4 Scenarios For China's Economic Crossroads

by: Vanguard

At times, considered the "world's factory," China is transforming and rebalancing to move away from an export-based economy to a more consumption-based one. This transition is not without challenges, and policy actions could determine whether a downward trend in China's economic growth since the global financial crisis leads to a hard landing, Japan-style stagnation, or something else entirely.

This white paper outlines the risks to China's medium- and long-term economic outlook and four potential scenarios for China's economic future.

Use this paper to:

  • Review the policy tools China might use to cushion its slowdown or protect itself from potential mistakes.
  • Understand the ways China's slowdown could affect other sectors of the global economy.
  • Examine four potential scenarios for China's economic future and the ways progress on structural reform and cushions from macro policy could help shape it.

Download the whitepaper here.

