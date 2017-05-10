Walter Investment Management's (WAC) CEO Anthony Renzi on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Walter Investment Management Corp. (NYSEMKT:WAC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Gary Tillett - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Renzi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Walter Investment Management Corp. First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Presentation Playback. All participants will remain in a listen-only mode throughout the duration of this presentation.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Gary Tillett, you may begin.

Gary Tillett

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Walter Investment Management Corp’s earnings conference call for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This call was prerecorded and will be archived on our website for at least 30 days. This morning, we will discuss earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, as well as our current business outlook.

Let me remind you that comments on the call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on the company’s current expectations and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the statements.

Please refer to our SEC filings for a full discussion of the risk factors that may affect any forward-looking statements. Except for any obligation to disclose material information under federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after this conference call.

We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures during this call. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to GAAP in the tables attached to the earnings press release we issued earlier today and the presentation accompanying this call. We believe that these measures provide investors useful information about our business trends. However, our non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures.

Joining me for today’s call is Walter Investment’s CEO and President, Anthony Renzi.

I will now turn the call over to Tony.

Anthony Renzi

Thank you, Gary. Good morning, everyone. In March during our fourth quarter report, I outlined the steps we’re taking across the company to put us on a path to sustainable growth, solid operating performance, and profitability This is not going to be a short-term endeavor and will take sometime as we work to put in place a foundation of experienced leadership, solid operating fundamentals, enabling technology, and strong operating controls.

As we previously discussed, 2016 performance was disappointing and the first quarter results were not satisfactory. However, across every part of the Walter organization, we are focused on making improvements by working to execute on our three-pillar strategy that includes building an experienced and capable leadership and management team, capital efficiency, and strong process efficiency and operational effectiveness.

We continue to recruit new leaders at all levels of our organization who are accountable for the execution of our business plan and improving our bottom line results. They are inspiring and developing our workforce to achieve higher levels of productivity and performance. We are, however, a highly-leveraged company and have continued to work with our outside advisors on deleveraging alternatives.

Our teams are seeking to improve business and operational performance by implementing process efficiencies and enabling technologies that we expect will help us make progress in 2017 and position us for the future. Achieving our 2017 operating plan, however, is dependent in part on the success of the numerous projects we have underway that are intended to grow revenue, reduce expenses, improve organizational health, and created stronger control and performance environment.

To facilitate management decision-making and focus within the context of our three-pillar strategy, we continue to develop a core and legacy business framework to ensure their resources are dedicated towards improving the performance of our core business. We expect our core business to operate under the Ditech brand, that will include our direct-to-consumer and business lending channels and our primary servicing operation and platform.

We expect our core business focus to be one our GSE and Ginnie Mae Origination and Servicing businesses. Our legacy assets and operations are expected to include non-strategic operations, servicing and subservicing relationships related to non-GSE and non-Ginnie Mae portfolios.

Our focus in these legacy areas will be to further advance our plans to sell, exit outsource, or otherwise limit the investment, cost, and attention we devote to these areas, which is aligned with our announcement earlier this year that we would be exiting the reverse mortgage origination business in an attempt to improve our operating results. We intend to focus more resources to growing the core areas of our business, which represents our future.

Overall, for the first quarter of 2017, we reported GAAP net income of $1.9 million, or $0.05 a share. This compares to a GAAP net loss of $172.7 million, or $4.85 per share for the first quarter in 2016.

The net income reflects a pre-tax gain on sale of substantially all of our insurance businesses of $67.7 million, or $42 million after-tax. Our adjusted loss for the quarter was $25.4 million after-tax, or $0.70 a share, while adjusted EBITDA was $43.3 million in the current quarter. Gary will provide more details on these results in a few minutes.

In the fourth quarter earnings update, we disclosed material weakness regarding controls and process related to our default servicing operation. We have taken steps to install experienced operational leadership and develop plans, which are in the process of implementing to improve operating and financial controls to correct these deficiencies. Everything we do begins and ends with our people and the first-pillar of our strategy is building an experienced and capable leadership and management team.

We’re adding talented professionals who are experienced managers and also identifying retaining our best performance at all levels of the organization and giving them an opportunity to contribute towards our success.

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2016, we significantly raised the talent and experienced bar and have been adding new management to all levels and areas of our organization that bring proven extensive mortgage banking experience and strong leadership skills.

Running across effective operation continues to be a key focus area for us, where we can improve efficiency throughout our operation. In March, we added an industry veteran, Jim McQuay, to lead all of our procurement efforts and expense reduction strategies across the enterprise. Jim has over 30 years of procurement in mortgage banking experience with institutions, such as Guardian Life Insurance, Harvard University, and GMAC and will help us effectively consolidate, manage and optimize our vendor relationships spend and performance.

We have continued to add strong leadership in our performing default servicing operations with the addition of [Annette Desaulniers and Bob Hora] [ph] each with over 25 years of experience in mortgage banking and servicing operations. Anette was previously with Citi Mortgage, while Bob spent much of his career at companies such as, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Fannie Mae.

