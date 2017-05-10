Sparton's (SPA) CEO Joe Hartnett on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Chris Ratliff - VP, Digital Information and Technologies

Joe Hartnett - Interim President and CEO

Joe McCormack - CFO

Analysts

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Ratliff, VP, Digital Information and Technologies.

Chris Ratliff

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Sparton’s fiscal 2017 third quarter conference call. On the call with me today are Joe Hartnett, Sparton’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joe McCormack, Sparton’s Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings release and the slide presentation for today’s call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we start, a word of caution. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that there are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These factors are outlined in our SEC filings.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Joe Hartnett.

Joe Hartnett

Thanks, Chris. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fiscal 2017 third quarter conference call.

I would like to start out by making a brief statement about the Board of Directors’ previously announced decision to explore a potential acquisition of the Company. At our last earnings call, I stated that we expected to conclude the process by this earnings call. Since the last earnings call, the Board, its advisors and management have continued to work hard to complete the process. However, the process has not yet concluded and remains ongoing. While I have, from time to time, received questions regarding the status of the process, I cannot provide more information at this time. Throughout this process, the Board’s goal has been to seek a transaction that it believes is in the best interest of our shareholders. Let me assure you that the Board and management recognize the importance of this initiative and are committed to doing the work and investing the time necessary to complete the process.

As we have previously noted, the process may or may not lead to an announcement or consummation of any transaction, and the Company does not intend to disclose further developments until the Board determines it’s appropriate to do so. The Board and management appreciate your understanding and patience as this important work is completed.

With that, I would like to turn it over to Joe McCormack, who will discuss the financial highlights of the quarter.

Joe McCormack

Thank you, Joe.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, on a consolidated basis, net sales were $95.4 million as compared to $97.4 million in the prior quarter and $102.2 million in Q3 of 2016. The decrease in net sales as compared to Q3 2016 was principally due to two customers within our MDS segment, the previously disclosed in-sourcing of a large customer and the loss of a customer in our industrial end-market. These decreases were offset by revenues from new program wins and increased program volume with existing customers. Our gross profit margin was 17.7% compared to 16.3% in the prior quarter and 18.7% in Q3 of 2016.

Selling and administrative expenses were $12.9 million as compared to $13 million in the prior quarter and $13.7 million in Q3 of 2016. On an adjusted basis, selling and administrative expenses were $12.2 million compared to $12.3 million in the prior quarter and $12.6 million in Q3 of 2016. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.22 per share compared to $0.10 per share in the prior quarter and $0.34 per share in Q3 of 2016. EBITDA, on an adjusted basis, was $5.3 million compared to $5.6 million in the prior quarter and $7.9 million in Q3 of 2016.

In our MDS segment, net sales were $58.4 million compared to $65 million in the prior quarter and $64.7 million in Q3 of 2016. A $6 million decrease in net sales as compared to the prior year quarter was a result of sales -- of reduced sales of $9 million related to the previously disclosed in-sourcing of a large customer within our medical end-market, reduced sales of $6 million as a result of the loss of a customer within the industrial end-market, and reduced sales as a result of closure of our Lawrenceville facility in the prior year. A large portion of these decreases have been offset by new program revenue wins and increased program volume with existing customers.

The gross profit margin for the segment was 11% compared to 12.4% in the prior quarter and 11.4% in Q3 of 2016. The decrease in gross profit margin from the prior quarter was principally the result of the previously discussed industrial end-market customer loss, which negatively affected contribution margins in the current quarter. The slight decrease in gross profit margin as compared to Q3 2016 was primarily due to program revenue mix. Selling and administrative expenses, including corporate allocated costs, were $5.7 million compared to $5.6 million in the prior quarter and $5.9 million in Q3 of 2016.

