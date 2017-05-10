RELM Wireless Corp.'s (RWC) Management on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RELM Wireless Corporation (NYSEMKT:RWC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Tim Vitou – President

Bill Kelly – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Allan Lyons – Vestal Venture Capital

Tim Vitou

Thank you Jessie. Good morning and welcome to the RELM Wireless conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The first quarter of 2017 was one of transition and significant changes for the Company. One of the most important were the comprehensive changes in senior level leadership.

During the quarter our board of directors was reconfigured with five new members. Each brings to RELM a valuable skill set with a unique background and perspective. We're pleased to have a board with such depth and talent. And we're confident that with their guidance and contributions, we will be both instrumental in achieving our goals for growth and enhancing shareholder value.

We also changed senior executive management, as I took over as President January 16. As a result of these leadership changes we’ve reviewed and adjusted some of our strategic initiatives along with these course corrections as some other actions we’ve incurred expenses in the first quarter that unfavorably impacted our financial and operating results.

These expenses however are anticipated to be non-recurring. We will discuss each of them and their impact in a moment. The first quarter can sometimes be challenging for sales to Federal State and Local Government agencies a $7.4 million, sales for this year's first quarter were somewhat typical and near historical markers. Sales for last year's first quarter were higher than usual driven by approximately $4 million in sales under our contract with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, the TSA.

Deliveries were completed in the third quarter of 2016, consequently there were no sales to TSA in the first quarter of this year. Excluding TSA for a level of comparative purposes sales for the first quarter of this year were with approximately 8% of last year sales.

Several one-time initiatives were implemented during the quarter that increased both cost of goods sold and operating expenses. Associated with the leadership changes we incurred severance and related costs totaling approximately $400,000. These are one-time costs. More importantly the changes streamline our headquarters functions and provide an estimated annual savings of approximately $500,000.

During the quarter we incurred expenses totaling approximately $300,000 related to a unique product enhancement specifically for one of our largest customers. The enhancement is largely complete with no additional expenses anticipated. After careful analysis of the market opportunity and our available resources, we decided to discontinue a product development initiative. Consequently, we incurred costs totaling approximately $200,000 related to the disposal of inventory and capital assets that were unique to this product.

The discontinuation however enables us to redeploy product development resources towards plants that are more strategic in nature with greater opportunity to fulfill our goals for growth and enhance shareholder value. Although each of these actions adversely impacted our first quarter financial and operating results, they're expected to yield significant cost savings and better position us to execute our strategic vision moving forward.

Another initiative launched in the first quarter was a campaign to rebrand the Company and our products for sales and marketing purposes. The new brand is BK Technologies the re-branding is part of our strategy to emphasize and focus on our flagship brand BK Radio. Which has carried strong brand recognition and a quality reputation for over 25 years. Plus position the Company to incorporate an expanded offering to the public safety market.

Our vision will encompass a broader market perspective leveraging that BK brand. With the many changes implemented in the first quarter now behind us, I believe the Company is well positioned to effectively and successfully pursue a broad new strategic vision that is anchored in the fundamental strength of its core business in public safety two-way radio.

This concludes my overview this morning. I would like to now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer Bill Kelly who will review the financial and operating highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Bill Kelly

Thank you, Tim. Following is a summary of our financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. Net sales for the first quarter totaled approximately $7.4 million, compared with $12.1 million for the first quarter last year. Sales of P25 digital products for the quarter totaled approximately $5.5 million or 74.3% of total sales compared with $7.9 million or 65.5% of total sales for the first quarter last year.

Sales for last year's first quarter included approximately $4 million from our contract with the Transportation Security Administration or the TSA, which were not replicated in the first quarter of this year. After a sluggish start early in the quarter the pace of customer orders and sales activities improved as the quarter progressed.

Gross profit margins as a percentage of sales for the first quarter were 30.3% compared with 31.7% for the first quarter last year. In the first quarter of 2017 gross profit margins were unfavorably impacted by non-recurring expenses that Tim mentioned earlier. Also early in the quarter lower sales and production volumes resulted in sub-optimal utilization and absorption of our manufacturing and support expenses. Last year's gross profit margins were impacted by competitive factors associated with the TSA contract.

For the first-quarter selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $3.4 million or 46.7% of sales compared with $3.1 million or 25.4% of sales for the first quarter last year. In the first quarter of 2017, we incurred one-time expenses associated with severance arrangements, product enhancements and rebranding.

As a result of these actions however, we anticipate realizing savings in future periods. For the first quarter we reported a net loss of approximately $1.3 million or $0.09 per diluted share compared with net income of $513,000 or $0.04 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

The net loss for the first quarter of 2017, was primarily the result of the previously mentioned non-recurring expenses. This year through, April we paid two $0.09 per share quarterly dividends returning $2.5 million to shareholders. Then through March 31, 2017 we repurchased approximately 50,000 shares of RELM common stock.

I'll now turn the call back over to Tim.

Tim Vitou

Thank you Bill. The first quarter was an important and I believe successful transition period for RELM. Segments of our operation have been streamlined, and costs have been reduced and we are not done. I believe more improvements are available. We will continue to focus on efficiencies and cost management making such practices part of the culture and the frappe fabric of our Company.

