EXCO Resources (XCO) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EXCO Resources, Inc. (NYSE:XCO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 10, 2017 10:00 am ET

Executives

Heather Lamparter - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Harold H. Jameson - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Tyler Farquharson - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Analysts

David Earl Beard - Coker Palmer Institutional

Jeffrey Robertson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Operator

Good morning. My name is Vanessa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the EXCO's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Thank you, Mr. Heather Lamparter, you may begin your conference.

Heather Lamparter - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Good morning. Thank you for joining EXCO Resources first quarter 2017 conference call. Hal Hickey, Chief Executive Officer and President; Harold Jameson, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Tyler Farquharson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide our perspective on EXCO's results, followed by a Q&A session. You can access our slides on our website at excoresources.com, and we will refer to these slides during our remarks.

Certain statements made during today's conference call, including those concerning future plans, objectives, goals, strategies or performance, are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the good faith, beliefs and judgments of the company and are based upon currently available information only as of the date of this conference call. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors include those described in the Risk Factors section of the company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and the company expressively disclaims any obligation to update earlier statements as a result of new information, except as required by law.

I will now turn the call over to Hal to begin.

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Thank you, Heather. Good morning and thank you for joining EXCO Resources first quarter 2017 conference call. First, I want to note our disappointment with our share price performance. At EXCO, we have a tremendous opportunity set ahead of us including 1.5 Tcfe of proved reserves based on year-end NYMEX pricing, a multi-year liquidity path that should provide the company with runway into 2020, and a very supportive board of directors who continue to demonstrate their commitment to the company, the business plan and the assets.

One of our guiding principles is to create value for our shareholders and we've executed a series of transactions and initiatives that should enhance value. We have been and will continue working to improve our valuation.

This morning, I'll provide some additional introductory remarks and provide an overview of our strategic and shareholder-related efforts. Following me, Harold Jameson will discuss our assets, capital program, operational results, and drilling and completion opportunities, improvements and priorities. Following Harold, Tyler Farquharson will discuss our financial results and provide guidance before we finish with the Q&A session.

Most of our assets and activity are built around natural gas. Regarding significant macro trends that impact our business, calendar year 2017 natural gas prices were trading yesterday at approximately $3.32 per Mmbtu for the balance of the year. Cal 2018 was at approximately $3.10. The gas rig count was at 173 rigs last week.

The storage figures for natural gas indicate that there is approximately 2.25 Tcf in storage now, and we're currently below last year's storage level by 14%. LNG exports are growing. Demand for natural gas in Mexico was increasing. Industrial growth calls for more natural gas feedstock. Opportunity for coal to gas switching for electrical generation exists.

Lagging U.S. natural gas production, combined with an expected rise in export demand, is lending strong support to the forward price curve. Since the start of the year, U.S. production has remained at its lowest level in three years, averaging just 70.8 Bcf per day. That compares with 72.6 Bcf per day during the same period in 2016 and 73.5 Bcf per day in 2015.

Assuming U.S. production remains around current levels, rising export demand is likely to put increasing pressure on U.S. gas prices this year. Export demand is approximately 7.2 Bcf per day. However, this demand is forecast to grow to above 9 Bcf per day in October, as pipeline exports to Mexico and LNG exports to global markets accelerate. The additional gas demand could lift U.S. gas prices to levels currently unforeseen by the forward markets.

Additionally, weather matters. Recent analysis indicate that a 10% warmer-than-normal summer could cause us to save $3.45 per Mmbtu natural gas during 2017 and natural gas as high as $3.80 in 2018 with even further upside if a warm summer could be followed by a cold winter. Of course, however, cooler summer and warmer winter temperatures could have bearish effects on price.

As I previously noted, at the company, we experienced a challenging year in 2016 as spot prices bottomed out at $1.73 for natural gas and $30.32 for oil. We took decisive actions to counteract some of the impact on our operations by limiting our capital spending to maintain liquidity, focusing on sustainable cost-reduction initiatives, and improving our well performance.

