Pinnacle Entertainment's (PNK) Anthony Sanfilippo on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vincent Zahn

Thank you, Hillary. Good morning, everyone. My name is Vincent Zahn, Vice President and Treasurer of Pinnacle Entertainment. Thank you for joining Pinnacle Entertainment's 2017 first quarter earnings conference call and thank you for your time and interest in our company.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release with our 2017 first quarter financial results, the full contents of which can be found on the Investor Relations page of our company Web site www.pnkinc.com.

On the call with me today is Pinnacle Entertainment's newly elected Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Sanfilippo, as well as our Chief Administrative Officer, Ginny Shanks and our President and Chief Financial Officer, Carlos Ruisanchez.

Before I turn the call over to Anthony, we remind you that during the course of this call, management may state beliefs and make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance of the company. We caution you that such statements are just projections and expectations, and that actual events or results may differ materially.

We refer you to the Safe Harbor statement that's included in the press release to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in to our other press releases and documents filed with the SEC.

In addition, today's call may include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G. A reconciliation of all such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in today's release.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Pinnacle Entertainment's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Sanfilippo.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Vincent, thank you. Good morning everyone. It's a pleasure to be with you today.

We work diligently to put together a release that will provide you insight and detail into our first quarter earnings and will provide some commentary here before we open it up for questions.

One item that you see in the release is that we talk about our table games hold and our year-over-year comparison from the first quarter in 2017 to 2016.

We don't talk a lot about table games hold because we are in a business that that's an important part of our business and we only talk about it when it's significant enough to bring to your attention and I think I mentioned on our fourth quarter 2016 call that we are playing a bit unlucky at the beginning of this quarter and that continue through the quarter.

Now, good news is we have a lot of table games volume and that has continued to be a strategic focus of our company is to be in both the table games business as well as the slot business, or the electronic games business. And there is going to be times generally it evens out in a quarter, but there is times that it may fall unlucky for a fourth quarter and that's generally what happened at a couple of our properties including our Lake Charles property as well as our East Chicago property and while it's not a year-over-year comparison at those property.

Now, April as we mentioned in the release was much better and in fact maybe luck is on our side broadly in April, and we wanted to provide you some color, so that you can start to put into context and we will talk more about it how our year is shaping up.

I'm going to turn to Ginny, we are going to talk about a couple of things before we open it up for questions and Carlos will have some comments. But, Ginny, if you would provide some additional color on the quarter and had a number of terrific highlights for the quarter?

Ginny Shanks

Absolutely, good morning.

We did see momentum build throughout the quarter as you mentioned with March and now April being particularly strong, really the underlying fundamentals of our business are healthy and we have seen accelerating volumes during the first four months of the year.

Let me highlight a few key metrics. First, I will start with spend per track that increased a percent in the quarter with games seen across all of our segments. This trend continued into April, where spend per trip was up 8%. The value of the mychoice program once again is showing itself as strong market share performance and continue growth in our higher worth segments.

One of the key initiatives, you mentioned Anthony is growing table games revenue across the portfolio. Growth continues coming off a strong 2016 with table volume increasing almost 4% with the largest gain seen at Ameristar Kansas City, River City, Boomtown, New Orleans and the L'Auberge Lake Charles. This has also been an immediate focus up the meadows and in the first quarter table volume increased over 30%.

Moving into our other assets, hotel yielding continues to deliver a terrific results, the RevPAR was up 6% in the quarter with 10 out of 13 hotels showing year-over-year increases.

Cash revenue was also a good story, it was particularly strong at Belterra, River City and Boomtown, New Orleans with its new hotel.

As we mentioned in the release growing cross property visitation is a key component of our mychoice program, giving our guests access to unique experiences we can provide, build loyalty to Pinnacle.

Case in point those guest who visited other Pinnacle properties increased play at their home property by 9% in the quarter. Overall, good trends in the business with each months of 2017 getting progressively stronger.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Lots of good news there. Ginny, let's shift a little bit and talk about some of our newer assets and we are proud of all the properties that we operate throughout the United States. Let's highlight a few of them.

Ginny Shanks

I will start with our newest property the Meadows.

During the quarter, we tested varying levels of reinvestment early on and those test results added the ability for us to determine the profitability of those test and add back programs that were indeed profitable. We began adding back additional programs in late March and April was our first full month with these programs at the back end and we were able to grow net slot revenue year-over-year and reduce marketing spend.