On the lending side, [indiscernible] joined our team to lead our consumer operations. Most recently hailing from SunTrust Bank and with prior experience from Bayview, GMAC and ING Direct, and [Pat Bestman] [ph] was internally promoted to lead consumer direct inbound sales. Both of these new leaders have more than 25 years of experience in large mortgage banking organizations.

Attracting top talent is a critical part of our plan for the remainder of 2017 and beyond. But we’re also focused on retaining our best contributors and developing a new set of top performers. In 2016, the Ditech economy was created in our consumer lending sales area to recruit, train and develop recent college graduates and talent without prior mortgage experience into top sales professionals.

We have successfully grown this program and have graduated over 150 sales professionals, since inception, many of whom are now among our top producers. We expanded this program during the first quarter of 2017 to include servicing and other business and support area positions.

Here we are investing in our future to create mortgage banking talent, the Ditech way; focusing on great customer experiences; high performance results; and values of courtesy, dignity and respect in all that we do as a team. We have also made progress with respect to developing and implementing process technology and workforce management capabilities and controls that are provided reductions in our operating expenses and headcount.

Comparing the first quarter of 2017 to 2016, our headcount-related expenses are down by approximately $30 million, and our overall headcount is down by 1,200 full-time equivalents and over 280 contractors. This expense category represents a meaningful portion of our overall operating budget for 2017.

Performance management standards and controls have been implemented across all of our businesses and support areas. These standards will help us monitor our progress and make any changes necessary to deliver results. Capital efficiency is a second pillar of our strategy and we’re keenly focused on deleveraging objectives, along with our core and legacy initiatives.

As we’ve previously discussed, Walter is a highly-leveraged company in relation to our ability to service our debt on a relative basis in comparison to our peers. We depend upon ongoing access to the loan markets and the capital markets in a commercially satisfactory terms to finance our business on a daily basis, and we’d also need to access these markets to refinance our corporate debt.

Our restructuring advisers Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Houlihan Lokey continuing to review a number of potential actions we may take in order to reduce our leverage. Our team is also working on analyzing our assets and our business from a core and legacy perspective, which includes reviewing all of non-GSE and and non-Ginnie Mae portfolios, businesses and operations to further develop and refine executable plans to sell, exit, outsource, or otherwise limit the investment costs and attention we devote to these non-strategic business areas and functions. These plans will also include finalizing next steps with respect to business and operating locations across the country.

With respect to our office locations in our SEC filings earlier today, we disclosed that we recently changed the location of our Principal Executive Office from Tampa, Florida to Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, which change was due to, among other things, certain senior officers of our parent company, including myself being based in our Fort Washington location.

Notably, this change was not made as a result of the work being done to analyze our states as a part of our core and legacy initiative. As we have not yet made any final decisions on our site locations in connection with this initiative. Strong process efficiency and operational effectiveness is a third pillar on our strategy. And we’re putting in place process and technology efficiency improvements that we believe should help our business to improve process workflows, enabling technology, operational consolidation and integration.

In our primary mortgage servicing area, we have made enhancements to our core servicing and default systems MSP and loans feared. We’re making it easier for our customers to use many of the web-based self-service functions, such as Smart Watch, which helps customers to stay in touch with the market and determine when they might benefit from a refinance.

We’re seeing more customers select automatic payment options and e-statements, which provide customers with more specific service options, while helping us reduce our cost to service.

Last quarter, I mentioned that our primary customer service experience metric Net Promoter Score placed us in the bottom third of our peer group. We have seen quarter-over-quarter improvement in this metric as we make adjustments with respect to servicing personnel, process and technology. We believe the customer experience and servicing is a critical driver for repeat refinance and purchase sales transactions.

Our new default servicing leadership team is working to improve our loss mitigation for closure and bankruptcy areas. We’re focused on further reducing delinquency rates by putting in place the right management technology and operating discipline and performance standards that can help our customers with financial challenges and stay in their home.

We’ve had our service ratings of above the average in our residential, subprime, special service, second-lien service or a manufactured housing ratings reaffirmed by Standard & Poor’s with a negative outlook. In our consumer lending business, we have built an outbound direct-to-consumer sales platform, incorporating new predictive analytics, which trigger outbound calling programs to existing customers when a prepayment is likely.

We’ve also put in place an interactive customer call handling from servicing to landing. So when a customer indicates a desire to refinance or obtain a new home financing, we’ve been able to invest in those digital capabilities, as well as new methods of lead generation.

Through our training programs, we’re refining our methods to improve the conversion rate of leads to applications and applications to closed loans and seeking to improve the customer experience. So that, for example, our customers are delighted and feel careful by our performance servicing teams.

We’re pleased that our consumer lending businesses was ranked among the best in a third-party satisfaction study in late 2016. And that we continue to be ranked as a top-quality originator with the GSEs based on their monthly scorecards and quality reviews.

Looking forward, we will continue to invest in improved training and technology, creating centers of excellence and expertise that will help us deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction loyalty.

