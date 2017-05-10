Retired Investor Portfolio Update,You Call It: Smart Investor Or Too Risky?

When I retired, I took most of our savings, except for enough backup for contingencies, and invested in dividend growth stocks. I do have a secure pension that will provide enough for our basic expenses, and this will cover both our lifetimes. But to be able to travel, enjoy newer cars, provide gifts to children and grandchildren, continue to enjoy where we live now (a high-tax state and community) and give significantly to our favorite charities, additional funds were needed. Rather than risk "burning our lifeboat" and draw down our savings, we decided to find investments that would pay at least enough to meet these goals without withdrawing principal. We seem to have reached that point this year. However, 40 years of investing in the stock market has taught us that this could easily be cut in half or worse, even if we stick entirely to stocks that have paid dividends through recessions for years.

With the bull market reaching old age, but remembering the '90s market that seemed to go on and on but finally fell big time, I have initiated stop-loss orders just below support points on most of the stocks that are near 52-week highs, rather than taking profits now and looking to reinvest in cheaper stocks. IMO those gems that are undervalued and yet pay high dividends are too scarce to continue trading in this fashion. But if the market takes a major dive, which is possible at any moment, I would rather attempt to preserve capital than assume every issue I own will continue to pay dividends forever.

I know that what we're doing flies in the face of traditional conservative advice for retired investors. At my age I'm supposed to have 70% bonds and 30% stocks. But being at the end of a very long bull market in bonds, buying those 2% issues at 120% of par seems to me to be a poor investment indeed - not to mention cutting my monthly income in half or worse.

Now, I do think we have taken some precautions. Each issue in the portfolio is less than 6% of the whole, and most are closer to 3%. We watch everything closely, with stop-loss orders as backup, and occasionally hedge by selling calls on stocks that for whatever reason aren't likely to go higher. Those calls would be profitable if the stock is called away or not; losses could happen if the stock does go up in price significantly and I don't wish to have the call exercised.

REITs total almost 25% of this portfolio and BDCs add another 15%, with preferred stocks contributing 18%. Bonds are 10% and banks, utilities, energy, communications, tech, transport, industry, consumer and pharmacy each contribute smaller portions of the whole. (Note: Hannon Armstrong HASI produces $330 per year - a recent purchase.)

I'm sure that at least some retired readers will find that they have doubts similar to mine, and I'm also sure some have better ideas than my own. I originally set out to produce enough income so that I did not have to draw down principal from IRA's due to IRS requirements for minimum withdrawals at my age. See here for more information if you are at or near the mandatory 70 1/2 age for MRDs. Most investment companies, such as Vanguard, Fidelity, Schwab, are very helpful in determining the correct RMD for your age and IRA balance.

So how do you view my methods? And can you share some ideas that will benefit readers to this article? The ball is in your court.