. Our cash flow from operations was strong this quarter, we had $185 million that is up 27% from the same quarter last year reflecting this strong sales performance from Q4 of last year. We had a free cash flow of $74 million, resulting in an improved cash balance of $248 million. And this come to an addition to the undrawn $75 million of revolving credit facility, which means that we have $325 million of liquidity, this is obviously a great asset in a challenging market like this. We continue to pay quarterly dividends which we once again we set $0.15 per share in Q2 of 2017.

And despite the continued weak markets, TGS has been successful at securing prefunding for 2017 project. Our cash flow generation of pipeline investment opportunity proficient as well to enhance our status of world's leading multi-client [indiscernible]company. Our financial guidance for 2017 is unchanged, although probably higher visibility on the investment side. We are guiding you multi-client investment of approximately at same level in 2016, which is not most of this is already committed. Additional multi-client investments expected from sales of existing service where we the have risk sharing arrangements and then we expect that prefunding on new multi-timing investment approximately 40% to 45%. And given the relatively low pre-selling in Q1 where we need higher prefunding for the remaining three quarters of the year and we feel quite comfortable that given our current factor, which should be in a position to get 40% to 45% for the full year. So with that, I will hand it over to the operator, who will lead the Q&A session.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Gregory Brown of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Gregory Brown

You said that you have got $200 million I think [indiscernible] committed for the rest of the year, and regarding about the $20 million so you hit the cash investment guidance could you perhaps frame upside risk of that number, what would you take to sanction additional service that's my first question.

Kristian Johansen

I think what we announced this morning, we are pretty close to the guidance, which you will have to say the same level as last year which means around $220 million, so we are actually in excess of $200 million committed us to now, which means that if you see any further announcement of new service of a significant side, or a certain side you will see that we need to change our guidance so forth. There are certainly more risks on the upside on the downside in terms of investment which 2017.

Gregory Brown

And in terms of those services that you are considering going ahead with can you give us some indication as to the split between onshore and offshore?

Kristian Johansen

I can't really give you split right now because we're looking at multiple opportunities. I think in general, I think we see some pickup in interest in the U.S. [indiscernible] market and as we announced today, we are actually increasing the size of our Permian service [indiscernible] and we're looking at overall opportunity as well but we set a quite strict cross criteria or target for pre funding it's still bothering certain whether you're going to see any new investment in 2017. We are obviously, working with that then we set a target for that. In terms of our offshore, there are multiple opportunities, but again you don't come down to the pre-funding that we can secure in advance and you know we don't have any assets that we need to keep it [indiscernible]. So we only making investment that we can see that that it would yield a recurrence that you guys and shareholders would expect from company like TGS. While I can't really give you a split I can say we're looking at multiple opportunities that it all comes down to a risk profile and how much prefunding we can get. And you should also keep in mind, I mentioned this, this morning, if you look at the summer season this year we're going to have six [indiscernible] vessels mainly in the Eastern Hemisphere. And I cannot recall that we have that many vessels active at the same time, in recent years, which means that we are actually investing in data volumes right now we're probably our investment are pretty close to all-time high. But if you look at the door investment, there are quite low compared to what they had been in the past and that obviously, means that we have secured very, very good rate in terms of the equitation that we are doing this summer.

Gregory Brown

Perhaps if I can just a follow-up on that point, as you say you're going to be exceptionally busy during this summer using those 3D vessels you secured a record low rate. One of your peers has discussed an emerging [indiscernible] stronger pricing for their vessels. Is this the something that you will see when you think about additional service when you talk to market?

Kristian Johansen

We haven't really seen that. Most of our capacity that we have secured for the summer season is secured a few months ago. I think in terms of the future, I think it's not unlikely that we're going to shoot more this year than what we planned for just because kind of hedge for increasing rates in future. I'm not saying that rates are necessarily going to be higher in 2018, but it's a good hedge for us to take advantage of the current market because you don't think the rates [indiscernible] are much lower than today. So you probably see that if we have a choice, we probably going to shoot even more in 2017 versus 2018. We haven't seen that peak in rates yet. That's probably the answer to your question.

Operator

Lura Adoorno of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Lura Adoorno

Essentially it is follow up on the question that was just asked. I was just wondering if you could maybe talk a little further with respect to the pricing condition that yourself are seeing in the current market and then one of the comments that was made this morning, that you still expect in terms of amount values expiration CapEx to be down. But I was just wondering if you could maybe dig a little further with respect to de-allocation that is linked to seismic rather than broader exploration and other subsequent oil service companies that are exposed to. And on the back of that, maybe if you could talk a little more about how you see that trend in evolving over the next few quarters than in 2018?

Kristian Johansen

I think to answer to your first question regarding rates and cost of supply, I don't want to be too specific on the rates that we see in the market or the prices that we pay, but what I can say is that some seismic companies have been quite [geared] at reducing their cost space quite substantially during this down cycle and [indiscernible] be some financial restructuring means that the debt payments are significantly lower to what they've been in the past. It's the cost basis it's obviously much lower than what would have been. At the same time, the utilization is rather low. There is a lot of competition on getting new works and its obviously we're trying to take advantage of that. We are trying to invest count specifically and I think I get a good example of that this morning when I showed the slide of all the activity during the summer [indiscernible] but despite that, high activity level of our dollar investments are not that high. I think that's the best answer we can give in terms of the rates. It's quite obvious that rates are very low right now but its partly because of strong cost management among the vessel provider and a lot of competition in that market.

In terms of the expiration spending going forward and what we talked about today with the expiration spending going down to probably 15% on year-on-year basis that certainly a lot due to rig contract being rolled over too much lower rates and it probably doesn't reflect the reality in seismic in the same way. What we're trying to say is that there is still a challenging market where a exploration is down, where the oil price is under pressure due to a kind of expected imbalance in supply and demand. But then again, there's a positive story and the positive story that all companies have been really disciplined and quite effective and shutting their cost during the down cycle and that's what we show this morning on one of our slides where we showed that the Q1 reports were actually surprisingly good and most super majors actually beat the [indiscernible] quite significantly in terms of the new cost base on cash flow. And I think you have one third question, where I would have to ask you to repeat that please.

Lura Adoorno

Essentially ultimately, what I wanted to get a sense is and I think [indiscernible] that you already provided me the answer that to a certain extent I wanted to know if the market was actually improving for seismic in terms of volumes maybe not on the pricing side but from the volume standpoint are you having more conversations the same time last year for instance?

Kristian Johansen

Yes, I think it's fair to say that Q1 2016 was an extremely challenging quarter and we're seeing slight uptick since then quarter-by-quarter. I think Q4 was particularly strong for TGS, but it wasn't necessarily very strong for the whole industry. And I think you will continue to see some volatility in the results. And basically, that means that you will see any quarter you will see one seismic company with a negative profit warning and you could see another one with a positive profit warning. I think that's kind of a picture that we should get used to because that's going to be the case in a market like this. We still think it's going to take a while before the market really gets to normal. But then again, referring to our slide this morning about all companies Q1 result, it's looking better. And we think that all companies, we know that all companies have been very profitable in the past with an old [indiscernible] of between 40 and 50. We also know that they didn't generate any cash flow with [indiscernible] 110. But the good news is obviously, that we see first signs of cost discipline and being able to reduce the cost base so that they can operate quite efficiently in today's market. And eventually, that's going to lead to a higher seismic investment.

Operator

Christopher Mollerlokken of SpareBank. Please go ahead.

Christopher Mollerlokken

You showed the bank loan of $121 million. At the same time if you do think the vessel commitments of 200 and deduct the 58 invested in first quarter, you have future commitments of 142, which would imply that you are actually at 85% pre-funding on the planned projects going forward. You please elaborate on how that is compared that you still maintain the prefunding guidance of between 40% and 45%. It seems like you have very high prefunding on the Atlantic Margin projects which will be the main investment for the second and third quarter.

Kristian Johansen

As far as I remember...

Sven Larsen

I mean you have to remind that the backlog of 121 million also contain our fair share of backlog for 2018. Relates to that two [indiscernible] in Atlantic Margin probably that's one factor you need to take into account and secondly, there is also a portion of late sales in that backlog number related to project that are not yet completed. It's not all prefunding revenue for recognition in 2017, in those $121 million.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Amy Yuan from UBS. Please go ahead.

Amy Yuan

I have two questions please. The first one relates to the change in the pattern of U.S. Gulf Mexico license rounds. Are you guys seeing any change in behavior from your clients and if so what kind of behavior are you stepping up some investments earlier in the purchasing cycle now. And that's my first question. My second question relates to more macro, we had a period of remarkable stability in the oil pricing beginning of the year followed by a lot of volatility. Could you give us some color in terms of your discussions with your clients in terms of any changes in attitude towards their towards and seismic and over the first five months -- and four and a half months of this year?

Kristian Johansen

Thanks Amy. While in terms of the change of the pattern of the license in the U.S., the change is basically from 2007, you have two license in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in the central part and in the part you only have one in March and now it's only going to be two, its going to be one in March and one in August. And we have already seen the result of the first one and we actually had quite a decent Q4 pocket based on the March round. I think in terms of the August round, as far as understand the same acreage is out for bids, I would be surprised if I see a lot of players bidding in August that didn't play a bid March. But I think -- I don't think you're going to see a significant change in behavior in 2017, but I think in the long term when all companies get used to this new schedule, you may see some kind of -- some of the Q4 revenues may be coming in Q2 or Q3 instead. You get kind of a slightly more balanced sales cycle of seismic that I don't really expect to see a significant impact of that and I haven't really talked to a lot of old companies who say that they didn't look at the March sales but it will be very aggressive in August. feels like they would surprise. Over time, I still think it's quite positive. It's always better to have two sales rather than one.

In terms of the oil price and stability that we have seen and then some recent volatility and especially last week with the oil price dropped to I guess down to below 47 for a few hours. I mean volatility is never good and I think it has some psychological impact whether there is a 4 four and five in front of all project so it's not good, we have seen some kind of rebound after that. I think stability is quite important going forward and we showed a glass today that maybe according to EIA there may be some oversupply now expected from late 2017 and into 2018. So I think in our base case planning, we see that oil prices is going to stay pretty much where it is and we don't foresee a significant uptick. But then again, gives us as long as it stays where it is right now companies will eventually be profitable and they will increase our cycle spending because they have been there before and they were profitable and we were still as well, so that kind of positive in that regard.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] It seems there are no further questions in the phone queue with this, I would like to turn the call back for to Mr. Kristian Johansen for any additional closing remarks.

Kristian Johansen

Okay, thank you very much. But it's good to see a strong improvements in our Q1 results year-on-year. And I am particularly please actually with the progress that has been made securing backlog in the pipeline of new investment for 2017. As you remember in Q4 there were a lot of questions and my concerns related to our backlogs, which was record low on $51 million. But we were new at that time that we would have quite a lot of info on new projects and felt quite comfortable that our backlog would increase in Q1. And it's good to report a backlog of 121, which puts us in a much better position for the rest of the year.

We are still expecting challenging market to continue in the short term as you we said today. And we think there will be volatility going forward but we think that business model is we are uniquely positioned with our business model to continue to deliver very strong results. We are pleased with our Q1 where we started the year according to our own expectations actually slightly better. We think we're well positioned and we're looking forward to the next call after Q2.

Thank you for calling in today and I'll look forward to our next meeting. Thanks.

