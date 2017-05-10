Mazor Robotics' (MZOR) CEO Ori Hadomi on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mazor Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:MZOR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Michael Polyviou - Investor Relations, EVC Group

Ori Hadomi - Chief Executive Officer

Sharon Levita - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Craig Bijou - Wells Fargo Securities

Tracy Marshbanks - First Analysis Securities Corporation

Matthew Taylor - Barclays Capital

Mike Matson - Needham & Company

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Mazor Robotics 2017 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

Michael Polyviou

Thank you, Debbie. We also want to thank everyone for joining us today for Mazor Robotics' conference call and webcast to review the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. On the call today are Ori Hadomi, Chief Executive Officer; and Sharon Levita, Chief Financial Officer.

All statements in this conference call, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may involve and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may affect Mazor's business, financial condition and other operating results, which include but are not limited to the risk factors and other qualifications contained in Form 20-F and other reports filed by Mazor with the SEC to which your attention is directed.

Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Mazor expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will present certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net loss and net loss per share. In Mazor's press release and in the financial tables issued earlier today, which is located on the company's website at www.mazorrobotics.com, you will find definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the closest GAAP financial measures as well as a discussion about why these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant to the company's results.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ori Hadomi, Chief Executive Officer. Ori, please go ahead.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you, Michael. Good morning and welcome to Mazor first quarter 2017 conference call.

I will review our results for the quarter, including our record first quarter revenue and hand it to you on our continued progress and growth strategies.

To begin, we received purchase order for six systems in the first quarter of 2017. These orders are from U.S. customers for the Mazor X system, including two trade-in orders from customers who had previously purchased Renaissance systems. In the six months since the launch of the Mazor X system, last October, we have received a total of 43 cumulative orders including a 15-system order from Medtronic in Q3 2016.

We reported total revenue of $11.7 million, a 83% increase of the year-ago first quarter. This performance is due to several factors including the strong sales order and pipeline for the new Mazor X and the continued utilization of the Renaissance installed base.

In addition, Mazor X utilization is on target and surgeons just 200 patient procedures using the Mazor X. The core marketing and core promotional agreement with Medtronic is demonstrating meaningful results. The pipeline continues to expand, which give us the confidence that 2017 will be another record year for Mazor, from system revenue as well as from utilization perspective.

Additionally, our experience to date has demonstrated a sales cycle with Mazor X of six to eight months, compared to Renaissance, which was well beyond 12 months in prior years.

Let me review why I believe the sales cycle is different. The awareness and benefits of robotic system is at an all-time global high and it continues to rise. Mazor, which has been at the forefront of robotic spine surgery, is leading this thrust forward. Innovating and inventing along four paths.

First, our introduction of the Mazor X. The Mazor X leverages years of experience we have in the spine operating room, the hundreds of surgeons who are using the system and thousands of implants that has been placed. The system incorporates our patented and clinically evident bone mounting technology, together with state-of-the-art 3D planning, cross modality image registration, and the precision mechanical arm.

We made a strategic decision that the Mazor X should go beyond the proven trajectory guidance benefit of the Renaissance and it should be able to do more. And this strategy has strongly impacted our sales cycle as can be seen by the receipt of 43 cumulative orders in the six months' time frame.

Second, our partnership with Medtronic has led directly to sales and to a significant increase in awareness and in raising our profile among the surgical community.

Medtronic's 100-strong sales team is making headway in hospitals across United States. One of the metrics we use to assess the impact is the increased traffic of surgeons at Bioskills Labs. This, which we know from years of experience, is a positive sign for future system sales.

Second is innovation. A key example is the recently FDA cleared X Align correction software, which extends our planning software capabilities even further. The market understands that the path to better patient care in the operating room is via synergy between surgeons and technology. Mazor's message that robotic-assisted surgery can maximize surgical talent is being observed.

To learn about new medicine or treatment options, surgeons have and will continue to have a variety of resources: books, colleagues and professional journals. But for maximization of surgical talent in the operating room, software planning and robotic guidance is the way forward. And the Mazor X is the most advanced platform on the market truly transforming spine surgery.

