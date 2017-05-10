Alexion Pharmaceuticals' Upward Trajectory: How High Can Shares Go?

The first quarter of 2017 has proved rewarding for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in several ways. The company has upgraded its 2017 EPS guidance.

Despite earning around 90% of its $870 million worth revenues solely from sale of Soliris in Q1 2017, Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) currently seems to be on top of its game. Notwithstanding pressures of patient enrollment in ongoing and planned trials for its other complement inhibitor, ALXN1210, Soliris' volumes rose year-over-year by 19% in Q1 2017. The robust demand has propelled the drug's revenues to $783 million, a year-over-year rise of approximately 17.7%.

Soliris' revenues have benefitted by around $29 million in this quarter, due to certain favorable changes in the revenue recognition principles applied for certain international markets. However, even excluding this impact, Soliris has managed to sustain its dominating position in the complement inhibitor segment. And all these are nothing but dramatic achievements for an orphan drug, especially when they are plagued with constraints such as small addressable market sizes and high pricing pressures.

Currently, Soliris determines Alexion Pharmaceuticals' future growth trajectory. The positive trends for Soliris have been aptly reflected in Alexion's share price, which has risen from $114.57 on April 12, 2017, to $128.82 on May 5, 2017.

On May 8, 2017, however, Brazilian authorities were reported to have raided the company's Sao Paulo offices relate to fraudulent sales practices. While, this definitely is an issue that cannot be taken lightly, final result of such investigations in developing markets can go both ways. Hence, based on the company's product portfolio and research pipeline, I believe that the recent drop in share prices can provide a decent entry point to investors. This article will detail my reasoning for considering the company as a buy opportunity in May 2017.

Stellar performance in Q1 2017 drove Alexion Pharmaceuticals to upgrade its full year 2017 EPS guidance

Despite reporting revenues worth $870 million in Q1 2017 which is year-over-year jump of around 24.1%, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has continued to be conservative about its full year 2017 revenue guidance. The company has been giving due consideration to the access constraints in Latin American markets and smaller market size for orphan drugs,factors which play a pivotal role in determining will Soliris' sales. However, that has not stopped the company from increasing its non-GAAP EPS guidance from previously projected range of $5 to $5.25 to the new $5.10 to %.30. Considering midpoint of these ranges, the new projected EPS is 13% higher on year-over-year basis. This is culmination of several factors such as the strong Q1 2017 financial performance of the company, increased confidence in achieving its 2017 financial targets, and estimated 200 basis points drop in effective tax rate.

Soliris has been getting new patients from aHUS and PNH segments

Alexion Pharmaceuticals expects Soliris to earn revenues in the range of $3.025 billion to $3.1 billion in 2017. The company expects steady flow of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria or PNH and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome or aHUS patients for Soliris. These expectations seem to be in line with the drug's 15% year-over-year rise in volume sales in Q1 2017. Further, the fact that the drug's increasing revenues in Q1 2017 have been mainly driven by volumes and not by prices, has given more credibility to Alexion's revenue projections for Soliris.

The company is also banking on greater number of new patients as well as higher revenues from aHUS segment than PNH segment, a trend already observed in USA, Turkey, and Spain. Alexion expects this dynamic will be repeated in all the major markets of the world.

To grow Soliris' revenues in other indications, Alexion has been awaiting FDA approval for the drug's new refractory generalized myasthenia gravis or gMG label. It should be remembered that FDA accepted the application, despite Soliris failing to meet its primary endpoint in Phase 3 trial, REGAIN. This underlines the high unmet demand in this area due to debilitating nature of the neuromuscular disease and lack of treatment options. If FDA approves Soliris, it would be the first and only therapy for refractory gMG, which accounts for around 10% of the total gMG patient population.

These efforts are expected to transform into additional patents for Soliris in next 1 to 1.5 years. Strong patent estate is the basis of success for an orphan disease player.

ALXN1210 may prove to be a more convenient treatment option for complement mediated diseases

Beyond Soliris, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has also planned for five phase 3 studies to explore efficacy and safety of eight week infusion schedule for investigational complement inhibitor, ALXN1210. In 2017, the company plans to investigate the potential of this therapy, both in treatment-naïve PNH patients as well as those treated with Soliris. In case of aHUS, ALXN1210 will be explored separately in adult and pediatric populations. Clinical success of ALXN1210 will greatly help in consolidating Alexion's position in complement inhibitor space, as it will help in reducing the total number of yearly infusions required from 26 with Soliris to just 6 with ALXN1210. ALXN1210 composition of matter patent is also expected to extend till year 2035.

Excess reliance on Soliris, however, continues to be a major risk for Alexion Pharmaceuticals

In addition to problems such as regulatory pressures related to pricing and smaller market size that plagues all orphan disease players, Alexion Pharmaceuticals also faces business concentration risks due to its excessive dependence on Soliris. The problem is further aggravated when we consider that the company's metabolic franchise has been showing only modest growth trends.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals launched Strensiq for perinatal/infantile- and juvenile-onset hypophosphatasia in late 2015. While Strensiq demonstrated solid revenue growth in 2016, Alexion Pharmaceuticals expects reducing revenue per patient for the drug in 2017. This is attributed to more younger patients opting for Strensiq in 2017.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has also expressed its discontent related to the performance of its Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency or LAL-D enzyme therapy, Kanuma, in its Q1 2017 earnings conference. The company is planning to review its entire strategy related to the drug, which mainly involves increasing diagnosis rate for LAL-D patients.

There is still significant return potential in Alexion Pharmaceutical

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at EV/Sales LTM multiple of around 9.37x, higher than the median multiple which is around 8.65x. However, it should also be considered that while the forecasted average three year revenue growth rate for the peer group is only 8.2% and the median growth rate is 12.2%, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow its revenues at 15.9% in the next three years on CAGR basis.

If we run a regression with forecasted revenue growth rate on independent axis and EV/Sales LTM on dependent axis, Alexion's risk adjusted EV/Sales multiple comes to be around 10.36x.However, this implicitly assumes that the company's three year operating margin forecast is around 46.3%. Adjusting for Alexion Pharmaceutical's three year operating margin estimate which is close to 44.3%, the EV/Sales multiple for the company comes to be around 9.98x. Based on these values, Alexion Pharmaceutical's risk adjusted market capitalization comes to around $30.8 billion. The number of outstanding shares for Alexion Pharmaceutical's is around 222.24 million. Hence, the company's risk-adjusted target share price close to $137.86, which will be a return over current share price of around 10.5%. Hence, retail investors should consider adding this stock to their portfolio in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.