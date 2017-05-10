Concordia International's (CXRX) CEO Allan Oberman Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Concordia International Corp (NASDAQ:CXRX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017, 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Adam Peeler - VP, IR and Corporate Communications

Allan Oberman - Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Jacobs - Vice President Finance and Corporate Controller

Wayne Kreppner - President and Chief Operating Officer

Adeel Ahmad - Chief Financial Officer of International Segment

Graeme Duncan - President of Concordia's International Segment

Francesco Tallarico - Chief Legal Officer

Analysts

Alan Ridgeway - Scotiabank

Subhomoy Mukherjee - Goldman Sachs

Prakash Gowd - CIBC World Markets

Douglas Miehm - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Concordia's First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. My name is Lisa, and I will be your conference operator today. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Management has requested that parties limit their questions to two each.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Adam Peeler, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Concordia International Corp. Please go ahead, sir.

Adam Peeler

Thank you, Lisa, and good morning, everyone. Before we start, we would like to remind you that all amounts discussed on this call are denominated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Please note that statements made during this call may include forward-looking statements and information and future-oriented financial information regarding Concordia and its business and disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results that are based on information currently available to management, which indicate managements' expectations of future growth, results of operations, business performance and business prospects and opportunities.

Such statements are made as of this date and Concordia assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect events, disclosures or circumstances except as required by applicable securities laws. Such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance or results. A number of these factors could cause results to differ materially from the results discussed today. Given these uncertainties, one should not place undue reliance on these statements and information. Please refer to the forward-looking statements and information and future-oriented financial information sections of our public filings including without limitation our MD&A, Annual Information Form and earnings press release for additional information.

Joining us on the call today are Allan Oberman, Concordia’s Chief Executive Officer; Bryan Jacobs, Concordia’s Vice President Finance and Corporate Controller; Wayne Kreppner, Concordia’s President and Chief Operating Officer; Graeme Duncan, President of Concordia's International Segment; and Adeel Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer of Concordia’s International segment and Francesco Tallarico, Chief Legal Officer.

I’ll now turn the call over to Allan Oberman for opening remarks. Allan?

Allan Oberman

Thank you, and good morning. We are pleased to be with you today to provide an update on the business, review the progress we have made during the first quarter and to discuss how we intend to build upon our Q1 momentum going forward. We will also discuss our financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

We continue to view 2017 as a transformative year for Concordia with several initiatives underway to begin strengthening the business, leading the company towards longer-term growth. During the first quarter, we focused on a number of important initiatives which I outlined on the last earnings call.

These actions are designed to assist us to stabilizing the business in 2017 and allow us to execute upon our five point plan which includes excellence in operational execution, strengthening financial management and financial discipline, expanding our portfolio, emphasizing ongoing stakeholder outreach and developing a comprehensive long-term growth strategy.

While it’s only been two months since I outlined this five point plan, I am pleased to report that we are already making progress against these initiatives and are showing tangible signs of improvements. To this end, we are pleased to welcome David Price to the team as our new Chief Financial Officer. David will formally begin his role as CFO this coming Monday, May the 15th. David has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, investment banking and accounting and brings an impressive pedigree to Concordia.

David possesses extensive experience in managing global teams in the United States, Europe and India, as well as broad expertise in financial management, business process improvement and operational execution. Having held the CFO position at three different growth-oriented companies, he also brings a breadth of experience in a number of financial transactions including equity raises, debt offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring.

We believe that David’s experience and skill set align well with Concordia’s current and desired future state. In particular, we are excited to leverage his expertise to help those at Concordia that is focused on excellence in operational execution and improved financial management and financial discipline. We all look forward to working with David and we anticipate introducing him to many of you in the coming weeks as he settles into his new role.

As you may have noted from our press release last Thursday, we have also added two very experienced pharmaceutical industry professionals to our Board of Directors. Itzhak Krinsky and Frank Perier, Jr. both possess deep pharmaceutical and financial experience, which we believe will be important to Concordia as we continue to make progress against our stated objectives.

In addition to these excellent additions to the Concordia management team, and our Board of Directors, we continue to focus on business stabilization and excellence in operational execution, which has already translated over to our first quarter 2017 results.

We generated first quarter revenues of $161 million, which was down by a single-digit percent of approximately 6% from the fourth quarter of 2016. Our North America segment showed results in line with the fourth quarter of 2016 achieving revenues of $42 million.

In our International segment, top-line revenue of $119 million during the first quarter of 2017 was 7.8% lower than fourth quarter revenue of $129 million as a result of market competitive pressures.

For a moment I would like to talk more about the UK, which is the largest market in our International segment. As many of you are aware, on April 27, 2017, the UK Health Service Medical Supplies Costs Bill received Royal Assent and the Bill effectively passed into law and became enact. So what’s next?

In terms of next step, it is our expectation that in July, a few weeks after the UK general election, the new UK government will begin to consult with industry on different aspects of the new act. We expect these consultations will run in parallel and could last until the fourth quarter of this year.

The consultations with industry are likely to include a consultation on how the Department of Health plans to offer the statutory scheme for branded medicines, so that it is more aligned with the voluntary scheme for branded medicines.

In particular, as is already the case, in the voluntary scheme, manufacturers that are part of the statutory scheme will in the future be required to make payments to the NHS branded medicines budgets on the basis of sales of their medicines to the NHS. This is unlikely to directly impact Concordia as we are already members of the voluntary scheme for branded medicines and already make payments to the NHS branded medicine budget.

A second consultation with industry on what the requirements will be of industry relates to the provision of routine and non-routine information to be shared with the Department of Health. We will learn more about what type of regular information reporting the Department of Health will seek on a go-forward basis during this consultation.

A third consultation on the formal appeals process should industry participants wish to appeal any of the Department of Health requests or decisions in the future. We further currently understand that many of the core provisions of act including those regarding pricing of generic medicines, the provision of information and changes to the statutory schemes do not yet have legal force in effect.

It is our understanding at this time that the legal force in effect of these core provisions is expected to occur only after the consultation process. During these consultations and through ongoing active involvement with the industry association, the BGMA, the British Generic Manufacturers Association with the Department of Health, we anticipate gaining further clarity on how the powers clarified under the act will be applied in practice.

This is anticipated to include, the specific data requirements through routine and non-routine data provisions. Details of how the Department of Health will use the data provided to them gaining a better understanding of what the revised statutory scheme for branded medicines will look like, learning how organizations might be able to appeal the decisions of the Department of Health, and finally, what the process will consist of if the Department of Health decides to intervene on generic pricing where they believe competition has failed and/or they deem the price to be considered unreasonably high.

So what does all of this potentially mean for Concordia? First, not all the elements of the act impact Concordia. For example, the Secretary of State in the UK has new powers to change the statutory scheme for branded medicines to include mechanisms that control the cost to the NHS of branded medicines via a rebate payment.

As I’ve already mentioned, this is unlikely to directly impact Concordia. We are members of the voluntary scheme for branded medicines which already controls the cost of the NHS of branded medicines in this way. Second, the act enables the government to make regulations to obtain information on sales and purchases of health service medicine, medical supplies and other related products from all parts of the supply chain from manufacturer through to pharmacy.

This enables the Department of Health to have greater visibility into the supply chain to determine the value for money of these medicines, medical supplies and other products provided to the NHS. In the past, there have been concerns about the lack of transparency in certain parts of the supply chain. We applaud this increased transparency and view this as a positive step for both industry and government.

While data provision requirements may take more time to address, Concordia already provides whole transparency to volume and average selling prices on many of its products both under the voluntary scheme for brands, and scheme M for generics.

Finally, and a very important point, given the timing surrounding the consultative process, we believe the Department of Health is unlikely to issue new regulations before early 2018. Thus we do not anticipate the provisions of the act that we believe would apply to Concordia to have a material impact in this fiscal year.

As we have communicated in the past, in the context of this act, we remain positive about the state of the UK generics markets. UK has one of the highest levels of generic utilization in the developed world and Concordia’s portfolio operates in the very competitive markets and we believe that it continues to develop cost savings to the NHS.

Continuing with UK, next I’d like to address the two ongoing CME matters involving Concordia. As we have said previously, we are working co-operatively with the authority as it assesses all the facts of the two matters and we do not believe that Concordia has infringed any competition loss with respect to either of these two matters.

The case related to Hydrocortisone continues to progress. In March of this year, the CMA issued a statement of objection alleging that the supply agreement between Auden McKenzie and Amdipharm, now a part of Concordia, for Auden McKenzie’s full indication Hydrocortisone 10 milligram tablets delayed the sale by Amdipharm of its own reduced indication formulation of Hydrocortisone 10 milligram tablets in the UK.