Third, clinical studies and publications, as a company we have dedicated resources to our clinical studies, identifying areas where our core technology provides patient benefits. In the earlier phases of Mazor Robotics, we focused mainly on accuracy, which has been established at above 99% in the literature based on Renaissance.

In recent years, we have shifted our focus to patients [with us] [ph] assessing the impact on patient outcome mainly reducing complications and revisions, and increasing surgical success.

We have been some initial evidence demonstrating these results, and we are continuing to amass more data, proving the clinical value proposition we offer to patients and to our customers, both the surgeons and the hospital administration.

Now, let me provide more details on the system purchase orders. As I said earlier, we received purchase order for six Mazor X systems including expansion of our footprint in a leading U.S. hospital chain.

On these two were trade-in orders for the Mazor X from U.S. customers that are current Renaissance users. In addition, in the international market, we received a purchase order for the Brain Module for an existing Renaissance user. It was sold through our distributor partner in Thailand and represent the first Brain Module commercially sold outside our U.S. market.

We entered the first quarter with a backlog of 21 systems, and we supply 12 systems to customers in the first quarter. Of this, six were supplies to Medtronic for them to install at key customer sites. At March 31, we had a backlog of 14 systems including the six orders from Q1 and the revenue from all of these systems is expected to be recorded in 2017.

On a global basis, we ended the first quarter with 159 systems sold worldwide with 104 of this in the U.S. As I said earlier, we are quite pleased with the spine market excitement. We have a robust pipeline and we have already received purchase orders for four systems to date in the 2017 second-quarter, a solid start to the quarter.

Before I hand the call over to Sharon to review the financial results for the first quarter, I want to review and provide an update on our growth strategies and priorities.

Commercially, our Mazor X objectives remain the same, to raise awareness, increase the pipeline and advance sales. During this stage of the agreement with Medtronic, its sales team is focused on generating the awareness for Mazor X and educating surgeons and the market about the patient benefit for these types of procedures.

This includes the initial contact and bringing surgeons to allow, and then qualifying the lead. We then take over the sales process and Mazor capital sales reps are responsible for converting the leads to the customer.

On the clinical side, Mazor X are supporting the installed base. And as evidenced by the continued utilization we are doing a phenomenal job. We would expect this to continue for a number of reasons: greater surgeon acceptance and multiple users per system, more MIS procedures, and a strong data supporting the performance and accuracy of our system.

Next on our list of priorities, it is deliver product innovation and enhancement. This demonstrates the depth of our development, and reaffirms our provision as the spine market leader. When we introduced and later launched the Mazor X, we discussed that this would be a platform for additional features that would be released throughout 2017. The first of this is X Align, a combination biomechanical logic and virtual surgical tools with a computerized alignment calculation, intended to streamline the process of creating a holistic alignment plan for each patient.

In addition, we have defined and initiated the co-development program with Medtronic. This is a step into global integration of the two companies' offering. We combine advance benefits to achieve technological synergy on our ongoing push to our patient benefit and improve the outcomes.

The R&D program is aligned with our goal to heal through innovation and to provide technology tools to surgeons that maximize their talent in the operating room.

And last, we'll continue to engage in clinical studies and data collection. As I mentioned earlier, our focus is on improving outcomes and we've reported on the significant reduction in complications and revisions, and those findings are sustained by the growing database.

Now, to review the financial highlights of the first quarter, I will turn the call over to Sharon. Sharon?

Sharon Levita

Thank you, Ori, and hello, everyone. I will review our financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $11.7 million, an increase of 83% compared to $6.4 million in the year-ago first quarter. Geographically, revenue in the U.S. increased 100% to $11.2 million compared to $5.6 million in the year-ago first quarter, or 96% of total revenue with $0.5 million or 4% of revenue from the international markets.

Capital sales revenue was $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, a 150% increase compared to $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2016. As we recognized revenue from 12 systems compared to revenue from five Renaissance systems in the first quarter of 2016. We ended the first quarter with a backlog of 14 systems and we expect to deliver the systems in 2017.

