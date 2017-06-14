4 Scenarios For China's Economic Crossroads

At times, considered the "world's factory," China is transforming and rebalancing to move away from an export-based economy to a more consumption-based one. This transition is not without challenges, and policy actions could determine whether a downward trend in China's economic growth since the global financial crisis leads to a hard landing, Japan-style stagnation, or something else entirely.
This white paper outlines the risks to China's medium- and long-term economic outlook and four potential scenarios for China's economic future.
Use this paper to:
- Review the policy tools China might use to cushion its slowdown or protect itself from potential mistakes.
- Understand the ways China's slowdown could affect other sectors of the global economy.
- Examine four potential scenarios for China's economic future and the ways progress on structural reform and cushions from macro policy could help shape it.