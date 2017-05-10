Tribune Media (TRCO) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tribune Media Co. (NYSE:TRCO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 10, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

James Arestia - Tribune Media Co.

Peter M. Kern - Tribune Media Co.

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Edward Peter Lazarus - Tribune Media Co.

Analysts

John Janedis - Jefferies LLC

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Marci L. Ryvicker - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Craig Anthony Huber - Huber Research Partners LLC

David S. Farber - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC (Broker)

James Arestia - Tribune Media Co.

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning and thank you for joining us for our call to discuss Tribune Media's first quarter 2017 results.

With me on the call today are Peter Kern, Interim Chief Executive Officer: Chandler Bigelow, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Eddie Lazarus, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Strategy Officer; and Brian Litman, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Let me begin today by reminding everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the company's expected future financial and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may be affected by many factors, including those listed in the Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2017 and other filings with the SEC and in today's earnings release.

The company's actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today's call speaks only as of today, May10, 2017, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Any rebroadcast or distribution of information presented on today's call after such date is not intended and will not be construed as updating or confirming such information.

We will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures today. For more information on our non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see the exhibit to today's earnings release. A copy of our press release and Form 10-Q have been posted to the company's corporate website, tribunemedia.com.

I would now turn the call over to Peter Kern. Peter?

Peter M. Kern - Tribune Media Co.

Thanks, Jim. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call. Before we get to our financial results for the quarter, I want to start with Monday's announcement that Tribune Media has agreed to be acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group for $43.50 a share in cash and stock. We are obviously extremely pleased with the transaction and the value it's delivering to our shareholders.

As you know, since February of last year, we've been engaged in a strategic review. During that time, we streamlined our business, monetized non-core assets, strengthened our balance sheet, and returned substantial capital to our shareholders, all culminating in an extensive process which led to this transaction.

You've heard on Monday from Sinclair, and we echo their enthusiasm for this deal. I'd like to quickly run through a few highlights of the announcement. First, this is a big win for our shareholders. After adjusting for our recent special dividend, the $43.50 per share price represents a 50% increase in shareholder value from when we announced the strategic review, and a 26% premium over our unaffected closing share price on February 28 of this year, the day before the media began speculating about a potential transaction.

Second, we are confident that the proposed deal will be approved by our shareholders and the regulators. And third, and most importantly, we have a strong belief in the potential of the combined company, which will have more than 200 TV stations in 100 markets across the country. We're incredibly pleased that Tribune shareholders and employees will have the opportunity to participate in the long-term growth and value creation generated by bringing Sinclair and Tribune together.

Until we close the transaction, we fully intend to run this business just as we would have if there had been no transaction, which is to say we will run it aggressively, intensely focused on growing margins and profitability. We want to deliver the strongest company possible to our new partner.

So with that, let's turn to our first quarter results, which I'm pleased to say were in line with our expectations and with what we told you on our call in early March. We knew that Q1 would be our lightest of the year, impacted by a drop in political advertising, higher programming expenses at WGN America, due to airing more hours of original programming, and lower real estate revenues due to several property sales that took place in 2016.

With Q1 in the books and on plan, we expect the rest of the year to get progressively stronger each quarter, and we are reaffirming our full year financial guidance for 2017.

Now let's get to the numbers. Consolidated operating revenues for the quarter came in at approximately $440 million, down about 6% from first quarter 2016 and consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $57.5 million, down about 41% compared to Q1 last year.

As I said, our revenues this quarter were affected by several factors. First, core advertising during Q1 was down $18 million due largely to weakness in national advertising. Given our heavy exposure to large markets, this softness had a disproportionately adverse impact on our results. Second, we generated only $2 million of political advertising this quarter compared to $15 million a year ago. And third, real estate revenue was down about $9 million due to properties sold in 2016, consistent with our long-term plan to monetize our Real Estate Holdings.

To give you a bit more context, when you exclude political advertising and real estate revenues, consolidated revenue was down just 1% with the softness in core advertising revenues, partially offset by growth in retransmission and carriage fee revenues and digital ad revenue.

On the expense side, total programming expenses were up about $17 million this quarter, primarily due to airing a heavy slate of unscripted originals at WGN America. Although total consolidated operating expenses were up 3% for the quarter, when you exclude programming spends, they were actually down 3%. Corporate expenses, excluding real estate, were down 23% year-over-year.

In addition to those run rate improvements in the first quarter, we have taken additional steps to control expenses, including reorganizing our digital operations and implementing new programming strategy at WGN America aimed at improving profitability at the network. The big picture is this, shareholders can be confident that our focuses on cost management will drive enhanced margins and profitability across the business.

Now to give you a bit of perspective and context regarding our first quarter results, here's a little more detail on what's behind our confidence regarding the remainder of the year.

In the second half of the year, we'll cycle through the significant core advertising displacement caused by last year's Summer Olympics and the Election. We expect to continue growing retransmission and carriage fee revenues given the timing of some contractual step ups in our rates, growth in the remaining three quarters will be stronger than Q1. Taken together, our plan is for retrans and carriage fee revenue to be up 20% this year and remember, 99% of our 2017 retrans and carriage fees revenues is locked in.

Lastly, our disciplined management of expenses will continue driving savings across the company. In addition to what I've already mentioned, many of the investments we've made in IT and systems management over the last few years are beginning to deliver important savings. These are the factors that enable us to confidently reaffirm our 2017 full year financial guidance.

Before I turn it over to Chandler, I want to take a moment to thank all our talented employees for their tireless effort and dedication, especially as we work through the strategic review. They should take great pride in the value they we have created here at Tribune. I know we can count on our employees to continue delivering the same outstanding results they always do as we work towards closing our historic transaction with Sinclair.

And with that, I will turn it over to Chandler, who will give you a more detailed look at our performance in the first quarter of the year. Chandler?

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Thank you, Peter, and good morning, everyone. As a reminder, we filed our 10-Q this morning and a link to the document is available on our website. As Peter noted, our first quarter results were down versus last year but in line with our expectations.

Consolidated first quarter revenue of $440 million was down 6%, or $29 million due to lower advertising revenues, including lower political and lower real estate revenues reflecting the significant property sales we made last year.

Overall, these revenue declines were partially offset by increases in retransmission, consent revenue and carriage fee revenue, as well as digital advertising revenue, which continues to grow at a double-digit pace.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter decreased approximately $39 million, or 41% to $58 million. It's important to reiterate the comments made on the last earnings call when I signaled that our 2017 expenses would be frontloaded due to an increase in programming expenses related to the airing of original programming on WGNA, including Season 3 of Salem, Season 2 of both Outsiders and Underground, as well as repeats of Season 1 of Outsiders and Underground. The increase in cost for the originals as well as the decrease in core advertising and political advertising, were the main drivers of our lower EBITDA compared to 2016.

In addition to our adjusted EBITDA, we received approximately $112 million of cash distributions in the first quarter from TV Food Network, which is one of the highest quarterly cash distributions we have ever received from them. And we would again like to applaud the Scripps management team for yet another excellent quarter in the first quarter.

So in total, when you add our adjusted EBITDA plus the cash we received from TV Food, it totaled $169 million in the first quarter, which is down $17 million, or 9% versus last year.

Now turning to the results of our Television and Entertainment segment. In the first quarter of 2017, revenues were down 4% to $436 million, again due to lower core and political advertising revenue, but were partially offset by a 13% increase in retransmission revenue, an 8% increase in carriage fees and an 11% increase in digital advertising revenue.

TV&E adjusted EBITDA was $75 million in the first quarter, down 35%, due to the lower core and political advertising and the frontloaded programming expenses for originals, as I previously mentioned. And segment broadcast cash flow of $65 million was down 25% in the quarter. Although it's worth pointing out that our full year broadcast cash flow will improve versus our original plans due to the cancellation of Outsiders, given that we will not pay for a third season of the show, which we would have done later this year.

In terms of Corporate and Other, which includes the results of our real estate operations, in the first quarter of 2017, real estate revenue was down 69% to approximately $4 million due to our recent property sales. Total Corporate and Other expenses were down over $10 million, or 32% versus last year, driven by lower real estate expenses, lower technology costs, as well as lower compensation.

Now turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with cash of $346 million and total debt outstanding of approximately $3.1 billion. And as we have discussed, in the first quarter, we used $400 million of our Gracenote Sale proceeds to repay a portion of our term loan during the quarter and we also paid a $499 million special dividend in February.

So with that, I will close by noting that we are reaffirming our financial guidance for the full year and I'd like to reiterate how excited we are about Monday's acquisition announcement. That concludes our remarks. And we'll now open the lines up for questions. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

John Janedis - Jefferies LLC

Hi. Thanks guys. Congratulations. Two questions, one is, can you talk more about the future programming at WGN? There's been this narrative in the market that networks needed to spend to drive audience growth across dayparts. So how do you foresee the change in the original programming budget assuming that change translates to improved EBITDA?

And then secondly, I think in the 10-Q you spoke to retrans revenue, and I guess a decrease in the number of subs. So can you talk about what you're seeing in terms of magnitude? There's been this view that the broadcast networks and the affiliates have generally seen stable sub numbers. So any color there would be helpful. Thanks.

Peter M. Kern - Tribune Media Co.

Thanks, John. This is Peter. So taking WGNA first, I think basically our strategy is, as I've said to our team here, cable networks change their programming strategies all the time. Our original strategy was very heavily weighted towards just a couple of quite expensive shows, and we would like to reorient that and put capital towards more and more efficient shows. And more shows that can carry our audience, our existing audience, which is substantial across the dayparts through our originals and augment our audience base.

