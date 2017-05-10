Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. - Marcato's Mick McGuire Is Shaking The Tree - Productive In The End

CONCLUSION: Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWLD) stock has come down since the Q1 report, as the proxy fight with Marcato Capital's Mick McGuire continues. We believe that McGuire is largely right and there is a lot of potential here. However, there is hardly anything he is suggesting that the company is not doing. Future leadership of BWLD can be debated, but this is a franchising company, increasingly so in the future as company stores are sold to franchisees, and Sally Smith has been formally endorsed by the franchisees. In terms of who should lead this "revival", that is all we need to know. Whether Marcato's McGuire gets his board seats or not, we believe the result will be largely the same: better performance, for the company and the stock. We think BWLD is a buy.

The HEADLINES, The CONFERENCE CALL, and the MARKET'S RESPONSE:

The headlines provided the following information. First quarter eps was $1.25 versus a Street estimate of $1.69. company owned restaurants had comp sales of 0.5% versus an expectation of 0.1%, slightly better than expected, but first quarter eps was $1.26 against an expected $1.69. The company estimates '17 eps will be $5.45 to $5.90 vs. a current analyst estimate of $5.77. First quarter revenues were slightly light, at $534.76M vs. $535.35M expected. Calendar '17 comps are now expected to be up about 1%, when the expectation had been up by 1-2%. The company expects to save $15-17 million in operating costs in the 2nd half of '17, after their review of restaurant operations and spending. They are planning to sell about 13% of company restaurants, up from 10-12%. CNBC speculated that this earnings miss could give Marcato Capital the upper hand in the proxy fight.

On the conference call following the earnings release, management made some of the following points, in some cases elaborating on headlines above :

New initiatives are exceeding or meeting company goals. 2 smaller format stores are in test. They expect delivery services at 250 company restaurants by end of year. They see restaurant margin of 20% in long term. Comp sales may be hurt by not promoting their recent “Wing Tuesday” deal, but they plan to change Wing Tuesday promotion to something less costly by the end of Q2.

In our opinion, the tone of the conference call (the "body language") was unnecessarily defensive, though understandable in light of the year long proxy fight. After the call, the marketplace headlines included: CNBC - BWLD CEO pleased that comps turned positive. Minneapolis Star - BWLD to cut $40-50 million in costs. New York Post - Buffalo Wild Wings earnings dip as wing prices soar. Baird & Co. - BWLD cut to Neutral from Outperform. PT lowered to $160. Fox Business - BWLD weathers another tough quarter, Bloomberg: - BWLD margins plunge as expenses soar, cut jobs amid rising labor and wing prices. Restaurant News - BWLD faces challenging chicken wing prices.

You can see from the headlines and the post earnings commentary that, notwithstanding the company’s less than convincing attempt to explain the shortfalls, the clear impression was that BWLD is “struggling”. The stock selling off by 4-5% provides a good summary of the reaction, short term though it may prove to be.

IF THE CLASS IS LESS THAN HALF FULL

A cynic would interpret the situation like this: The company missed the first quarter because sales were still sluggish in a tough environment. Wing prices hurt results materially and they don’t know when they will improve so they are building in an 8-10% YOY increase this year and are adjusting the Tuesday promotion which could hurt sales in the short run. Labor was up 80 basis points, and they are adjusting the labor content by eliminating the “team captain” position, which was thought to be important a couple of years ago and is being maintained in some high volume locations. They will be reducing expenses both at the store level and G&A ($40-50M over two years to offset the higher labor and expected food costs). They are reducing the year’s earnings guidance to $5.45 to $5.90 (adjusted), which would be worse if not for reduced shares outstanding as a result of the stock buyback.

To be fair, the company talked about the substantial stock repurchase, the success of their operating initiatives (mobile app, delivery, service improvement, small format store plans, international franchise success, franchise interest in purchasing company stores). Unfortunately, the company allowed the call to get bogged down with discussion of wing prices, labor issues, and the ongoing industry traffic challenges. Obviously, from the post-call commentary of analysts, the media, and the stock performance, the impressions provided were not positive, on balance.

IF THE GLASS IS MORE THAN HALF FULL

I would have put it this way, and it’s a lot more lengthy because I (as the presumed CEO of the company) believe there is a lot more going right than wrong. Worthwhile examples in this regard would be Howard Schultz of Starbucks (SBUX) and Ron Shaich of Panera (PNRA).

“Our systemwide sales and traffic were flat to up modestly in the first quarter, which is a clear improvement over the trends of the last couple of years. Our earnings were less than expected due to short term issues and expenses out of our control such as proxy expenses. The biggest factor in the shortfall was wing prices and the wing/pound yield, especially when combined with the success of our “Wing Tuesday” promotion. We are pleased that the promotion was so well received, especially in a very competitive promotional environment but will replace this promotion with something not quite so costly. Our reduction in earnings per share guidance this year assumes an 8-10% YOY price rise to $2.06-$2.10 per pound. It ran $2.05 in Q1 and is running $2.02 at the moment. Obviously it could go either way, but the nice thing about chicken prices is that high prices most often cure themselves over a matter of just a few months. Last year they went from $1.94 to $1.72 from Q2 to Q3, then back to $1.99 in Q4. Time will tell. While we continue to cope with labor costs (up 80 bp in Q1), this is an industry wide problem, and we did at least as well as most of our peers in this respect. From an overall corporate expense standpoint, we believe we have uncovered potential savings, at both store level and corporate, that can offset higher labor and food costs, and protect our corporate profit margin. (Forget the details, every restaurant company is doing this). We have increased the number of stores to be franchised, from 10% to 13% of our present company locations. We have seen substantial interest from existing franchisees, not only to buy stores but additional territory. We believe that our franchised new unit growth will accelerate once our franchises have more room to do so. As a vote of confidence in our long term success, we continue our aggressive stock repurchase program, amounting to $212M in just the first quarter. When our full authorization is completed, we will have retired 17-18% of our shares outstanding as of 12/31/16 in this year alone. This can obviously continue, and the Board will determine at the appropriate time what more should be done. Obviously, net debt of 1.5 times EBITDA is still relatively modest leverage, especially for an increasingly “asset light” franchisor. We have lowered our same store sales estimate slightly, from 2% to 1%, since the macro environment is still challenging and it is only sensible to be conservative in this regard. Every one of our current sales building initiatives is working, meeting, and in some cases, exceeding our expectations. Lastly, from a broad brush standpoint, the restaurant industry must provide a true “experience” to get the consumer off the coach and spend their hard earned money. We feel our venue is unique. In fact there is no other chain with 1200 units in the US that is better equipped to provide an experience to match our own. Lastly, and we will not take questions in this regard, we believe that Marcato Capital has made some worthwhile suggestions, and we feel we are in fact addressing virtually all of their concerns. Relating to our future opportunities and, in some part to the so called proxy fight, speaking for myself, Sally Smith, I am gratified that our franchise network has given me a strong vote of confidence. I have never been more charged up to improve our long term unique positioning and also put in place many of the improvements that are obvious and necessary. Our entire team here at BWLD has tremendous pride in our past accomplishments. Some years are better than others, and the last two years has not been our best, but we feel that we have put in place some crucial initiatives during this period, and sometimes it takes a while, in the real world, for the benefits to accrue. We feel we are just getting started in building out the Buffalo Wild Wings brand, both domestically and abroad. With that, we are happy to entertain questions."

The facts are obviously the same, but clearly subject to substantial differences in interpretation based on the way they are presented. We feel the worst aspects of the situation are more than discounted by the current stock price, and the reward/risk ratio of this investment is attractive. Further elaboration of our conclusion is provided at the outset of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.