Concordia is preparing its detailed response to the CMA’s statements of objection. We anticipate submitting this response in approximately three weeks time. Once submitted, we anticipate that CMA will review the response and in our discussions with the authority will continue on this matter. We believe that this interaction could continue for several more months before the CMA might reach a decision.

Should the CMA issue an adverse decision to Concordia, we will have every right to a full appeal. If ultimately necessary, the case can go all the way to the Competition Appeals Tribunal which is likely to take up to two years. The second CMA investigation is a pricing investigation involving less than a handful of Concordia products and it’s still at an early information gathering stage and we are co-operating fully.

To-date, we have responded to all formal requests from the CMA related to the pricing investigation. The CMA is still gathering information. The CMA have stated that they plan to make a decision sometime later this month whether to continue with the investigation or just stop, a so-called stop go decision. I want to remind you that a go decision at this stage would not necessarily be an indication that the CMA considers that Concordia had committed any offense, but it’s simply a decision to continue the process.

If the CMA did continue with this investigation, there would still be a number of further steps before the CMA could issue a statement of objection. It’s ultimately necessary, this case could also proceed to the Competitions Appeals Tribunal, which is likely to take up to two years.

Finally, I want to again reiterate that we do not believe that Concordia has infringed any competition loss with respect to either of these two CMA cases. We will continue to keep you updated as the year unfolds.

Turning back now to our 2017 business focus. We are proceeding with the steps we believe are necessary to begin to transform Concordia’s business model. In the near-term, we remain focused on our five key priorities aimed at stabilizing the business. As a reminder, our highest priority is excellence in operational execution with a particular emphasis on strengthening ownership and accountability across our bench of senior level talent.

In addition to the recent appointment of David Price as our new CFO, I would like to tell you a little more about our two new Board members Frank Perier and Itzhak Krinsky.

Frank has more than 18 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, including senior roles at two major pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Forest Laboratories for 10 years, where he played a significant leadership role in the company's multi-year growth initiative, in addition to overseeing multiple financial transactions.

Prior to Forest Labs Frank served in several senior positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb, including four years as Vice President of Finance, Planning, Business Development and Information Technology in the ConvaTec Division, where he was responsible for the execution of the company's strategic plan and business objectives.

Itzhak Krinsky has extensive global pharmaceutical investment banking and M&A experience. He was with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for more than ten years as Executive Vice President of Corporate Business Development, he led more than 30 M&A transactions for the company. In his most recent role, Mr. Krinsky served as Chairman of Teva, Japan and Chairman of Teva South Korea where he was responsible for overseeing Teva’s pharmaceutical businesses in both of those countries.

I look forward to working with Frank, Itzhak and our entire Board, as we focus on stabilizing the business and finalizing a long-term growth plan. As I laid out in our last earnings call, we have developed internally key performance indicators for 2017 aimed to improve our operational execution and our performance for the year.

We continue to track these metrics and are holding ourselves accountable to delivering upon this priority of excellence in operational execution. Second, we are focused on operating with enhanced financial management and financial discipline. We finished the quarter with $336 million of cash on our balance sheet and are committed to closely managing our cash going forward.

As part of our increased focus on financial discipline, we have taken several steps to lower cost and preserve cash. On our quarter four call, we told you about examples which included the termination of the cholangiocarcinoma Phase III trial for Photofrin, savings from outsourcing of the Donnatal sales force and a number of other reductions in our overall spending.

We also discussed the headcount freeze implemented upon my appointment that has resulted at year end in a reduction of our workforce by 7% from the previously approved 2016 budgeted headcount. At the end of March, this has increased to a reduction in our workforce of 11%. The headcount freeze is expected to remain in place through 2017 and should result in further cost savings due to continued employee attrition.

Our third priority is expanding our portfolio. Concordia’s portfolio was currently made up of more than 200 products in over 90 countries around the world. In our first quarter, we launched one new product into a market that has a current IMS estimated value of $30 million.

We have nine products that have already been approved or awaiting approval in our various markets. These products, if launched, are expected to compete in product areas that have an estimated current IMS measured market value anticipated to be in excess of $100 million. In addition, we have eight products under development that we anticipate we will launch in the next three to five years.

These eight products, if launched are expected to compete in product areas with an estimated current total IMS measured market value in excess of $1 billion. We anticipate that these products will include several potential first to market or early to market opportunities for difficult to make products.