Our ability to execute on these initiatives put us in a position to close the recently announced financial transactions, positioning us to grow the business and extend our runway through at least 2020. We must deliver our expected well results, optimize and reposition our portfolio through potential acquisitions and the recently announced South Texas divestiture, and continue to address debt maturities through additional liability management initiatives.

We'll continue to reduce our leverage and improve our debt to total capitalization. We believe this is achievable and the continued confidence the affiliates of our board of directors have in the company and our team was demonstrated by their significant participation in the recent capital structure transactions, where they invested additional debt into EXCO and positioned themselves to acquire additional equity.

Now turning to slide 2, panel one highlights our recent capital structure transactions, which alleviate the overhang of significant cash interest payment obligations that have burdened the company for years. These new debt instruments, the new $300 million 1.5 Lien and exchanged $683 million 1.75 Lien allow us options to make optimal decisions for our shareholders. These options include improving future cash flows through the payment of interests in the equity or debt until we enhance our cash flow through our development program.

Thereafter, we'll be limiting future dilution through the payment of interest in cash. We have potential to improve cash flow by more than $100 million per year by paying our interest in equity or debt as opposed to cash. Our pro forma liquidity, including our recently announced South Texas sale, totals approximately $425 million, which includes a credit facility of $100 million with nothing drawn.

Panel two references our gathering, marketing and transportation efforts. With our enhanced financing and drilling program, we particularly look forward to discussing revised mutually beneficial rate structure with our main gatherer.

Looking at panels three and four, we remain focused on managing all elements of our business, including costs, organizational structure and drilling and completion designs. Costs are down dramatically. For example, our LOE costs dropped approximately 11% on an absolute basis. Adjusted G&A is down 30% quarter-over-quarter and flat from prior quarter. Headcount is now below 180, down more than 40% since the first quarter 2016.

Regarding drilling and completion, the ability to extend lateral lengths, coupled with increased fracture intensity, results in more cost efficient and more productive wells. We believe these are sustainable improvements regardless of volatility in service costs. Despite the head count drop, we've maintained our technical and commercial skills to execute our development program, which will create value for our shareholders.

We believe that longer laterals, increased proppant levels and fracture intensity and choke managed pressure declines position us very well for drilling high rate of return, high net present value wells. We have a multi-year inventory of natural gas drilling in our portfolio that includes some 750 to 800 gross or 250 to 260 net specific operated locations with rates of return in excess of 25% at varied prices.

With the recent completion of our capital transactions, we've settled on our spending program for 2017. We're excited about our opportunities, noting that with our 95% operated position based on value and our 92% held-by-production acreage position, we control the timing and extent of development spending.

As Harold will discuss, at $3 pricing, the economics of drilling and development in our core Haynesville region are strong. However, we will continue to evaluate opportunities on both sides of the balance sheet through our formal prioritized capital allocation system, as noted in panel 5, to determine where and when we'll be spending our capital.

Our spending will be directed towards the highest PV-over-I opportunities, which could include drilling and development, acquisitions or continued program to purchase unsecured debt, among other opportunities. We've coordinated with our board of directors to determine our spending and development plans for 2017 and Harold would give you details regarding our program.

Finally, as recently announced, we've signed a purchase and sale agreement to divest South Taxes for $300 million before normal and customary phase-in adjustments for the effective date of January 1, 2017. We'll primarily use the proceeds from the sale for our drilling program in Haynesville and Bossier area.

Slide 3 provides information regarding certain shareholder approvals now being requested and obtained through our proxy solicitation, which culminates at our Annual Shareholder Meeting in Dallas on May 31. As Fairfax, Bluescape and Oaktree continue to invest in the company and receive additional equity for both fees and PIK payment of interest due, under certain New York Stock Exchange rules, we're required to obtain shareholder approval for equity issuances above certain thresholds.

To take advantage of our ability under our new debt instruments to make interest payments in common stock, we will need to exceed these thresholds. Accordingly, we've solicited approval from our shareholders to allow the company to issue equity that will be used to pay out interests, preserving cash for drilling and other corporate purposes, such as acquisitions.

