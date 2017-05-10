Pivot Technology Solutions' (PVVTF) CEO Kevin Shank on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC:PVVTF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Bill Mitoulas - Investor Relations

Kevin Shank - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Kyle - Chief Financial Officer

Robin Cornwell - Catalyst Equity Research Inc.

Ralph Garcea - Echelon Wealth Partners

Robert Robinson - R.H.R. Capital Corporation

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Pivot Technology Solution's 2017 First Quarter Conference Call. This call is being recorded on May 10, 2017 at 8.30 AM Eastern Time for replay purposes. Following management's presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session for analysts.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Bill Mitoulas, Pivot Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Mitoulas.

Bill Mitoulas

Thank you, Sharon, and good morning, everyone. With us today are Kevin Shank, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Kyle, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I am required to provide the following statement respecting forward-looking information, which is made on behalf of Pivot and all of its representatives on this call. The oral statements made on this call will contain forward-looking information. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information, and the material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information, are contained in Pivot's filings with the Canadian provincial securities regulators.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Shank

Thanks Bill, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to participate on today's call. Today, I'll provide opening comments on Pivot's first quarter results and then Brian will provide additional detail on the financial outcomes. I'll then come back and conclude with summary comments before we turn the call over for any questions.

To begin, much of Pivot's Q1 performance was in line with our expectations, consolidated revenue excluding the impact of GTS with substantially ahead of first quarter last year. The positive revenue growth was a function of solid performance in the month of March across the business. Our continued core services growth and the addition of our TeraMach acquisition.

Sales of Pivot's own services were 16.9% above first quarter last year, as a result of more selling attention of our expanded portfolio of capabilities and the addition of TeraMach's customer base. This is encouraging particularly since we just launched the in trained the sales organization nearly midway through the first quarter.

The fact that it will take continued focus time and energy to successfully drive the commercial transformation on an ongoing basis. With continued progress I am confident that we will be able to pursue and win larger services in the agreement with our customers such that it will have a greater impact on our business performance over time.

As expected we did see a decline in revenue associated with reselling our OEM partners make that contracts during the period. The divergent trends are not connected however. Strategically and they could provide further proof of the importance of having our own services business in addition to offering the services provided by our OEM partners.

Looking at total revenue it was 6.8% above Q1 of last year and 6.4% growth in our products revenue and 10.3% overall growth in services revenue. As mentioned on our last call, our business is seasonal and traditional. Q1 is Pivot's weakest period comparing Q4 to Q1 makes that evident. However, an attractive benefit of the TeraMach acquisition is that it sales are somewhat countered seasonal to Pivot's traditional business. And as a result TeraMach's strongest quarter is usually the first quarter due to the needs of a segment of its customer base.

TeraMach had another excellent quarter of topline growth and we were delighted it was chosen has Canada's number one storage solution provider by computer, dealer news last month. We have more work to do to realize the full benefits of TeraMach addition, but we are moving in the right direction and couldn't be happier with our Canadian leadership and our progress. Overall, first quarter is never a good profit for the year and that comment relates to both revenue volumes and profitability.

As mentioned revenue grew over 6% for the quarter, but gross profit dollars were down 3.5% and gross margin was at 10.4% due to a combination of factors. I will comment on the two biggest. One, we generated more revenue with major customers than we did last year on a percentage basis. This has certain advantages, but one of them is in gross margin. Margin tends to be lower on these accounts because of their buying power.

Secondly, the mix of products sold happened to be on equipment that provides for lower or fewer vendor rebates. This is partially a timing issue based on buying cycles of various products spends, but it also relates to the fact that TeraMach being so new to Pivot has yet to take full advantage of the status with the various manufacturers sales that provides for such rebates. We will continue working towards maximizing Pivot's rebates across the Company including TeraMach. Overall from my perspective the first quarter unfolded much as expected.

Before turning the call over to Brian I would like to acknowledge his contributions to our business. As you saw from our earnings release Brian has joined our board of directors and has also announced his intention to resign as CFO as he pursues another opportunity. Brian has been a great asset to this business and we are glad to see him join the board and we plan to leverage his knowledge well into the future. As expected Brian will assist us in achieving an orderly transition of the CFO role in the meantime.