In our ECP segment, net sales were $37 million compared to $32.4 million in the prior quarter and $37.5 million in Q3 2016. Net sales for the quarter were comprised of the following: Sonobuoy sales to the U.S. Navy of $18.6 million; sales of sonobuoy to foreign governments of $9.7 million; engineering revenues of $1.1 million; and rugged electronics and other revenues of $7.6 million. Net sales were slightly lower as compared to Q3 2016. The reduction was principally the result of reduced engineering revenue and lower domestic sonobuoy sales, as offset by increased foreign sonobuoy sales during the quarter.

The gross profit margin was 27.6% compared to 23.3% in the prior quarter and 30.1% in Q3 2016. The decrease in gross margin as compared to Q3 2016 was due to the performance within the rugged electronics platform, as offset by additional margins provided by higher foreign sonobuoy sales. Selling and administrative expenses, including corporate allocated costs, were $4.2 million compared to $3.5 million in the prior quarter and $3.9 million in Q3 of 2016.

With respect to liquidity and capital resources. During the quarter, we experienced negative free cash flow of $1.4 million, as a result of investments in a new SMT line at our Vietnam facility and a new ERP platform at our De Leon Springs, Florida facility. Additionally, our free cash flow was affected by increased inventory as a result of customer delays and in anticipation of upcoming customer demand.

We ended the quarter with borrowings under our credit facility of $87.6 million and had availability under the facility of $82 million. Our debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio was 3.45 times EBITDA, as calculated under the terms of the facility.

At this point, I would like to turn it back over to Joe Hartnett.

Joe Hartnett

Thanks, Joe. Let me close by addressing a couple of important topics.

First, quarterly revenues came in at approximately $95 million, and reported margins were $17 million or 17.7% of revenues, which was slightly below our guidance. The miss was due to project delays in our MDS segment as a result of customer-driven engineering changes on certain products as well as delays in availability of customer-furnished inventories. Second, we closed the quarter with $242 million in backlog, consisting of $118 million in MDS segment and $124 million in our ECP segment. MDS also captured new program wins for the quarter with expected annual revenue of $12.5 million when fully ramped into production. Our MDS segment has trailing four-quarter program win totals of approximately $54 million.

Contributing to our new wins were a number of exciting new programs. One is a product design program within medical, and the other is a production program within mil/aero and industrial, both totaling almost $5 million when fully ramped up into production. The design win in medical is for a multiyear development of a first-in-kind cancer diagnostic device. Sparton and this customer began serious dialogue about the program early in 2015. In 2016, Sparton participated in the formal RFQ process, along with at least six other contract manufacturers. Sparton was selected because of our relevant experience in the technology, design approach, and methodologies, quality and regulatory experience in our full turnkey services and manufacturing, distribution and repair. During the final stages of design, Sparton will be working in collaboration with the customer to win the production contract.

We continue to see significant program opportunities in the medical end-market. In those cases where we have been selected to provide design work for the customer, we have a very high success rate for winning the manufacturing services once the design is complete. We are currently seeing an uptick in design activity, and we believe this trend is an indication of more aggressive funding for new diagnostic and therapeutic devices in the marketplace.

In our mil/aero industrial end markets, we were awarded an exciting new program with a semiconductor equipment company. The award is for the complete assembly and testing of a wafer laser marketing and handling unit. The customer evaluated a number of manufacturing competitors in Asia and not finding the technical capability they were looking for, awarded the business to our Plaistow, New Hampshire facility. We were also notified by one of our key customers that their program, which was designed by Sparton and is in their first year of production, is accelerating at such a rapid pace that they are forecasting production demand by the end of the year to achieve what they had previously estimated to be their third year production run rate.

Additionally, we were awarded a multimillion program from an international customer who was acquired during the year by a company with excess manufacturing capacity. However, after reviewing our capabilities and performing a make-versus-buy analysis, they chose to engage in a partnership with Sparton and continue our manufacturing relationship. What is important here is this was a company that had never fully utilized contract manufacturers in the past and appreciated the value we brought to their operation. This is estimated to achieve an annualized run rate of over $5 million when fully ramped up.

These are just a couple of today’s examples of the benefits of investing in organic growth initiatives. And we have stated in the past, organic growth is our lifeblood and we are committed to taking the steps necessary to build our backlog and improve our operating results.