Finally, we have identified an additional seven new products this quarter for potential development with our partners. This is in addition to the 14 that were previously discussed in the fourth quarter call that were identified for development. This group now totals 21 products for potential development in current IMS estimated measured markets that are expected to be worth hundreds of millions more.

In summary, our pipeline is now comprised of 38 molecules that could compete in markets with a current estimated IMS market value of more than $1.5 billion. We are further executing on this expanding our portfolio priority by beginning to engage with companies that have in-market products sold in certain countries around the world, but not yet sold in our own Concordia core markets.

We believe that these collaborations will be mutually beneficial as potential partners will benefit from Concordia’s commercial platform while we focus on growing our revenues. In fact, we recently completed an exclusive authorized generic agreement with Actelion Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland to market Bosentan in the United Kingdom.

Bosentan is a specialty product for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and digital ulcers. The authorized generic agreement with Actelion grants us the rights to distribute and promote an authorized branded generic version of Bosentan called Tracleer.

This is an exciting opportunity as this is the first partnership of this kind for Concordia in the UK, which should begin generating revenue for the company in the second half of this year. Broadly speaking, we see Europe as an increasingly attractive market. We believe we have the potential to benefit from the growing interest in Europe due to our global footprint and ability to sell products throughout Continental Europe.

Fourth, as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities and begin our business transformation, our fourth priority this year remains emphasizing ongoing stakeholder outreach. Stakeholder input is critical to our business and continues to provide us with meaningful insights while strengthening the company’s relationships.

We are facilitating more conversations with our important stakeholders as we make advancements on the path towards business stabilization.

Finally, the fifth priority for 2017 is developing a comprehensive long-term growth strategy for Concordia. Concordia’s business model must transform and it’s not a situation that can be fixed on the turn of a dime. This comprehensive review will now have the additional benefits of including the contributions of the new members of the Boar. In addition to the current Board members, as well as David Price our new CFO.

The development of this plan is more than 50% complete and we intend to conclude the review and planning process by the end of the second quarter. We then plan to share the forward-looking strategy with our stakeholders in the second half of 2017. We are off to a solid start to 2017. On a modest scale, we have already seen the impact of our renewed focus.

However, we have just started and we have much left to accomplish over the course of the year to achieve our goals. By executing on the five priorities I have outlined, I am confident we can continue to stabilize the business and begin to set the table for transformation towards longer-term growth.

Looking ahead, I remind you about what we communicated in March during our fourth quarter call when we said, we anticipated single-digit revenue erosion versus our reported fourth quarter revenue runrate of at that time $170 million, which is indeed what we experienced in Q1. It is likely that we will continue to experience quarterly revenue erosion in the single-digit range.

We also said that our adjusted EBITDA fourth quarter runrate of $81 million could also be impacted in 2017 on a quarterly basis by potential single-digit revenue erosion. This quarter, we were able to offset the revenue erosion partly as a result of through cost savings and partly because of expenses that have been deferred to subsequent quarters.

We continue to focus on strengthened operational execution and enhanced financial management and discipline to mitigate the impact to adjusted EBITDA of the potential revenue erosion. Therefore, we anticipate Q2 adjusted EBITDA to be lower than Q1 as a result of potential continued revenue erosion and the shift in some cost that were not expended in Q1 to later quarters.

As we move forward with our business stabilization program and make headway executing upon our five key priorities in 2017, the company should be better positioned to assess whether it makes sense to provide formal full year guidance for our business.

With that, I’ll hand the call over to our Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller, Bryan Jacobs for his commentary on our first quarter financial results. Bryan?

Bryan Jacobs

Thanks, Allan and good morning everyone. My comments will address our 2017 first quarter results and provide an update with respect to liquidity. My discussion of results will focus on revenues, gross margins and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter because we continue to believe that these are important metrics in assessing the performance of the ongoing business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and we have included full reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS measures including IFRS net loss in our first quarter MD&A and earnings press release. Further to Allan’s comments, I would like again to remind you during the first quarter we changed our reporting segments to combine the former North American and Orphan Drug segments to form a single Concordia North America reportable segment.

This was done for a number of reasons, but primarily due to the fact that both former segments were focused on selling products in the North American markets. As a result of this change, we conformed certain comparative information to provide appropriate comparatives to current period results within our first quarter financial statements and MD&A.