So Brian on behalf of the shareholders, our management team we thank you for participating in Pivot's development and graduation to the TS sector as staff member and we welcome you to our board.

I'll now turn the call over to Brian.

Brian Kyle

Thanks, Kevin. It's been a pleasure to work with you and your team and I'm delighted to continue by association with Pivot as a member of the board. I think the future is bright and with continued hard work and smart decisions value can be realized for all stakeholders. To pick up on that point, we continue to evolve our cost containment plans and work on redeploying capital to growing areas of the business. It's a bit difficult for external shareholders to see that in our numbers because we continue to spend and invest in our strategies in some cases ahead of benefits realized.

However, SG&A expense growth was 4.5% was well below the rate of expansion in revenue in the quarter of 6.8% even though we assume TeraMach cost base to continue to invest. As well our expenses were slated by timing related reductions in marketing development funds received from vendors. The on cost management programs implemented in late 2016 and in early 2017. SG&A expenses were offset by lower commissions attributable to lower gross profit margins.

Kevin already discussed margins and his analysis, I would add that in general, we continue to see more inefficiencies, but these should dissipate as we become more effective in delivering our new capabilities. Going forward, we will continue to invest in our business, but our focus our cost management, efficiency and operational effectiveness will continue to help us move in the right direction.

One of the very important action items within our improvement strategies is to fix legacy issues. You've heard me speak to this on past calls and I'm going to mention it again today because we have more work to do. As you saw from or MD&A, in conjunction with our graduation to the TSX, we evaluated the design of our internal controls over financial reporting and based on this evaluation, we concluded that the Company's internal controls were not designed and implemented to the extent required to maintain what we consider an effective control environment.

On an individual basis, none of the identified control weaknesses is liked it to result in an issue. But in an aggregate basis, the controlled environment is not at a level acceptable to management. Accordingly, we engage to third-party control specialist to develop an action plan and we will implement the plan in the second quarter. We will also provide quarterly updates on our progress to the market.

In and of itself, improving the controlled environments will not deliver performance, but it is vitally important to our management team and our board to have the best control policies and practices in place to protect our shareholders and the integrity of our business.

Moving on, in the first quarter other expenses decreased about $1.6 million or almost 48%. Finance costs were the largest line item and consistent primarily of interest on the Company's senior secured credit facility. These costs remained relatively unchanged quarter-over-quarter even though we experienced an increase in interest rates.

Offsetting this, average borrowing on our credit facility were $22 million lower year-over-year. As you know we are exploring alternatives to minimize the impact of any future rate increases. As part of our continuous improvement mindset, we will incur restructuring costs unlock savings and efficiency improvements. The amount, timing and recording of restructuring costs will vary. In the first quarter, these cost amounted to $87,000.

In spite of higher revenue and tight management of SG&A and other expenses, adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million lower than last year. This reflected the factors Kevin mentioned earlier, including the impact of margin of a higher percentage of sales going to major customers and lower vendor rebates as well as the items I mentioned including slightly higher SG&A related to the assumption of TeraMach's cost base than investment in support of Company's strategies.

For the record, sales to major customers accounted for over 37% of revenue, this quarter compared to about 30% last year. Our strategy to grow non-major accounts as it mean to [reducing cost integration] risk remains in focus area for management.

Doing some cash flow analysis, you'll find the cash provided by operating activities was $52 million, an increase of $40.4 million from last year. We used the increase to repay debt by $47.6 million. Future debt repayment will be a function of timing and settlement of non-cash working capital items.

For the first quarter, cash used in investing activities was comparatively stable year-over-year. Cash used in financing activities increased by $47.6 million primarily due to the debt repayment in our credit facility I mentioned earlier, trend of this analysis, DSO improved by one day.

We continue to pay more quickly than we are paid with the difference being about 10 days. This is due to the increase in sales to major accounts that I mentioned. We need to work to GAAP, to reduce the GAAP by increasing sales to non-major accounts, enhancing and taking advantage of our scale and growing our own services business, all of which we are focused on. We recall that our CapEx plan for 2017 is to spend less than $3 million. In the first quarter we spent $707,000 in line with 2016.

As a result of these items cash and cash equivalents at quarter end were $7.7 million down from just over $8 million at December 31. As you know we seek to drive cash generation using a number of strategies including improving organic growth rates, improving our revenue mix in favor of pivot services, increasing our delivery effectiveness and improving the management of cash working capital items.