One final point I would like to make regarding our MDS segment is that new business development is not the only area we are investing in. We recently installed a new SNP [ph] line in our Vietnam facility to give us additional manufacturing capacity. This facility continues to win new business for customers in country as well as in the U.S. and Europe. Additionally, we’re relocating our Irvine, California operation to a larger facility to more efficiently process our current business and allow for future growth.

Moving on to ECP. Our ECP segment closed the quarter with backlog of $124 million, consisting of $105 million in domestic sonobuoys, $7 million in foreign sonobuoys and $12 million in rugged electronics and other.

Last quarter, you may recall, we discussed our exciting new 3-inch undersea payload delivery vehicle called Hammerhead. This product is an expendable vehicle, which deploys smart payloads from submarines, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, that enhance mission capabilities. During the quarter, Naval Sea Systems Command, or NAVC, announced they had given a technical award to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, or NUWC. This award recognizes the successful collaboration between NUWC and Sparton for driving the rapid development and transition to a program of record, the system in which our Hammerhead vehicle is a key component. Additionally, Sparton was issued a U.S. patent relating to our unique Hammerhead payload delivery vehicle. This was not the only patent issued to Sparton recently. We also received a U.S. patent for a novel fiber optic modal communications application. As in the MDS segment, these are not the only areas we are investing in. We’re investing in the development of several new business opportunities in the undersea warfare arena, leveraging our sonobuoy and undersea payload delivery technologies.

Additionally, we are implementing a new ERP system or platform at our De Leon Springs facility. This system will provide a scalable platform to facilitate business growth while enhancing our ability to capture data that will not only improve the efficiency of our operations but also streamline our ability to comply with the data needs of various governmental agencies, driven by the growth of our governmental business.

While the management team continues to meet the demands required to explore a potential acquisition of the Company, it is important to note that we are also committed to the sustainable future long-term growth and performance of Sparton. As noted earlier, we continue to invest in organic growth initiatives, manufacturing capabilities, a new ERP platform and intellectual property rights that will enhance our ability to deliver long-term success for years to come.

With respect to guidance, as noted in our press release, we expect revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 to be between $97 million and $101 million, and gross margins are expected to be approximately 18%.

Before I open the call up for questions and answers, I would like to take the opportunity on behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire management team to thank the employees of Sparton Corporation, not only for their continued commitment, dedication and hard work, but also for their patience. Nothing is accomplished here without them and the significant effort they bring forth each and every day. Thank you. And we look forward to our next fiscal quarter.

I will now turn it back over to Chris Ratliff, who will open up questions from our sell side analysts who cover the Company. As I’ve stated in the past, this no way limits the ability of our shareholders to reach out to the Company to express their views and/or seek clarification on matters of concern. Chris?

Chris Ratliff

Thank you, Joe and Joe. We will now open the call up for questions to our sell side analysts who cover the Company. Operator, first question, please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Lee Jagoda with CJS Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Lee Jagoda

Starting with the MDS segment. Can you talk about whether the deterioration in the MDS segment is one of the factors that caused the strategic process to continue on and not conclude?

Joe Hartnett

Lee, we have stated all we’re going to say about the process, but the process continues. And really, we have no further comments about that at this time.

Joe McCormack

And in terms of the performance of the MDS segment, as we talked about earlier in this call, it is principally driven by two customers: One, we’ve talked about on earnings calls for quite some time and had an impact, reduced our revenues, as I said, by $9 million in the quarter compared to the comparable quarter last year; as well as an industrial customer that had some large revenues as well that impacted by $6 million. So, two customers really drove the decrement in revenues as well as our profitability or gross margin within that unit. Those two customers are winding down and behind us. And while the revenues are at a lower base now without those two customers, I would suggest that we’re not seeing a big diminishment, as you had suggested.

Lee Jagoda

So, the -- and I guess, I’ll use my words. So the Fenwal problem was $9 million year-over-year. And that’s obviously -- if it’s the same issue with in-sourcing, but then the industrial customer, I think you had called out as timing and project delays. But your Q4 guidance doesn’t assume a pickup or that returning. So, is that issue lost revenue or is it actually delayed revenue?