We have refreshed and updated our strategic vision and put in place a new leadership team to execute it. We are looking forward to moving ahead swiftly in the months ahead.

We’ll now move on to the question and answer portion of today's conference call. I would like to remind everyone that we do not provide financial and operating guidance on a quarterly or annual basis and accordingly we will not answer questions in that regard.

Jessie we're now ready to open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you.; [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question is coming from the line of Allan Lyons with Vestal Venture Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Allan Lyons

Good morning, gentlemen.

Tim Vitou

Good morning Al.

Bill Kelly

Morning Al.

Allan Lyons

Could you discuss – what's your philosophy on continuing to pay the $0.09 quarterly dividend or might that be reduced because your – basic changes in plans and the fact that I know the first quarter, you are in loss and cash flow is not there to pay the dividend but I don't know generally even paying that, I don't know what you’re thinking is going forward as far as the dividend quarterly, the amount or discontinuing it.

Bill Kelly

Hi Al, this is Bill. There have been no discussions to this point of any changes in our plans for dividends right now. Of course that’s a board decision. Ultimately for every quarter and there has been no discussion for the next quarter at this point. Our next meeting will be next month and of course, I’d expect that to be one of the topics.

Allan Lyons

Okay, what it is your as far as the – Iteris Holding your security, what's the general philosophy there. I mean you've done well with that, are is there something you're just going to retain long-term and may have a strategic situation while going forward or is this something that you have a set target and you would dispose off.

Tim Vitou

We don't have set target Al, as you may know we do have one of our directors and our Chairman Kyle Cerminara who is on the board of Iteris. Though we do have somebody closely related to the Company those look strong on, we feel very good generally about the direction of our company. And at this point we believe that there's a positive future there so we don't have any plans to exit that at this point.

Allan Lyons

Okay, would you say that based upon I know you don't give guidance but based upon increased activity, few questions do you expect returns and margins that are closer to 40% in your future based on the business that you're either bidding on or have in place and secondly based on the activity and culture, the going that you saw in March do you expect to return to profitability because you had one, this unusual items in the first quarter, would you expect a return to profitability at least in quarter two.

Bill Kelly

Now again this is Bill speaking first to the gross margins. In the first quarter absent some of these activities that we mentioned in the prepared remarks, the margins would have been much closer to what we term as normal, which is low to mid forty's. There has been no there's no fundamental change in the products or the business or the operation. So yes, we feel good about the core business and believe that that the margins will remain strong in what you would consider customary going forward.

On the profitability front as you’ve pointed out we don't give guidance but we feel like the actions that were taken in the first quarter really position us well to go forward in the course part of our plan is obviously are to always be profitable and that hasn't changed.

Allan Lyons

Can you comment and I know you can't talk litigation but in your Q you talked about this TSG matter can you indicate what you actually paid them in commissions last year.

Bill Kelly

I really can’t at this point Al, I really shouldn't get into specifics on that particular matter but the scores are in the Q, really the most important part of that is we believe that our position of a sound and we don't expect there to be an adverse impact in the future but it is very early in this process. This was just filed in March for half Q we’ll have to see.

Allan Lyons

Okay, I think let me see if I have any another question. Yes, one other question. I know you’ve cancelled your noble conference because the change in management took place and so what’s your philosophy in terms of investor conferences for making investors aware of RELM Wireless.

Bill Kelly

Yes, good question Al, yeah because of the changes we haven't really participated at this point and don't have any firm plans to do so in the new year term, but as we prepare to get our new strategic feet under us we're very open to participating in investor conferences where we think it will raise our profile with investors and help the shareholder value and the stock price.

Allan Lyons

Okay, and the last question is there any future opportunity, I know the margins aren't great but is there any additional opportunities with TSA expected in this year.

Tim Vitou

Ellen this is our Tim, we are in the year two or three actually of a 5-year contract with the TSA there is provisions for future growth and additional sales as TSA requires additional product. It varies based on the year. At this point we haven't seen any indication of TSA looking at any additional purchases but that as you can imagine as a federal agency it's all dependent on their funding level.

It's our understanding at the federal level not a lot of the budget issues have been addressed and we're out of the continued resolution cycle that we seem to been in, a lot of the agencies are reporting to us that they are looking at getting some additional funding through the balance of this fiscal year for the federal government.

We're just waiting to hear from those agencies that we do have current proposals out to and different opportunities we've been chasing for a long time on the sales front to get their funding, so that we can actually do some additional business.

I don't have any numbers in front of me yet today as to what PSA might do by the balance of the year. It's in their plans if they get funding we just have to wait to see what kind of funding level they get.

Allan Lyons

Okay, I appreciate the responses. Thank you good luck.

Tim Vitou

Thank you

Operator

Thank you we have reached the end of our question and answer session I would now like to turn the floor back to over Mr. Vitou of any additional concluding comments

Tim Vitou

Thank you Jessie I'd like to thank everyone for participating in today's call. We look forward to visiting with you again when we report our second quarter 2017 results in the August of 2017 Thank you and have a good day.

Operator