We have also been able to quickly position the property as the place to play table games. This is the simmer strategy we deployed at Ameristar properties post acquisition. At the Meadows, table games volume has been strong throughout all of 2017 and the growth have continued to escalate as we moved into the second quarter with April sharing really a tremendous increase in table volume of over 53%.

So, when I think about the Meadows and our ability to continue to refine our marketing, programming and execute our table games strategy, I feel very optimistic about the outlook for that property.

I will now move over to Belterra Park, this property celebrated its third anniversary this month and continues to ramp up a very strong visitation and a growing high quality database. The size of the database is impressive, it has doubled over the past two years and the VIP play continues to grow at a double-digit clip in the quarter.

The property is off to a very good start second quarter, last weekend we hosted a number of derby festivities that led to slot volume increase at 18% and a record food and beverage revenues seen over the three day period. It's terrific to see that property continue to grow.

Anthony Sanfilippo

And you know, it really is Belterra Park is a beautiful facility that -- when we built it, we built it for the long-term and we have the ability there -- the way we built that we can add hotel and expand the actual gaming facility and restaurants itself, long-term it's going to be a great asset for us and L'Auberge Baton Rouge?

Ginny Shanks

It is terrific to talk about Baton Rouge the results from that property have been really remarkable best ever EBITDA and margin performance with market share growing 140 basis points, finishing the quarter at 56.4%.

As intended, when we built the property it has become a regional destination attracting strong VIP play with its quality amenities, personalized service and high quality events. And this property also has the ability to grow with additional land that we have onsite.

We have seen in addition to the strong gaming growth an impressive performance from the hotel and culinary offerings, hotel RevPAR is the second highest in the company and continues to grow up 15% in the quarter. The future really is bright for this property and we are so proud of it and looking forward to celebrating its fifth anniversary in September.

I will finish with new additions and new properties with what we have recently added at our two properties in St. Louis. Late last year, we expanded our Asian gaming and culinary offering to all St. Charles and River City. This has been an important segment of the business for some time and the response to these new venues has been strong with Asian table volume up 43% at St. Charles and 64% at River City during the quarter.

All in all, we're seeing a strong performance from our newest properties in recent capital investments and a lot to look forward to as we move into the second quarter.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Yes. There is plenty of good news throughout the portfolio of properties we have. Carlos, let's start with Kansas City. We -- this is also where that we'll call out because it rarely happens that will have a prior period adjustment, why don't you spend a little time talking about that?

Carlos Ruisanchez

Well, good morning. Sure.

In this quarter, we discovered an issue that did not directly record all games replay in Kansas City against net revenues, which in turn reduce the EBITDA. The gross revenues were correct as reported. The issue goes back to 2014 and the amount recorded in this quarter that belong to prior periods was $3.2 million.

The adjustment is not material from a GAAP perspective but it did affect results in the quarter. We have learned through the issue which has isolated the Kansas City and have taken all the appropriate measures to ensure it doesn't get complicated.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Yes. We have. More importantly, let's talk about going forward and we just finished, we just closed our April financials, we shared some highlights of that in our release. And we continue to strengthen our balance sheet, why don't you provide some insight on both?

Carlos Ruisanchez

Sure. As we noted in the release, excluding Meadows on a same-store basis, we grew net revenues 2.8% in the month of April. Some of the growth as you mentioned was driven by high-hold at Lake Charles and while did not make up for the low hold in Q1, it was nice to see it the other way.

EBITDAR for the month was up 5.7% and if you include meadows to what we put out last year, EBITDAR for the month of April was up $9 million. The Meadows had the beast month so far in their ownership and this was not hold related, while it did have issues regarding hold in the first quarter relative to the prior year, those were not included in the $9.2 million that we noted in the release. But EBITDAR in this quarter reflecting the progress that we have made there synergies starting to really bear fruit was upward 30% from where that EBITDAR was a year ago.

If you look at 2017, we are optimistic about where things are going. We have spent time looking through the current 2017 full year consensus numbers that are out there for EBITDAR and are confident in our ability to exceed those levels for the year.

As we look through our balance sheet and free cash flow, our credit profile continues to get better. We paid down $28 million in the first quarter in our conventional leverage, it is now down circa three times.