Looking forward from a borrowing perspective Pivot continues to have the capacity to fund its growth strategies under its existing facilities. Averaged undrawn availability on secured credit facilities amounted to $69 million, up $13.9 million. Of that March 31 our debt position was $88.8 million down from December by $47.6 million. As I mentioned the timing of non-cash working capital items will affect our net debt position going forward.

During the first quarter we were active users of our NCIB acquiring 250,000 shares. In addition, at the end of the quarter we reached an agreement to acquire just over 920,000 shares held by former directors at a discount to market trading prices. We acquired and cancelled those shares in April subsequent to quarter end. We believe the repurchasing shares at the present times a good use of shareholder capital and for that reason we are working towards renewing our NCIB with the TSX.

Beyond this former shareholder value creation Pivot continues to pay a quarterly dividend. At their meeting yesterday our Board approved a dividend in the prescribed amount of $0.04 per share payable on June 15 to common shareholders of record May 31. This is our second declaration in 2017. The first dividend was paid March 15. Pivot's intention is to continue its dividend policy which we think is an important and distinguishing feature of the business and one that instilled another form of discipline on our management team.

I'll now turn the call over to Kevin for closing remarks.

Kevin Shank

Thank you, Brian. As mentioned earlier, our outlook has not changed we believe in the second half of 2017 will be stronger than the first half. This observation takes into account traditional seasonality of our business, which includes a seasonal lift in customer activity later in the year and assumption that the ongoing rollout of our strategies will continue to grow and produce ever increasing tangible results.

As a reminder from a strategy perspective we plan to build our core business of selling IT products and services, enhancing our services portfolio in capabilities. Driving a commercial transformation to sell and support aforementioned, reporting customers as the expand internationally, improving our cost management, enhancing our capital structure and financing capacity, strengthening our leadership and address any remaining legacy issues.

From the market perspective we believe Pivot grew faster than industry in the first quarter, based on data produced by some of our large partners. We'd like to keep up that pace and we continue to believe that economies in our two largest markets will support this effort. In summary, we continue to advance our plan. Our revolves for first quarter are in line with our expectations and our outlook is positive.

This concludes our prepared remarks and operator please open the lines for any questions.

Your first question comes from Robin Cornwell from Catalyst Equity Research.

Robin Cornwell

Hi, good morning. On just my first obvious question is what the time line is for Brian's departure.

Kevin Shank

Early June is what we've discussed and we're going to help Brian move it's quickly if he can he's got an opportunity that is favorable to him. And like you said earlier we're very happy to see him joining our Board and we'll have this continued influence on the business. But we are working through the end of the month, first week in June is what we've discussed.

Robin Cornwell

Okay. And is there a program underway now, you mentioned to replace that?

Kevin Shank

Yes.

Robin Cornwell

And as it advanced to - how far has that advanced?

Kevin Shank

It's just initiating and Brian has offered to help in that capacity as well, Robin, so we're optimistic.

Robin Cornwell

Okay. My next question I guess is focus back on - Brian and that is legacy issues that you're referring to on the - I guess basically the internal controls. First of all has the expense of the third-party advisor been expensive in Q1 or is that yet to come. And have you been able to circle the cost implementing these new controls?

Brian Kyle

Yes. So let me just take a step back and give you some flavor on that. The controlled weaknesses that we are talking about really are common in entrepreneurially spirited privately held companies. Where the challenge comes in is when we acquired those companies and we were operating as a Venture Exchange organization.

The Company historically didn't need to focus as diligently on the control environment as they do under the TSX environment. So this isn't uncommon for companies migrating to the TSX not to have sufficient controlled environments in place. So as Kevin and I have talked on previous calls one of our focus areas is to improve the corporate governance and we're making a lot of positive strides on that drive.

The initiation was undertaken late in 2016 to assess all of our controls in all of our SBUs and business units. And we felt that they weren't at a certain standard, so those costs that were necessary to bring us to the filing that occurred today have all been expensed. Going forward, Robin there's going to be a one-time expense related to setting up and designing the program which we will incur that expense as we go forward and it will be one-time in nature, so we're not going to be duplicating that. And then on the other side is we do need to hire some people internally to be responsible for the ongoing testing operational compliance on those and those individuals will either hire externally or redeploy internally.

