Recap Of Synergy Pharmaceuticals After Digestive Disease Week Conference: Ironwood's Beginning Of The End

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP), a gastrointestinal-focused drug company out of New York, once again had a strong presence at Digestive Disease Week ("DDW") in Chicago this week. The company occupied three separate booths, while presenting to approximately 15,000 physicians (majority with the ability to prescribe), researchers and academicians, all-new data for the company's newly approved drug, Trulance. Trulance has produced stellar data to date, but onlookers at DDW were also presented with new data about chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) patients, the current condition that Trulance treats. The data from DDW has placed Synergy in a position to succeed over the competition, and investors a chance to prosper.

Trulance currently treats CIC, but the company has filed an sNDA to the FDA for a second indication in irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). It is likely the sNDA gets accepted later this month with FDA approval for IBS-C arriving around March 2018. The market for IBS-C is significantly less than the CIC market, with around 13 million sufferers compared to 35 million sufferers of CIC in the U.S. Synergy's biggest competitor is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) who markets Linzess. Linzess has been on the market since 2012, is approved for both CIC and IBS-C and is considered unsatisfactory by 59% of its users (along with Amitiza).

Synergy's exciting showing at DDW began when the company presented new data that highlighted CIC patients with moderate to severe bloating. Patients with CIC and moderate to severe bloating, saw efficacy responder rates of 18.8% (3mg) and 16.3% (6mg) compared to 9.5% in placebo (p<0.05). More importantly, patients saw statistically significant improvements in their bloating symptoms compared to placebo (p<0.05) for both doses after one week, which continued throughout the 12-week treatment period. The most common side effect in these trials was diarrhea, which occurred around 4.3% of the time. Synergy investors likely know by now the advantage the company has in this area, as Linzess has 16% diarrhea in CIC, 19% diarrhea in their latest approved dose for CIC (72mcg) and 20% diarrhea in IBS-C patients. Bloating is one of many symptoms a CIC sufferer can experience, but it's occurrence is almost non-existent while taking Trulance. Bloating is also associated with abdominal pain, flatulence and abdominal distension. See below a comparison between Linzess (top image) and Trulance (bottom image) in the area of bloating:

The symptom of bloating is just one of many areas that Synergy sales reps can express to prescribing physicians and eventually directly to consumers.

Synergy also presented a great study called the BURDEN-CIC study, a study that sheds a lot of light on CIC sufferers and their true experiences and feelings with the condition. The BURDEN-CIC study surveyed over 1,200 total patients and 325 healthcare providers. It's important to note that these patients were on branded therapies for their CIC while taking this survey, and by branded therapies the company really means Linzess or Amitiza. Synergy's findings show that patients are indeed significantly impacted by their CIC, but feel resigned to their condition. Two important bullets lie below:

More than 40% of patients reported being frustrated with their CIC and 39% said they're accepting of their condition.

Patients reported that their productivity was affected over 16% of the time, and personal activities affected over 13% of the time every month.

Trulance, and their minimal side effects (especially with diarrhea), would present to patients a happier, simpler lifestyle. A lifestyle without worry and decisions. Linzess has forced their patients to make tough decisions on what dose they want to take (72mcg, 145mcg or 290mcg). With that, patients have to decide whether they want more/less diarrhea, or more/less efficacy because it ranges by what dose you choose. Trulance is available as a single 3mg tablet. Linzess has forced patients to began their day by swallowing a pill. A pill that causes excessive diarrhea (4.3% Trulance vs. 16% Linzess), rapid weight gain (as mentioned in patient reviews from 2013 to present) and causes unwanted/unproductive instances at work or home (refer back to findings in the BURDEN-CIC study). Linzess requires patients to take the drug on an empty stomach, at least 30 minutes prior to their first meal of the day. With Trulance, a patient can quietly take their medication whenever they please, as Trulance can be taken at any time of the day and with/without food.

The BURDEN-CIC study continued. Synergy found that patients feel a lack of symptom relief and treatment satisfaction. Approximately 78% of healthcare providers and 59% of patients reported being unsatisfied with branded therapies (Linzess or Amitiza). Both healthcare providers and patients reported efficacy and side effects (mainly diarrhea) as the reason for the unsatisfaction. An alarming point in the study showed that 84% of patients are not being relieved of their CIC from current branded therapies. A few more important bullet notes are listed below:

Around 34% of healthcare providers mention diarrhea as a key challenge for current therapies (Linzess or Amitiza).

More than 54% of patients discontinued their treatment because of diarrhea.

About 82% of healthcare providers and 70% of patients do not agree that diarrhea is an acceptable outcome.

Ironwood has continually mentioned that diarrhea is not a key differentiator for Trulance and Linzess, but the data is clearly saying otherwise. Ironwood actually ran trials for their recently approved 72mcg dose with the hopes of lowering their high diarrhea rate. The company refused to disclose diarrhea rates for over 1.5 years, as they actually appeared worse in the new lower dose (19% vs. 16% in the 145mcg dose). Notice how in the link to the press release the primary endpoint and diarrhea rates weren't actually mentioned at all. One of the most alarming points from the BURDEN-CIC study for Linzess was that 54% of patients discontinued treatment because of diarrhea. To this day, no analyst has ever commented on this phenomenon. They continue to project over $2 billion in peak sales for Linzess, but refuse to address the fact that there are many patients who are on Linzess just because it's the only treatment available. Most take the drug for a short amount of time, are mostly unsatisfied (like what was found in the BURDEN-CIC study) and leave for OTC alternatives, where over 95% of the market resides and still resides, as seen in the below image.

