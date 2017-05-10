2 Solid Retailers That Are Prospering In A 'Death By Amazon' World

While a large percentage of retail companies on the list have fared poorly in recent years, there are some that are bucking the trend and are growing profits.

Purpose

This article provides an in-depth analysis of five major apparel retailers included in Bespoke Investment Group's "Death By Amazon" Index. Although stocks within the retail sector overall have trailed the broader market's performance, there are contrarian examples of retail stores that have bucked the trend and continue to be profitable despite Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) dominant online retail growth.

Background

Retail earnings season steps into high gear this week as three of the big-name department stores, Macy's (NYSE:M), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), all report their 2017 Q1 earnings on Thursday. Then on Friday JCPenney (NYSE:JCP) releases its earnings while the monthly U.S. Core Retail Sales numbers will be released for the prior month of April. Next week, two of the biggest companies in discount retailing, TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) report their quarterly earnings.

All of this as comes as retailers and investors grapple over the real or perceived threats of Amazon stealing customers and lowering profit outlooks for the overall retail sector. Indeed, since the great recession, the number of distressed U.S. retailers has tripled, while prominent companies like Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) have announced a bleak outlook and recently traded at all-time lows. Similarly, JCP has been struggling and announced the planned closing of some 140 stores.

As a means of tracking the companies most affected by the rise of Amazon, Bespoke Investment Group created their "Death By Amazon" index in 2014. Bespoke's April 2017 newsletter includes 54 direct retail stocks that have a limited online presence and are members of either the S&P 1500 Index or the S&P Retail Select Index. As the chart below illustrates, the cumulative returns of the retail stocks in the "Death By Amazon Index" have greatly trailed those of the overall composite S&P 1500 index since 2012. In addition, the majority of retail stocks on the list are negatively correlated with Amazon's stock price.

However, not all stocks on the list are negatively correlated with AMZN, and there are some physical retailers that are doing quite well despite the persistent rumors of retail's eminent demise. Two of the retailers that I have written positively about on Seeking Alpha are the discount retailers TJX and ROST. In contrast, other department store retailers such as M, KSS, and JWN have been struggling recently and have a low correlation with AMZN's stock price. Since these companies are each reporting earnings over the next week or so, I thought I would take a closer look at some important financial growth and profit metrics and see what sets the discount retailers apart from their non-discount brethren. Based on the results of this analysis, I provide investors with actionable advice and potential buying opportunities.

Recent Performance

The chart below compares the year-to-date share-price performance of all five stocks. Thus far in 2017, only TJX and JWN have shown positive returns, with ROST slightly negative. KSS and M lag far behind the others with negative returns of -19.1% and -18.4% respectively.

However, when we back up a bit and look out over the previous five years, as shown by the chart below, it becomes clear that the discount retailers, TJX and ROST, have dominated the other department stores. Over the past five years, TJX and ROST have delivered solid share-price gains for investors while JWN, KSS, and M left their investors seeing red. By comparison, the S&P 500 gained 75% over the same time. Thus, not only did TJX and ROST crush the other department stores, they beat the S&P 500 as well. The performance of TJX and ROST was even more impressive when you factor in total returns to include reinvested dividends, with ROST returning 118%, TJX 101%, while the S&P 500 total return was 95%.

Head-to-Head Comparisons

Let's take a closer look under the hood at each company's financials and growth metrics over the past seven years and how see each has been performing. This time frame will give us some insight into important growth and profit trends, financial health, and investment prospects going forward.

The first chart below compares the gross revenue for each company from 2010-2016. Although TJX dominates the other companies in the revenue that it generates, what's important to notice here is not the relative amounts of revenue, but the general trend as we move from 2010-2016. What is obvious from these results is that TJX, ROST, and JWN have all shown year-over-year growth in gross revenues. However, growth for M turned flat in 2012 and began declining over the past three years, while revenues for KSS have been pretty much flat across all seven years.

But top-line revenues aren't the whole story. What we really want to examine is the bottom line profits, or net income and earnings per share, that each company generates after subtracting out the costs of doing business, such as depreciation, interest, taxes and other expenses. The chart below tells us a lot about the profitability of each company. Net income and EPS for TJX and ROST almost completely mirror the revenue chart above as each of these discount retailers increased their profits Y/Y from 2010-2016. However, M, JWN, and KSS each showed flat-to-declining Y/Y profits over the same time period (to be clear, each company was still profitable, but the profits gained from year-to-year varied, with much slower growth toward the latter years for M, JWN, and KSS).

Although EPS is an important way to compare the relative profits of one company to another, EPS manipulation has been referred to as "the second oldest profession" as the measure is sensitive to such things as how various cash flows are reported and by the effects of share buybacks, which have the effect of boosting EPS numbers.

As the chart below illustrates, each of the retailers has been buying back its own shares at a steady clip from 2010-2016. TJX purchased 149 million of its shares for a reduction in outstanding shares of -18.3%; ROST bought 85 million shares for a -17.7% reduction; M purchased 116 million shares and reduced its count by -27.2%; JWN reduced shares by 47 million (-21.2%); and KSS bought back 127 million shares for a whopping -41.5% reduction in outstanding shares.

Thus, to account for such perfectly legal and legitimate manipulations like share buybacks, another important metric of a retail store's success is comparable or same store sales (or "comps"), which is the amount of revenue generated over a time period relative to the same time period in the past.

A comparison of Y/Y comps reveals quite a different picture than the EPS and Net Income charts above. Here is where we can really see which retailers have struggled and which have prospered. From this comps chart alone, it is readily apparent why TJX and ROST have performed well within the Bespoke "Death By Amazon" Index, and why M, JWN, and KSS have not. TJX and ROST both had impressive and positive Y/Y increases in comparable store sales across the entire time period, while comps for M, JWN, and KSS were more varied and turned decidedly downward and negative in the latter years. Of the three non-discount retailers, JWN suffered the least while KSS struggled the most.

