Maiden Flight Fiesta: COMAC C919

While 2017 is likely going to be another challenging year for Boeing (BA) and competitor Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) to strengthen the order book, both jet makers continue to roll out and perform maiden flights for their next generation jets.

Source: here

Since 2016 a handful jets have made their maiden flight. In this article series, I will be looking at the maiden flights that occurred this year and last year, what we can expect, an idea on the customers and competitors for these aircraft.

Previously, I had a look at the prospects for the Boeing 787-10. In this article, I want to have a look at the COMAC C919, which is not a Boeing or Airbus development, but that of Chinese COMAC which tries to break the duopoly on the aircraft market.

Timeline

Figure 1: Timeline Boeing COMAC C919 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The COMAC C919 is China’s second commercial aircraft with the first aircraft being the COMAC ARJ2. With the C919 state-owned COMAC directly aims to compete with Boeing and Airbus on the narrow body aircraft market, a market previously dominated by the two biggest jet makers.

The C919 program was launched in 2008 and would see its first flight in 2014, which would mean that it would compete with the next generation of Airbus and Boeing narrow body jets.

In November 2010, the C919 received its first order inflow at the Zhuhai Airshow from five customers that ordered a total of 40 aircraft and had options for another 60 aircraft. Final assembly started in late 2014 and the aircraft’s roll out ceremony took place on the 2nd of November 2015. The maiden flight of the C919 took place on the 5th of May 2017, three years behind on schedule. The first aircraft is expected to enter service in 2020.

It took COMAC nine years to go from launch to entry, which is two years longer than Airbus needed for the Airbus A320. First efforts for the A320 jet already started in 1977, which would indicate a 10-year timeframe. So, while COMAC’s development of the C919 suffered from years of delays, it has not been an extraordinary long development process.

Delays can be attributed to China’s efforts to build an aircraft up to par with Boeing and Airbus, but having no past experience in doing so and the fact that while certain milestones and task did have deadlines, much of the planning happened from a year-to-year basis.

With the maiden flight, things have only just started for COMAC with the jet maker aiming for a 2020 service entry after a multi-year test program for which six aircraft will be used.

Development costs of the C919 were targeted to be around $10B, but ballooned to roughly $20B as the developer coped with delays in the development process.

Specifications

Table 1: Specifications COMAC C919

Looking at the specifications it can be seen that the C919 is intended as a one-on-one replacement for the Boeing 737-800 and the Airbus A320 or a competitor for the 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo. However, with the delays on the program the Chinese jet maker missed out on benefiting from being early to the market with a replacement candidate. At the same time, one can question whether the initial maiden flight date target in 2014 was realistic given that the CFM LEAP engines had their first runs at that time and thus were not ready to be mounted on the wings of the aircraft yet.

The aircraft is powered by CFM LEAP 1C engines, engines from the same family that power the Boeing 737 MAX family and the Airbus A320neo family. Whereas Boeing and Airbus offer families, COMAC keeps the C919 limited to a standard C919 and a high gross weight variant, which allows the aircraft to carry more fuel on board at full passenger load.

Pricing

For the COMAC C919 no catalog value is given, but in 2012 the rumored list price was $68.4 million per aircraft. Including further price escalations, the list price currently would stand at $72.6 million with a sales price of roughly $50 million.

Customers

Figure 1: Orders COMAC C919 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Currently COMAC has 566 orders out of which 99 are said to be firm, 227 aircraft are options and the remaining 240 are not categorized as options or firm orders. Assuming that these orders are also firm, we get to 339 orders.

It's important to note is that the order book almost solely consists of Chinese customers, which can be attributed to the fact that the C919 is a Chinese product, but also there also is no guarantee for an endorsement for the biggest certification agencies. Currently the customer base for the C919 consist of eight airlines of which only one customer is a non-Chinese airline and 15 lessors of which again only one is non-Chinese.

So while some are expecting airlines to drop Boeing and Airbus in big numbers in favor of the COMAC C919 this is obviously not happening at this point.

Conclusion

Whereas Boeing and Airbus took up to 680 days to introduce their new aircraft in commercial service (measure from day of first flight), COMAC will take at least 970 days. The jet maker wants to break the duopoly that Boeing and Airbus have, but in order to do so the minimum requirement is that the aircraft will be certified by the US and European airworthiness agencies.

The C919 and its maiden flight can be considered a pinnacle product as well as a major milestone for the Chinese aviation industry, but it should be taken into account that it is still far off from giving Airbus and Boeing a hard time.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.