Recurring revenue from system kit sales, service and other increased 37% to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $3.8 million in the year-ago first quarter.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2017 were 64.6% compared to 74.2% in the year-ago first quarter. The decrease in margin is consistent with previous comments, and is mainly attributed to the reduced price to Medtronic, higher manufacturing cost of Mazor X compared to Renaissance system, and the inclusion of two Renaissance to Mazor X trade-ins.

Operating expense was $13.3 million compared to $10 million in the year-ago first quarter. The increase is primarily due to our expansion of efforts and further penetrate the market in the United States, and increased awareness of the Mazor X systems.

On a GAAP basis, the net loss for the first quarter was $5.2 million or $0.11 per share compared to net loss of $5.1 million or $0.12 per share in 2016 first quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the net loss for the period was $3.9 million or $0.08 per share compared to $4.2 million or $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2016.

Cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter was $0.7 million compared to $2.9 million cash used in the last year's quarter. We ended the quarter with $63.9 million in cash.

That concludes my remarks, and I will pass the call back to Ori for summary comments.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you, Sharon. We are off to a solid second quarter with a purchase order for four systems and system backlog that will drive Q2 revenue as systems are supplied to customers. We along with our distribution partners are jointly committed to the success of the Mazor X system and maintaining our respective leadership positions in this market. This is a successful partnership as our pipeline remains robust, awareness continues to boom, and we are looking forward to continued growth in 2017.

Thank you again for joining the call. Operator, we are now open for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question today comes from Jeffrey Cohen with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Jeffrey Cohen

Good morning, Ori and Sharon. How are you?

Ori Hadomi

Very well, thank you. Good morning, Jeff.

Sharon Levita

Hey, Jeff.

Jeffrey Cohen

Another astonishing quarter. I was hoping that perhaps you could comment a little bit as far as the gross margins and outlook for 2017 on the margins. And also discuss a little bit about some of the trade-ups or the trade-ins that are going on from current users, particularly in the U.S. from Renaissance to X, and what that may look like as far as compositions of sales for 2017?

Ori Hadomi

Okay. Jeff, I will relate to the conversion from Renaissance to Mazor X, and Sharon will comment about the gross profit. We definitely see conversion. We see a great deal of interest. And we segmented our existing customers to several different groups. And we are approaching the groups that we believe today have an interest and we have an interest to offer them to Mazor X and to move forward.

So there is - interest is there, and sometimes it has to do with the financial decisions. As you know, we had a limited program for upgrade that we headed for relatively short time. And we may not necessarily extend it for too long, but interest is definitely there.

Sharon, you want to relate to the gross profit.

Sharon Levita

Yes, with respect to the gross profit, as I mentioned in my remarks, the decrease of this quarter specifically is from a combination of the sale to our distributor partner in lower pricing and a few upgrades that were done this quarter, and the relatively higher price - cost of goods of Mazor X.

If I'm looking forward, as we still have in the backlog some of the upgrade orders that will be supplied during this year. I believe that gradually we will move up to high 60s this year and not stay in this level and this is the expectation right now based on our model.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. And then, perfect. One more if I may, while you're speaking a little bit about some of the data going on, can you make any commentary as far as the three registries, the three large registries that you've been enrolling now for close to a year I believe and also any commentary as far as the Schröder study in Germany and Switzerland.

Ori Hadomi

Yes. You are very updated. We have three arms of prospective study and to this - to the other people that are on the line, this is something that is not very common in the market. I'm not aware of any other robotic company that initiated a prospective study that looks after the clinical effectiveness of its product. And as I mentioned in the talk earlier, we don't look in more after the accuracy of the robotics, because we believe that the accuracy is just a factor.

We need to look at the clinical effectiveness, meaning to what extent this technology indeed reduce complication and indeed reduce revisions. And this is what will make - what makes our technology so attractive and interesting for the hospitals and for the surgeons and first to - for the patient themselves.

So we initiated few years ago a three-arm study. One arm focused on minimal invasive surgery, and other one on pediatric scoliosis and the third one on adult scoliosis. Each one of these arm is prospective and we have a control for the study goes with one arm - one group of surgeons using the robot and another, a control arm, that do with free hand.