So as I mentioned, we're going to have a plan that we're going to put forward and report in Q2 to the market and show progress and we'll be able to quantify what those incremental costs are between one-time in nature, redeploying staff internally to assume responsibilities, no cost to the company and then what it would cost if we hired incremental people.

Robin Cornwell

Okay. Thank you for that. My next question is your TeraMach, what is your customer retention rate being so far, have you been pleased with that?

Kevin Shank

I don't have a specific data point, but we saw a lot of growth in that business. As we mentioned, I'm not aware of losing any customers in fact I think the acquisition has been well received. The management team obviously stays intact there and it's interesting as we go around and meet some of the people in the Canadian area with under the original founders. I tease him all the time if he gets hugged everywhere he goes. So he is obviously very well respected person in the Canadian market and well-liked by the customer base and the fact that he remains part of the team. I think he is definitely asset to the company. From that perspective I'm not aware of anything Robin that we've lost.

Robin Cornwell

Okay. And the last question I have is on your CRM rollout. You mentioned I think last quarter that you were just starting to roll that out beyond Sigma and you've been making further progress. Is that been rolled out to our segment?

Kevin Shank

No. There's a plan for process fees is June and we will be developing plans for the rest of the company as we move forward, but it's well into - we're taking the design and learning from the Sigma lunch, which is up and running in very productive for the Sigma business and we're getting lots and lots of input from the leadership of process on changes in et cetera, but they would like to see and it'll be rolled out here in the second quarter - for the second quarter, beginning of the third quarter for the process business.

Robin Cornwell

Okay, great. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Ralph Garcea from Echelon Wealth Partners.

Ralph Garcea

Good morning gentlemen. I'd like to focus on the great quarter that you just add and I will, but first let's get the obligatory Brian questions out of way. When do we find out I guess where you're going and what opportunity was much more exciting for you than to it?

Brian Kyle

Well, Ralph, I think it's important to note that the Pivot opportunity was extremely exciting. So this is a great Company. There's a lot of potential here Kevin and his management team are doing an excellent job on progressing on the strategy. The board itself has been nothing, but complimentary and supportive of Kevin on the progress that he's making and again if we look at how the market is reacting to the strategy and the position of the Company, I think that's also demonstrating the belief in Kevin.

So first and foremost, this is an exciting opportunity and I believe that there's a number of candidates externally and potentially internally that we could move into the role if it's fit. I'm hoping to share more information with the market and people over the next week or so should be in a position to share more information.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. And then I mean you've done an incredible job over the nine months or so, we've been here, would you say what's all the heavy lifting you've done - and with Kevin on 2016, some of the legacy issues. Are you - 50% of the way through, 75% of the way through and…?

Brian Kyle

What I think, I think the way to look at it is you're never - as you further focus in the business, you will always find areas for improvement or areas to maximize value. So I don't think it's - the list is ever completed. I think it's just cycling through different activities as priorities shift within a management team.

So I'm actually quite impressed with the management team is constantly looking, and seeking, and finding areas for improvement, finding new opportunities, evaluating where we should take risks to accelerate opportunities. So they are not trying to cut that on your Ralph, but I don't think that will ever be measured is that percentage of completion, it's always going to evolve.

Ralph Garcea

I appreciate, and that really the focus on the great job you've done Kevin and with radar, yes, I use the analogy if I may, I flip on and wages of GM. Kevin you have the quarter back and Brian was the offensive coordinator and yes it's tough to find a good offensive coordinator, but I'm sure you guys will come through and find that.

But the quarterback, you still there and the GM is still there, and making all the right moves at the board level and the business itself, I mean a great quarter from the majors, which is always a blessing and a curse. Is there seasonality in their spending that they front-end load on the calendar Q1 for both the majors?

Brian Kyle

No, in fact usually Q4 is by far the most active quarter as they - see how their numbers are shaping up for their own business. They usually decide to release their full budget into that late third early fourth quarter perspective. So we usually see our fourth quarter as the biggest quarter for the year by far.

And first quarter is traditionally the lightest as people come off of major activity in Q4, Q1 is generally a lightest. It starts a little lighter in January builds in February and by March. It's you're back to some significant volumes. So that's just what we experienced this year as well as previous years.