As we disclosed earlier this morning, first quarter revenue of $161 million was $68 million lower than the corresponding period in 2016. The decrease in revenue was due to $47 million lower revenue from our North American segment and $21 million lower revenue from our Concordia International segment. The lower revenue in the North American segment was primarily due to increased competitive pressures and generic product entrants’ year-over-year.

This decrease consist of lower revenues of $21 million from our Plaquenil authorized generic, $11 million from Lanoxin, $6 million lower revenue from Donnatal, $6 million from Nilandron, and $3 million of other net product decreases.

The current compared with the prior year quarter decreased from the International segment was primarily a result of $19 million decrease in foreign exchange movements with the weakening of the pound sterling, as well as competitive pressures and lower revenue of $4 million from Hydrocortisone, $3 million from Prednisolone, and lower revenue of $3 million from Levothyroxine. These decreases were partially offset by total net product revenue increases of $8 million over the same quarter in the prior year.

Consolidated revenue in the first quarter was $10 million lower compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. This revenue decrease was primarily due to the Concordia International segment as a result of competitive pressures on its generic product portfolio. Comparing the first quarter of 2017, and the fourth quarter of 2016, there was no significant impact from foreign exchange on revenues as the average rate – exchange rates in both periods were relatively consistent.

Gross profit of $115 million for the first quarter of 2017 was $44 million lower than the corresponding period in 2016 and $5 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2016. These decreases in gross profit are primarily due to the decreases in revenue I previously described.

Our consolidated gross profit percentage increased in 2017 from the comparative period in 2016, primarily due to Concordia International segment which in the comparative period included a non-cash fair value adjustment to inventory included in cost of sales of $18 million related to the acquisition and the business.

Compared to the fourth quarter 2016, the gross profit percentage remained relatively flat with an increase of over – just over 1%. Certain operating expenses which include general and administrative, research and development and selling and marketing, were $31 million, approximately $6 million lower, compared to the same quarter last year, primarily as a result of cost saving initiatives and cost deferrals which Allan previously described.

Adjusted EBITDA of $84 million in the first quarter of 2017 was $57 lower than the corresponding quarter in 2016. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA is primarily reflective of the lower revenue as I described related to increased competition and foreign exchange offset by lower expenses as mentioned. Compared with the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $4 million higher, primarily as a result of cost saving initiatives undertaken by the organization as well as the timing of certain cost as previously described, partially offset by a $4 million decrease in gross profit in the period.

I will now provide an update with respect to liquidity. Our first quarter interim financial statements and MD&A continued to provide an expanded discussion regarding the company’s liquidity, capital structure and our assessment of our ongoing operations.

As Allan previously outlined, we are in the process of developing a long range plan. However, at the present time, we believe the company has sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations over at least in the next 12 months.

Our cash position on March 31, 2017 is $336 million, compared to $398 million at the end of 2016. This decrease in cash during the quarters reflects us the impact of us making our final contingent consideration payment to the former owners of the Concordia International business of approximately $130 million including interest and $9 million related to the acquisition of products we completed in June 2016, offset by $86 million of positive cash flows from operations.

The company is currently not subject to any financial maintenance covenants under its long-term debt agreements. The company is only subject to maintenance covenants on its revolving facility which we have currently not drawn upon. The covenants applying the amount of revolving facility is drawn upon greater than $60 million being 30% of the facility.

I’ll now hand the call back to Allan for closing remarks.

Allan Oberman

Thanks, Bryan. As we continue to make progress against our five business priorities, we remain committed to being transparent throughout the process. Our organization is focused on stabilizing the business and developing a comprehensive long range growth plan which we anticipate will enable Concordia to enter its next stage of growth and value creation.

I look forward to sharing more updates in the coming months. Thank you all and we will now open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Alan Ridgeway from Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Alan Ridgeway

Good morning guys. Allan, maybe just a clarification, because when you are running the CMA impact and talking about the different areas, it sounded like there wasn’t going to be much of an impact on you guys at all, and then sort of at the end, or towards the end of your comments, you said that the new rules would impact Concordia in 2018.

So, could you guys maybe clarify how you think these rules could impact you? Are you guys actually expecting pricing pressure because of this? Or is it a cost issue because of the reporting that they may ask for? Or just give us a little bit more information on that.