Right now, I don't remember exactly, but we have few hundreds of patients and few hundreds of surgeries that already participated in the three arms. The most advanced group is the minimal invasive group, where we have, if I remember correctly, more than 200 patients. But this needs to be verified later.

And we expect later this year to be able to publish the interim report. From what we heard from surgeons that's involved and from communications with the surgeons, I can tell you that some of the surgeons - we had a surgeon that - he was the one who was willing to randomize his patients. He sent off a letter a few weeks ago and he said that after reviewing the initial results of the study, he feels that it's ethically, he cannot any longer run the Mazor [ph] stations and he can't afford offering them being operated without the robot.

So putting aside the timeline that we will formally be able to publish the results and that's beyond our control, it has to do with the time that the journals will accept the publication and stuff like that, what we hear from the surgeons is outstanding and they are the ones who control the data analysis. So I hope that without going deep into the numbers I was able to give you the color of the results.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. Perfect. And do you have any commentary about the study going on in Germany and Switzerland?

Ori Hadomi

No. These are type of studies that we are not involved, that are done by the surgeons. I don't know about anything specific. I know about a paper, a very good paper that has been published this week, a comparison between two hospitals in Germany. And I just got it today to read with - that I understand it's - there were great results, but I don't - I'm not familiar with other studies they're running, Jeff.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. Perfect. Thanks for taking the questions.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you very much.

Sharon Levita

Thank you, Jeff.

Craig Bijou

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to start with the Medtronic agreement and just the potential of getting to Phase II. So obviously, you guys made some good progress, so I want to see if you can give us an update on where you are towards meeting the milestones that would push the agreement to Phase II. And then, I also want to see if you could remind us of the mechanics and timing of the transition to Phase II, and I guess your overall thoughts if there could be any disruption when you - if you do transition to the second phase?

Ori Hadomi

Okay. So you asked three different questions. The first one is about meeting the milestone, how close we are to meeting the milestone. I would say that, I don't see today a real risk in not meeting the milestone. I think that we are in a position that I have no doubt we will meet the milestone. And that's not a risk that I would consider. So as much of it relates to Mazor, we will definitely make it and we will meet the milestone even earlier than what we expected.

But I remind you that meeting the milestone is a condition, but it's not necessarily trigger the move to the second phase. So in terms of meeting the condition, we will meet it and we will probably meet it much earlier than everyone expected.

As to the progress we are making and the timeline of moving to the second phase, as you know according to the agreement, the move to the second phase should take no longer - not after, I'm sorry, February 2018. And the decision about moving to second phase is taken by Medtronic.

I don't want to be - I can't talk on behalf of Medtronic. I think that both parties are working very well together. And there is a great deal of collaboration and satisfaction. I know that Medtronic is very impressed with the way Mazor penetrated to the market with Mazor X and with the feedback of surgeons about the product performance and the synergy with their procedures.

So I wouldn't be surprised if they will decide to try to make it earlier. But I can't talk on their behalf. Right now, we are very happy with the progress we are making together.

The third question you asked is about any disruption or what are all the implications. This would be a big change. There is no doubt about it. And we will need to, and we are - we'll need to change the way we are running the commercial activity of the company, and several other aspects. But the good news is that it's not a surprise. We have enough time we had - and we have enough time to be well prepared to this move that I believe that will happen.

And I expect us to come prepared with the right people, with the right structure, and with the right process to support the transition as well as the growth that is expected following the move to the second phase.

Craig Bijou

Great. That's helpful, Ori. And I wanted to touch on utilization and - the record utilization that you mentioned. I guess, I wanted to know what's driving that utilization. Is that more surgeons working on the robot or may be existing surgeon users that are adding - that the percentage of their case - their cases that they use the robot for is increasing.

I guess, just if you can provide a little color on the components of what's driving the utilization?

Ori Hadomi

The end of the day, and I think the answer to this question reflect also or relate also to your previous question. At the end of the day, what drives utilization is the close support of the clinical sales team of Mazor in the operating room. We have a team that is engaged, maybe they are perceived as the one that help in running the system, but they do much more than that.

