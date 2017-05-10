Should Boeing Feel Threatened By China's 1st Rival Plane?

The first large Chinese jet plane has finally hit the skies for a successful 80-minute test flight, thanks to state plane manufacturer Comac (or in other words the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China). Good news for China and its plans to upgrade to higher-level manufacturing, but what about for the world's biggest plane maker Boeing (NYSE:BA)?

The C919 is the fruit of 9 years of labor beset by technical difficulties and delays (the first flight was supposed to be in 2014). Officially, the plane had a developmental budget of 58 billion yuan ($9.5 billion) but the real figure could be as much as 50% higher an industry official told Aviation Week. This new jet, which Comac says will fit 158 to 174 people in rows of six, has been purposefully designed to compete with other single-aisle double-engine jets most notably the Boeing 737 as well as the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A320. Already China's Xinhua News Agency has stated that China is "one of the world's top makers of jumbo aircraft,'' after the U.S., Europe and Russia.

A lucrative opportunity

One of China's big-three state-owned airlines, China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA), is the launch customer for the plane, which Comac's website reveals already has 570 orders from 23 different customers, with the majority of these orders from domestic airlines. As a state-run company Comac is likely to benefit from government pressure on other state-owned airline companies to buy the C919 instead of the currently ubiquitous Boeing and Airbus models.

Such pressure could reduce demand/ increase price pressure for Boeing and Airbus' Chinese assembly plants- for example, Boeing intends to manufacture 100 planes/ year from 2018 at its Zhoushan completion and delivery center (developed with Comac) which began construction at the end of March.

And it's a lucrative market to fight over: Boeing has calculated that over the next two decades, Chinese airlines could spend over $1 trillion snapping up about 6,800 new planes. Indeed, according to a report by the International Air Transport Association, China is expected to become the world's largest aviation market by passengers by 2024 (currently it's the U.S.) with 927 million annual passengers by 2025. However, if Boeing and Airbus have the capacity to fulfil these orders alone then any planes sold by Comac will be at their loss.

Comac's plans are not just domestic. The company intends to sell internationally. Chinese officials are currently trying to sign bilateral 'airworthiness' agreements with U.S. and Europe by the end of the year that will give Chinese aircraft the go ahead to fly in international aerospace says Bloomberg. African and Central Asian markets have more lax regulations and could certify the plane sooner.

Wang Jingling from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said at a conference in Shanghai; "Aircraft already certified by the CAAC will face less scrutiny from authorities in the U.S. and EU in getting their certification... That will make it easier for China's homegrown planes to sell in these developed markets".

Not an immediate threat

However any impact on Boeing, or indeed Airbus, is likely to take a very long time to materialize. First delivery of the planes is slated to occur only in 2019. But Maybank Kim Eng Securities analyst Mohshin Aziz believes it will take much longer- close to a decade- before the impact on Boeing and Airbus can really be assessed.

At the same time, Boeing will also be tracking the development of the wide-body 280-seat C929 passenger jet that China is currently working on with Russia's United Aircraft Corporation. "Research and development of wide-body aircraft was launched recently," said He Dongfeng, vice-chairman and president of Comac at the end of April.

A timetable released by Comac back in November reveals that the plane is expected to be ready in ten years- but given that the C919 was delayed by three years a similar delay could also occur here. However the C929 could ultimately pose a serious threat to Boeing and shows how much Comac wants to be the world's third major aircraft manufacturer.

C919: Good news for U.S. suppliers

While Boeing may see a long term negative impact from the C919, there are other stocks that could benefit given that it incorporates a number of high-tech parts supplied by U.S. companies. The list includes: jet engine supplier CFM International, multinational conglomerate Honeywell (NYSE:HON)- which told AIN that it expects to make $15 billion from the C919 over the next two decades-aerospace system designer United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and motion/ control tech company Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH).

Indeed Parker Hannifin is an interesting stock to track- shares have been steadily climbing from about $88 in January 2016 to the current price of just under $160, while Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook recently raised his price target $20 to $189 after PH beat expectations for Q3 and raised its EPS.

Buy BA on dips says top Argus analyst

If we look at BA shares then currently they have held steady at $185, but any dip on the news could be actually be seen as a good time to invest. So says top Argus analyst John Eade: following the release of Boeing's beat-and-raise Q1 results, he said he "would view any headline-related pullbacks as buying opportunities." Eade reiterated his buy rating on the stock on April 28 while raising his price target significantly from $190 to $220. The five-star analyst has a very strong track record on Boeing stock specifically with a success rate of 75% and an average return of 25.6%.

The overall analyst consensus on TipRanks for Boeing is a cautiously optimistic Moderate Buy rating based on analyst recommendations made in the last 3 months (8 buy, 3 hold, 2 sell), while the average analyst price target suggests a minimal 1.47% upside from the current share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.