Additionally, we desire to cure our share price on (12:20) compliance and remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We're, therefore, also soliciting approval to grant the board the authority to declare reverse share split within the range of 10-to-1 to 20-to-1 as we aspire to have our shares at a price that is within NYSE compliance levels and is comparable with certain of our peers.

As part of the reverse share split, we'll amend our Charter to reduce our number of authorized common shares, albeit at a disproportionate rate relative to the actual reverse share split. This disproportionate reduction will allow EXCO additional flexibility to pay our interest with common shares.

The reverse share split will require the approval of at least two-thirds of the outstanding common shares entitled to vote at our Annual Meeting. In turn, we want to remind our stockholders that each vote will be and is important to the outcome of the reverse share split proposal. Again, approval of the reverse stock split proposal is essential providing us with flexibility to pay interest in common stock, which in turn will allow us to preserve cash for drilling and other purposes.

Now, Harold will discuss our assets, operations and capital program.

Harold H. Jameson - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Thanks, Hal. On slide 4, the map shows the locations of our asset holdings in Texas, Louisiana and Appalachia. In panel one, the table illustrates the breakdown of our acreage positions, percent of acreage held-by-production, volumes for the quarter and year-end 2016 proved reserves.

Our production during the quarter averaged 241 million cubic feet equivalent per day and no new wells were turned to sales during the quarter. We reengaged our drilling operations in late January of 2017. We exited Q1 with three operated drilling rigs and we are currently running four operated drilling rigs, all in North Louisiana.

Our year-end proved reserves were in excess of 1.5 Tcf equivalent, based on a 12/30/2016 NYMEX pricing, which is up approximately 40% from year-end 2015. As previously discussed, we reported increases in nearly all of our type curves from prior year, particularly in the Haynesville shale. Approximately 75% of the company production and reserves are in the Haynesville and Bossier in North Louisiana and East Texas.

On slide 5, I'll provide an overview of our 2017 capital budget that totals $158 million, appropriately double the amount we spent in 2016. Panel one lists the major components and provides a commentary on each of the items in 2017 program. Our focus is clearly on North Louisiana, as we are currently running four rigs targeting Haynesville and Bossier shales and plan to spud a total of 38 gross or 15.9 net operated wells this year.

The Haynesville play has been reenergized, as industry and EXCO has significantly enhanced returns by shifting to longer laterals and modifying completion designs to include higher levels of proppant, higher volumes of fluid, and tighter cluster spacing to deliver higher fracture intensity.

We believe there are additional refinements to optimize the designs, and the wells we drill in North Louisiana during 2017 will feature 30% more proppant, more fluid and tighter clusters than our 2016 designs.

Approximately 50% of the wells we drill in our 2017 program will consist of longer laterals, including both 7,500 feet and 10,000 feet in lateral lengths. Our Bossier opportunities are held by production, but we are conducting additional appraisal work in the Bossier formation in North Louisiana.

Our first well drilled in 2017 was a Bossier appraisal well with a 7,000 foot lateral and a modified completion design. This well was turned to sales last week and is currently in the flow-back phase. We are planning four additional Bossier wells in 2017 as part of our appraisal program. We are currently fracture-stimulating a three-well group of Haynesville wells in DeSoto Parish that will be turned to sales in June.

In panel two, note that $137 million of $158 million budget or 87% of the total is directed to D&C activity. This includes $50 million of D&C capital that is operated by others or OBO, which is about 5 times the OBO spending in 2016. We will evaluate each drilling opportunity one well at a time. The OBO opportunities must compete for capital that are held to the same return standards as our operated wells and provide valuable information to EXCO as most, if not all operators in the play have enhanced well designs with larger completions and longer laterals.

This OBO activity will be in both North Louisiana and East Texas. In East Texas, the activity will be in the Southern part of the East Texas areas where we have realized recent well performance at 2.6 Bcf per 1,000 foot of lateral, the highest EUR per foot in EXCO's Haynesville portfolio. Panel three on this slide breaks down the EXCO-operated growth and net well counts in the 2017 capital program.

