4 Scenarios For China's Economic Crossroads

At times, considered the "world's factory," China is transforming and rebalancing to move away from an export-based economy to a more consumption-based one. This transition is not without challenges, and policy actions could determine whether a downward trend in China's economic growth since the global financial crisis leads to a hard landing, Japan-style stagnation, or something else entirely.

This white paper outlines the risks to China's medium- and long-term economic outlook and four potential scenarios for China's economic future.

Use this paper to: