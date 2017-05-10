Synergy Pharmaceuticals: An Overlooked $4 Biopharma Stock

"No soldier ever really survives a war." ― Audie Murphy

It has been a tough few months for holders of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP). The stock has shed ~40% of its value since its primary drug candidate Trulance was approved for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in December of last year.

Unfortunately, this happens quite often as the enthusiasm from a company's first FDA approval turns to worries on how successful the firm will be in its initial commercial efforts. We have seen the same thing happen to names like Relypsa (NASDAQ:RLYP) and many other small and mid-cap names over the years. Not helping either is M&A activity has been dormant since mid-February in the sector after a promising start to 2017.

Investors should take a longer view on this name which now looks substantially undervalued. Trulance is aimed at a large and growing market as you can see from the chart above. This market should continue to grow at a nice clip. The population is aging and only 5% of the ~45 million that have CIC or IBS-C (which Trulance should be approved to treat this summer) currently are on a branded medication.

This market is currently dominated by Linzess from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) which was launched in December of 2012 and currently marketed by drug giant Allergan (NYSE:AGN).

Trulance is priced similarly to Linzess but has two important advantages which should allow it to take market share over time. First, the compound has less side effects, especially diarrhea. Second, it can be taken at any time during the day. Linzess needs to be taken before your first meal of the day.

Week Linzess Trulance 1 3 4 2 8 20 3 84 96 4 137 236 5 216 264 6 627 366 7 476 446 8 621 538 9 1150 10 1700 11 2080

As you can see from the spreadsheet above, Trulance is on a fairly similar initial growth trajectory to Linzess' launch over four years ago through its first two months on the market - and this is without being approved from IBS-C yet.

Given this, I think the company will provide some positive commentary along with its quarterly results in a few weeks. The name is worth accumulating if you do not already have a full position into that earnings call. I would not go "whole hog" simply because I think the company has one more round of funding it will need to do if a suitor does not appear by summer.

In late March, niche analyst firm Rodham & Renshaw reiterated a Buy rating on Synergy. Although I think its $18 price target is a bit optimistic, I do agree with its view on the company directionally supported by these comments: "We believe Synergy could report 2017 topline revenue of $53.6M based on Trulance sales in CIC. Synergy could turn sustainably profitable in early 2018."

More telling, Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating and $13 price target on Synergy on Monday. Its analyst had this commentary on weak sales from Linzess in the first quarter: "We believe this slowdown is attributable to Trulance's competitive pressure, resulting in lower Linzess growth and possible market share stabilization. It should be noted that previous 1Q earnings calls have mentioned inventory builds, but not draw-downs."

"Prescription data for Linzess shows flattening scripts during 1Q17 vs 4Q16, suggesting an impact from the Trulance launch. An alternate interpretation is that the overall market has peaked, but we believe this is unlikely based on ~22% growth for Linzess in 2016. We believe that the Linzess prescription trend is a useful indicator for the Trulance launch, as reported prescription data capture is more mature vs.Trulance, which is new." A slowdown in Linzess sales growth was a key factor in Ironwood's poorly received quarterly results.

I personally believe this could be a ~$10 stock if the company executes well against its Trulance rollout plan and/or is acquired by a larger name in the industry.

