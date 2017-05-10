EV Energy Partners' (EVEP) CEO Michael Mercer on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EV Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EVEP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

John Walker - Executive Chairman

Michael Mercer - President and Chief Executive Officer

Nicholas Bobrowski - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Brian Brungardt - Stifel Nicolaus

Operator

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions.

This morning, EV Energy Partners issued a press release announcing quarterly results. That release along with additional financial and operational information and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures is available on EVEP's website at www.evenergypartners.com.

Please refer to the forward-looking statements in the earnings press release, which state that statements made during this call that refer to management expectations and/or future predictions are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provision of the Securities Act, as there are many factors, which could cause results to differ from management’s expectations.

I will now hand the conference over to John Walker, Executive Chairman; Mike Mercer, President and CEO, and Nick Bobrowski, Vice President and CFO.

John Walker

Thank you, Shannon, and hope everyone is already having a good Wednesday morning. This is John Walker. Thanks for joining us. I have a few comments to make then I’ll turn the call over to Mike Mercer who will provide an operations update and Nick Bobrowski who will provide a financial update.

First quarter production and cash flow were in line with our expectations. We expect to maintain current production levels for the rest of the year as our drilling programs ramp up and wells were turned in line in the Eagle Ford, Barnett, and Austin Chalk. As Mike will discuss in more detail later, we have two rigs running in Karnes County where the vast majority of our wells drilled so far are expected to payout in less than one-year.

The Chalk wells that will be drilled in the Giddings area will have the benefit of our 700 square miles of new seismic in the latest generation or completion techniques. Both our operating cost and our cash G&A came in below guidance this quarter due to the hard work of our operating teams.

We also just completed our semi-annual borrowing base redetermination. Our borrowing base was decreased from $450 million to $375 million. This decrease was primarily due to lower pricing used by our bank group since our last redetermination in October and the asset swap we completed in January and let me explain that.

As a reminder, the Barnett natural gas property we sold in December had a very high percentage proved developed reserves. The oil-weighted Karnes County property which has a lot of upside that we acquired in January was only 22% proved developed. In general, banks risk proved and developed reserves higher than proved developed reserves and therefore assigned less borrowing base value to them.

As we continue to execute our development program in Karnes County, we expect to receive more and more borrowing base credit and increase cash flows. However, even with the decrease in our borrowing base, we still have over $100 million in liquidity. At current prices, we expect to be able to fund our 2017 capital program ahead of operating cash flow, so we do not anticipate needing to use that liquidity.

We will continue to evaluate the sale of marginal assets in our portfolio and look to reinvest the proceeds into higher margin properties with better upside potential. Again, we had a good quarter with good drilling results in production and cash flow that were in line with guidance.

Despite the positive results, we are very aware we need to reduce our leverage to comply with bank convent requirements in 2018. We are clearly focused on addressing this issue which Mike will discuss further. As a partnerships largest unitholder finding a resolution to this issue is just as important to me as it is to all of you.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Mike Mercer.

Michael Mercer

Thank you, John. I'd like to begin by updating you regarding where we stand with the covenants in our credit agreement, which is also described in detail in our 10-Q that we released this morning. Taking the midpoint of our guidance and current forward prices, we expect to be in compliance with all of our covenants through the end of 2017. At the end of the first quarter of 2018 the leverage covenant in our credit agreement changes from a senior secured debt to EBITDA ratio to a total debt to EBITDA ratio.

Based on current four commodity prices, at the end of the first quarter of 2018 we projected we would likely have a total debt to EBITDA ratio in excess of the 5.5 times allowed in our credit agreement. We are currently evaluating opportunities to proactively address this issue including working with our banks syndicate to amend our credit facility, seeking additional sources of capital, divesting or acquiring assets, redeeming or retiring additional amounts of senior notes, and continuing to reduce operating costs.

Now I'd like to discuss our capital and operating plans for this year. We are currently running two rigs in Karnes County as John mentioned, where we own an approximate 6% working interest. In the first quarter 13 wells turned in line and we expect this number to increase to 42 by the end of 2017. Drilling and completion costs for the area run between $4.5 million and $5.7 million per well and laterals are approximately 4000 feet.

Expected ultimate recoveries or EURs are generally 500,000 to 1 million BOEs and as John has mentioned these wells tend to payout in less than a year. We added rig start drilling in the Barnett where we own a 31% interest in April. We expect to drill a total of eight wells on two pads as well as complete one previously drilled well. Drilling and completion costs averaged just over $4 million per well and laterals range from 6,500 to 7,000 feet. EURs averaged 5 to 7 Bcfe.

In the Austin Chalk where we generally have 16% to 25% working interest, we expect to start running a rig this month and drill three to five wells during the remainder of this year. These wells run between $5.5 million and $6 million per well and typically have EURs of 400,000 to 500,000 BOEs. So far this year on our non-operated Mid-Con properties, we participated in one Cleveland well, which started production on March 31. On that well, our working interest was approximately 25%.

The well are performed are expect to 30-day initial production rate and is currently producing over 900 BOEs per day and is over 70% crude oil. Drilling and completion costs on the well were under $1 million. We would expect to participate in several more Mid-Con non-operated wells this year. With the $30 million to $45 million in capital, we intend to spend in 2017. We expect the majority of these wells to be turned in line during the second half of the year and that on average we should be able to keep production flat between now and year end.

In conclusion, we are focused on working toward a resolution that to the potential leverage covenant issue in 2018. We are excited about our increased drilling activity in 2017 which will be funded out of operating cash flow and is expected to keep production flat this year.

I’ll now turn the call over to Nick to discuss our financial results for the quarter.