Ralph Garcea

And is that March strength in Q1 continuing to Q2 both from the majors and hopefully from the non-major side?

Brian Kyle

I can't make forward looking statements, Ralph, but I think the business is doing all the right things to maximize the volumes that we can get the marketplace and I'm pleased with what we're saying?

Ralph Garcea

Okay and normally in your business Q1 is 22% of revenue for the year and that's for the year seasonality. What's TeraMach's because the name of - you can relative Canadian that would be 60 million in the quarter annualized up to 40 up from 100 million last year this was a steal from an acquisition perspective, but obviously do they do 30%, 40% in Q1 given the fiscal year and for the governments.

Kevin Shank

Yes, we don't report individual business specific data. But as I mentioned in earlier in the call we're very pleased with the acquisition we're pleased with the leadership there. As we're doing with the rest of the organization we're talking about continued services growth and we're trying to talk about how we implement that affectively, efficiently with the customer base in Canada. And as expected we talked I think at the AGM last year - actually after the AGM last year, we're just excited about the Canadian market in general. So we're seeing the progress that we hope to see.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. And just one last question on the managed services I mean it's 11.6% for the quarter that's up for the third quarter in a row as a percentage of revenue? Are you still on track to hit that 30% target and do you have better visibility now as you're implementing these programs to go after the managed services side?

Brian Kyle

It certainly still our longer-term objective Rob that we mentioned the AGM last year I think that's what you're referencing and absolutely still our goal you know the challenges we're starting with a small denominator and we're going to keep growing it and I use the snowball analogy, double-digit growth is great, but when that snowball starts to get up to a significant amount of your revenue - more significant amount of your revenue that 10% growth really starts to add to the bottom line of the business and that's what we're pushing for. So that comment I made earlier about ever increasing tangible results is really what it's about and so far as we've reported here in these numbers we see that ever increasing tangible result it'll just snowball as we move the business forward.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Robert Robinson from R.H.R. Capital Corporation.

Robert Robinson

Thank you. You've reduced your credit facilities by about $48 million. Is this a permanent reduction of capital or will that change as a result of your inventory and sales accelerated?

Kevin Shank

I think Rob and the way to look at that is there will be some portion of that that will be permanent in nature, but your observation is correct as we start selling more in our non-cash working capital items fluctuate we will be drawing and utilizing those funds against the credit facility.

Robert Robinson

How much of that would you suspect would be permanent nature?

Kevin Shank

What it's difficult to say because to the extent our business accelerates and we sell more product then we're going to be drawing more against our ABL facility. To the extent we start shifting that mix into more service business where there's not a requirement to have inventories and we're not dealing with the disparity between our large vendors and suppliers from a timing perspective it will be difficult.

What I can tell you though is that internally we are focusing very closely and managing the debt structure for the business. And in my prepared remarks I commented about the past couple of calls I've made comments on internally trying to evaluate what portion of that debt structure should be longer-term in nature that's truly debt and then how do we balance or shorter-term so that we can measure and monitor what would truly be debt repayments versus fluctuation in non-cash working capital.

Robert Robinson

Thank you. Regarding your internal controls and the weakness is related there to. Is it one of financial or is it one of governance?

Brian Kyle

I think it's both, so the standard types of controls which you would see and deficiencies that you'd see in order managed companies that would include segregation of duties. We need to tighten those control elements there. From a governance perspective as we move to the TSX, we need to ensure that our disclosure committee policies are adequate and that I think the company has done a great job on ensuring that no public information would release the company that has financial information or would be viewed as a quarterly submission or material press releases that doesn't go through the disclosure committee.

Where the company and a lot of companies need to work on is the internal disclosure. So this would be sales guys pulling together presentations, having those presentations maybe contain some financial information that shouldn't be disseminated to the market not because it's forward looking, it just may not be correct. They may not have the most accurate information.

So that's from the governance side we need to tighten those controls up, but it's important that people understand that on an individual basis. I mean there is nothing that was of a material nature that would cause management to have concern it when you aggregated everything in place and all of those - we had a black swan events in all of those occurred then we could have a control deficiency event occur. So that's what we're tightening up, so it's a bit of both.

Robert Robinson

How long do you think that is going to take?

