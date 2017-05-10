PHH Corporation's (PHH) CEO Glen Messina on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PHH Corporation (NYSE:PHH)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Hugo Arias - Vice President, Treasurer and IR

Glen Messina - President and CEO

Robert Crowl - CFO

Mike Bogansky - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chris Gamaitoni - Autonomous Research

Mark Hammond - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Henry Coffey - Wedbush

Bose George - KBW

Fred Small - Compass Point

Hugo Arias

Good morning, and welcome to PHH Corporation's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. There is an investor presentation to accompany this conference call, including an appendix of supplemental schedules that is posted in the Investors section of our website at www.phh.com under webcasts and presentations.

Please note that statements made during this conference call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as further described in slide two of our first quarter 2017 investor presentation. Such forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs regarding future events, and are not guarantees of performance or results.

Actual results, performance or achievements, may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to the factors under the heading, Cautionary Note regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which are also available in the investors section of our website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

The earnings release we issued yesterday also may be accessed from the Investors section of our website or you may request a faxed or mailed copy by calling our Investor hotline. During this call, we may discuss various non-GAAP financial measures, including core earnings or loss pretax, core earnings or loss after-tax, and core earnings or loss per share. Please refer to our earnings release and accompanying investor presentation for a description of these and other non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation of such measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

During this call, we may also discuss our proposed MSR sale to New Residential Mortgage LLC or NRZ, pursuant to the agreement for the purchase and sale of servicing rights by and between NRZ, PHH Mortgage Corporation and PHH and our proposed sale of PHH Home Loans pursuant to the asset purchase agreement with Guaranteed Rate Affinity.

On May 4, 2017 PHH filed with the SEC a proxy statement in connection with its special meetings of stockholders to approve these proposed transactions and advise its stockholders to read the proxy statement because it contains important information. These documents and other documents when available that PHH files with the SEC can be obtained without charge by accessing the PHH's website at www.phh.com or the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

PHH it's Directors and named Executive Officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxy from PHH stockholders in connection with the special meeting of stockholders to approve the MSR sale to NRZ and the sale of certain assets and liabilities of PHH Home Loans to guarantee rate affinity. Information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of such individuals is contained in PHH's proxy statement filed with the SEC on May 4, 2017.

Speaking on the call today will be Glen Messina, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rob Crowl, Chief Operating Officer and Mike Bogansky, Chief Financial Officer. Other members of PHH's senior management team are also with us and will be available to take your questions.

I will now turn the call over to Glen Messina.

Glen Messina

Thank you, Hugo. Today, I will start by providing an overview of our execution priorities for 2017. Rob will then provide a progress report on our key actions and initiatives to include an updated assessment of our potential excess cash. Mike will then follow with the review of the financial results for the first quarter, after Mike's financial review, I'll provide some brief closing remarks before I open the call up for questions.

Now please turn to slide five. In 2017, we are focused on maximizing the amount of excess cash and opportunity for near term distributions to our shareholders. Consistent with this objective, our Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $100 million, which is not subject to the completion of our asset sale transaction. We expect to commence repurchases under this authorization effective at our next available securities purchase window.

This represents only an initial action in our anticipated capital return plan. Any repurchases under the plan will be subject to market conditions. Based on the progress, we made on our operating priorities during the first quarter, we obtained clarity and to the sources and uses of cash.

As a result, we have increased our estimate of potential excess cash from up to $550 million to up to $655 million. In a moment, Rob will discuss the drivers of this change and the assumptions underlying this estimate.

To maximize the amount of excess cash and the opportunity for near term distributions to our shareholders, we are driving the execution of four key operating priorities.

First, we are committed to the timely and efficient closing of our previously disclosed asset sales transaction. We have closed the initial sale of our GNMA MSRs and are actively working to obtain the necessary consents from the GSEs and approximately 700 distinct private investors and origination sources relating to over 1500 mortgage loan pools to execute our remaining MSR sales. We believe maintaining the continuity and stability of our business platforms and shared services functions is critical to enable continued transaction execution and preserve the value of our assets.

Second, we are being proactive in minimizing cash usage by aggressively managing the financial and operating performance of the business. Consistent with this priority, we have reduced our estimate of cash required to operate PHH 2.0 from $90 million to $60 million. Investment expenditures are being limited to those we believe are necessary to comply with regulatory and investment requirements, execute our asset sales transactions, facilitate in our orderly exit from our PLS business, reduce our facility's footprint and implement to maintain our PHH 2.0 platform.

We are also executing cost reduction actions consistent with our reengineering plan. This includes the recently announced executive leadership changes that are expected to result in $5 million in annualized savings.

Third, we are focused on resolving our remaining legacy regulatory matters, recent developments in these matters have provided us with greater clarity and we are engaged in substantive settlement discussions with the government regarding our FHA matter. We have reduced our reserves, and estimate are reasonably possible losses in excess of reserves by net amount of approximately $75 million.

Fourth, we are focused on obtaining greater clarity into the exact timing of our PLS client exit. We have committed exit dates by the end of 2017 for clients representing approximately 70% of our PLS origination volume. We still expect to substantially complete our exit from the PLS originations business by the first quarter of 2018 subject to transition subord requirements.

We are pleased with the progress we made in executing against our operating priorities in the first quarter. Management and the board intended to diligent in the assessment of our ongoing progress and PHH 2.0's opportunities and challenges in the context of the rapidly changing industry environment. We will adjust our actions accordingly to maximize value for our shareholders.

We intend to maintain the flexibility for future strategic action consistent with our previously stated objectives. We believe that achieving maximum strategic flexibility will be dependent on making tangible progress towards achieving our four operating priorities and our growth objectives.

Now I'll turn it over to Rob, who will discuss our priorities and our progress thereon in the greater detail.

Robert Crowl

Thanks, Glen.

Please turn to slide six and seven. We have increased our estimate of potential excess cash up from up to $550 million to up to $655 million. The total estimate is based on certain assumptions regarding the completion of our asset sales, including MSR portfolio compositions as of March 31, 2017 and receipt of 100% of our lacquisit consensus [ph] for MSR sales.

The value realized from the monetization of the PHH home loans joint venture as well as requirements for debt repayment, operating cash, contingencies and transaction restructuring and PLS exit cost. There can be no assurance of the actual amount of excess cash will not vary materially from our estimates.

Significant changes to our cash block and estimate of potential excess cash include the following. We ended the first quarter with $936 million of cash up from $30 million from our year-end balance of $906 million. The improvement in cash was driven largely by the receipt of $81 million in cash related to the first sale of MSRs to Lakeview, partially offset by $54 million in cash usage related to the PLS operating losses and other notable items and exit cost. Cash usage in the production segment outside of the PLS channel and cash generation in the servicing segment roughly offset each other.

We are currently estimating an additional $861 million in proceeds before any hold backs from our MSR sales after accounting for the initial $81 million MSR sale for Lakeview and $32 million and lower expected proceeds due to portfolio runoff experienced during the first quarter.

We completed a second sale of GNMA MSR to Lakeview on May 2nd from which we realized another $8 million in proceeds. In additional $40 million of potential GNMA MSR sales to Lakeview could be realized later this year subject to origination source concerns. Along with $4 million in proceeds related to the receipt of hold backs from the initial sale.

The $835 million of remaining MSRs and related advances are related to the MSR sales to NRZ. We have included the book value of residual net assets as of March 31, 2017 that would not be utilized in the operations of PHH 2.0 of up to $70 million. We have reduced our estimate of PLS wind down cost by $10 million based on expectations or slightly lower exit cost.

During the quarter, we lowered our estimate of legal and regulatory reserve and contingencies by a net amount of $75 million to reflect the positive developments in the quarter. And we have load our estimate of cash needs to operate PHH 2.0 from $90 million to $60 million based on lower business investment and liquidity estimates.