So our shows, obviously, you've heard in the past, how great the ratings were. But they were kind of islands, they attracted a large audience, we marketed them heavily and the audience wouldn't stay for the rest of our day. So we're trying to merge those ideas, I would say, which is they were trying to put an original slate together that's somewhat more efficient and also carries audience from the rest of our dayparts and back to the rest of our dayparts.

So all of that we believe we can achieve and do on a much more profitable basis and that is the direction we are going with the network. I would say in part to reset its profitability levels and then sort of expand on that base once we've gotten that work the way we want.

So we feel good about that in the near term and the medium-term in terms of driving much more profitability through the business. And then obviously like every cable network, we'll have to continue to expand and create good quality programming and a good schedule that attracts and keeps an audience.

As for sub-numbers, I think we saw moderately worse sub-counts than we expected but not by much. In the first quarter and obviously, as we move to be on every OTT platform with all the large and small distributors and you see that happening across the industry with broadcast affiliates and obviously we'll be doing that with WGNA as well. We expect to pick up the vast majority of them, and we generally are of the view that cord cutting in sort of a macro sense, local broadcasting is a beneficiary as it remains the only place to kind of catch everybody from an advertising standpoint. So I think we are now worried unduly and the numbers were not particularly beyond our expectations. But we feel like we are playing every side of that game and perhaps as a beneficiary more than the cables networks, as we will remain the only way to reach every person in a local market.

John Janedis - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thanks a lot.

Peter M. Kern - Tribune Media Co.

You bet.

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Thanks John.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Good morning. It's Tommy in for Kyle, and thanks for taking our questions. I wanted to talk about the deferred tax that's on the balance sheet. I'm just looking at the Q you put out today, it says about $850 million. Is there any change of control implication there, where there'd be a cash tax obligation in connection with the deal?

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

It's Chandler. No. There's not.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. And then terms of asset sales specifically on the Food Network and real estate, can you give us a sense of the timeline we should think about and in terms of controlling that process, is it fully within your control or is there some collaboration with Sinclair for any sales in front of a closing?

Peter M. Kern - Tribune Media Co.

Well, I would say that as we sit today, Tom, we have no intention of doing anything around selling TV Food Network. We're extremely pleased with its performance, its contributions to our cash flow and as best we can tell Sinclair feels the same way. As far as real estate goes, we will continue on the path we've been on for a year-and-a-half now. There are some sales we expect in the rest of the year. They're relatively modest compared to the ones you saw last year, and then we've got some big projects we continue to invest in that we believe will pay great dividends into 2018. So I think that's what we're looking at.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Great. And then if I could slip in one last one here on the Cubs. Potential tax liability, I know that you've gone back and forth with the IRS. Could you just update us on that process?

Edward Peter Lazarus - Tribune Media Co.

There's nothing new to – it's Eddie Lazarus, General Counsel on that. There's nothing new to report on the Cubs than what we've said previously.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

So any indication on timeline when we'll know one way or the other?

Edward Peter Lazarus - Tribune Media Co.

No.

Peter M. Kern - Tribune Media Co.

No.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. Thank you. That's all from us.

Peter M. Kern - Tribune Media Co.

Thank you.

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Thanks Tom.

Marci L. Ryvicker - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks. I just want to follow-up on real estate. Are you still expecting to hit that $1 billion gross proceeds goal?

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Yeah, we're very confident that the value of the remaining portfolio will have us achieve that over time.

Marci L. Ryvicker - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then is there anything in your carriage agreements for WGN that would preclude it from changing to a different kind of network? Like, I know there are programming changes, but would it be able to convert to say a cable news network?

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Marci, as you can well understand, we don't comment on the specifics of our agreements. And, of course, Sinclair has had a view on all of them during the process, in diligence and that's about all we can really say on that now.

Marci L. Ryvicker - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then Peter you mentioned cost cuts, where do you think the biggest opportunity is to cut costs, outside of programming, I guess?

Peter M. Kern - Tribune Media Co.

Well, I think, Marci, we're attacking it broadly. I think it seems like a simple idea but the moves we're making at WGN America have really substantial impact on the profitability of that business. We believe there is savings across, and we're taking savings out of virtually every part of the business as we speak.

Some of that's efficiencies born of systems and IT and other things done last year. Some of that's just a sharper eye on what businesses are really important in the near and medium term, and what might have been more ambitious as a longer-term strategy that maybe is less relevant now.

So I think we've gone across the board with an approach that we want to focus the company on the core as much as possible, on broadcasting, on making WGNA as profitable as possible.