Brian Kyle

Well I would tell you that by the end of 2017 the CEO and CFOs have to certify that the controls are affected, so our timeline is basically a year from now when we filed the fourth quarter of 2017 results which would be kind of March timeframe that the controls have been effectively designed and the controls are effective after testing them, so that's the ultimate goal and there's no reason why that timeline is something that we could not meet.

Robert Robinson

Do not have to certify that every quarter?

Brian Kyle

You have to certify every quarter, but you're not certifying to the effectiveness, you're basically certifying that the controls are in place right, and controls have been designed, but you're not actually certifying that they work. By the end of the year it's an annual test, you have to certify that all of that control environment actually works and you've done testing to ensure that those processes are in place to make it work.

Robert Robinson

This wouldn't inhabit you from getting a clean statement from the auditors?

Brian Kyle

No, not at all. This is - to a large extent this is management's assessment, this is the management requirement in the MD&A, and it's not in the financial statements. And again this goes back to - a lot of companies could have just signed the CEOs and CFOs could have signed the certifications and the market wouldn't have been aware of this. But as a management team in a board, we take the governance and the corporate governance process extremely seriously and we want to make sure that the controls are addressed and by bringing it forward now we're going to monitor that and show progress to the market also quarterly and how we are progressing and improving it.

Robert Robinson

Great. Thank you. One other question if I may. Your objective is to move from larger size companies to smaller companies in order to move up the margin scale. In this particular quarter it looks like it's gone the reverse. Can you give us some light as to what you were doing to implement that strategy and why has it just seem to have gone off in this particular quarter?

Kevin Shank

Let me clarify Robert on that point. We certainly considered ourselves an enterprise focused business, so we like and enjoy the large customers. What you see here with the increase I believe it was 37% of our revenue versus 30% is really a function of buying cycles projects spends. When I spent time with the commercial leaders in the business, when we're talking about forecasting and what not. There is so much of the captured revenue in the business that's based on cycles of projects spends of these customers. And so that number is going to fluctuate between majors and non-majors.

And I think this statement that was made from Brian is we do look at revenue concentration, we do strive to keep it at a certain level and in this particular quarter Q1 of 2017, we saw all an increase in spending from our major customers and a small decrease in our spending from our non-majors. There is nothing strategically done differently there, because that it was more of a short-term result.

Robert Robinson

Okay. And just the final question, can you just give us some color on your competition and the extent to the competition you mentioned it as an issue and what in your quarterly report?

Kevin Shank

Our competition based on - I don't have like any specific numbers, but based on our numbers I know that some of our competitors had a very rough first quarter, some of them did just fine. We feel relatively good compared to some of the course of our traditional competition.

Not going to mention names because I don't want to get myself in trouble here, but from a market perspective, we feel like we've retained our customers, we have not lost customers that that I can draw any attention to or that I can think of up top of my head here. This is any fluctuation you see in our business is a result of buying patterns and projects spends and we are adding new logos, new customers to our business as well as we've shifted some of those account management positions to new areas.

So what you'll see from us is as Brian alluded to earlier as we spend a lot of time developing our portfolio of capabilities in the second half of 2016. We roll that out to the commercial teams just about midway through Q1. We did what we call internal road shows or town hall type meetings with the sales functions in the various cities and brought in our services leadership to train those sales reps on that expanded in portfolio and now than we when we look at adding new sales of course to cover certain markets.

We're now making sure their background include selling that enhanced or that broaden portfolio. So we're making those shifts in the business and as we do that, you'll know this - you will see that our competition into our competition is actually shifts a bit too. In the product side, you have a traditional value-added reseller competition, but as you get in the more solutions and more services, you'll see a little different competition mix, which we fully expect and will be ready for it.

Robert Robinson

And when you speak to your sales force, what you tell them that you're competitive advantage is?

Kevin Shank

So we have - when you look at this industry, the access to a customer base such as Pivot is an extremely powerful and what I've seen as having done this in three different companies when we move from a product focused, product centric business to a more balanced product and services business, having access to that customer base is an advantage.

Second thing is you have to broaden your relationship and then account. For example, we may have on the networking spend and that customer ABC for 10 years and they love us. We're going to - when they do network spend, where their partner we help them design implement manage that networking environment.