Joe Hartnett

Yes. I think when you look at the press release and the guidance we gave, Joe’s comments were discussing how we performed versus the guidance we had previously given. So, in terms of -- and Joe said this earlier in the call, was in terms of our revenues and our margins for the quarter, that we did see some delays due to engineering and some customer-furnished materials, and that’s why there was a slight miss in our guidance for the quarter.

In my talking points, I talked about how we performed versus the comparable quarter last year. And that was significantly affected by those two customers, and that will continue for, really, for one more quarter, and then we’ll it see next year. We are no longer producing any significant revenues with those two customers. So in Q4, as a point of reference, in Q4 of 2016, we had close to $11 million in revenues from those two customers. We expect little to no revenues in Q4 of this year for those revenues. So, when you look at our guidance for the quarter of $97 million to $101 million and you compare that to Q4 of last year, there was close $11 million in revenues for those two customers that are no longer there.

Lee Jagoda

Got it. And then, in terms of the guidance for the next quarter and your margin guidance in particular, are we assuming -- we must be assuming a pretty nice uptick in the ECP gross margins on a sequential basis to make up for the fact that you will have probably some fixed cost absorption issues on the MDS side in Q4.

Joe Hartnett

Well, of course, as customers, in fact this industrial customer, when they announced they left, it takes some time to adjust our cost structure appropriately. So, some of that is behind us. But moving forward as you look at our profitability and you look at the Q4 guidance, it’s going to be very similar in terms of revenue mix between the two segments. And I would suggest that the gross profit being generated by those segments will be very similar to what we experienced in Q3.

Lee Jagoda

And you mentioned that some of the cost adjustments are behind you. Since they’re behind you already, can you kind of outline what they were?

Joe McCormack

Well, this is just taking some dedicated resources that were applied to that particular customer and removing those costs as a result of the lost business, Lee.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And then, just turning to the ECP segment. Can you remind us when the U.S. sonobuoy contract’s up for rebid?

Joe Hartnett

September of 2019 is when the next IDIQ would start. The process of rebid is 2019 -- will be ongoing up until that time.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And then, looking at the ECP business ex the sonobuoy piece. Can you talk about sort of the more of the longer term, what you believe the underlying growth characteristics are of everything other than sonobuoys within ECP? And just talk about some of the drivers of that growth in that segment.

Joe Hartnett

Yes. Lee, the two biggest drivers you’re going to see outside the sonobuoy business are engineering and then our rugged electronics platform. In engineering, it will ebb and flow. The good part is, we build up, we get a lot of engineering revenue over the years that then translates hopefully into programs of record and as many have, as Joe said, earlier in the call. And then, once the program of record many times that then goes into production and becomes revenues. So, there is -- our engineering was very high a year ago and lower this year. And as time goes on, knowing what the projects are, it will continue to be very service-based, we’ll have to see what the opportunities are. But we would expect to see engineering revenues continue to grow and then, again, start the same cycle again as turning into programs of record and, ultimately, into production in revenue.

On the rugged electronics platform side, basically, that’s a $30 million business, and that’s where we are today, and we’ll probably see modest growth in that platform going forward with similar performances we’ve seen in prior years.

Joe McCormack

Yes. Let me just add, Lee, that in our De Leon Springs facility, we continue to invest in R&D and to leverage the technology that we’ve developed over the years for other products. And this is further evidenced by the fact that this Hammerhead vehicle has turned out to be quite an exciting opportunity for us. While many of these things are things we can’t discuss that we do continue to invest, as I stated before in my talking points, and leveraging those technologies that we have for other products and services for the government.

Operator

We have no further questions from the phone lines at this time.

Chris Ratliff

I’d like to thank all the participants on today’s call. Again, today’s call, including the question-and-answer period, has been recorded and will be posted to our website under Investor Relations, later today. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today’s conference call. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

