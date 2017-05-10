Will Sell In May And Go Away Keep Your Capital Safe This Year?

Conclusion of analysis and how gold and silver trading vehicles could increase in value during a period of increased market turbulence while SPY could take a significant downturn.

The bears have been hibernating for a long time. However, with deteriorating technical and troubling underlying fundamental factors surrounding SPY, the bears could wake up with a vengeance.

The technical picture and fundamental analysis surrounding the S&P 500 imply that SPY could finally see a real sell in May and go away scenario play out.

The VIX confirms unprecedented complacency in markets at the same time, as S&P valuations remain at historically high levels. Could this be the calm before the storm?

Tax reform, a key driver behind the recent surge in equities appears to have been priced in by markets. However, recent evidence suggests the tax cuts are far from certain.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), the most widely followed benchmark ETF has finally broken above the $240 level. The Bulls are in full charge mode and as suggested by the VIX hitting a low not seen in 23 years, as complacency is now at an unprecedented level. Is it possible that with this remarkable level of confidence, the current complacent climate in May could be the potential calm before a major volatility storm?

The SPY is the first and the most popular ETF, which is designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The Spy Index fund has $237 billion in assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of those holdings to investors.

Quick Facts: Performance Results Past Six Months

S&P 500: Up 15.5%

DJIA: Up 17.6%

Russell 2000: Up 21.4%

Nasdaq 100: Up 22%

VIX: Down 56%

Gold: Down 7.5%

Silver: Down 14:13%

Gold Miners: Down 16%

Junior Miners: Down 25%

Potential Tax Reform, Key Driver Behind Move in Equities; Will it Happen?

Many major indexes, along with numerous equities, have surged over the past six months. Much of the move has been due to the expected implementation of President Trump's tax cuts. According to the administration, the corporate tax rate would be dropped from 35% to 15%, which is substantial. However, this initiative is somewhat ambitious due to current political circumstances, and its realization appears to be in serious jeopardy.

The Market Seems To Believe Tax Cuts Are Inevitable, What If That's Not The Case?

In addition, it is unclear what will fill the huge deficit gap if this tax reform gets implemented, considering increased government defense spending. Many democrats and even some republican factions might not want to put their weight behind a program that will introduce huge increases to deficits. In fact, many political analysts believe the chances of Trump's tax reform bill passing is slim to none.

Since the tax bill has been so crucial in raising market sentiment and is one of the main reasons behind the surge in SPY to record highs, markets could be greatly disappointed if the bill was not to pass as anticipated. This could be an ideal catalyst for a possible correction to occur, which would bring SPY down 5-10% in a relatively short period of time.

The VIX Confirms Unprecedented Complacency In Markets

The VIX has not been this low in 23 years. This level of complacency is troubling because, historically, such extremely low VIX readings have often coincided with major market tops. Furthermore, valuations are extremely high, and there is uncertainty regarding key future policies. Rick Santelli of CNBC recently mentioned in regards to volatility being in the nines.

The end result? "Big chaos and big volatile moves," exacerbated because unlike in the past, the algorithms built to monitor the market are faster than human traders, he said. Avoid the crowds, Santelli said. "The end result is a market that isn't moving because everybody wants to do the same thing."

One-Year VIX Chart



SPY Valuations Appear Extremely High

The S&P 500's earnings multiples are screaming bubble territory and not buying opportunity, in our opinion, especially when coupled with all the numerous potentially negative fundamental factors that could possibly destabilize markets in the near term.

These are extreme levels, the Shiller P/E ratio has only been higher once, during the boom and subsequent bust of the dotcom era, and is now on par with Black Tuesday 1929 levels. Furthermore, the price to sales ratio is the highest ever on record and implies that stock prices are rising disproportionately to their revenue growth, which is another concerning factor.