They work with the - they train new surgeons. They help to market the procedures with the surgeons in front of procedures [ph]. They do patient view-case [ph]. They do a lot of different things, in order to help the hospital to build an effective and successful spine robotic program.

So the result of that is a combination of adding new surgeons and more confidence by the surgeons that drive them to use the robot in more cases. I can't give you now, the exact analysis of what contributes more, because we do see new surgeons joining existing account. And we also see increased utilization by existing surgeons. All these together probably reflect the continued increased confidence of the surgeons community in the technology.

Craig Bijou

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Ori Hadomi

You're welcome. Thank you, Craig.

Tracy Marshbanks

Yes. Thanks for taking my call and questions. So let's spend some time on recurring revenue somewhat following the prior question. So on the clinical rep, clinical team side, do you have any type of analysis or comments you can make on, if you will before and after? Do you have examples or you had accounts? What your utilization look like, and then, after you place the clinical team and started the more intense support the impact on utilization, can you give us some thoughts?

Ori Hadomi

Yes, of course, we have records of every single account and we know every day what is going on in each account.

Tracy Marshbanks

I know you do, so that's why I was asking for the comments.

Ori Hadomi

But I remind you that since we launched our activity in the U.S., we have clinical sales rep in almost each and every case. So while we know what is going on there and we can see the progress, we basically can see the effectiveness of our team activity in the field. And I don't have enough words to say how productive, how effective and what a great work this team is doing in the field.

I don't have - I can't refer it to account without - because the only accounts where we don't have the clinical team are the accounts out of the U.S. And there are so many other factors that differentiate between U.S. accounts and out of the U.S. It will not be wise [Technical Difficulty] to refer to assume that all the difference is the presence of the clinical sales team. So the answer to your question is we have the data, but we don't have the reference.

Tracy Marshbanks

Okay. Another question you've had, you've had X out. I know it's very, very early. But should we think about the utilization? And I'm really talking about the productivity revenue per system, per year of the X and the Renaissance. Do you have thoughts on what that might be?

Ori Hadomi

I don't expect that the utilization of the X will be in the long run different from the trends that we see with the Mazor X. There is always a learning curve in the beginning, and later on adoption and new surgeons coming and stuff like that. So we don't assume anything very different there. I think this will be interesting to see upon Medtronic taking the role of supporting the cases, what will be impact of them there, because they are indicator in every case. And indeed it's an uncertainty, I don't know. But right now our assumption is that there shouldn't be any significant difference between the utilization of the two systems.

Tracy Marshbanks

Okay. And then the last one on this front, obviously, you're accessorizing off of the X platform. You've got some recent approvals. You talked about additional introductions throughout 2017. Are those introductions or the current introductions going to be material movers of, I'll call it, productivity or utilization on a dollar basis per procedure, or is that further out before it really manifests itself?

Ori Hadomi

I believe that the introduction will be material for the patients. How it'll be translated to utilization is really in the hand of the surgeons. So what we plan to introduce, we very much focused now on different tools and capabilities and softwares, that bring increased the value and have high value proposition. The translation of that utilization, it will be - we will need to wait and see.

Tracy Marshbanks

Yes. Last question is somewhat related, so as you mentioned, the profile and knowledge about robotic surgery, broadly speaking is higher than ever. Do you have anecdotal or hard evidence about market share shifts between, I'll say, providers that are Mazor-enabled and providers that are not Mazor-enabled? Are you seeing or are they seeing any market share shifts of patient seeking out robotic capability in the market?

Ori Hadomi

I do not understand your question. I…

Tracy Marshbanks

Are your customers taking market share from other providers?

Ori Hadomi

Right. I don't know. I don't know how to tell you. I can tell you that there is no doubt that robotic play a very important role for the spine - for the big players, in position themselves and their ability to penetrate to new accounts. That this is something that we see and I know that Medtronic gain a lot of benefits from that and that they are very happy with the perception and the feedback they get.