Allan Oberman

Alan, thank you for the question. I’ll just clarify and we have the benefit of Graeme Duncan in the room with us today who lives and breathes this on a daily basis. So, I’ll let him build on the answer, but, just to clarify while the bill has passed and has become law, regulations need to be implemented and those regulations will only come into effect after the consultative process.

The consultative process that I tried to outline in three different dimensions is anticipated to take us through the fourth quarter of this year. And thus we do not envision any impact to our business in this year. As we look into 2018, there still remains uncertainty relative to the outcome of the consultative process, and the potential impact, but for that, I’ll hand it over to Graeme who will give you a little bit more color.

Graeme Duncan

Thanks, Allan. Yes, I mean, as Allan went through in his script the bill achieved Royal Assent on the 27th of April and therefore is now law. However, it’s our legal understanding that many of the co-provisions of the act including those regarding the pricing of generic medicines, the provision of information, and changes to the statutory scheme do not yet have legal force in effect.

And this is expected to occur post the conclusion of the consultation process. The consultation process is expected to occur or commence in July post the conclusion of the general election in the UK and will likely run into quarter four this year. Hence, Alan, it’s timing of any new enforceable law triggering at the start of 2018.

Alan Ridgeway

Okay, so it’s not that you guys are actually – it’s still very uncertain as to what that impact will be, that was just sort of a more general statement.

Graeme Duncan

Correct. Obviously, the impact will only be clear, but once the consultation has occurred and we are very encouraged by the comments from the Secretary of State around the benefits of the UK generics industry and the fact that we are going to have a deep consultation process with the industry association. So, we will be looking forward to actively taking part in that and obviously we will be able to gleam more information as they progress.

Alan Ridgeway

Okay And Graeme, I got you. Maybe my second question will stay over in the UK. The results of the quarter were down about $9 million to $10 million as reported Q4 to Q1 due to competition. If you look at the business now and look at that competition, are you expecting more declines as we go through the year or have we now sort of hit a bit more of a stable runrate for the UK business as we look out through the rest of this year?

Graeme Duncan

Okay, so, I mean, competition is something we are used to living with, within the UK market. It’s a vibrant UK generics segment and as Allan has said, we are looking a consolidated level single-digit declines as we move into the second quarter. We obviously haven’t broken it out at a segmental level, but the results of the International segment in the first quarter are in line with that comment from Allan.

Alan Ridgeway

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Subhomoy Mukherjee with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Subhomoy Mukherjee

Yes, thanks for taking my questions. I have got two. One is, late last year you have provided some indication of the percentage of your revenues that could be subject to the changes in the regulatory position in the UK. Can you update us on whether that 9% to 14% of revenues holds given that some of the products have seen generic competition?

And secondly, could you just talk about what drove the cash generation in the quarter in the context of the EBITDA, particularly if you can just give us a bridge on EBITDA to operating cash flow that would be very helpful.

Allan Oberman

So, Subho, thank you for your question. I’ll start with the second one in general and then Graeme can try and address the first one. If you look at what we did, we delivered $84 million of EBITDA. That generated $86 million of cash and we ended up paying the $103 million contingent consideration and another $9 million of budget consideration and the net of the two is what resulted in us ending up at $336 million of cash for the quarter.

With regards to your question on the UK, again we’ve got the benefit of Graeme here and I’ll let Graeme address that.

Graeme Duncan

Thanks, Allan. Yes, the 9% that you alluded to was an illustration that we shared at the time of the notes offering just to try and frame and share some information. Obviously, I’ve mentioned that the consultations will not actually commence until July and therefore we will not start to get insight around the various elements of the bill until those consultations conclude. So as we stand here today, we don’t have any additional information to be able update that illustration.

Subhomoy Mukherjee

Yes, just wanted to understand the cash flow, so there wasn’t interest – wasn’t any interest there in the quarter?

Graeme Duncan

There was interest paid in the quarter.

Subhomoy Mukherjee

And what was that amount needs to frame that?

Graeme Duncan

It was $43 million, $43.5 million in the quarter.

Subhomoy Mukherjee

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Prakash Gowd from CIBC. Your line is open.

Prakash Gowd

Thanks, good morning everybody. Just a few questions. First, I know you did answered a little bit on, I am wondering if you could give a little bit more clarity with regards to the reduction in the International segment revenue. Can you talk a little bit about whether the reduction is specifically to new generic entrants into the market? Or is this more of a pricing pressure issue and are you talking proactive measures to reduce your prices on the products there?