Partially offsetting these improvements is an increase to our estimate for the cost to extinguish our unsecured debt of $27 million reflecting the market trading price of the bonds. We expect to make an offer to purchase the $615 million, an outstanding principal amount of senior notes in connection with our asset sale transaction.

We will continue to focus on minimizing the remaining cash expenditures as one of the potential levers to maximize the amount of cash distributions to our shareholder.

Now please turn to slide eight. We are working towards completing the initial sale of MSRs and related advances comprised of GSE invested loans to NRZ during the second and early third quarter. These initial transactions are expected to result in approximately $530 million of total proceeds based on the March 31st portfolio composition and assumes we have successful on obtaining consensus from the GSEs and other relevant parties.

The asset sale closings and their timing will be dependent on receiving shareholder approval as the May 31st, special meeting of stockholders. An additional $32 million in proceeds from subsequent sales of GSE MSRs and related advances to NRZ are subject to origination source consents.

In addition to the MSRs related to GSE invested loan, we have approximately $273 million of MSR related advances associated with private investor loan pools. We have put in place the focused project team to obtain the necessary consents from private investors in an effort to realize maximum proceeds for these MSRs and related advances.

With respect to the sale of the PHH Home Loans joint venture, we have put in place transition plans for each of the regional operating centers that include employee, operational and technology roadmaps.

As a reminder, we expect to transition the existing PHH Home Loans operations to Guaranteed Rate Affinity in five sequential transactions beginning after the initial MSR sale transaction to NRZ for GSE invested loans. With the final transactions expected to occur in the fourth quarter.

We are taking the necessary steps to maintain the stability of the franchise through the transition period to include securing the support of the warehouse lenders for an additional three to four-month period and maintaining the vast majority of key investors who have historically purchase mortgage product from PHH Home Loan. In addition, we have met the employee retention condition to closing stipulated in our agreement with Guaranteed Rate Affinity.

Now please turn to slide nine. We've reduced our estimate of total PLS wind down cost to $210 million comprised of a $120 million of expected operating losses and $90 million of exit expenses. Our exit expenses are comprised of $35 million for employee severance and retention, $25 million for facilities related expense and $30 million for contractual and other cost.

As a reminder, the eventual amount of PLS operating losses will be dependent on the amount of actual claim volumes in the phase of PLS client exits among other factors. On March 31, we closed the previously announced PLS outsourcing arrangement with LenderLive which we believe we'll mitigate downside risk to our PLS exit cost.

We transferred the economic cost of our facilities, lease in Jacksonville to LenderLive along with approximately 235 employees. This effort is now largely complete. We are working in spirit of cooperation with our PLS origination clients to transition them off of our platform in the most efficient way possible, while meeting our contractual and regulatory requirements. At this time, we expect to substantially exit from all PLS origination activities by the end of the first quarter 2018 subject to transition support requirements.

Now please turn to slide 10. We have completed our assessment of Human capital compensation and organizational design requirements to transition to 75 million of shared service expense under the PHH 2.0 business model. And as announced on March 30th, we have begun to realign the organization, starting with the executive leadership team. During the second quarter, we expect to complete our talent assessment of fill the available roles in the new organization.

In our subservicing platform, we are investing approximately $5 million for the activities we believe are necessary to operationalize our subservicing agreement with NRZ, build our business development team and execute on other objectives. This investment also includes approximately $1 million to move our portfolio retention business of by legacy loan origination system which will be shut down upon the exit from PLS.

As Mike will talk about further in a moment, portfolio retention originated a little over $400 million in loans in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to $128 million in the same quarter prior year.

While originations are up significantly year-over-year, the expectation for higher rates in the future will result in fewer traditional rate refinance opportunities and as such, we are transitioning our focus to cash out product and term refinance opportunities.

Now, I will turn it over to Mike, who will discuss the financial results for the quarter and certain other financial considerations.

Mike Bogansky

Thanks a lot.

Our consolidated results are shown on slide 11 and notable items are shown on slide 12. We've reported a net loss attributable to PHH Corporation of $67 million, representing a $1.26 per basic share for the first quarter of 2017, this compares to a net loss of $133 million representing $2.49 per basic share in the prior quarter.

