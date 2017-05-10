About General Electric's €8bn Debt Deal

The deal confirms its strength when it comes to diversifying its funding sources.

The €8bn debt deal that General Electric (NYSE: GE) secured this week reminded me of the $12bn multi-tranche bond package that Exxon (NYSE: XOM) wrapped up in early 2016.

I was not alone.

As soon as the news hit the wires, one of my contacts speculated that "proceeds would be used to shore up the dividend, given certain cash shortfalls of late."

That is not the case, based on the preliminary information I sighted today. However, it's possible that GE is borrowing more than I thought it would in the first half of 2017 because it wants to preserve its liquidity profile, and its credit rating with it.

As a reference, its gross cash pile was $8.1bn at the end of the first quarter, while cash flows were not exactly reassuring in the first quarter.

Proceeds

Before the deal was successfully allocated today, GE said in a SEC filing dated 10 May that it intended to use the "net proceeds from the sale of the notes to fund previously announced acquisitions and/or the repayment of our 5.250% notes due 2017, of which $4,000,000,000 principal amount is outstanding."

"We intend to use the remainder of the proceeds, if any, for general corporate purposes. Pending such use of the net proceeds, we may invest the proceeds in highly liquid short-term securities," it noted.

The cost of debt associated to the debt issuance is unknown, but given market conditions and its solid investment-grade rating, it's possible that GE managed to save some precious basis points against its overall cost of funding. After all, the yield of GE's bonds will be only marginally higher than the comparable US Treasury's, so this could be a good deal.

At the right time, too.

Strong response

Market reports indicate that it received orders totaling €22bn, which means the books were oversubscribed to the tune of 2.75x, based on the final amount that GE managed to raise.

News agency Dow Jones reported that the highest level of demand came "for the longer-dated securities on offer, including a EUR2 billion tranche of 20-year debt," which is a pretty obvious outcome for a bond placing in a market where interest rates remain low and investors continue to chase longer maturities to secure higher yields.

It is easy to argue that GE badly wanted to get away with a successful round of funding, and the composition of the consortium of banks book-running and underwriting the deal testifies to that.

It appointed nine banks to underwrite a four-tranche bond deal that gives it breathing room, as it wanted to make sure that its lenders would have committed to the total amount it sought had the market response not been positive.

Rating

GE remains a solid credit rating.

As it says in its 10-K, it has relied, and may continue to rely, "on the short-term and long-term debt capital markets" to fund, among other things, its business units as well as to grow its assets base inorganically.

But the cost and availability of new debt financing is a direct function of its credit rating, and Standard & Poor's lowered GE's and GE Capital's long-term unsecured debt ratings to AA- from AA+in September last year.

"The A-1+ short-term funding rating from S&P remained unchanged. On October 31, 2016, GE announced an agreement with Baker Hughes as previously discussed in the Consolidated Results section of MD&A. Moody's, S&P and Fitch Ratings (Fitch) affirmed GE's credit ratings following the announcement," GE said in its 10-K.

Perhaps it is not the time to worry about the rating agencies, but the bulls ought to gauge whether its risk/reward profile is worth the pain through to the third quarter now that its stock trades not far away from a 52-week low of $28.19.