Another important metric of a company's ability to generate profits is its operating margins, or the portion of revenues left over after subtracting out the various costs of doing business, such as paying employee salaries and other overhead expenses. As we can see in the chart below, both TJX and ROST have maintained robust operating margins across the 2010-2016 time frame, while M, JWN, and KSS each show deteriorating margins.

Another troubling trend for the non-discount retailers is the amount of borrowing costs they have taken on as they try to generate growth. The Debt-to-Equity chart below shows that TJX and ROST maintain very healthy ratios (below 1), while M, JWN, and KSS have much higher ratios (KSS still has a comfortable ratio less than 1, but has been trending higher). The ratio for JWN soared over the past two years, and this should be very concerning to investors.

Another troubling metric for the non-discount retailers is the Dividend Payout Ratio as shown below. Each of these five companies pays its investors a dividend, and the dividend payout ratio reflects how much of each company's profits are being used to fund the dividend. As you can see, both TJX and ROST have very comfortable ratios below 30%, while the ratios for M, JWN, and KSS have soared over the past few years. This make sense in light of the falling profits and increased borrowing of these three companies, and also reflects their efforts to placate investors with increasing dividends as share-price returns have not performed well.

Each of the five companies has been quite generous in increasing its annual dividend. The companies showed compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) over the prior seven years of: TJX = 23.2%, ROST = 25.2%, M = 33.2%, and JWN = 12.7%. KSS did not initiate a dividend until 2011, and its CAGR since then is 14.9%. However, TJX and ROST are much better positioned in terms of lower debt-to-equity and better dividend payout ratios to continue supporting such hefty annual dividend increases. I would be more concerned if I were a shareholder of M, JWN, or KSS as their debt-to-equity and dividend payout ratios have been climbing (M and JWN are particularly worrisome).

Actionable Advice for Investors

From the data provided in the article above, it is clear that not all retail stocks are suffering from AMZN's tenacious claws of death. Indeed, although all of the stocks above are included in Bespoke's "Death By Amazon" Index, some stocks, such as TJX and ROST, are not only surviving but are thriving. The results of this analysis naturally begs the question of which stocks one might consider investing in?

I think it is quite obvious that potential investors should be quite leery of purchasing shares of M, JWN, or KSS. Despite the sell-off in the shares over the past five years, these companies are struggling to grow profits, have seen declining comparable store sales, have taken on increasing levels of debt, and their dividend payout ratio is climbing at an alarming rate. Thus, I personally cannot recommend purchase of any of these stocks, and as the table below indicates, my recommendation is a solid "Don't Buy."

In pleasant contrast, TJX and ROST are both attractive companies that continue to show growing comparable store increases, have low debt-to-equity, have very comfortable dividend payout ratios, and have been growing earnings over the time period analyzed. In the table below, I have included my recommended target buy price for TJX and ROST. I personally like to buy stocks when they are trading at a minimum of a 10% discount to Morningstar's fair value estimate. Unfortunately, both stocks are currently trading above Morningstar's FVE. However, I have indicated a target price that is 10-15% below Morningstar's FVE, and would be a good entry point. Purchasing shares within the ranges shown below should give investors with a 2-to-5-year time horizon (or longer) a comfortable margin of safety.

What to Watch For

As noted in the beginning of the article, M, JWN, and KSS are reporting their Q1 earnings on Thursday. JCP and the U.S. Core Retail Sales numbers come out on Friday. A miss with any of these companies or with the U.S. Core Retail Sales could potential send the entire retail sector down. If I were interested in buying TJX or ROST (which I am), I would watch these earnings releases and sales numbers closely for a chance to get in at a lower price.

In addition, both TJX and ROST report their earnings next week. Despite these companies' strong growth trends, they have been known to miss analyst quarterly estimates from time to time, and any sell off could present a buying opportunity. While I doubt that they would sell off by 10-15%, long-term investors who plan to hold these stocks for many years may still wish to consider a purchase on substantive price declines. Additionally, current investors may also wish to add more TJX or ROST on any earnings weakness or broader market sell off. The overall long-term trend for these discount retailers remains strong.

Conclusion

Over the past few years, there has been quite a lot of speculation about the future of physical retail store survival in the face of increasing online sales, and particularly by the growth of Amazon. While this is a legitimate concern for investors of retail stocks, it is completely unlikely that all retail stores will simply disappear from the face of the earth to leave only Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in their wake (both of which have also shown immunity to AMZN's contagion). Rather, some of the issues that retailers are facing have to do with too much growth in terms of new store openings since the great recession. In addition, consumers have more choices than ever as to where to shop and the prices they are willing to pay. Thus, increased competition and overly aggressive store openings have led to some retail companies killing themselves, rather than strictly via Death By Amazon.

TJX and ROST are discount apparel retailers that have continued to buck the trend of retail's demise, and indeed, have continued to show earnings growth and are also planning on opening additional new stores. Indeed, as just reported today by Business Insider's Hayley Peterson, twenty-two retailers are planning on opening new stores in 2017, with Dollar General (NYSE:DG) planning on opening as many as 1,000 new stores. Also on the list are TJX and ROST, along with the JWN. Notably absent are M and KSS. Both TJX and ROST have shown that they have the capacity and market for new stores, while other retailers have not.

Bespoke Investment Group's "Death By Amazon" Index should be interesting to track over the coming years to see which retailers succumb to Amazon's growing dominance, and which companies can continue to thrive and buck the Death By Amazon trend. Overall, I hope this analysis of several major retailers that are included on Bespoke's "Death By Amazon" index has been informative, and provides investors with information for making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX, SBUX, HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.