With that said, Ironwood claims that 66% of their Linzess prescriptions are from this OTC market, with 70% of patients saying they're unsatisfied in the OTC market. To add to this confusion, the BURDEN-CIC study says 59% are not satisfied with branded therapies. This adds weight about my claim that patients are on Linzess for the simple reason that it's the only treatment available, until now. Below are findings from Ironwood's corporate presentation:

Closing out DDW, Synergy presented additional data from their two Phase 3 IBS-C trials, which were completed in December 2016. The data from the IBS-C trials confirms again the superiority of Trulance. Trulance is just as effective as Linzess, but the side effect profile of Trulance sets it apart from Linzess by a wide margin. The primary endpoint in these trials is the overall responder endpoint, which is defined as a patient who fulfills both at least a 30% reduction in worst abdominal pain and an increase of at least 1 CSBM in the same week (for at least 6/12 weeks). Below is a summary of the endpoints:

Like the CIC trials, Trulance is just as effective as Linzess in the overall responder endpoint, with Linzess a slight improvement in the area of pain. Investors should be reminded that the Linzess data is for combined responders at 6 of 12 weeks. Synergy's data is of patients who were combined responders of at least 6 of 12 weeks, which could include responders from 9 of 12 weeks. There is no way to really know. The side effect profile is what sets Trulance apart. Diarrhea was seen in 20% of patients in Linzess IBS-C trials compared to just 4.3% in Trulance trials. More alarming, 9% of Linzess patients discontinued prematurely because of adverse reactions compared to just 1.2% in Trulance. Investors should refer back to my point about multiple doses being approved for Linzess. Linzess patients are being forced to make multiple decisions about what dosage they prefer, which sacrifices more/less diarrhea or more/less efficacy. There is one choice for Trulance, which provides solid efficacy and minimal side effects. The diarrhea is so bad with Linzess that their label had to be adjusted after approval to account for hospitalizations and other factors, seen below:

The highlighted paragraph was specifically added on years after Linzess was approved. No such paragraph is present on the Trulance label. In another article of mine, I talked about how the Linzess label should be adjusted again to account for the rapid weight gain seen in its patients.

Trulance was officially on the market on March 20th, 2017 (7 weeks). Sales for Trulance continue to look promising when compared to Linzess, as seen below:

The above prescription data was reported by Bloomberg, with the chart being reproduced by myself. It is very important for investors to realize that Trulance is only approved for CIC at the moment. Linzess, during their initial launch, was approved for both CIC and IBS-C at the same time. Not only that, but they had 5x the salesforce as Trulance currently has. The fact that Trulance is surpassing Linzess early on is strongly encouraging given the company's resources. Evidence of this strong performance was seen in Ironwood's earnings report for the first quarter of 2017. Below is an outline of sales for Linzess:

Ironwood's U.S. share of Linzess profits are down 21.2% since the previous quarter. The first quarter of 2017 would be the first quarter since Trulance was approved. NOTE: The first quarter revenue for Linzess is not counting a royalty the company received when Linzess was approved in Japan. A link to Ironwood's earnings report can be seen here. The majority of investors and analysts continue to say that this drop is not because of Trulance, but I strongly disagree and I am shocked that analysts let the CEO of Ironwood, Peter Hecht, off the hook so easily.

Higher year-over-year growth in LINZESS prescription volume compared to LINZESS net sales was primarily due to differences in trade buying patterns, resulting in destocking of approximately $20 million in inventory during the first quarter of 2017.

When one becomes a CEO in their lifetime, I envision the individual being handed a CEO handbook. In that handbook, lies a list of excuses one can use when their company misses on revenue estimates. Number one on that excuse list is the destocking of inventory. Ironwood used the words of inventory destocking to describe their slow revenues. L'Oreal is another company that has used this same term before in the past after their luxury division declined 17.5%. Destocking is an unacceptable response to falling sales, as relevant data surrounding the destocking for inventory is largely unavailable. Also, destocking would be acceptable if and only if other competitors were doing the same thing in the same quarter. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP), who makes Amitiza, did not make such a claim. In fact, no other life sciences company, regardless if they're a gastrointestinal company or not, made that claim. Destocking would imply the company is selling product that has already been manufactured. They're not manufacturing new product, or are slowing down the manufacturing of new product. This could suggest that Ironwood is anticipating significant growth from Trulance that will continue to eat into Ironwood's sales projections. Ironwood management would never admit defeat to Trulance, but inventory destocking could be a strong hint that they're deeply concerned. Most companies who destock inventory do so because they anticipate some sort of future obstacle. In the late 2000s, when the economy was bad and the immediate future bad as well, many companies were destocking, which is why you would look out for other competitors who were doing the same thing (not the case here).

Also, just released, was a rumor from Bloomberg expressing that Allergan may be interested in purchasing Ironwood. Ironwood has institutional ownership of 106%. Retail investors should proceed with extreme caution. These institutional investors need a way to get out.

Investors should continue to keep an eye on the Trulance launch. Now that the additional IBS-C data is out, I would expect sales to increase rapidly. I would also expect sales to increase rapidly mainly because of Synergy's strong presence at DDW. Off-label prescriptions are very possible for Trulance in IBS-C. It is illegal for Synergy or its representatives to promote Trulance for IBS-C, as it is not yet approved. It is, however, legal for physicians to prescribe Trulance for IBS-C, and since the majority of the 15,000 physicians who have the ability to prescribe attended DDW, they're now aware of the Trulance's apparent superiority.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.