When you look at what we do in the cash flow, which we do expect that it will accelerate in Q2 and Q3 just due to the traditional seasonality we have in our business on a cash flow basis. We will have an access of $100 million of free cash flow that will get generated over the next three quarters of the year.

And we compare that to the dry powder as we deliver our balance sheet to look for opportunities to continue to create to show the value.

Anthony Sanfilippo

It's a very good story.

We are -- now, I'm going to turn it operator over to those who may have question for us. So, Hillary, if you would see if anyone as anything on their mind?

Joe Greff

Good morning, guys. First question relates to hold that you talked a lot about, I want to make sure I'm understanding everything clearly. The hold that you referenced in the 1Q of same-store in the Meadows as well as the hold in April that is low and high respectively relative to normal hold percentage ranges not necessarily relative to a year ago level?

Anthony Sanfilippo

Yes. That's right, Joe. We had low hold in this quarter relative to expectations and in April it was high, primarily at Lake Charles.

Joe Greff

Got it.

Anthony Sanfilippo

It is also a year ago April, Lake Charles. You are going to describe…

Carlos Ruisanchez

When the state releases the numbers for April you will there is a huge gap between what we did this year and we did a year ago in Lake Charles. We played very unlucky a year ago in April. And we had a healthy hold this April.

Joe Greff

Understood, thanks. And then, my next question is, 1Q there was, I guess no buyback activity maybe we can find at the press release but suggest that, my question is on the lack of buyback activity, was there any particular reason or reasons why you did engage in buybacks? That's all from me. Thank you.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Sure. Well, we view our buyback programs as another investment in our arsenal of options and what we have and as we talked about in the past, those include stock, investments in our properties as well as the things in the M&A landscape. And in the context of that, when we put into program, we're very aggressive at the start as we view that our best use of cash at that moment, as we continually look to evaluate capital as we go out there in the options that we have things do change and our program in regards to our stock buyback has been and we'll continue to be top of mind as we got to balance sold options.

Joe Greff

Thank you.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thank you, Joe.

Shaun Kelley

Hey, good morning guys. Maybe to kind of stick with the cash flow and on CapEx side, as far as I'm aware, you don't have a ton going on -- on the sort of development or internal CapEx initiatives right now which is probably what's allowing for some of that excess free cash. But maybe you could just talk about sort of what opportunities are you looking at or thinking about within the portfolio and what do you think the landscape looks like outside the portfolio for OpCo deals like Meadows?

Carlos Ruisanchez

Well, let me give you some perspective specifically about CapEx and I'm sure there will be some other commentary. Anthony will talk about on regard to our portfolio and where do we see opportunities to invest as we look forward. For the year, we expect to be somewhere between $85 million and $95 million of CapEx and this is somewhat lower than what we mentioned in the past, I think in the last quarter that is by virtue of some of the projects that we're doing to expand some facility offerings that we have on relation to F&B and other gaming pieces are taking a bit longer than we originally anticipated and some of the plans around the CapEx program for this year have changed somewhat. So that will give you some perspective to what we expect to spend this year. As it relates to other projects ability to go and grow our platform internally, Anthony, do you want to talk about that?

Anthony Sanfilippo

Yes. One that we've been working on that's going to open-up in June will be a little bit ahead of schedules in Council Bluffs where we can -- it's a very high margin business and it's a market both Council Bluffs and Omaha, basically it's one market that we've been very pleased with. And we started a project earlier this year to actually expand, let's say three level casino and it's in a traditional river boat style. And we see everywhere that first floor has a premium win per unit and we're going to be able to add close to 90 new slot machines on that first floor. About two years ago, we added a high limit table section on that first floor and that is a fairly modest expansion, but it is expanding our casino there.

Ginny talked about capital that we put into our St. Louis properties that we're focused on the Asian business both restaurants that provided food offerings as well as gaming areas. In Black Hawk, we have put in a high limit slot area that's doing very well. The center of attraction we have in Black Hawk is a -- it's a bar that is sort of the hub of activity there, we're completely redoing it and it's going to have a really terrific sound and video system that's there. We've always known that only 200 rooms in Baton Rouge and as we see that property just continue to accelerate, there is the opportunity there for us to expand and we've done some master planning on that. We're not to a point that we would announce an expansion, but we're doing master planning work on that. And that's also a location that we have 500 additional acres that weren't sold as part of our real estate transaction a year ago that is part of our assets, which is adjacent to that property. And then we have excess land that we own out right also in Lake Charles.