I can tell you just to support your - the introduction of the first sentence in your question, is that - it is right that the level of awareness that the spine community, excluding today to robotic such, that we don't here almost any longer questions about the need for robotic, whether it's this question that we used to hear in the past, we don't hear them any longer. The question now are about the features, the comparison; what else, when will, but not if. And that's a great place to be.

Tracy Marshbanks

Thank you very much.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you.

Matthew Taylor

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions.

Ori Hadomi

Good morning, Matt.

Matthew Taylor

Good morning, Ori. I have two questions. And so, one is I want you to maybe give us some thoughts on how you are thinking about the addressable market in the U.S. Just you've gotten more experience here. And I think, through your partnership with Medtronic, you probably have a little bit more insight into the kind of centers that would be interested in purchasing the X. And I guess, I was just wondering if that has evolved at all, as you've gained experience in gathering some more of these orders?

Ori Hadomi

Yes. I think that - again, from what we learn from the work with Medtronic. I think that some of the assumptions that we recently had about the 1,300 or 1,400 hospitals that will [ph] to define them as the target - the addressable market for us. I think that the bigger part - bigger portion of this segment that may afford having more than one system, that we in the past didn't assume it. In the past we assume it would be very anecdotal and maybe one or two there.

But today, six months after we launched, we already have three deals, where we sold two or more systems. And I think that we can't ignore it and this is something that I believe will also continue in the future.

The second area is the area of the small hospitals and the surgery centers, that, yes, there is a great deal of uncertainty about the business model and the offering that can be offered to the surgery center. In one hand, they're very limited - they are limited in their ability to buy the capital equipment. And they're also limited from [great Berson] [ph] point of view about, on their ability to make a profitable long fusion procedures.

This being said, we do hear that more and more surgery centers doing spine procedures there. So I believe that the collaboration between Mazor and Medtronic may be able to find some good solutions to address this market as well.

I think the regional assumption, Matt, that we had are right. I don't think that something significant need to be changed in terms of the type of hospital, type of surgeons that should be considered as our addressable market. It feels - the only thing is, we probably do it faster and more efficiently through the partnership. And probably that's the reason why we titled all this effort with Medtronic as accelerating our growth. And indeed this will - I believe this will accelerate our growth.

Matthew Taylor

Great. And I think, earlier on the call you gave a number for the disposables, kind of the recurring revenue. But could you give us separately for service and for - to the actual kind of inputs for the procedures, so that we can think about utilization on an apples-to-apples basis with last year?

Sharon Levita

Yes. One second. We didn't insert it in the call this time, so…

Ori Hadomi

So [indiscernible] in the call, we will get a number we'll able to share.

Matthew Taylor

Okay, sure. And then maybe just lastly you talked about for orders this quarter so far, which is encouraging. But could you give us any more visibility on the pipeline or make any comments on, I guess, what you think about the Street modeling about 45 to 50 placements this year.

Ori Hadomi

I don't think, we can comment on the Street numbers. We said that, it's going to - we expect this to be a record year. We also said that we already got four and we have - and you know what is our backlog. So I think - and also I think that - that's what we can say. When talking about the pipeline, the pipeline is deeper and at more advanced stages. Mainly in the U.S. you probably - you can assume the activity outside of the U.S. is it very, very low gear.

The 95% of the effort and activity takes place in the U.S. And takes place all over the U.S. So I prefer not to be very specific with the numbers. And to stick to what we said until now. But I can tell you that based on what I see, based on what I hear from the team, we have a good reason to be very optimistic.

Matthew Taylor

Okay, great. Thank you.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you, Matt.

Mike Matson

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess I just wanted to go back to the earlier questions about the transition to the next phase of the Medtronic agreement. So, I guess, I had maybe mistakenly assume that would - if it happen, it would occur at the beginning of 2018. But I just want to make sure that I understand this correctly that it could occur sooner than that, basically as soon as you hit that milestone and Medtronic decides to go forward with it correct?

Ori Hadomi

Yes. They can decide. If they want, they can decide to make it earlier.

Mike Matson

Okay. And then, just - can you just remind us, in Phase II you will be selling the robots at a transfer price to Medtronic. And I think I remember that the transfer price will be about half what your currently, I guess, the sort of retail price of the robot, is that correct?