Car Sales Literally Crash

March's car sales data was very disappointing. Apparently, car sales simply fell off a cliff. Ford's (NYSE:F) sales declined by 7.2% yoy, Fiat Chrysler's (NYSE:FCAU) numbers dropped by 5% in March yoy, with its Chrysler segment dropping by an astounding 33%, while Jeep, its most profitable segment, fell by 11% on a yoy basis.

In addition, the U.S. closed out 2016 with a record amount of auto loan debt of just under $1.2 trillion, topping pre-financial crisis levels by 13%. Furthermore, much of this excess borrowing has been driven by subprime auto loans extended to people with shady credit backgrounds.

As a result, at the end of 2016, more than 6 million Americans were at least 90 days late on their car loan payments. In addition, of the $1.2 trillion in auto loan debt, $97 billion had been securitized, according to rating company Fitch.

Auto sales are a key gauge concerning the health of the American consumer and the overall economy. Therefore, the extreme slowdown in car sales implies that our consumer-based economy might not be as healthy as previously thought. This could lead to reductions in GDP and corporate profits, which would also reflect negatively on the SPY index fund.

Technical Picture

The S&P appears to be at a crucial moment, as it has been trading in a very tight range for nearly three months. It is on the verge of a breakout or a breakdown as SPY is clearly testing key resistance at the $240 level. However, the decreased volume, declining momentum, and lack of any convincing catalysts to propel markets higher imply that a significant correction is a real possibility.



(Source: Stockcharts.com)

Also, the 2,400 level on the S&P is higher than most analysts' end-year targets. In fact, more than 87.5% of Wall Street's top forecasters predict full the S&P will be at 2,400 or lower at the end of 2017.

The Bears Have Been Hibernating For A Long Time

This analysis brought us to the conclusion that due to major uncertainties surrounding the potential for future tax cuts, extreme complacency in a seasonally sensitive time, many major stock markets being at or near all-time highs, extremely high valuations, slowing economic data (0.7% Q1 GDP), and volatility being sub 10 have created an environment ripe for a potential correction of at least 5-10%.

With such a drastic slowdown in auto sales and other recent disappointing economic data such as a feeble 0.7% Q1 GDP suggest that corporate profits could slow down, which would be another headwind for SPY. In addition, with our new political order in Washington, there is always the threat of friction and gridlock, as well as the potential for geopolitical conflicts with North Korea, or with a number of other nations according to a recent report. These developments clearly point to a plausible scenario in which the underlying factors supporting SPY's price could deteriorate and cause a selloff in SPY as well as in other major market index funds.

So, What Could Increase In Value Once A Correction Occurs?

The first thing that comes to mind is anything gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), SLV, GDX, GDXJ, and many other double/triple leveraged derivative products could perform extraordinarily well and may serve as extremely profitable short-term trading vehicles in such an economic atmosphere. Increased volatility could likely cause a major rotation into the gold sector for various reasons as it is perceived as a safe haven hedge.

Naturally, gold and silver futures would also do extremely well and could produce enormous returns on capital in relatively short periods of time. Gold miners appear to be forming a bottom, as they often do prior to the underlying commodities, gold and silver.

GDX One-Year Chart: The RSI, CCI, full stochastic and sell volume exhaustion are implying that GDX is indeed in the process of forming a significant short-term bottom.

In fact, one can clearly tell by observing the chart that in every previous such instance, where similar patterns occurred concerning these technical indicators, a surge in GDX's share price occurred shortly thereafter.



Disclosure: Our fund is long some of the Gold related ETFs and is short SPY with a short-term (1-2 months) price target of $220 for SPY. SLV: 12-Month Price Target $25, GDX 12-Month Price Target $35.

(Leveraged ETF/ETN trading vehicles such as (NYSEARCA:NUGT), (NYSEARCA:JNUG), (NASDAQ:USLV), and others may prove to be appropriate and very profitable for traders able to take advantage of short-term swings in these names, but they should not typically be held for prolonged periods of time due to their inevitable tendency to decay with time.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNUG, GDX, USLV, SILVER FUTURES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.