So, yes, we have General Managers that all believe there is opportunities to put capital into their properties. We're very disciplined on the process as Carlos talked about earlier. Where is the right place to spend a dollar whether it is in improving facilities, whether it's continuing to delever the company whether it's buying background shares of stock, I mean, those are the things that we take very serious and really our management team does across the Board.

So we think that there is multiple points of opportunity throughout our portfolio. And into the question on external, we stay very active in looking at opportunities that would make sense and fit our portfolio, clearly that's something that we can't discuss further than what I just said, but that is an active part of what we do as look at -- how can we continue to grow our company and reap the benefits of larger distribution by doing so.

Shaun Kelley

And maybe on that last point Anthony, just the idea that -- how important is the database to you guys when you're thinking about sort of underwriting those opportunities, it seems like Meadows is already proving to be a fairly good fit, but I mean is that really kind of one of the key underwriting criteria you look at versus just kind of fortification or size or diversification.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Yes, Shaun. It is one of a couple of points, but continue to have the fortification is important, it continues as we've done for many years and the acquisition of Ameristar was a great example of that. It continues to have as derisk our company by Lake Charles today is a much smaller part of our EBITDAR than it was pre-Ameristar.

And so diversification is important. It gives us economies of scale. Our loyalty program or mychoice program is very important to us. And we focus not only on that loyalty program, but we also focus on providing personal touches to our guest. So I really think our loyalty program we believe is better than any other loyalty program that's out there, but what's more important is how we provide personal touches or really personal relationships with our guest do out of our system. So, it's not any one thing, it's multiple things that we believe gives us the strength that we have.

Shaun Kelley

Thank you very much.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thank you, Shaun.

Felicia Hendrix

Hi, good morning and congratulations, Anthony on the chairmanship.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thank you, Felicia.

Felicia Hendrix

And Vince, I would note that you've had a little flourish when you said Treasurer when you were introducing yourself, I will just point that out as well.

Vincent Zahn

Thanks.

Felicia Hendrix

Ginny, from your prepared remarks, I just wanted to note you could give us some more color on what's driving the accelerated volumes or accelerating volumes rather than you've talked about. Was it more driven by just your own company initiatives like mychoice or is it also a commentary on the consumer or both?

Ginny Shanks

I think it's both and it's a continuation of a trend that we saw starting in the latter part of 2016 as consumer optimism is growing. The fact that it's broad-based that markets, in some cases are growing flat to low single-digit growth and that we tend to outpace the market and we're able to do so on flat to reduced marketing spend just again speaks to the power of the tools that were used to attract our guests.

Felicia Hendrix

Thanks for that. And just, okay, and then so -- and you gave some color on April, would you be able to touch on how May is trending so far.

Ginny Shanks

We've only had one weekend in May, so it's hard to say how it's trending everything out, we saw in April as the optimism is continuing into May, nothing looks different for the first 10 days than what we saw…

Anthony Sanfilippo

But I will add Churchill Downs gets a lot of credit as they should for the Kentucky Derby. But we have three racing facilities that -- we are jam packed during that weekend and in the next to Triple Crown races, so our Belterra Park -- there wasn't a place to stand, all of our restaurants were full and we programmed a lot of special events there. And our handle was up and so we -- our core business is a gaming business, but we also focus heavily on cash revenue that comes from non-gaming. And that's very important to us and we are thoughtful about that. When there is the opportunity to drive profitable cash business and ferries that are outside of our gaming floor, we do that, we focus on that.

Felicia Hendrix

Great. And then, I'm going to say a word that you guys haven't heard in a long-time and while now Vietnam, just wondering if Vietnam gets local if this -- pass law locals can go to the casinos, is there any kind of benefit to your investment in ACPO or is there just such looking at opportunity?

Anthony Sanfilippo

That is the word. Vietnam is a word that we've heard because we talk about it. It is -- we still have ownership in Vietnam. We'd share on Asian Coast Development that is operating that property. It's a beautiful facility. There is a lot of reasons it didn't work, but it is a beautiful facility and if locals have the ability to game if that happens, we think that we will benefit from that.

Now, we're not going to quantify that, but while we've written off that investment we used the word lagniappe a lot Felicia because lot of us are from the south and that means a little something extra, lagniappe for us in Vietnam. It would be whatever good happens there, we will benefit from at some form or fashion.