Now moving on to slide 6, I'll highlight our recent well performance in North Louisiana and East Texas. In panel 1, the three curves show cumulative gas versus time for three different types of wells in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana. The three curves show our recent progression with completion design and lateral length. The sustained uplift to well performance is significant and demonstrates why we are focused on advancing our D&C activity in this core area of the play. The progression shows nearly 150% improvement in cumulative gas rate over the time period shown.

This is achieved with much stronger well performance from the improved completion designs. These longer lateral wells are currently flowing with very low pressure declines of less than 10 psi per day. The flat decline demonstrates how strong these wells really are and provides further support to our crude reserve increases at year-end 2016.

In panel two, the same plot is illustrated for the Southern part of our East Texas area and the deeper part of the Haynesville play. The larger completion design in this area of the play has yielded a breakthrough in performance. We are choke-managing these wells, just like in North Louisiana, and the average psi per day drop on these deeper wells is also less than 10 psi per day. This is a significant change in performance and we fully expect to incorporate corporate this area into our development program earlier than originally planned, based on this improved performance.

EXCO is focused on making completion and development decisions to maximize value for each individual capital investment opportunity. With the improvements in well performance achieved with our modified well designs, we have generated additional value to our drilling locations. In the Caddo area example in panel four, the 8/8ths PV-10 improves from $6.9 million per location from year-end 2015 to $8.9 million per location with our current target, or 29% increase in PV-10 value. These values are based on a 3/30/2017 prospect. The new designs are driving higher volumes, flatter, more sustained well performance, and higher value per drilling location.

As you can see from these summary plots, our new completion designs are generating high returns on our capital invested. In the appendix of the slide deck on slide 12, our standard table of type curves, drilling inventory, capital and economics with breakeven pricing is shown. This group of type curves represents the mix of drilling opportunities that EXCO will direct capital to in the 2017 program.

Moving to slide 7, the chart in panel one illustrates the EXCO drilling inventory ranked by breakeven gas price required to deliver a 25% before tax rate of return. We have 773 gross or 254 net high-graded company-operated drilling locations within our asset areas that generate very strong returns. As the chart shows, we have 331 gross or 95 net locations that deliver these returns below $3 per Mcf. The inventory of high-quality locations on the chart provides EXCO 19 years of drilling inventory, assuming a development case of four rigs delivering approximately 40 gross wells per year.

This chart is a gas-focused high-graded subset of our entire acreage position. There are additional drilling opportunities in the dry gas Utica play, the Upper Devonian and additional Marcellus in the Northeast, and additional Tier 2 Haynesville development locations in Harrison and Panola counties in Texas and the Northern Caddo Parish acreage in North Louisiana. EXCO has many years of development drilling ahead with the high-quality opportunities within the current acreage position.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Tyler to cover our Q1 2017 results and our current outlook.

Tyler Farquharson - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Thanks, Harold. Slide 8 compares EXCO's financial performance to previous periods. During the first quarter, EXCO took a significant step forward in its plan, and reinitiated development drilling activity, which resulted in four new wells being drilled in North Louisiana. We are currently completing these wells and expect to turn them to sales during the second quarter. No additional wells were turned to sales during the first quarter, resulting in total daily production falling 8% from the fourth quarter due to natural declines.

We forecast total daily production to hit a low point for the year during the second quarter, before increasing in the second half, when the majority of our new wells from our capital program are scheduled to turn to sales.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 31% compared to fourth quarter, primarily due to lower oil and gas production and weaker natural gas price realizations. Daily natural gas prices fell during the quarter compared to the 1st of the month index prices, causing a wider-than-expected natural gas price differential. Our lease operating, production tax and gathering and transportation expenses for the first quarter were up versus the prior quarter due to the decline in production.

The company finished the quarter with $186 million of liquidity, which is an increase of $120 million from year end, and we expect to further bolster our liquidity to approximately $425 million upon the closing of the South Texas divestiture.

The company's performance against guidance is shown on slide 9. EXCO delivered operational and financial results within or better than guidance for the first quarter. First quarter total daily production came in at $241 million cubic feet per day, which was slightly above the midpoint of guidance. The company's capital program is in line with expectations for the first quarter and we plan 11 additional spuds and four turn to sales during the second quarter. We're expecting production to trough during the second quarter, before increasing during the second half of 2017, when 23 wells are scheduled to turn to sales.