And obviously, as we wind down, sell off real estate, sell off other businesses, that creates opportunity for the corporate side of things to shrink accordingly. So I think it's pretty broad based. I wouldn't say it's anywhere specific. But, obviously, as you take a big broad media company and turn it into a much more streamlined, focused broadcaster with a cable network, the overhead across the enterprise that takes care of the multitude of businesses you used to have can shrink considerably. So I think that's how we're attacking it.

Marci L. Ryvicker - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

All right. My very last one, when you reaffirm your core guide, do you have anything embedded in there on acceleration in the economy?

Peter M. Kern - Tribune Media Co.

No.

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

No.

Marci L. Ryvicker - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Peter M. Kern - Tribune Media Co.

Thank you.

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Thanks, Marci.

Craig Anthony Huber - Huber Research Partners LLC

Good morning. I have a few questions. I will just take them one at a time, if I could. In the second quarter, can you give us a sense of the TV advertising pace at your stations there, how is that tracking? Is it tracking down, similar, better, worse than what you saw in the first quarter?

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Yeah, Craig, it's Chandler. I'd say second quarter is acting relatively similar to the first quarter, business continues to break late, but it is breaking throughout the quarter, which is good. National remains a bit softer than local. But, overall, again, as we're halfway through this quarter, it gives us the confidence to reaffirm our full year guidance and also gives us confidence that as we cycle past the second quarter events of last year, that the pace of our growth will accelerate throughout the year.

Craig Anthony Huber - Huber Research Partners LLC

Then also, can you be a little more specific if you could on auto category for the first quarter, maybe how it's tracking in the second quarter and also the retail TV category as well for advertising?

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Yeah, Craig, as you know, auto remains the bedrock of our TV business. The good news is that its pace has over indexed relative to our overall core advertising pace. And again, that trend continues here in the second quarter so we're feeling good that the largest piece of our business is stable. And then your second question was?

Craig Anthony Huber - Huber Research Partners LLC

On the retail store advertising?

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Yeah, retail actually is also, we're indexing in our business relative to the overall core, so that's a good thing as well.

Craig Anthony Huber - Huber Research Partners LLC

Would you mind Chandler just being a little more specific how much national was down versus how much local advertising was down in the quarter?

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Craig, we don't get into that level of specificity. But I'd say that listening to all of the other calls of the industry, I'd say our national experience is relatively consistent with the other industry trends.

Craig Anthony Huber - Huber Research Partners LLC

And my last question, please, thank you for your time here. The $190 million of spectrum proceeds, that was pre-tax number, what's the after-tax number there please?

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Craig, I don't know if we've been giving that level of specificity, but you can assume that we'd be paying full tax on those proceeds.

Craig Anthony Huber - Huber Research Partners LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Yeah.

David S. Farber - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (Broker)

Good morning guys. How are you?

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Good.

David S. Farber - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (Broker)

Good. Thanks for taking my question, and congrats on the Sinclair deal and delivering all the share level value. I had two questions. I guess my first was there are a number of puts and takes obviously with respect to the asset base, and I guess I was hoping maybe you could discuss your expectations on the cash distributions for 2017, especially given the 1Q that you just had? And then I had a follow-up. Thanks.

Peter M. Kern - Tribune Media Co.

Well, I'm not sure I understand the question entirely, but our expectations are to continue our dividend policy through and until our deal is closed. And we expect cash generation for the business to be strong and...

David S. Farber - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (Broker)

Just TV Food, it was $111 million. I guess, I was curious if you had any expectations for that for the year? That was my question.

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

We don't give specific guidance around Food, but obviously, given the very strong distribution in the first quarter, we're very confident that our 2017 distributions will be higher than 2016.

As I think you know, the majority of our proceeds for the full year are paid in the first quarter. And so that's what gives us the confidence that we're having a very strong year from that perspective. And to echo to what Peter just said, that's also a very important element of the confidence and our overall confidence in the liquidity of the business for the remainder of the year.

David S. Farber - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (Broker)

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks for that. And then I think the company ended the quarter with around $2.7 billion in net debt. And I was curious, and this question has been asked earlier, but are there any other larger cash inflows or outflows away from free cash flow that we should be thinking given the spectrum proceeds? Any help there on just sort of big moves in net debt would be helpful as we sort of think about either tax basis or any other assets that we need to consider? And that's it for me. Thanks.

Chandler Bigelow - Tribune Media Co.

Yeah, I mean, again, national liquidity in the business obviously will continue to contribute to cash balances during the year. Spectrum is another big thing to point out. And then as Peter mentioned, we continue to be super focused on our non-core assets and hopefully have a bunch of real estate that will continue to be monetized throughout the year and into next year. And we continue to be very supportive of TEGNA's strategic review on CareerBuilder as well. Thank you.

David S. Farber - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (Broker)

Thank you for taking the questions. Thanks.

Peter M. Kern - Tribune Media Co.

Thank you.

