Amazon: Scenario Analysis Of Earnings And Valuations

In my previous Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earnings Preview I projected Q12017 EPS of $1.43 based on a scenario analysis of earnings. Amazon posted adjusted EPS of $1.48 (variation of $0.05/3%). The scope of this article will be to look at the earnings, valuation, street expectations and fundamentals of Amazon.

It posted its earnings for Q12017 on April 27th. The company reported EPS $1.48 for the quarter, topping street estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $35.714 billion for the quarter, compared to the street estimate of $35.269 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. AMZN has a 12-month low of $682.12 and a 12-month high of $957.8 (CMP $946). The firm's market cap is $455 billion.

Historical Earnings Surprises

Amazon has beat the street in every quarter, except Q32016, since 2016. What do you expect when Amazon reports earnings?

Consensus Estimates Analysis

The company had revenue of $135.98 billion for FY2016 (up 27% YoY). Currently, analysts expect AMZN to generate revenue of $166.1 billion (up 22% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $200.5 billion (up 20% YoY) in fiscal 2018. This is due to robust cloud business growth and expanding e-commerce business.

According to Cantor Fitzgerald's Analyst Naved Khan: "The recent wave of retail store closures (~3,300 YTD), e-commerce, which accounts for only 5-8% of global retail spending, appears be hitting a tipping point. Amazon is the prime beneficiary of the trend." Oppenheimer's Analyst Jason Helfstein comments: "AWS volume growth remains strong and pricing remains stable. CapEx will rise this year following a light year of spending in 2016 which he believes reflects volume growth. He further comments that he does not believe tax reform will help brick and mortar retails compete with AMZN in any meaningful way."

Analysts are expecting AMZN to post EPS of $6.68 (up 36% YoY) in 2017 from $4.90 in 2016. Currently, analysts expect AMZN to post EPS of $11.35 (up 70% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

Second Quarter 2017 Guidance

Net sales are expected to be between $35.25 billion and $37.75 billion, or to grow between 16% and 24% compared with second quarter 2016. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately $720 million or 240 basis points from foreign exchange rates.

Operating income is expected to be between $425 million and $1.075 billion, compared with $1.3 billion in second quarter 2016.

This guidance assumes, among other things, that no additional business acquisitions, investments, restructurings, or legal settlements are concluded.

Historical Analysis of Guidance vs. Actual (Variation Analysis)

You have noticed that it's hard to predict much about Amazon's expected earnings due to a couple of reasons. First, unlike most companies that issue EPS guidance, Amazon typically issues operating income guidance. Secondly, Amazon typically gives a very wide range for operating income guidance. To get a better understanding, I have done historical analysis of guidance vs. actual and calculated delta/variation.

1. Revenue Guidance vs. Actual

Source: Company Fillings

In above table, I calculated delta by comparing guidance vs. actual since Q12016. Based on this analysis, we can conclude that Amazon has a tendency to hit the higher ranges of its revenue. Net sales are expected to be between $35.3 billion and $37.8 billion for Q22017. I believe that Amazon will hit the higher ranges of its revenue guidance and report revenue of $37.8 billion for Q22017 due to robust cloud business growth and expanding e-commerce business. For Q12017, I projected revenue of $35.16 billion and the company reported $35.7 billion (variation of 2%).

2. Operating Income Guidance vs. Actual

Like revenue guidance, Amazon has a tendency to hit the higher ranges of its operating income guidance. Operating income is expected to be between $425 million and $1075 million. I believe that Amazon will hit the higher ranges of its operating income guidance and report operating income of $1.20 billion for Q22017. For Q12017, I projected operating income $ 1.01 billion and the company reported $1.0 billion (variation of 0%).

Scenario Analysis of Earnings (Q22017) - A look at earnings from the view of management, analyst and investors

Through scenario analysis of earnings we will analyze whether the company can beat the street based on expectations of management, analyst and investors. If yes, then we will certainly see upside in share price and, if not, then either hold or sell. We also will validate scenario analysis of earnings with a DCF analysis and street analyst recommendations.

In the above analysis, I have tweaked the top line ($37.79 billion, YoY growth 24.3%) and operating income ($1.2 billion, margin 3.2%) in line with street estimates, management guidance and variation analysis. Tax rate projected in line with historical trends (35%). Also, I have done sensitivity analysis on the tax rate (25%).

Conclusion: Based on the scenario analysis of earnings for Q22017, we can conclude that Amazon will beat street expectations and report EPS of $1.48. If we tweak the tax rate at 25% then we have EPS of $1.71.

Now we will validate scenario analysis conclusion by applying the valuation methodologies:

Valuation Methodologies

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

We used the DCF analysis over a five-year period, with the following assumptions:

Revenue was projected to be in line with the street's expectations. Currently, analysts expect Amazon to generate revenue of $168.869 billion (YoY growth 24%) in FY 2017 and $210.090 billion (YoY growth 25%) in FY 2018. Thereafter I moderated the growth rate to 23% by FY 2022. I expect operating profits to range from 3% to 8% by 2022. The company's fiscal 2017 tax rate was in line with historical levels. Capital expenditures and non cash are expected to continue in line with past trends. Working capital is projected at 0.5% of sales. We used a baseline rate of 9% for WACC and a baseline terminal FCF growth rate of 3.0%. Cash was $21.53 billion and debt was 21.6 billion (Source: Yahoo Finance).

Here's the DCF analysis down to the unlevered FCF:

The company's implied share price is $1,145, which is a 21% premium to the current price of $946. The most likely implied value is between $936 and $1,493 per share, based on this analysis. (My previous analysis dated March 29 had implied share price of $967, which was a 13% premium to the current price of $856).

Piotroski F Score - An accounting based scoring system to check the fundamental quality of a stock.

The Piotroski score is a simple 9 point scoring system to determine the fundamental strength of the company. By focusing on the accounting, it looks at the business performance to determine the winners from the losers. Performance of this model improves when it is combined with stocks with low price to book values . The higher the score the better. The score ranges can be interpreted as follows: 1-4 is a bad score. 5-6 is acceptable. 7-9 is great.

Market View - Positive

Source: Nasdaq

Analysts' recommendations show a 12-month targeted price of $1,059 per share. Of the analysts covering Amazon, 23 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," five recommended it as a "Buy and Hold" and one recommended it as "Sell."

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend Buy rating for Amazon based on the following factors:

1. Robust cloud business growth and expanding e-commerce business.

2. Based on the scenario analysis of earnings for Q22017, we can conclude that Amazon will beat street expectations and report EPS of $1.48. If we tweak tax rate at 25% than report EPS of $1.71.

3. Based on DCF analysis, implied share price is $1,145, which is a 21% premium to the current price of $946. The most likely implied value is between $936 and $1,493 per share, based on this analysis.

4. Great Piotroski score.

5. Market view is positive.