Sharon Levita

Yes, that's correct. Mike.

Mike Matson

Okay. All right. And then, for the [past quarter you had six] [ph] orders. I think the original preannouncement press release noted that you had five orders in the first quarter of last year. So you mean that's an increase, but it's smaller than I guess what was expected, just given the fact that you've got the Mazor X now. And you've also got Medtronic helping you.

So why didn't we see a bigger year-over-year increase in the number of orders in the first quarter. I mean, is it just for the seasonally weak quarters, so I guess that may be as part of it, but…

Ori Hadomi

Yes. I remind you that we ended 2016 with 21 orders. This was a very, very significant growth. And some of the deals that we originally signed is we will close during the first quarter. We were able to close these during the fourth quarter.

So we're basically spread I would say, and there was a shift of deals between the two quarters. All in all, if you look at two thousand - and we also say that, because these are backlogs and it will take us time to install these, but we are committed to install all these systems during 2017. So this also gives us the confidence on our ability to not only meet the milestone that I define, that been agreed, but also to have 2017 as a real breakthrough in our revenue and installed base.

And remember that nothing significantly changed in the number of people in the road doing the sales. So they are very productive and their reception is great. What has been changed significantly is the sales cycle. Something that we suffered in the past, that was - there was a lack of clarity and uncertainty, and often time happened at the very last day of the quarter. Now, the process is so much more structured with much more clarity.

As we mentioned, we are now at the beginning of the quarter and we have already four deals that have been closed. So we are very clear too with the progress and with the way this year is going to look like.

Mike Matson

Okay, thanks. And then the utilization, I mean, the 37%, it's a healthy increase there, but installed based was up about 41% I think year over year. So - and I know that that - sorry, not utilization, but I guess, the recurring revenue to rephrase that. But recurring revenue is up 37%. Your installed base is up 41%. Now, I understand a lot of - there is not lot of placements kind of in the latter part of last year. But can you just comment on average number of procedures per robot?

I know you probably won't give us the number. But is that actually up year-over-year, the actual - real utilization?

Ori Hadomi

I do not understand the question. What do you mean by real utilization?

Mike Matson

I guess, the - just if you pick the number of procedures were in the first quarter, and divide by the number of robots, procedures per robot, procedures per robot in the first [indiscernible].

Sharon Levita

Mike, it's a little bit difficult to hear your line, but from what I understand, you're asking, why the installed based increased 41% versus the increase in the return revenue of 37%. You have to remember that we mentioned at the end of the year that our average utilization per system that is over one year is around 84 procedures per year.

Right now with our installed base, we have many more new systems in the field, and therefore, the increase may not be in line exactly with the increase in the installed base, as well as some of the systems are at training centers and they're not in use. They're not generating recurring revenue.

Mike Matson

Okay. I understand, but that 84 number, I guess did that - have you seen a year-over-year increase in that 84 number, whatever the number is in the procedures per robot, I guess, that's what I was getting at?

Ori Hadomi

Yes.

Sharon Levita

Yes, right now we did see increase, 2016 versus 2015. And it stayed there. With the previous year, we had 80 procedures per year and we increased to 84, 85 this year. With this 2016 and…

Mike Matson

Okay. Thank you.

Sharon Levita

…[indiscernible] stable to 2017.

Mike Matson

All right, and then just the comments here about that the gross margin in the press release about the systems having a higher cost, I understand that the Mazor X, I understand also it's a higher price. But I guess, when you ramp up volumes and so forth, I mean, with the - do you expect the gross margin on the X to be similar to what it was on the Renaissance, considering both cost and the pricing of it?

Sharon Levita

Yes, if we would continue to sell to end users, as I mentioned, the gross margin would be at the high 60s. But, of course, as we continue to manufacture and we have ramp up in the manufacturing, the cost per system will go down. And then, I didn't give an expectation yet for 2018.

Mike Matson

Okay. All right, thanks a lot.

Sharon Levita

Thank you.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you very one for joining our call. And we're looking forward reporting about second quarter results on time. Thank you. Bye-bye.