Graeme Duncan

So, I’ll take the first one. Prakash, this is Graeme. As we’ve highlighted, we operate in a vibrant competitive environment in the UK and we continue to see competition on some of our products, but we also continue to see competition leads on a number of our products. That’s very normal for the UK generics market. So, the decline that you are talking to which you have seen a consolidated level the single-digit decline that Allan has run through and it is a result of those competitive pressures within the quarter.

Prakash Gowd

So, to what effect those pricing has on that?

Graeme Duncan

Well, pricing is something that we look at, at a product-by-product level across our portfolio. And I am sure you can imagine within a vibrant generics market, pricing moves quite a lot. But this is mainly is a result of competitive pressure on our key products and in the generics segment and I think as Bryan has pointed out, and named in the script, things like Prednisolone and Levothyroxine has seen some of that competitive pressure.

Prakash Gowd

Okay, fine. Then on the Tracleer authorized generic, do you know offhand what the brand sales are currently? And what sort of potential for the authorized generic you see?

Graeme Duncan

We are not at liberty to share the commercials around that. Obviously, we are delighted that we can announce that deal. It’s a very exciting deal for us in the UK the first of its kind. But obviously, until we launch, we, obviously, under some confidentiality restrictions around that.

Prakash Gowd

I am sure, are the branded sales public information?

Graeme Duncan

I am sure, if you take the IMS data, you can estimate both the volume and value in the UK market of that branded product.

Prakash Gowd

Okay. Now, Allan, in terms of your cost reduction strategies, where are you in the process on those cost reductions? How much more in terms of cost savings can we expect? And when do you see more of a stable runrate?

Allan Oberman

Well, it is a priority for us for the entire year to improve on our operational excellence. We did deliver cost savings in quarter one and benefited from deferrals of some cost. We talked about the impact those deferrals may have in future quarters. But that doesn’t stop us from continuing to look through our business and look for continued cost reductions.

And if you just take one illustrative example, at the end of the year, our headcount was down 7%, at the end of quarter one, our headcount was down 11%, the delta you can quickly do the calculation on and one would anticipate through the ongoing normal course of employee attrition, we would continue to benefit from savings as a result of that specific example. But that’s just only one of a large number of examples that we are looking at continued fine tuning in reduction of cost and it will continue to be a priority for us. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Douglas Miehm from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Douglas Miehm

Hi, good morning. Just a quick question about the UK business as it relates to the payments on the voluntary scheme. How much are those payments that you make and what percentage of your total revenue are they in? How would they compare to other companies like yourself?

Graeme Duncan

So the rebate payments under the voluntary PPRS scheme is publicly available information. It’s published on the ABPI. The Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry site and those percentages are agreed with the branded pharmaceutical industry and government and it changes year-on-year. It’s a voluntary scheme to ensure that the Department of Health and the NHS can keep control of the total cost of the medicines bill. In terms of how that breaks out at segmental level, we do not disclose that level of detail.

Douglas Miehm

So, why wouldn’t you want to disclose that?

Graeme Duncan

Sorry.

Douglas Miehm

And it just be helpful – it’d helpful for us to understand what your potential exposure is, just to know if you are paying a 4% to 7% on your UK business or if you are not, if you are paying may be a 1% or 2%, and that could be the delta that we see in 2018?

Graeme Duncan

So, what I can say is, it’s certainly not full UK business. It’s only our promoted product branded business and the actual percentage is that every single member of the voluntary scheme pays on their brand. It sounds as I said is published and is agreed with the ABPI and the Department of Health.

Douglas Miehm

And there is going to be no changes with respect to generic spend?

Graeme Duncan

No, the voluntary scheme does not touch the generics segment. It’s an agreement with the branded pharmaceutical industry.

Douglas Miehm

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Martin from Bloom Burton. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. It’s [Indiscernible] on for Dave. Just one question from us. And you talk about the UK cross-sell and you may need to add some cost to consultants going forward. I was just wondering if there is anything in there with that potential retroactive action.

Graeme Duncan

This is Graeme again. I am happy to take that one. You know, I think the comments that – and the detail of the act is now published for everyone to read. And whilst there are some of the non-core provisions that can take immediate effect. May of the core provisions linked to generic pricing, the provision of information and the statutory scheme are now party to the consultations which will commence in July. So there are no such comments in there around retrospective action.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks.

Operator

And this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for joining. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.