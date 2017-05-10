Peak Complacency: 'Correction Is Not Possible. Just Enjoy It.'

Analysts: Market overvalued but its ok. Value managers no longer care about valuations.

No correction. Be comfortable. Just enjoy it. - Says Prominent Portfolio Manager.

The stock market is never obvious. It is designed to fool most of the people, most of the time. Jesse Livermore.

Thesis:

Complacency is now being embraced by a group of bullish portfolio managers and analysts. We have some saying that valuations don't matter. And that a correction is no longer possible due to the dividend yield of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). "Just enjoy it." Analysis and risks are presented.

Non-event of the day:

Apparently something big happened last night. Trump fired the FBI Director. Some thought it was a big story. But, not the stock market. Futures sold off last night and have since fully recovered. Every dip gets bought. Virtually no fear. (NYSEARCA:VXX)

VXX Annualized 6 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Bullish Analysts:

Be comfortable. Just Enjoy it.

US stock market 'sliding up a hill of complacency,' portfolio manager Louis Navellier says

right now the stock market's dividend yield is too high to have a big pullback, the chairman and founder of Navellier & Associates explained. "Even if we have a correction, then all the bargain hunters are going to come in to pick up all the dividend stocks. With a 1.95 percent dividend yield on the S&P, we should be very comfortable right now and just enjoy it," he said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

Due to the recency bias, investors forget how quickly a 1.95% yield can be wiped away by losses in a correction or bear market. The lack of fear in this market is pervasive.

Mainstream media bullishness:

CNBC recommended to investors that the old adage, "Sell in May, Go Away" might not apply this year as the financial channel is now quite bullish.

Don't sell in May: Stock market's momentum may prove the old adage wrong this year

Since 1950, the S&P 500 has performed even better during the summer months when it begins May in an uptrend like it is now, according to data compiled by analysts at Strategas.

Valuations Don't Matter:

Even Value managers no longer care about valuations.

The market has no margin of safety, but it is OK, Mario Gabelli said.

Of course, valuations always matter for the smart investor.

Goldman notes that the median S&P 500 stock trades in the 98th percentile of the historical valuation range across numerous metrics (the index's forward 12-month price to earnings multiple is running near multi-year highs).

Apparently few are worried about risks to the US economy:

Real Estate Bubble is back

Of the nation's 20 largest cities, seven reached their all-time highs in December: Seattle, Portland, Denver, Boston, Charlotte, North Carolina, San Francisco and Dallas.

Consumer Debt:

Debt Service Payments:

As the consumer is such a large portion of the overall economy, rising debt service payments, are another disturbing trend that need to be watched. And, as the risk to the economy rises, stocks keep hitting new record-highs. Investors need to be aware of what's coming. Not what has already happened. And what is coming are higher interest rates.

The US Consumer:

The consumer: Consumer spending has been aided by historically low interest rates. Artificially low interest rates created by Federal Reserve policy has allowed the consumer to keep adding even more debt. However, we are now starting to see some issues with the consumer.

Credit Card Delinquencies edging higher:

Capital One (NYSE:COF) Earnings:

Capital One Financial Corp. reported a 20% drop in first quarter net income from a year earlier as losses jumped for U.S. credit cards and the bank took a bigger provision charge for credit losses. the first quarter marked the seventh consecutive one in which card loans industrywide are growing faster than household income

Future Debt: The United States has historic levels of debt. And a proposed tax break could bring an additional $5T of new debt, according to analysts. The President's plan could add over $5 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. As a result, debt would rise to a higher share of the economy than any time in history.

Conclusion:

The intelligent investor can make up their own mind about whether valuations matter and whether a 2% dividend yield will prevent a correction. A bull market in bullish analysts is a bad sign. Buyer beware.