This quarter's results included $2 million of unfavorable pretax market related MSR fair value adjustments net of hedging results as compared to $55 million of unfavorable adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2016. On a core basis, excluding the net MSR mark, we reported a pretax core loss of $99 million, which included $59 million of exit cost of notable items.

Notable items this quarter totaled $34 million and were comprised primarily of $17 million of strategic review expenses, $9 million of provisions for legal and regulatory reserves and $7 million of expenses associated with our MSR sales. Re-engineering in PLS exit cost totaled $25 million and were primarily driven by severance and retention expenses related to re-engineering our overhead structure to PHH 2.0 as well as expenses associated with our agreement with LenderLive. These results compared to a pretax core loss of a $151 million last quarter, which included $73 million in notable items and $41 million in PLS exit costs.

Moving to slide 13. In the first quarter of 2017, the mortgage production segment generated a loss of $41 million which included $15 million in exit costs and notable items. Included in the first quarter results were $13 million in exit costs comprised of severance and retention expenses as well as expenses associated with our agreement with LenderLive and $2 million in notable items.

First quarter production segment results were also reflective of a lower production environment, due to continued reduction in PLS origination activity and the seasonal impact of originations in our real estate channel. On a sequential quarter basis, total loan closings were $5.9 billion, down 34% and applications were $6.9 billion down 15%. Total loan margins now at 49 basis points to 356 basis points.

Now please turn to slide 14. In the first quarter of 2017, the mortgage servicing segment generated a segment loss of $34 million compared to a segment loss of $170 million in the prior quarter. These results included unfavorable market related MSR fair value adjustments net of hedging results of $2 million in the first quarter and $55 million in the fourth quarter.

As a reminder, during the fourth quarter of 2016, we closed out the majority of our MSR hedge positions and we expect the ultimate amount realize from our MSR asset will be based on portfolio size and composition at sale execution dates rather than interest rate fluctuation. On a core basis, the mortgage servicing segment generated a pretax core loss of $32 million in the first quarter compared to $62 million in the fourth quarter.

The first quarter 2017 results included notable items and exit cost of $19 million compared to $26 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease in notable items in the first quarter was primarily the result of lower provisions for legal and regulatory reserves, which were partially offset by losses and expenses associated with our MSR sales.

Loan servicing income declined by $20 million to $62 million as compared to the prior quarter, due to lower servicing fees resulting from the 15% decline in our capitalized servicing portfolio, the $6 million increase in losses and expenses associated with MSR sales and $3 million of the boarding fees associated with subservicing client exits in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Expenses were $18 million lower quarter-over-quarter primarily due to lower provisions for legal and regulatory reserves, lower repurchase for closure related charges, and lower for closure and repossession expenses.

Subservicing units were 268,000 at the end of the first quarter as compared to 265,000 at year end. Our capitalized portfolio declined by 15% from the prior quarter reflecting our initial GNMA MSR sale to Lakeview and the reduction from normal run-off.

As of March 31, 2017, we valued our capitalized MSR at $596 million, representing 83 basis points and a 3 times valuation multiple. Actual annualized prepayments speeds in the first quarter were 12%, unchanged from the fourth quarter. The MSR at the end of the first quarter is comprised of $554 million of MSRs that are included in the New Residential sell population, $18 million that are included in the Lake View sell population and $24 million of other residual MSRs.

Please turn to slide 15, we have previously discussed the amount of expected cost from exiting the PLS business, executing our strategic asset sales, resolving our legacy legal and regulatory matters and transitioning the business the PHH 2.0. As of the first quarter 2017 we have recognized $240 million of these costs, while the remaining $281 million will be recognized throughout 2017 and into the first half of 2018.

While we still anticipate $75 million of shared service costs in the first full year of operating PHH 2.0 we have reduced our estimated average acquired capital from $200 million to approximately a $150 million.

Our subservicing business ended the first quarter with 268,000 units up 1% from the fourth quarter of 2016. As of March 31, 2017, the pro forma subservicing unit count assuming the sale of MSRs to New Residential is 720,000 units. During the first quarter of 2017, our portfolio retention business generated 2400 closing units for $439 million in loan originations.

Our capture rates for the first quarter were 9.4% for the overall portfolio and 13.8% on the portfolio that we are able to solicit for originations. This compares to the first quarter 2016 capture rates of 2.4% and 6.4% for the overall and solicitable portfolios respectively. Approximately $13.2 billion or 16% of conforming conventional loans in our total servicing portfolio our interest rates that were above 4.75% as of March 31st. As of May 9th, the 30-year conforming conventional mortgage rate was at 4.2%.

We are continuing to explore opportunities for new portfolio recapture originations as we gain the ability to solicit more of our servicing portfolio for originations. Bob had alluded that some of the headwinds we face as we continue to grow the portfolio retention business and while our first quarter origination volume is strong we currently do not expect our full year portfolio retention originations will exceed 2016 volumes.

Please turn to slide 16. As Glen discussed earlier, our Board of Directors has authorized an open market share repurchase program which represents the initial step in our commitments for return capital to shareholders. The determination of the tax statement of capital distributions is dependent on PHHs tax earnings and profits since inception including the earnings and profit history of send in and its predecessors.

To the extent, a distribution is made from our tax earnings and profits, it would generally be considered a taxable dividend to shareholders. We are in the process of performing an earnings and profit study in accordance with IRS regulations. Although, we are still conducting our analysis preliminary indications are that any dividend distribution will be treated as coming from earnings and profits as opposed to a return of capital or capital gain in accordance with IRS regulations.

Our analysis is still ongoing and we will update you as appropriate. However, each shareholder should consult with their tax advisor after the receipt of any distribution based on your individual facts and circumstances.

And now I'll turn it back over to Glen.

Glen Messina

Thanks, Mike.

Now please turn to slide 17. In 2017, we are focused on maximizing the amount of excess cash and the opportunity for near term distributions to our shareholders.

Our Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $100 million and some initial actions and are anticipated capital return plan which is not subject to the completion of our asset sales transactions.

Based on the progress we have made, executing our operating priorities during the first quarter, we have increased our estimate of potential excess cash from up to $550 million to up to $655 million.

We have closed the initial sale of our GNMA MSRs and are actively working to obtain a necessary consent to execute our remaining MSR sales.

We have reduced our estimate of cash required to operate PHH 2.0 from $90 million to $60 million and are executing planned cost reduction actions.

We have reduced our reserves and estimate of reasonably possible losses and excess of reserves by a net amount of approximately $75 million. We have committed exit dates by the end of 2016 for clients representing approximately 70% of our PLS originations volume and have reduced the estimate of PLS exit cost by $10 million.

Management and the board intend to be diligent and the assessment of our ongoing progress and PHH 2.0's opportunities and challenges in the context of the rapidly changing industry environment. We will adjust our actions accordingly to maximize value for our shareholders.

We intend to maintain the flexibility for future strategic actions consistent with our previously stated objectives. We believe that achieving maximum strategic flexibility will be dependent on making tangible progress towards achieving our four operating priorities and our growth objectives.

And with that, we're ready to take questions. Savannah?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And we'll take our first question from Chris Gamaitoni with Autonomous Research. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Chris Gamaitoni

Hi, good morning, guys.

Glen Messina

Good morning, Chris.

Chris Gamaitoni

What were the results of PHH 2.0 in the quarter on a direct basis?

Glen Messina

Chris, we don't have or have published financial statements for PHH 2.0 meaning technically that does not exists right now because there is portfolio retention which does exists. But the servicing platform, again sub-servicing is just over 200,000 units and we're still doing our MSR sales. So, as we begin to transition through the course of 2017, as we get our asset sales completed and have converted the new residential MSR sales to sub-servicing that will give us greater clarity into the 2.0 platform.

Chris Gamaitoni

Okay. Do you have any idea of the let's call operating losses not included in the PLS operating losses that you would expect to occur before you fully transition the PHH 2.0? That might not be included in NAVs kind of wind down numbers?

Glen Messina

Mike.

Mike Bogansky

So, we've included an estimate of those losses in our cash retention requirements for PHH 2.0 which is in the cash block in the supplemental.

Chris Gamaitoni

Okay. So, that's in the levered $60 million or whatever it is now? Okay, and how do you think about the return of capital from a timing aspect after you receive the proceeds in the summer months of 2017 assuming completing your MSR sales as planned?

Glen Messina

Yeah, Chris as we do have to take into consideration the amount and timing of the receipt of cash payments relative to the required disbursements to the things we listed on our cash block and in particular it - forensic-- the retirement of our secured debt, payment of tax and another transaction business. When we have clarity into the sequence timing and amount of those payments as it unfolds during the third quarter and we have excess we'll then take the appropriate actions to distribute that capital to shareholders.

Chris Gamaitoni

Okay. And could you give us any type of thought on the type of staffing levels on the origination side of PHH 2.0. You mentioned yourself you want to expect you expect to be down year-over-year and obviously where the rates are going up so the opportunity set a smaller. I'm just wondering, how larger an organization do you expect that part to be moving forward?

Glen Messina

Chris, we are continuing to right-size the organization both on the private label side as well as on the portfolio retention side and making sure that we have obviously that necessary to process applications but we are running it with minimal excess capacity if any.

Yeah, I think if we progress throughout the course of the year and look at the wind down of PLS, Rob and Mike will be able to provide greater clarity on the expected size of the organization going forward.

Chris Gamaitoni

Okay. And then my final one is. On the currently announced buyback approximately when does the next window open?

Glen Messina

In three days after the call.

Chris Gamaitoni

Three days, okay. Thank you so much.

Glen Messina

Yes, sir.

Operator

Thank you. And we can take our next question from Mark Hammond of Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mark Hammond

Good morning. Thanks for the update. I am trying to rationalize some insight from today on your debt repayment comments. So, would you explain why are you using the market trading prices of your unsecured bonds, which today are 109 for 2019's and 102 for 2021's, so your potential uses of cash on slide six, since you expect to make an offer to purchase those bonds at a price of 101 from the change of control. I am just trying to rationalize those two competing comments?

Robert Crowl

Yeah, this is Rob. So, in the last quarter we had, in our cash block we had made a - we put an earmark for taking the bonds out at 101 which is what we are required to offer. This quarter as we assess the situation, we think it's more likely and as we develop our liability management strategy that the market prices of bonds is a more reflective level in which we think we will be successful.

Mark Hammond

Okay, so and I guess the cadence would be for 101 offer and then whatever else you will make a decision at that point for the remainder of the bonds?

Glen Messina

Yeah, we are not prepared to give details insights into the bond tender offer prices at this time.

Mark Hammond

Okay, understood. And then my second question is if you could have a number handy for the restricted cash expected to be released held against that PSART servicing facility, I know it's disclosed in the 10-Q, but as typically but I didn't see it in the release?

Robert Crowl

So, upon the asset sale payments, we would expect to repay the PSART facility as a servicing events as I received and that restricted cash for PSART would be really debt.

Mark Hammond

Okay, and is that I guess last quarter it was around cash around $13 million is that ballpark?

Robert Crowl

Yeah, it's in the zone and that will be in our Q as we file later today.

Mark Hammond

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And we can take our next question from Henry Coffey. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Henry Coffey

Hello, and thank you for taking my questions. The simple mechanics, a $100 million of buybacks should that be subtracted from the $655 million in terms of expected distributions?

Glen Messina

That's correct, Henry.

Henry Coffey

And then, have you given any thoughts beyond the $100 million in terms of how much of this return to capital is going to be buybacks, how much is dividends, obviously, the dividend is going to be taxable?

Glen Messina

Henry at this time, we are not in a position to provide greater clarity to that until as Mike indicated we complete the cumulative earnings and profits analysis and get a full analysis of our tax position. We obviously want a return cap in a way that provides the best tax position for our shareholders.

Henry Coffey

Going back to 2.0, I know you did put up some estimates in terms of what the per unit servicing cost would look like as a subservice, I am assuming that's good across the board have you also sort of figured out what the we called shared cost or corporate cost is going to look like in that new equation or where are we in terms of putting together of P&L for the new sub servicing business?

Glen Messina

So, Henry, in total in the aggregate, we've estimated or targeting as $75 million total shared services an overhead cost structure for PHH 2.0. That amount has not changed. I don't believe Rob or Mike however that we provided disclosure around the attribution of that $75 million to either portfolio and we are not just in a position to make those assessments at this time.

Henry Coffey

And then just the last time. I know you have got a couple of proxies between now and year end, can you give us sort of expected dates in the - what's the content, it will be to one going to look like?

Glen Messina

Our definitive proxy statement for the proposed asset sale transactions was in fact filed on May 4th, and that's actually in the market and we are - we've targeted our shareholder vote or special meeting with shareholders to vote on the transaction for May 31st. Our annual meeting proxy was on April 28th, so I just didn't have the exact date but it's out there in the marketplace and our annual shareholders meeting - the general proxy is June 28th.

Henry Coffey

Thank you very much.

Glen Messina

Yes, sir.

Operator

Thank you. And we can take our next question from Bose George with KBW. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Bose George

Hey, good morning guys. You might have answered this because I was on and off, but in terms of the timeline to get to that $75 million shared services number, expenses number for servicing, how can we think about that?

Glen Messina

Yeah, I think close as I believe we stated last quarter, we will expect sort of an annualized run rate basis in the second half of 2018 to be at that level.

Bose George

Okay, great. That's all I had. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And we can take our next question from Fred Small with Compass Point. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Fred Small

Hey, thanks. So, on the reduced required capital, I think you said you went from $200 million down to $150 million for PHH 2.0?

Glen Messina

That's correct.

Fred Small

And the operating cash, you expect to retain drop by $30 million, what's the other $20 million?

Robert Crowl

The other $20 million is a reduction in expected DTA as our losses were reduced.

Fred Small

Okay, thanks. And then you said one point that at the end of, I think at the end of PLS that you're moving off of the legacy origination system and shutting that down, that was in in-house system?

Glen Messina

Yes, it is. And it is specific to the private label business and we will be setting that loan origination system at the end, as we wind down.

Fred Small

Okay. And the go forward 2.0 retention business is going to use what?

Glen Messina

We haven't selected, made a final selection, but it will be off the shelf commercially available loan origination system.

Fred Small

Okay. And then last one just in the commentary, I think in the release you said you're going to continue to be diligent in the assessment of PHH 2.0 and the challenges and opportunities there and that you'll adjust actions to maximize value for shareholders. There's no slide in the deck this quarter on the potential excess cash from dissolution, has that changed materially or I guess what could sort of change in the environment or how should we think about the probability going forward that PHH 2.0 becomes a reality. What could potentially change your mind with respect to ditching those plans?

Glen Messina

Sure. So, let me deal with the question on cash and a dissolution first. So, we did not typically update the cash dissolutions by however you recall a slide from last quarter to actually [indiscernible] constructed as explained, here we said excess cash from PHH 2.0 from the potential phase in excess cash under the PHH 2.0 scenario.

So, any of the changes that occurred this quarter that we've updated that our shareholders on to get to the $655 million that's $105 million increase with [indiscernible] scenario, but we have not adjusted any of the expenses relative to liquidation. So, those changes flow over one case versus the other.

In terms of monitoring our progress on PHH 2.0, there are a number of elements that were critical to the PHH 2.0 plan and that was making appropriate progress, the growth on our recapture rate, making appropriate progress in the reduction of expenses generally to get to the $75 million of total shared services overhead and achieving the necessary growth in our subservicing platform, as we begin to move it forward.

In addition to other metrics which Rob can dive into if needed. Those will be the primary factors that we continue to look at to assess the health and success of PHH 2.0.

Fred Small

Okay, got it. And then two follow-ups on the dissolution slide from last - I mean you are saying basically that those haven't chance or just you have an updated them but there were changes if we are doing the same role through the day?

Glen Messina

Those changes that resulted in the increase in the $105 million and that potential access cash would flow through to dissolution scenario.

Fred Small

I'm talking about the other cost incremental sources and uses in dissolution scenario?

Glen Messina

Yes, we have not updated them at this time.

Fred Small

Okay. Any way to think about major changes that one would make there?

Glen Messina

No, we don't have any additional perspective to offer them what we have last quarter.

Fred Small

Okay, got it. And then you may have said when you are going to through 2.0 stuff but where do you think you need sort of average unit cost for the subservicing business to be either on a per loan basis points - per loan or and basis points of UPB, so that business to be successful?

Robert Crowl

Yes, we haven't delivered or have been public with any targeted task per loan. I mean we did disclose and you can actually see in our channel. So, I just kind of what we are running right now direct expense basis on a per unit basis across the portfolio, so that would be an average of performing and delinquent servicing cost.

In a business that needs a lot of scale, it will be very important for us to continue to drive year-over-year cost productivity. But we haven't been public with what we think in appropriate target as other than to say we would continue to try to drive that lower year-over-year.

Fred Small

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. We can go next to Steve Starmark [ph] with EFJ Capital. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning.

Glen Messina

Hi, Steve.

Unidentified Analyst

First just want to say, we appreciate the initial step on capital return and look forward to further progress there.

Secondly, you mentioned little bit of a Fred's questions, to get maybe a little bit finer point. You mentioned these transitions to other areas of opportunity for PHH 2.0. Should extent of those opportunities just don't arise as expected or they simply don't earn the cost of capital for PHH 2.0. There is a board and management at a place where they will continue to evaluate a sale or wind down for PHH 2.0 if that's impact in the best interest of shareholders?

Glen Messina

Steve, what management and board intend to be diligent and our assessment of the progress on 2.0. As stated, we will adjust our action according to maximize value for our shareholders. And we in that quest to maximize value for shareholders, we do believe it's a responsibility of management and the board to consider all available options to maximize value.

If changing circumstances lead us to believe that a dissolution is the best approach to maximize value for shareholders then we'll give this alternative careful consideration as part of our ongoing assessment.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, understood. And then you mentioned maintaining flexibility for future for strategic actions, can you provides of a framework around what those maybe?

Glen Messina

Yes Steve, this is usually - I don't think we are going to comments on anything specific nor of the strategic actions, but again going back to what we've said at the end of last quarter which was, we believe 2.0 gave us the flexibility to maximize size for a shareholder either through the operation of the platform or future strategic actions. We wanted to make a clear to the market that we are keeping both paths open. It is our obligation too again maximizes value for shareholders and doing that we will keep all options in our sides.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood, understood. Is there an execution on the board or imagines from I guess when the timing of sort of answers on strategic access would be sort of arrive that or is that little more open ended?

Glen Messina

Yes, look the board is keeping very diligent focus on the business. We do update the board on a very regular basis in terms of how the business is performing. And is committed to act swiftly to the extent that they believe any different actions other than what is planned is necessary to maximize items.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Glen, that's helpful. Thanks. Thanks so much and again appreciate your initiatives on the capital return.

Glen Messina

Thank you for your feedback, Steve. Much appreciated.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And it appears we have no further questions at this time. I can turn it back over to you, Glen.

Glen Messina

And I'm actually going to turn it back over to Rob.

End of Q&A

Robert Crowl

Thanks, Glen. Thank you everyone for listening in and we look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

Operator

This concludes the PHH Corporation first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Once again, ladies and gentlemen the replay will be available later beginning later today at the company's website at www.phh.com/invest, or by dialing 888-203-1112 or 866-375-1919 and referencing the conference ID 19992771. It will be archived until May 25, 2017 and you may disconnect at any time and have a great day.