Nicholas Bobrowski

Thank you, Mike. For the first quarter production was 10.4 Bcf of natural gas, 335,000 barrels of crude oil and 512,000 barrels of NGLs or 171.6 Mmcfe per day. This represents a 15% decrease in the first quarter of 2016 and 1% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2016. The decreases were primarily due to significantly lower drilling activity in 2016 and a divestiture of producing properties completed on December 1, 2016, partially offset by the addition of Karnes County producing properties acquired on January 31, 2017.

Our first quarter net loss was $50.8 million or negative $1.01 per basic and diluted weighted average limited partner unit outstanding. Several items to note that were included in the net loss are $49.6 million of impairment charges primarily related to the write-down of certain oil and natural gas properties due to the effects of commodity prices on future – on expected future net cash flows.

$16.7 million of non-cash gains on commodity and interest rate derivatives and $1.2 million of non-cash compensation related costs contained in G&A expense. For the first quarter 2016, we reported a net loss of $29 million or negative $0.58 per basic and diluted weighted average limited partner unit outstanding. Adjusted EBITDAX was $22 million for the first quarter of 2017, a 9% increase over the first quarter of 2016 and 23% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2016.

Distributable cash flow for the quarter which after estimated maintenance CapEx of $8.5 million for the quarter was $3.9 million, an increase over the first quarter of 2016 and 50% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2016. The increases in adjusted EBITDAX and distributable cash flow over the first quarter of 2016 were primarily attributable to higher realized oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices. Lower operating expense and lower cash G&A expense primarily offset by realized hedge losses and lower natural gas and natural gas liquids production.

The decreases in adjusted EBITDAX and distributable cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2016 were primarily due to realized hedge losses, partially offset by higher realized oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices, and lower cash G&A expense. Adjusted EBITDAX and distributable cash flow or non-GAAP financial measures that are described in our press release.

Finally and our continued effort to upgrade our portfolio, we recently sold a package of approximately 1,200 marginal wells in Ohio and Pennsylvania for a nominal amount, which will be a second quarter event. As a result, production guidance for the remainder of the year is reduced by 650 million cubic feet of natural gas and 15,000 barrels of oil or approximately 2.7 Mmcfe per day. LOE guidance for the remainder of the year is reduced by $1.2 million.

I’ll now turn it back over to the operator to open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Brian Brungardt of Stifel.

Brian Brungardt

Yes. Good morning, guys.

Michael Mercer

Good morning, Brian.

Nicholas Bobrowski

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Brungardt

Appreciate the color on the CapEx side and the turning wells on line remainder of 2017. But how do you rank utilizing cash flow in the current environment between incremental CapEx spending paying down the revolver and then also buying back senior debt?

Nicholas Bobrowski

In order to buyback additional senior debt, senior notes we would need the approval of our bank lending group under our credit facility and we don't have any basket left for that.

Michael Mercer

But then to follow-up I'd say, we would rank remainder in terms of the return on investment. So if we can go drill wells in the high-teens, low-20's or some of the stuff in the Eagle Ford which is probably 50%, we would probably use cash there as opposed to paying down our bank debt.

Brian Brungardt

Gotcha. And then you mentioned in the 10-Q there are some assets that are held for sale. Where are those located and what would be the production in reserve impact if the entirety of the targeted asset sales are achieved?

Michael Mercer

Well those are the ones we discussed, the 1,200 wells we sold kind of throughout Appalachia. And what we did was we went through – I mean we have a lot of wells up there and we went through and looked for clusters of very low performing or uneconomic wells that just didn't make sense to keep and that was a sale we did. So the production I talked about was about $2.7 million per day for the remainder of the year 85% of that being natural gas, remainder being crude oil.

Nicholas Bobrowski

Yes, let me add to that Brian, we said in the last call and at least I emphasize it in his call, we've spent a lot of time evaluating our portfolio and we particularly during times like that is you see the wells that are marginal that you want to get rid of and we're not doing it in one step. But our best example was in the Barnett where we had town lots, we felt like there was risk there and very limited upside and we effectively exchange that for greater exposure in the Eagle Ford, a long side our [2014].

And we will continue to do that and basically when you can invest in the Eagle Ford where we have several wells that to pay out in three or four months. So the rate of return is well over 100% and the average is probably approaching 100%. So we're just trying to upgrade our portfolio during this period of time, while we focus on these other issues that we mention.

Brian Brungardt

Gotcha, and apologies for my misunderstanding there. Just one last question if I may. With regards to M&A targets and I realize all targets will be evaluated, that said how would you rank potential targets between kind of the historical target being packages for maturing EnerVest funds versus third-party bids?

Nicholas Bobrowski

I think that Brian, our focus is maintaining our production or increasing it somewhat because we're getting such good rates of return in areas where we're drilling and dealing with our covenant issue and therefore our focus right now is not on acquisitions. Now we would expect EDEP for its history has been an acquisition company, that’s inappropriate right now until we solve the covenant issue that we've highlighted.

Brian Brungardt

That's all I have. Thanks again guys.

End of Q&A

Operator

And at this time I’d like to turn the conference back over to Mr. John Walker for any additional or closing remarks.

John Walker

Well, we appreciate all of you that – have been on the call this morning. We know what we need to do. We feel like that we're very focused on increasing our production. We're not going to do anything that causes us to have negative cash flow in fact we're going to have very positive cash flow even with all the wells that we're going to be drilling. We want to maintain our liquidity, but believe me our focus is solving the covenant issue and moving on and that's our primary focus right now. Thank you.

Operator

And that does conclude today's teleconference. Thank you all for your participation.

