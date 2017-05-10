Valeant: The Market Has Spoken

Yesterday's Valeant (NYSE:VRX) Q1 earnings were a mixed bag. Revenues missed by $50m at $2.11B (-11.0% Y/Y), but there were plenty positives too, from the bottom line beat, to debt reduction, and raised guidance for FY 2017.

More significant was the market's reaction and price action. Good earnings can be sold and vice versa depending on the market's expectations and positioning. When Q4 earnings reported both a top and bottom line beat at the end of February, VRX fell another 50% to the February lows. This time was different. Yesterday VRX closed near the session highs at +24%.

But is this time really different? One day's trading does not tell us very much. VRX has had plenty of bounces exactly like this - in fact in the last 12 months this is the 6th rally of over 30% - and every time the uptrend failed and led to new lows.

This article looks at whether this really is a turnaround, or if hope will soon again to a familiar feeling of despair for VRX longs.

The Turnaround

Any turnaround in VRX is going to be slow and gradual. This isn't a commodity stock which suddenly finds its revenues increasing 50%. The key is overcoming the debt without losing too many products and revenue in the process.

VRX's simplified strategy can be seen in a slide from a presentation last year. How many 'turnaround' boxes has Valeant ticked so far this year?

Actually the first four points are hard to grade. VRX may 'focus on specialty driven markets', but does that focus actually produce results? Or to put it another way, we could tick the first four boxes, but it wouldn't make much difference if we couldn't tick the fifth.

The market needs to see the balance sheet strengthen. Without this, the turnaround story is just hot air. The good news is Q1 earnings are showing improvements and the market (so far) believes in them.

Looking further out in time, Valeant is probably only 'kicking the can' down the road a bit, and debt will haunt them for a very long time. But for now, the focus is on near term problems. Many believed (and still do) that VRX will crash near to zero and never recover. I've never thought this likely, but I need the market to agree with me. Does it?

Technicals

I believe VRX can recover in the next 3-5 years, but trying to catch the bottom of a crash can be expensive. I bought at $11 just after Ackman capitulated, but a safer approach is to wait for the market to show a signal of strength.

Yesterday's move was one such signal:

The pattern above is called a 'wedge' or an 'ending diagonal'. It is created by slowing momentum as sellers gradually dry up. Last week prices consolidated right under the upper trendline, then gapped right above it on yesterday's results. The volume of yesterday's break-out session was 125m, the highest since VRX crashed 51% in March 2016.

This tells us the break-out is most likely genuine.

Also in bulls favor is the location of the break-out. I speculated in my last article the wedge was forming the last part of the selling cycle starting at the 2015 highs. I was slightly early, but that doesn't change the fact that 5 waves completes an Elliott Wave cycle, after which a significant retrace should begin.

Please note the above chart uses a logarithmic scale so the patterns may look slightly different to the first chart.

The target from a wedge break-out is the origin of the wedge, which in this case is $38. If VRX really is in the turnaround stage, $38 seems a reasonable target in the next 1-3 years.

Short Term

Yesterday's high volume break-out looks genuine, but it still needs to follow through. Ideally bulls want to see an impulsive move form as this will lead to a trend.

To form an impulsive cycle price needs to consolidate and then make another high without dropping under $10.5 first.

$13.2 is the initial target and the reaction here could ultimately decide if this move peters out like all the rest, or continues higher.

The above chart shows the logarithmic channel and the resistance at the previous lows, both at $13.2. Preferably price consolidates for a break higher.

Trading Strategy

So far any investment in VRX has been very speculative as the stock has been a falling knife. When I bought at $11 I effectively wrote off the position, risking 2% of my portfolio.

Although sorely tempted to average down at $8.5 I knew it wasn't a wise strategy. It might have worked this time, but managing risk must be our top priority.

If an impulsive move forms as described, it will increase the probabilities of the low being in, and it allows us to defines our risk with a specific stop loss. I will tyhen add on any dip with a stop below the $8.3 low.

Conclusions

For the past year or so it's been a question of 'when', not 'if' VRX can turnaround. I always thought they could at least buy time and give the stock a chance to recover.

The tricky part was timing the reversal. The market wanted to see evidence that VRX could strengthen their balance sheet, and the continued capitulation of longs just kept driving price lower.

The latest earnings and the reaction to them tell us the tide has now likely turned. The market finally believes VRX can recover.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.