In our reverse servicing operations, we’ve implemented an improved operational processes that are driving down new curtailment charges and we saw improvements in the percentage of OREO properties that are sold prior to the onset of appraisal based claims.

We continue to focus on regulatory compliance under the leadership of our Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Fred Young. Fred has over 25 years of regulatory and compliance experience, most recently at the officer – Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the OCC. In addition to adding experienced staff in this area, we’re implementing new measures, training and technology, and effort to improve our control environment, make us more efficient and enhance our customer experience.

With that, I will ask Gary to cover the financial results for the business. Gary?

Gary Tillett

Thanks, Tony. As Tony mentioned, we delivered $1.9 million of net income in the first quarter. The Servicing segment benefited from a $42 million after-tax gain on the sale of substantially all of our insurance agency business in early February. While we are seeing improved results in performing servicing, we continue to record provisions for probable losses in certain areas of default servicing.

Our new to leadership team is focused on working through the backlog in this area with a goal of reducing these charges in the future. Originations continued to deliver earnings with margins at acceptable levels in a challenging environment, and the results of Reverse segment were improved over the prior quarter. Our Other segment also reported $35.1 million of interest expense consistent with previous quarters.

We saw unfavorable net fair value marks of $6.7 million after-tax on a consolidated basis, and as expected, we continue to incur severance and elevated consulting expenses in conjunction with our process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter was $43.3 million and the adjusted loss was $25.4 million after-tax or $0.70 per share.

As we have disclosed previously, our strategy includes transitioning the Servicing segment to more of a fee-for-service business, which reduces the company’s exposure to interest rate risk. Servicing segment GAAP pre-tax income of $33.2 million for the quarter includes a gain on sale of the insurance agency I mentioned earlier and non-cash valuation charges of $7.4 million, resulted from changes in valuation interest and other assumptions.

Even though interest rates were essentially unchanged from year-end, prepay fees in our adjustable rate portfolio are running higher than expected, which caused a forward prepayment fees assumption change that drove most of the $18 million decrease in our fair value mark. Offsetting this charge was an increase of the value of the charge-off loan portfolio of approximately $10 million.

The Servicing segments adjusted loss of $19.6 million includes reserves and expenses related to foreclosure and bankruptcy practices and advanced loss provisions totaling approximately $34 million. Although, some losses on advances are anticipated and are expected in the ongoing cost of servicing defaulted loans, management believes that they are currently at elevated levels and expect these expenses will be reduced in the future, as we work through the backlog. The Servicing segment serviced $1.9 million accounts with UPB of $220.2 billion as of March 31 2017.

Let’s now turn to the originations segment. Originations had total pull-through adjusted locked volume for the first quarter of $4.9 billion. Total pull-through adjusted locked volumes increased $0.3 billion, as compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the high volumes in the correspondent and wholesale channels, which was partially offset by decline in volume in the consumer lending channel.

This channel mix shift drove the 51 basis points direct margin in the current quarter, a decrease of 29 basis points, as compared to the prior-year quarter. The combined direct margin of 51 basis points for the quarter was comprised of 32 basis points of direct margin and a correspondent channel, an increase of 8 basis points compared to the prior quarter, and 148 basis points of direct margin in the consumer channel, a decrease of 55 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter.

Our fully developed correspondent business continues to lever as expected. We will continue to monitor the levels of investment in this area depending on our success in attracting additional capital sources for the government product. We reentered the wholesale channel in the third quarter of 2016 and generated a $176.9 million of pull-through adjusted locked volumes during the first quarter.

This channel will enable us to expand our customer base post HARP, as well as provide reasonable return margins. The recapture rate in the current quarter was 26%, which represents a 7% improvement over the prior quarter. As stated before, with the changing mix of the book to include more correspondent and whole production, we will maintain focus on continuing to improve our recapture performance in the future.

The Reverse Mortgage segment recorded $5.3 million of GAAP pre-tax loss, $0.9 million of adjusted loss, and $0.5 million of adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter of 2017.

The GAAP results were negatively impacted by a $3.3 million fair value change, and 700,000 of exit cost. While we continue to have the negative impact of our pre-idea book improvements to process efficiency, including driving down the number of loans requiring curtailment reserves, as compared to prior quarters helped us improve our results on an adjusted basis.

Consistent with previous quarters, the segment benefited from cash generated from the securitization of tails on the portfolio. Given our decision to exit the reverse origination channel, these cash gains will be reduced in future years. We’re still evaluating options for our remaining reverse business, including the possibility of selling some or all of its assets or pursuing alternative solutions.

I’ll now turn the call back to Tony for a quick wrap up. Tony?

Anthony Renzi

Thank you, Gary. As I discussed at the beginning of the call, although, we continue to face challenges and are still unhappy with the stated performance of the company, my team and I are focused on delivering on improvements to our business that will better position Walter for the future. Further, giving our ongoing deleveraging efforts, at this time, we will not be responding to any public inquiries other than through our advisor Houlihan Lokey. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes today’s program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.