For second quarter production guidance, we have included the South Texas properties for two months. Lease operating, production taxes, G&A and interest, all came in at the low end or below first quarter guidance. Moving forward, we've held adjusted G&A expenses, excluding equity-based compensation and restructuring and severance costs, flat.

This concludes our prepared commentary. We'd now like to answer your questions. Operator, we'll take questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Your first question comes from the line of Tarek Hamid from JPMorgan. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

Unknown Speaker

Hi. Good morning. This is actually Kevin (26:38) calling in for Tarek. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to get a little bit more detail on what kind of activity level you think might be necessary for Appalachia to start picking up and any new updates to that?

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

I'm sorry. Could you repeat the question? I heard it was about Appalachia activity.

Unknown Speaker

Yeah. Just wanted to – I know most of your activity right now is focused in the Haynesville and just want to see what kind of scenario would be necessary for Appalachia to start seeing increased activity?

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Sure. Well, we like a lot of the Appalachian opportunity. There's some really good reserves up there. Our type curves are strong. The differentials are really restricting us at this point relative to our opportunities down in the South. So while we've considered some appraisal activity up in Appalachia, I think it's going to be some period of time before we start on the development program. We need to see potentially some infrastructure build-out, which could reduce some of those differentials, and I believe that may happen as early as 2018. But right now our focus is in our Haynesville/Bossier area down in North Louisiana and East Texas.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. Great. That's very helpful. And I guess – I know most of your – I understand most of your oil guidance decline is mostly due to the impact of South Texas. But just want to see, longer term, how do you guys think about your liquids mix and how you could potentially further diversify your income stream?

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

We're virtually all dry natural gas and that's the current make-up of the portfolio, so don't consider us to have any significant liquids component at this time.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. And finally, just want to see if you have any color on any more near-term plans to address those unsecured notes. I know you mentioned that in the release, but just want to see if you had any updates?

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

We're working on that every day, but at this point in time, we're not prepared to announce any of the near-term plans or any activity around the unsecureds. We're very conscious of when the maturities are in 2018.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. Great. That's all I have. Thanks so much.

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of David Beard from Coker Palmer. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

David Earl Beard - Coker Palmer Institutional

Thank you, gentlemen, and good morning.

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Good morning.

David Earl Beard - Coker Palmer Institutional

Just like a little bit more color on the transportation costs, specifically, in Haynesville, what does your transportation cost look like there, relative to firm pipeline commitments or spot, given that we have excess capacity in the basin?

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Tyler?

Tyler Farquharson - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Yeah. So for the quarter, we turned in about $1.25, actually $1.26 per Mcfe. Majority of that is fixed. You referenced firm transport cost. We've put slides out before that show what we think that make-up is between firm charges and what we use and don't use. It's a significant component of that gathering charge. So as you see our production coming down, our per unit has actually gone up. As we move forward, we discussed that we think in the second half of the year, our production will actually increase. I'd expect that per unit gathering and transport charges to start coming down.

David Earl Beard - Coker Palmer Institutional

Okay. And are there any goals or where could that come down to running the four-rig program into 2018?

Tyler Farquharson - EXCO Resources, Inc.

We haven't said anything publicly yet. We are working with our largest gatherer on potentially getting some rate relief. So, that would help moving forward. But we haven't discussed longer-term plans yet on where we expect that number to go.

David Earl Beard - Coker Palmer Institutional

Got it. And then just switching to – again, staying on Louisiana, but switching over to well design. There have been some other operators that more sand loadings for 10,000 foot lateral. Are you kind of watching them and considering more sand loadings or is it really just an issue of cost and economics? And then, an adjunct to that would be just what have you based in for cost inflation in your $9 million to $12 million in well costs?