Carlos Ruisanchez

And there were two things, Felicia on ACDL1 is our investment in the company. And the second we do have a management contract for second one there, which the prospects for that are clearly better locals would have, but and we still have those same rights that we did when we first went into it.

Felicia Hendrix

Okay, great. Thank you.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thanks, Felicia.

Chad Beynon

Hi, great. Thanks for taking my question. We've talked a lot about the…

Anthony Sanfilippo

Good morning, Chad.

Chad Beynon

Good morning, talked a lot about per trip spend which generally has good flow through as long as the reinvestment rate is rational. Carlos, I want to go back to your comments and you're comfortable with 2017 consensus and kind of tie that in with the spend per trip. Is that the main thing that gives you confidence now that if this continues, you will have good flow through and kind of exceed expectations, just wanted to tie that up, thanks.

Carlos Ruisanchez

Yes, sure. Certainly, the environment that we're in is a factor into it, but I would tell you there is a lot of really great work being done throughout the company to improve where we are, things that are outlined in the context of our plan that continues to evolve for the year as we see the environment that we're in continue to get better. So we don't generally forecast things to get better from where they are, but we do take into account in the state that we're currently in.

Chad Beynon

Go ahead.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Chad, I'll add -- we're never happy to meet expectations, so we strive to exceed what people believe we're going to do and I think you've seen that over time.

Chad Beynon

Great, thanks. My follow-up is related to some of the properties in oil related markets. I know over the past couple of years, you've done a nice job saying that you generally see much volatility on the mass or the IT side when oil prices drop. I'm just curious if you're seeing any improvement or anything in the market that in Lake Charles that focuses on the Houston market or if that's been pretty low volatility during this period and that's all for me.

Carlos Ruisanchez

I'll start and then there maybe others they want to come in. Now oil prices have been relatively steady now for a period of time and what we see in Lake Charles is a various steady demand that has been relatively constant. We did see when oil prices got very depressed, some movement in the very high-end people that just scale back to some degree and that is come back to a more steady base over as the oil has become stable and call it the mid -- in the 50s or $150 give or take. But overall, that market continues to be robust indeed and we're optimistic about where Lake Charles is going to go long-term, particularly as it relates to the offerings that now that market has didn't have in the past that make it more of a destination then it was when it was just us in that.

Anthony Sanfilippo

I would just pile on and say that it is --our complex is a terrific destination. And we have been -- it's been good competition between us and Golden Nugget may have done a good job and running that facility. And they bring entertainment in and it fills that complex up. We actually -- Chad will coordinate that we don't overlap entertainment because we know it will cause the parking problem. So our management teams will talk and say, hi, I'm going to bring in name the entertainer on this date and will stand down, so it doesn't cause a traffic jam.

Now, they do the same thing and so it's great to have a competitor who says look what we want to do is drive folks from Houston and Bowman here, and then, let them choose which building they want to walk in to. And they choose a lot of times to walk into both of them. And we run a shuttle, it's a short distance, but what we've both run a shuttle just to help facilitate ease for guest to go between both places and we built a boardwalk that goes along the river to allow people to -- in a more scenic, but pretty casual walk between both places.

Lot of times, Houston and Bowman get categorized as really be an oil-based. Houston is a very dynamic city that continues to diversify its economy and continues to grow. So, well, oil is important to Houston and Bowman, it's a terrific U.S. city that is doing quite well even with different oil prices.

Chad Beynon

Great. Thanks for the help.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thank you, Chad.

Carlo Santarelli

Hello everybody. How is everyone? Good morning. I just wanted to start with kind of seasonality and obviously there is a lot of puts and takes if you think back to last year, the low hold you guys experienced at a little bit in April and May as well as kind of the first quarter of this year and some of the whole stuff that you guys called out traditionally your 2Q from an EBITDA -- EBITDAR perspective has been down from the 1Q. Do you expect that to be more muted this time around just given the puts and takes of kind of the hold impact on adjusted EBITDAR?

Anthony Sanfilippo

Sure. Keep in mind that we did have another calendar in the first quarter was materially different by virtue of leap year last year which affected some of this as well. And as a result of the seasonality this year is off from what you would traditionally would see.