Now what we're doing isn't, so now we've got better as an advantage that relationship and that client intimacy. Now we're asking that the sales representative say, hey we also do end user datacenter, we already do networking, collaboration, we need to be in there talking to that customer about those four displaying and when you do that, you can double the size of this Company without adding a single customer Robin and that's what we talk about what commercial transformation is getting those sales reps to take that expanded relationship into those accounts.

To our advantage is definitely around client intimacy, it's definitely around access to customers. We've now brought in some very senior people on the services side, people that would be recognized by Gartner. People that have been part of building the largest device management company North America as measured by Gartner.

Those leadership teams that services knowledge and background that portfolio development organization is now part of this organization and that they are sells that have access to that. So that lends credibility, client intimacy, customer access and expanded capability to self. So that is the heart of what we're doing to transform this business.

Robert Robinson

Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from Robin Cornwell from Catalyst Equity Research.

Robin Cornwell

Hi, I just wanted to follow-up on one more issue and that was we discussed last quarter whether there are any acquisitions that you were considering particular in the international side and whether or not the focus right now or internal controls I guess first all any potential acquisition?

Kevin Shank

I will take the first half and Brian chimes at the end here if you'd like. In terms of acquisitions we're always looking for the right opportunities and as we stated in previous meetings including our AGM and acquisitions are part of our strategy. And as previously mentioned we couldn't be more than happy with TeraMach acquisition that has definitely been a positive for this business and you know if we would find another TeraMach we would definitely be in the rest of the acquiring that type of organization.

I would love to see as a strategy perspective on acquisition. I would love to find a business that expanded service capability that we're trying to do - that we're building here at Pivot. The reason why I would look at acquiring that asset is because it would bring with it additional customer references, additional knowledge and skills that we're building and have built here and where we have a portfolio to today.

So having that in buying the capability if you will and having the chance to take that capability up to this wonderful customer base we have is Pivot with I think would be another brilliant move. And I've been looking for that company since I got here and I haven't found I did meet with someone that in the industry several people industry I have met with the brokers of deals in this industry and described to him what I was looking forward and he definitely knowledge that would be a wonderful move, but also acknowledge it's going to be hard to find.

So we continue to look and just have not found that business yet, but when we do I would definitely been arrested in that acquisition and what it could bring to the value of the company. And then the second half of the question what we're doing I think with improving the controls of the business in fact that I personally don't think so, but I'll let Brian comment I am not I wouldn't think so, Brian any thoughts on that?

Brian Kyle

Yes, what I think the way to look at it guys is - one of the areas where the company has done exceptionally well has been on integration businesses. So the company is the previous management was focused on growing the business through acquisitions and very transaction driven. So there the history in the pattern of acquiring business is ingrained in a lot of our leadership and management team. So from that perspective it's a natural fit.

From a control perspective under the TSX when you buy a company you basically have a full-year before you have to integrate and certify that the controls are attractive. So when you buy a company that the regulators give you much longer leeway in terms of ensuring that those controls are integrated into your business.

So I would tell you Robin this company has done a lot of acquisitions there an acquisition inquisitive leadership team and now with the TSX will get these controls in place, plus with the leniency they allow for new businesses to be acquired in integrated and controlled environments. I don't see any issue with the Kevin in the leadership team buying businesses and having controls in place with in line with the timeframe permitted.

Robin Cornwell

Great. Thank you very much.

The next question comes from Ralph Garcea from Echelon Wealth Partners.

Ralph Garcea

Hi, this is the follow-up actually two follow-ups I guess first, I guess for Kevin we've brought in a lot of your senior guys that were received previously. Where you had grown managed services, as you previously commented 60% of revenue. Can you run that same playbook here and if so it's been a quarter to lot of these guys. So we should see the business pipeline backlog on the managed services side grow sequentially as we go through the years, we've trained all these guys and we are basically going to be running the same playbook hopefully?

Brian Kyle

In some regards when you look at the background of the team, you'll notice that we're part of generically product centric companies and we moved those to a more balanced product and service business over time. So from that perspective they certainly understand how to execute on those points. And it is similar here to the situations we've seen in the past.

It's a function of the commercial transformation I talked about, you got to have the sales organization ready to go sell the portfolio and then the portfolio has got to be a function of capability. And so I always use the analogy of rising tide is going to raise everything together, so our selling capacity has to develop with our capabilities around our portfolio, so it all comes together and aligned in that and around that portfolio.