Harold H. Jameson - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Okay. Sure. I'll take that. This is Harold Jameson. The first part of that is our program for 2017 includes a combination of lateral lengths. We have 4,500 foot laterals in certain cases, and we also have 7,500 foot laterals, and then we have some 10,000 foot laterals program for 2017. So, that will be part of the program for the EXCO-operated activity in 2017. As far as proppant loading, we're making a shift, as I mentioned in the comments, we're moving up about 30% in terms of proppant loading. Our base design for 2017 is 3,500 pounds per foot, and that's the proppant loading. We're also increasing our fluid volumes and our cluster spacings are tighter than what we implemented in 2016.

On the outside-operated investments, we are actively participating with certain operators that are very active in North Louisiana and in East Texas. And as a partner in those wells, that data is available to us. We're tracking, comparing, monitoring that well performance alongside our well performance. So, as we meant (32:07) in some of the comments regarding our decisions on proppant size, completion design, it's all about value. We are not very focused on trying to deliver a target high 24-hour IP rate. We're more interested in the value of the well, choke-managing the well, and delivering value to the shareholder. That's our objective.

As far as the last part of your question, regarding costs, our costs in our current 2017 program are grounded in current costs and current well designs. And so that's our basis of where we are. We have realized an increase in costs, service costs, compared to 2016, but those cost increases and design changes are factored into our 2017 budget.

David Earl Beard - Coker Palmer Institutional

Great. Appreciate it, and I appreciate all the color. Thank you.

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Robertson from Barclays. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

Jeffrey Robertson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you. Hal, can you talk about what leverage, if any, the increased capital program in Louisiana gives or that Haynesville gives you with efforts to try to rework some of your midstream contracts?

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Sure. You're on to something there. And obviously, the more we drill, the more volumes we put in, and the more opportunity we have to negotiate, if we could – there are certain things and I'm not saying these are necessarily the ones that we're going to utilize. But if you can show a volume increase, if you could show a commitment around a certain amount of drilling activity, if you could show some growth in the program and you can create a win-win situation that shows we're going to create more volume for you that's going to give you the opportunity to generate more revenue, it really is helpful and that's the approach we're taking.

We've obviously moved past some of the more onerous situations we were in a year or so ago when we didn't know if we were going to make it or not. We've always strived to work this thing in the right way to maintain the equity value and to maintain some program for our investors, and that's what we're doing. So, we're optimistic about what this opportunity presents. So, yeah, there is something there to be said around the fact that if you can commit or if you can generate or you can show increased activity and increased volumes, it does give you additional leverage for the discussion.

Jeffrey Robertson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And secondly, can you all talk about what, if any, flow-back changes you're making as you move to bigger stimulations in your Haynesville wells?

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Yeah, Harold.

Harold H. Jameson - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Sure, as far as rates, with the bigger completion designs, we're bringing the rate up slightly. But in terms of our overall flow-back process, our objective is to start the well out, clean the well up, bring the well up to rate at predetermined maximum rate depending on how the well performs and then we'll bring the rate back down. And for the (35:19) down-hole calculation on drawdown. We've had that program in place for some time. But the larger completions are allowing us to produce the wells at slightly higher rates as a result of our larger investment and a larger completion design. And it's all about how the well performs. We're going to monitor every well on a well-by-well basis. We have a routine. We do calculations on a daily and hourly basis actually, that data is distributed to the team members, and then those changes are dialed in and programmed as the well cleans up. But it's similar to what we've done in the past, but we are pushing the rates a little bit harder with the large completion designs, which is generating the larger volumes over time.

Jeffrey Robertson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

So, Harold, you're still a firm believer in managed production on these wells?

Harold H. Jameson - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Absolutely.

Jeffrey Robertson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Okay. Thank you.

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Harold H. Jameson - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further question at this time. Please continue.

Harold L. Hickey - EXCO Resources, Inc.

Thank you all for joining our call. We're excited to have our development program underway. We look forward to updating you on progress throughout the year. We'd like to remind everyone that there are important proposals pending this year for our Annual Meeting, so please vote your proxy as soon as possible. And in addition, we welcome shareholders to attend EXCO's Annual Meeting in person on May 31 at our offices here in Dallas.

Operator, this concludes our call. Thank you, everyone.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.