Carlo Santarelli

Okay, okay, helpful. And then Anthony, in your comments earlier you obviously spoke about Baton Rouge and obviously we could see from the numbers that the successes there. I remember when you built that property that I saw you guys had put the pilings in at the time for a potential future hotel expansion. Right now, can you kind of think about just that property you're talking a little bit about that property and the potential plans going forward if you have anything on the drawing board? And then, potentially any other kind of assets where you may look to put in additional capital?

Anthony Sanfilippo

Well, let me answer your question, did we put additional pilings in? We didn't do that. But, what we did was we master planned it, so that we are able to add a hotel tower. Now on the Web site -- on the casino site, Carlos is looking at maybe like -- yes, we did on the Web site. On the Web site we built it so that where the casino is. As you remember we built it over [indiscernible].

So on the Web site, we built it where we can expand pretty easily and quickly our restaurant offerings if that's what we choose to do. So we are very thoughtful when we put that facility together. We're very pleased and Ginny talked about the power of the hotel, but it's just 200 hotel rooms. It is not a lot of hotel rooms. So, we are working on a master plan that would have hotel, additional restaurants, and additional convention space which were very active in the convention space that we have today one of the larger convention facilities in Baton Rouge. And Baton Rouge continues to grow. It is a high growth city and a lot of large companies are coming there in the U.S.

So, we think over time that it has the ability whether we did it in pieces or we did it together with both restaurants convention and hotel. We believe its prime for continued growth. If we look at other properties too and in fact in St. Louis, we have at our St. Charles property 85,000 square feet of space that is shelved out, it was never completed when that property was completely put together. And so we look at that could be an event center if we choose for it to be an event center and we've done some initial drawings on that space.

And then, as I mentioned earlier, both General Managers and others who worked closely with those properties continue to look at ways for us to expand those properties. But Carlo as I said we're very disciplined about it. A year ago, said look the best use of investing our shareholders excess cash was buying back shares in our company, we bought back 10% of our company. We're proud of the fact we continue to delever the company and we spent time looking at opportunities at a property level and as we've said multiple times we weigh that against other opportunities that we have to use that cash.

Carlo Santarelli

Understood. Thank you. And then, just Carlos if I could clarify, you mentioned earlier that you look at consensus forecast for the year and I wasn't sure if you were referring to consensus forecast for the year as it pertained to Meadows or for the overall company? Could you just clarify on that?

Carlos Ruisanchez

Overall company.

Carlo Santarelli

Great. Okay, thanks guys. I appreciate it.

Anthony Sanfilippo

And Hillary, we're going to take one last question please.

David Katz

Hi, good morning.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Good morning, David.

David Katz

Thanks for taking my question. I do want to just go back on an earlier question about share repurchases, I think you've been perfectly clear about the capital allocation opportunities in avenues that are available to you. And I hope what I'm not asking is an obvious detail, but your share count is up this quarter relative to the end of last year and I'm not sure if you discuss why that is, but could you discuss the range of criteria you think about when buying back your stock relative to paying down some of the conventional debt that you have, please.

Carlos Ruisanchez

So, I'll start with the share count piece, that is a fully diluted number and as prices increased you end up with higher share count on a fully diluted basis, which is effectively what happened. There have been some options that have been exercised, but that had really immaterial effects on the actual count of what's outstanding.

As it relates to the allocation of capital and we've talked a lot about this in the past. It really is not changed at all. We continue to look at our opportunities to deploy capital in a way that adds value. There is the priorities are first to invest in our properties to maintain them and continue to have those businesses remain in very good physical shape. And then, as it relates to free cash flow, it goes through either stock buybacks, additional capital expenditures that could take place to expand our facilities, acquisitions that are out there or debt paid downs.

And in that paid downs piece of it has been I think pretty clear we've talked about getting into the two's in leverage in 2017 and very confident that will happen this year. And we view that paid down not as that is an investment, but that is creating dry powder for us to go do things elsewhere and that could be within our existing portfolio or buying assets out there like we have done, Meadows being a good example of that.

David Katz

Okay. Thank you very much.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thank you, David. And I'd like to thank everybody that has dialed in and if you're an investor in our company, thank you for having confidence in us and believing in this company. If someone that follows the company, we appreciate your attention and analyzing the company and as you provide feedback, really understanding the story of this company. And then, finally if you're a team member of Pinnacle Entertainment, we appreciate everything you do each and everyday to make our company, what the company is, which is a great company. So thank you all and we hope you have a terrific rest of your week.