And so if you think back to what I've been communicating to the market is we spent a lot of time last year getting that alignment, we created the disciplines to five channels we announced at the AGM last year that that was our direction and we executed on that in second half of 2016.

As we entered 2017, we were ready to take that alignment and that portfolio to our commercial process which I mentioned midway through Q1, we started to really train the sales reps on this expanded portfolio and what it could mean to them. And we've seen great effort on the commercial side to adapt that portfolio. In some cases because of previous efforts in pockets of the organization they had already done some of these things and for whatever reason this companies evolve to change or they change positions they got away from it.

So it's not like it's completely fallen to them. It's just that they needed structure, the structure and the capability to be there for them in the right and presented in the right way that they can take out the message to their customer base. And that's what's been created here at the last seven, eight months since the AGM. So of course we're doing that to impact the company as we move forward. Obviously I can't make forward-looking statements and I can't make forward-looking promises, but that's certainly what the effort is all about.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. And you got a broader portfolio too I would guess, I mean if you look at the pipeline opportunities where do you see the biggest opportunity data center storage, networking, collaboration, cyber security and where are most of your larger projects your pipeline opportunities coming in?

Kevin Shank

I don't want to train my competition Ralph, but certainly this is relatively industry known - the opportunities, networking, collaboration are growing here, security is an area that's definitely growing in the marketplace. As customers start to operate in that hybrid cloud, on-prem models I certainly want to make sure the Pivot organization in our portfolio businesses.

It's a well-skilled around software defined solutions and more knowledge around applications, application - management application readiness. Those are our upside opportunities for us. I'm not trying to say we have every one of those capabilities in place today. But certainly see that it is - those areas of high growth for us.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. And those would be - those stream you mentioned last would be higher margin opportunities obviously for you?

Kevin Shank

Just services and that will around those areas would be higher margin.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. One last question for Brian, seem that you're remaining on the board, I'll ask a tax question and so CFOs in place, but if President Trump now cut the corporate tax rates, I mean what sort of leverage are you going to get on those - you're getting leverage already move in a managed services. What sort of leverage would you get on the tax side if we go to a 15% tax, corporate tax?

Brian Kyle

It's a great question Ralph and we're all over that right now we've had lots of discussions internally on our operations and trying to assess the impact to be - to the Canadian business from having large positions in the U.S. to our international operations. Great question, don't have an answer right now. I guess all I can say is, stay tuned and the company will be optimizing in ensuring that whatever we do will effectively minimize our tax provisions.

I think the one piece to remember is the tax adjustments a potentially Trump could be making would only be one piece of our overall tax strategies because as a Canadian company, our financial statements disclosed this. We have a significant amount of losses that are in our Canadian structure that we would need to review and anticipate against any action that we would do because ideally it would be great if we could utilize those losses faster.

And I think that's probably the priority as opposed to trying to minimize the small amount of U.S. tax that we pay. As you look at our statements, it's minimal right now because we have the ability to manage our taxes effectively within the U.S. I think of the real focal point right now short-term like the next 12 to 18 months would be designing a program that could allow us to utilize quickly our Canadian losses and we're working on that right now.

Ralph Garcea

I mean you could offset those against the TeraMach business as it doubles in size, right I mean…?

Kevin Shank

Definitely, there's a number of options available, because TeraMach is a standalone entity. We has to do some internal reorganization to utilize those the management fees then you have some limitations on how much you can do. So there is some other options there were exploring that could accelerate those utilization of the losses in Canada, but great question and front and center with our management team and our Board.

Ralph Garcea

I'm sorry, what's the total number there for the PLC in Canada?

Kevin Shank

Somewhere around $20 million.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. Thank you very much and I look forward to your next announcement.

Kevin Shank

Yes, thank you Ralph. Really appreciate it.

At this time I will turn the call over to Mr. Kevin Shank.

Kevin Shank

As there are not further questions, I will sign off by saying that we look forward to seeing you all in our Annual General meeting in Toronto on June 28. Full details of the location will be included in management information circular to be mailed shortly. On behalf of everyone at Pivot, I thank you for your interest and participation. Good bye for now.

This concludes today's conference call.

